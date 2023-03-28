NioCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market's Opening Bell

NioCorp's Executive Team to Visit New York City and Ring the Opening Bell at The Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, March 30, 2023

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp") (Nasdaq:NB; TSX: NB) is pleased to announce that Mark A. Smith, NioCorp's CEO and Executive Chairman, will ring the opening bell on The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023. NioCorp's stock began trading on Nasdaq on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 under the ticker symbol "NB."

What : NioCorp to visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City's Times Square to ring the Opening Bell.

: NioCorp to visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Opening Bell. Who : NioCorp executives Mark A. Smith (CEO & Executive Chairman); Scott Honan (COO); Neal Shah (CFO); Jim Sims (CCO); Jeff Mason (Corporate Controller); and members of NioCorp's Board of Directors.

: NioCorp executives (CEO & Executive Chairman); (COO); (CFO); (CCO); (Corporate Controller); and members of NioCorp's Board of Directors. Where : New York, New York : Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square on 43rd & Broadway at Broadcast Studio.

: : Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square on 43rd & Broadway at Broadcast Studio. When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Additional Information

A live webcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, Corporate Communications Officer, NioCorp Developments Ltd., (720) 334-7066, jim.sims@niocorp.com

https://www.niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a critical minerals project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce niobium, scandium, and titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earths from the Project. Niobium is used to produce specialty alloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a specialty metal that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various lightweight alloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as neodymium, praseodymium, terbium, and dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications. Visit us at https://www.niocorp.com, https://www.facebook.com/niocorp, https://www.instagram.com/niocorp-developments/, on Twitter @NioCorp, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/74331143/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

