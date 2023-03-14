Item 8.01. Other Events.
On March 14, 2023, NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp") issued a press release
(the "Press Release") announcing that NioCorp's Board of Directors has resolved
to effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common shares,
without par value ("Common Shares"), contingent on the previously announced
business combination between NioCorp and GX Acquisition Corp. II ("GXII").
A copy of the Press Release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on
Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
Exhibit Description
99.1 Press Release, dated March 14, 2023.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File - the cover page XBRL tags are embedded
within the Inline XBRL document.
