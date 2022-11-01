Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. NioCorp Developments Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NB   CA6544841043

NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.

(NB)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1.090 CAD   -.--%
09:10aNew Video : Site Preparation Work at NioCorp's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project
PU
08:03aNiocorp to Host Lunch and Dinner Town Hall Meetings On Thursday, November 17, 2022 in Syracuse, Nebraska
AQ
10/31Niocorp developments ltd - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of consolidated financial condition and results of operations
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

New Video: Site Preparation Work at NioCorp's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project

11/01/2022 | 09:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NioCorp recently commenced site preparation work at the site of the Company's proposed Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project. The work consisted primarily of tree and brush clearing, in preparation for more extensive land grading and other activities that are expected to commence only after the Project is fully funded.

This short video shows drone footage taken recently of the work being conducted on site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about NioCorp's expectation that it will be able to secure sufficient project financing to complete construction and commence operation of the Elk Creek Project. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of NioCorp and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations, and assumptions relating to NioCorp's expectation that it will secure sufficient project financing to complete construction and commence operation of the Elk Creek Project. Such expectations and assumptions are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and, as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made by NioCorp with the SEC and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the following: NioCorp's ability to operate as a going concern; NioCorp's requirement of significant additional capital; NioCorp's limited operating history; NioCorp's history of losses; cost increases for NioCorp's exploration and, if warranted, development projects; a disruption in, or failure of, NioCorp's information technology systems, including those related to cybersecurity; equipment and supply shortages; current and future offtake agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships; NioCorp's ability to attract qualified management; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or other global health crises on NioCorp's business plans, financial condition and liquidity; estimates of mineral resources and reserves; mineral exploration and production activities; feasibility study results; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns, and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining, or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; claims on the title to NioCorp's properties; potential future litigation; and NioCorp's lack of insurance covering all of NioCorp's operations.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of NioCorp prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the matters addressed herein and attributable to NioCorp or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, NioCorp undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Disclaimer

NioCorp Developments Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 13:09:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.
09:10aNew Video : Site Preparation Work at NioCorp's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project
PU
08:03aNiocorp to Host Lunch and Dinner Town Hall Meetings On Thursday, November 17, 2022 in S..
AQ
10/31Niocorp developments ltd - 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of consolidate..
AQ
10/28NioCorp to Conduct its Annual General Meeting on December 15, 2022
AQ
10/28Newsmaker Interview : NioCorp CEO Mark Smith Speaks to “Surprising” Result fro..
PU
10/25NioCorp Development Up 4% as Achieves Milestone At Quebec Demonstration-Scale Plant
MT
10/25NioCorp Development Achieves Milestone At Quebec Demonstration-Scale Plant
MT
10/25NioCorp Demonstration Plant Achieves Key Phase 1 Milestone
AQ
10/25NioCorp Developments Brief: Says Demonstration Plant Achieved..
MT
10/25Niocorp Demonstration Plant Achieves Key Phase 1 Milestone
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 305 M 223 M 223 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
NioCorp Developments Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,09
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Mark Alan Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Neal S. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Scott Honan Chief Operating Officer
David Coates Beling Independent Director
Michael James Morris Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.-15.50%223
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-24.06%45 294
MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-26.76%41 439
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION-23.89%36 312
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-37.85%9 506
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-3.86%7 732