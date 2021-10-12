Log in
    NB   CA6544841043

NIOCORP DEVELOPMENTS LTD.

(NB)
NioCorp Developments : Hosts 150+ Investors on Tours of the Elk Creek Project Site in Southeast Nebraska

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (October 12, 2021) - More than 150 investors toured the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the "Project") site in southeast Nebraska last week, hosted by project owner NioCorp Developments ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF).

Shareholders were provided with tours of land recently purchased by NioCorp, near Elk Creek, Nebraska, where much of the Company's proposed Project will be located. The Project incorporates a proposed underground mine and surface processing facilities for the production of niobium, scandium, and titanium, once project financing is obtained. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth elements as byproducts.

Senior NioCorp executives, including CEO and Chairman Mark A. Smith, COO Scott Honan, CFO Neal Shah, VP of External Affairs Jim Sims, and Corporate Controller Jeff Mason were on hand to conduct the tours and briefings for shareholders.

"On behalf of the entire NioCorp team, I want to thank all of our shareholders who came out to tour the Elk Creek Project site last week and I want to thank everyone for their continuing interest in this Project," said Mr. Smith. It is not an easy process to bring projects of this size and scope into commercial operation, but we are continuing to make progress every single week to move this project to reality."

An audio recording of Mr. Smith's presentation to shareholders, and a follow-on question-and-answer session, can be heard here: https://secureservercdn.net/198.71.233.33/gx0.d43.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/Audio_of_Mark_Smith_Presentation_to_2021_Investor_Day.mp3

# # #

NioCorp $NB.TO $NIOBF #Niobium #Scandium #rareearth #ElkCreek

For More Information

Contact Jim Sims, VP of External Affairs, NioCorp Developments Ltd., 303-503-6203, jim.sims@niocorp.com, https://www.niocorp.com

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The Company also is evaluating the potential to produce several rare earth byproducts from the Project. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ("HSLA") steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with Aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor, and medical implants. Magnetic rare earths, such as Neodymium, Praseodymium, Terbium, and Dysprosium are critical to the making of Neodymium-Iron-Boron ("NdFeB") magnets, which are used across a wide variety of defense and civilian applications.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding its ability to produce commercial rare earth products, the Company's expectations that the Project will reach production stage if it is able to secure project financing, its ability to produce its planned products commercially, the location of the Project's future mine shaft and Project generally. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause a change in such forward-looking statements and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

