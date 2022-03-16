Log in
NioCorp Developments : Newsmaker Interview with Scott Honan in London

03/16/2022 | 02:18pm EDT
From Proactive Investor:

NioCorp Development's Chief Operating Officer Scott Honan joins Proactive London's Katie Pilbeam in the British capital to talk about NioCorp announcing that it is currently examining the feasibility of producing several rare earth products in addition to the Elk Creek Project's current plans to produce Niobium, Scandium, and Titanium. The video can be seen here: https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/companies/news/976963/niocorp-developments-chief-operating-officer-scott-honan-presents-esg-credentials-976963.html

It is widely understood that separating and purifying rare earth elements is quite difficult from a chemical and manufacturing perspective. Honan explains how their team has managed it and some of the challenges along the way.

Honan oversees NioCorp's Environmental, Social, and Governance programs, with NioCorp recently announcing that it intends to operate under the Equator ESG principles, he explains how and why the firm is so committed to ESG.

Proactive London's Katie Pilbeam interview NioCorp Chief Operating Officer Scott Honan.

Disclaimer

NioCorp Developments Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 18:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
