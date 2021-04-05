NioCorp Developments : To Present on the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project at the H.C. Wainwright Global Mining Investor Conference on April 20, 2021

Mark Smith's Investor Presentation Will be Webcast Live Starting at 2:00 PM Eastern



CENTENNIAL, Colo. - April 5, 2021 - NioCorp Developments Ltd. ('NioCorp' or the 'Company') (TSX:NB) (OTCQX:NIOBF) is pleased to announce that CEO and Executive Chairman Mark A. Smith will present to investors on the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the 'Project') during the H.C. Wainwright Spring Mining Virtual Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Mr. Smith will provide an overview of the Project and its plans to produce the critical minerals niobium, scandium, and titanium once project financing is secured and the Project is operational. Each of these elements is considered crucial to a variety of infrastructure, transportation, battery, and national defense technologies. NioCorp is also currently reviewing the potential of adding commercial rare earth products to its product offering.

NioCorp's presentation will begin at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, and will be conducted via Zoom video conferencing. The public may join the webcast at https://journey.ct.events/view/e8bd5fd0-836d-4183-b464-0f9c6189b896. In addition to being webcast live, Mr. Smith's presentation also will be available for viewing at https://journey.ct.events/view/e8bd5fd0-836d-4183-b464-0f9c6189b896 for 90 days following the live presentation. Additionally, a replay of the presentation will be available on NioCorp's website at https://www.niocorp.com.

Mr. Smith also will conduct 1×1 virtual meetings with investors who are registered to attend the virtual conference. Institutional investors who wish to participate in the conference, including scheduling time to meet with Mr. Smith, can click on the following link to register for the conference www.hcwevents.com/mining. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company during various time slots on either April 19 or 20, 2021.

Rare Earth Production is Now Also Being Considered by NioCorp

NioCorp is currently conducting a review of the economic potential of expanding its planned product suite of niobium, scandium, and titanium to also include rare earth products. A recently completed geologic and metallurgical evaluation of all of the rare earth data associated with the Project shows that, of the 20,364 assay intervals in the Elk Creek database, 13,287 (65%) contain a complete suite of analytical data for all commercial rare earth elements. Included within this dataset are 661 assays where the Total Rare Earth Oxide ('TREO') assay results are greater than one percent. More information on these results can be seen here.

NioCorp's current plan to extract and purify niobium, scandium, and titanium from the Elk Creek ore involves putting these critical minerals into solution, which also solubilizes the rare earth elements. NioCorp is now considering the economic potential for recovering the solubilized rare earths into commercial rare earth products.

Qualified Persons: Scott Honan, M.Sc., SME-RM, COO of NioCorp Developments Ltd., and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About NioCorp

NioCorp is developing a superalloy materials project in Southeast Nebraska that will produce the critical minerals niobium, scandium, and titanium. Niobium is used to produce superalloys as well as High Strength, Low Alloy ('HSLA') steel, which is a lighter, stronger steel used in automotive, structural, and pipeline applications. Scandium is a superalloy material that can be combined with aluminum to make alloys with increased strength and improved corrosion resistance. Scandium is also a critical component of advanced solid oxide fuel cells. Titanium is used in various superalloys and is a key component of pigments used in paper, paint and plastics and is also used for aerospace applications, armor and medical implants. NioCorp is also evaluating the rare earth potential of its Nb/Ti/Sc Resource.

Certain statements contained in this news release and in the video referenced may constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the potential of economically producing rare earth products in addition to the company's currently planned suite of products. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause a change in such assumptions and the actual outcomes and estimates to be materially different from those estimated or anticipated future results, achievements, or position expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause NioCorp's plans or prospects to change include risks related to the Company's ability to operate as a going concern; risks related to the Company's requirement of significant additional capital; changes in demand for and price of commodities (such as fuel and electricity) and currencies; changes in economic valuations of the Project, such as Net Present Value calculations, changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations or may not realize the perceived potential of NioCorp's projects; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in development programs; operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration, mining or development activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves and resources; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the risks set forth in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators at www.sedar.com and the SEC at www.sec.gov. NioCorp disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.