NIOX : Annual Report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022

(Formerly Circassia Group plc)
Annual Report & Accounts
YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022
NIOX is engaged in the design, development, and commercialisation of medical devices for the measurement of FeNO, a biomarker of inﬂammatory asthma. Our market leading device, NIOX VERO®, is increasingly recognised by healthcare professionals as an important tool to improve the diagnosis and management of asthma. NIOX VERO® is also the device of choice by leading clinical research organisations for respiratory studies. At present, NIOX provides products and services in around 50 countries.
For more information, please visit www.niox.com
2
Contents
Strategic report
Executive Chairman's statement 8
Business review 10
Financial highlights 14
Operational highlights 15
Operating review 16
Our stakeholders 18
Strategy and business model 22
Financial review 24
Corporate social responsibility 28
Risks and risk management 32
Corporate governance
Board of Directors 38
Corporate governance report 42
Audit and Risk Committee report 46
Nomination Committee report 52
Remuneration Committee report 54
Directors' report 64
Statement of directors' responsibilities 66
Independent auditors' report 68
Group financial statements
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 82
Consolidated statement of ﬁnancial position 84
Parent Company statement of ﬁnancial position 85
Consolidated and Parent Company statements of cash ﬂows 86
Consolidated statement of changes in equity 87
Parent Company statement of changes in equity 87
Notes to the ﬁnancial statements 88
Other information
Reconciliation of alternative performance measures 129
Shareholder information 130
3
4 5
Executive Chairman's statement 8
Business review 10
Financial highlights 14
Operational highlights 15
Operating review 16
Our stakeholders 18
Strategy and business model 22
Financial review 24
Corporate social responsibility 28
Risks and risk management 32
6
7
STRATEGIC REPORT
Executive Chairman's statement
2022 was a signiﬁcant year for the Group…
... with the business substantially right-sized and the implementation of a distributor-led sales strategy well underway. These initiatives gave rise to a much-reduced cost base and generated scalable revenue growth.
The Group remains debt free and has signiﬁcant cash resources to continue implementing its business strategy of accessing and promoting the beneﬁts of its products to healthcare professionals in primary and secondary care, who diagnose and treat the large population of patients suﬀering from asthma. Signiﬁcant progress was made in 2022 to sell NIOX® FeNO devices into primary care, and I am pleased to report that this is continuing into 2023.
The business has proved very resilient during both the Pandemic and the more recent global macroeconomic conditions. The high level of recurring revenues provides good visibility of earnings and together with high gross margins are delivering proﬁtable growth. The Group has made a positive start to 2023 with revenues up 19% in the ﬁrst two months of the year on the equivalent period in 2022. The Board believes that the strong business model will drive further top line growth and continue to deliver improved shareholder value going forward.
Ian Johnson
Executive Chairman
The Board believes that the strong business model will drive top line growth and continue to deliver improved shareholder value going forward.
8
9