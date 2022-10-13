Advanced search
    CIR   GB00BJVD3B28

NIOX GROUP PLC

(CIR)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-13 am EDT
36.50 GBX   +0.83%
NIOX : Interim Results 2022 Presentation

10/13/2022 | 11:42am EDT
2022 Interim Results

Investor Presentation

14 September 2022

Disclaimer

Neither this presentation nor any verbal communication shall constitute, or form part of, any offer, invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of, any shares or other securities in NIOX Group plc ("NIOX").

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and information communicated verbally to you may contain certain projections and other forward- looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, businesses and prospects of NIOX. The

use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" and similar expressions (or the negatives thereof) are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Any of the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements could prove inaccurate or incorrect and therefore any results contemplated in the forward-looking statements may not actually be achieved. Nothing contained in this presentation or communicated verbally should be construed as a profit forecast or profit estimate. Investors or other recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. NIOX undertakes no obligation to update or revise (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other circumstances.

2

Presenting today

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Ian has spent his business career in life science and was founder and CEO of Biotrace International PLC, which was a listed company until its sale to 3M in December 2006. In addition to his appointment with NIOX Group plc Ian was until recently Senior Independent Director of Clinigen plc. Previous appointments include Executive Chairman of Bioquell PLC, Non-executive Chairman of Redcentric PLC, Quantum Pharma PLC, Cyprotex PLC and Celsis Group Ltd and Non-executive Director of Ergomed PLC.

Michael Roller, CFO

Experienced public company and healthcare/ life science finance director. Previously at Bioquell plc and Corin Group plc.

Jonathan Emms, COO

Jonathan has worked in the healthcare and life sciences industry for 30 years. He started his career at GSK, initially in the respiratory business and then progressing to run the UK HIV business unit. Latterly he worked for Pfizer for 20 years in a variety of roles in the various medicines and device businesses in the Pfizer portfolio. His last role was Chief Commercial Officer of Pfizer's Internal Medicines business before that UK General Manager and prior to that European Marketing Head. During his time at Pfizer, Jonathan was involved in several successful business turnaround situations, 16 product launches and a number of successful transactions.

Agenda

H1 Overview

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Financial Review

Michael Roller, CFO

Business Review

Jonathan Emms, COO

Summary & Outlook

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Appendix

H1 Overview

Underlying double digit sales growth despite Covid continuing to impact China and Japan

Profitability increased significantly due to reduction in overheads & higher margins

FDA approval of Beyond Air's LungFit PH device received on 28 June 2022, initiating payments of $10.5m plus further $6m in royalties

Company name changed to NIOX Group plc on 1 September 2022

Application for a capital reduction scheme underway

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NIOX Group plc published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 15:40:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
