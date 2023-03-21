Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NIOX Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CIR   GB00BJVD3B28

NIOX GROUP PLC

(CIR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:16:49 2023-03-21 am EDT
45.73 GBX   -0.59%
09:21aNiox : Preliminary Results 2022 Presentation
PU
03:10aEarnings Flash (NIOX.L) NIOX GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP31.3M
MT
03:10aEarnings Flash (NIOX.L) NIOX GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX3.19
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIOX : Preliminary Results 2022 Presentation

03/21/2023 | 09:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Preliminary Results

Investor Presentation

21st March 2023

Disclaimer

Neither this presentation nor any verbal communication shall constitute, or form part of, any offer, invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for, or otherwise acquire or dispose of, any shares or other securities in NIOX Group plc ("NIOX").

Forward-looking statements

This presentation and information communicated verbally to you may contain certain projections and other forward- looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, businesses and prospects of NIOX. The

use of terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "project", "estimate", "intend", "continue", "target" or "believe" and similar expressions (or the negatives thereof) are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors which could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward- looking statements. Any of the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements could prove inaccurate or incorrect and therefore any results contemplated in the forward-looking statements may not actually be achieved. Nothing contained in this presentation or communicated verbally should be construed as a profit forecast or profit estimate. Investors or other recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein. NIOX undertakes no obligation to update or revise (publicly or otherwise) any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or other circumstances.

2

Presenting today

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Ian has spent his business career in life science and was founder and CEO of Biotrace International PLC, which was a listed company until its sale to 3M in December 2006. In addition to his appointment with NIOX Group plc Ian is Senior Independent Director of Induction Healthcare plc. Previous appointments include Executive Chairman of Bioquell PLC, Non-executive Chairman of Redcentric PLC, Quantum Pharma PLC, Cyprotex PLC and Celsis Group Ltd, Senior Independent Director of Clinigen plc and Non-executive Director of Ergomed PLC.

Michael Roller, CFO

Experienced public company and healthcare/ life science finance director. Previously at Bioquell plc and Corin Group plc.

Jonathan Emms, COO

Jonathan has worked in the healthcare and life sciences industry for 30 years. He started his career at GSK, initially in the respiratory business and then progressing to run the UK HIV business unit. Latterly he worked for Pfizer for 20 years in a variety of roles in the various medicines and device businesses in the Pfizer portfolio. His last role was Chief Commercial Officer of Pfizer's Internal Medicines business before that UK General Manager and prior to that European Marketing Head. During his time at Pfizer, Jonathan was involved in several successful business turnaround situations, 16 product launches and a number of successful transactions.

Agenda

Overview

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Financial Review

Michael Roller, CFO

Business Review

Jonathan Emms, COO

Summary & Outlook

Ian Johnson, Executive Chairman

Appendix

Overview

Underlying sales growth of 15% despite Covid continuing to impact China and Japan

Business model now established and set for profitable growth moving forward

FDA approval of Beyond Air's LungFit PH device received on 28th June 2022, initiating payments of $10.5m plus up to $6m in royalties. First $2.5m received in August 2022

Company name changed to NIOX Group plc on 1st September 2022

Capital reduction scheme completed 8th February 2023, supporting future potential dividends or buybacks if considered appropriate.

Disclaimer

NIOX Group plc published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIOX GROUP PLC
09:21aNiox : Preliminary Results 2022 Presentation
PU
03:10aEarnings Flash (NIOX.L) NIOX GROUP Reports FY22 Revenue GBP31.3M
MT
03:10aEarnings Flash (NIOX.L) NIOX GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX3.19
MT
01/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.1% Amid AstraZeneca, Unilever Weakness
DJ
01/17TRADING UPDATES: Quiz profit to be in line with guidance
AN
01/17Ocado Consensus Estimates Might Drop After Update
DJ
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 31,8 M 39,0 M 39,0 M
Net income 2022 8,05 M 9,88 M 9,88 M
Net cash 2022 14,9 M 18,3 M 18,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 237 M 237 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
EV / Sales 2023 4,68x
Nbr of Employees 111
Free-Float 43,3%
Chart NIOX GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
NIOX Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIOX GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,00 GBX
Average target price 54,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Roy David Roller CFO & Executive Director
Ian Roy Johnson Executive Chairman
Jonathan Emms Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Joanna Susan Le Couilliard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sharon Evelyn Curran Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIOX GROUP PLC26.03%237
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.88%402 206
NOVO NORDISK A/S5.43%320 277
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-8.81%300 873
ABBVIE INC.-3.40%275 418
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.60%268 710
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer