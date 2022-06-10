Nippn : Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022 and Forecast for FY2023 536KB

NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for FY2022

1. Overview of Financial Results

Overview of business results for the fiscal year under review Business results for the fiscal year under review

(Millions of yen) Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Difference Change Net sales 288,324 321,317 32,993 111.4% Operating income 10,370 11,282 911 108.8% Ordinary income 12,659 14,270 1,611 112.7% Profit attributable 8,636 9,327 691 108.0% to owners of parent

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rising vaccination rate helped economic activity in Japan start returning to normal. However, the emergence of a new variant of the COVID-19 virus caused a resurgence of infection. As a result, prospects for the Japanese economy have remained uncertain.

In the food industry, the spread of COVID-19 brought about significant changes in consumer behavior, such as growth of delivery services and an increase in eating at home, and an increase in demand for products for consumption at home. Moreover, the impact of soaring prices of raw materials is a concern.

The Group is reinforcing the existing business by reducing costs and strengthening sales while, at the same time, vigorously investing in promising fields to strengthen the business foundation based on a flexible approach in an unprecedented business environment.

In February 2022, the Company announced its plan to construct a new flour mill on the site in Chita City, Aichi Prefecture. The plan also calls for expansion of facilities of the Kobe-Konan Mill in the ongoing reorganization of the production structure. This reorganization will increase the Company's ratio of waterfront milling from 83% to 95%. The Company aims to realize a state-of-the-art flour mill that will be resilient to natural disasters and take the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into consideration, including through energy saving and environmental friendliness, while enhancing the new mill's productivity by combining the latest automation technology with the Company's accumulated technological expertise.

In our environmental protection efforts, we have gradually changed the best-before date labeling of pasta for home use to "year and month" labeling to contribute to the reduction of food loss. Other initiatives include the use of paper trays made from environmentally friendly raw materials, such as PEFC-certified paper (indicating that the product is derived from timber sourced from sustainably managed forests), and ecо paper trays made from unbleached wood pulp for frozen foods for home use, as well as switching of the packaging of some home-use wheat flour to paper.

The system failure brought about by the cyberattack in July 2021 caused great inconvenience to our stakeholders. To prevent a recurrence, we have strengthened our information security measures and completed the restoration of our main mission-critical systems in January 2022.

Although the Group recorded expenses related to the system failure as an extraordinary loss, net sales and profits were both higher than the levels for the previous year, because the frozen food category's brisk performance continued owing to increasing demand for products for consumption at home and a recovery in demand for food in the professional-use category and for ready-made meals that exceeded expectations following sluggishness in 2020. Consolidated net sales for the fiscal year under review increased by 11.4% year on year to ¥321,317 million, operating income increased by 8.8% to ¥11,282 million, ordinary income increased by 12.7% to ¥14,270 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 8.0% to ¥9,327 million.