Nippn : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022626KB

Toshiya Maezuru, President and Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
Koichiro Fukuyama, General Manager of Corporate Communications Group
Filing date of quarterly financial report:
November 15, 2021
Start of cash dividend payments:
―
Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:
None
Quarterly results information meeting held:
None
*Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2022 (From April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Millions of yen, percentage figures show the rate of change from the same period of the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
1Q of FY2022
77,958
11.4%
2,634
57.6%
3,807
44.9%
2,607
53.1%
1Q of FY2021
69,976
-
1,671
-
2,627
-
1,703
-
(Note) Comprehensive income:
1Q of FY2022:
¥2,050 million (-25.5%)
1Q of FY2021:
¥2,750 million (-)
Profit per Share (Yen)
Fully Diluted Profit
per Share (Yen)
1Q of FY2022
34.00
29.66
1Q of FY2021
22.23
19.38
(Note) The figures for 1Q of FY2021 presented are the figures after retrospective application of changes in accounting policies. The rate of change from the same period of the previous year is not presented for 1Q of FY2021 because of the retrospective application.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
1Q of FY2022
305,653
169,727
54.0%
FY2021
307,813
169,063
53.3%
(Reference) Equity capital:
1Q of FY2022:
¥164,953 million
FY2021:
¥164,209 million
(Note) The figures for FY2021 presented are the figures after retrospective application of changes in accounting policies.
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share (Yen)
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Full Year
FY2021
-
17.00
-
19.00
36.00
FY2022
-
FY2022 (Forecast)
18.00
-
18.00
36.00
(Note) Adjustment for the most recent forecast of the dividends in the current term: None
Breakdown of year-end dividends for FY2021: Ordinary dividend of ¥17.00 and commemorative dividend of ¥2.00 (commemorating change of the company name)
3. Forecast of the consolidated financial results for FY2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen, percentage figures show the rates of changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Profit Attributable
Profit per Share
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to Owners of
(Yen)
Parent
Half year
158,000
12.3%
5,000
19.3%
5,700
10.8%
3,800
7.4%
49.55
Full year
320,000
11.0%
11,100
7.0%
12,700
0.3%
9,000
4.2%
117.35
(Note) Adjustment for the most recent forecast of the consolidated financial results in the current term: None
Rates of change from the previous year and from the same period of the previous year are the rates compared with the figures after retrospective application of changes in accounting policies.
* Notes
Significant changes in subsidiaries during the current quarter (changes in specified subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial information: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards:
Yes
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatements:
None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial information (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 10.
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury shares):
Number of treasury shares at the end of each period:
Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period):
1Q of FY2022
78,824,009
shares
FY2021
78,824,009
shares
1Q of FY2022
2,087,089
shares
FY2021
2,093,223
shares
1Q of FY2022
76,693,645
shares
1Q of FY2021
76,648,148
shares
These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Explanation regarding the appropriate use of projected financial results and other special instructions
Descriptions regarding the future, including the financial outlook contained in this material, are based on certain information currently available to the Company and particular assumptions, which are, at the discretion of the Company, deemed reasonable, and actual financial results may significantly vary due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results, (3) Information on forecast of the consolidated financial results" on page 5 for information on preconditions underlying the above outlook and other related information.
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results .....................................................
2
(1)
Overview of business results .................................................................................................................
2
(2)
Overview of financial position ..............................................................................................................
5
(3)
Information on forecast of the consolidated financial results................................................................
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Overview of business results
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Net sales
69,976
77,958
7,982
111.4%
Operating income
1,671
2,634
963
157.6%
Ordinary income
2,627
3,807
1,180
144.9%
Profit attributable
1,703
2,607
904
153.1%
to owners of parent
During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the increasing vaccination rate raised hopes that economic activities in Japan would return to normal. However, economic activities declined following the declarations of a state of emergency issued in April through to June this year, and prospects for the Japanese economy have remained uncertain.
The food industry, centering on the restaurant sector, was greatly affected by the government's request for large-scale commercial facilities to suspend operations and for restaurants to suspend operations or reduce opening hours, following the declarations of a state of emergency. Moreover, the spread of COVID-19 brought about significant changes in consumer behavior, such as growth of delivery services and an increase in eating at home, and an increase in demand for products for consumption at home as people refrain from going out. The business environment remains unpredictable.
In these circumstances, while thoroughly implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and according the top priority to customers' safety and security and employees' health, the Group is continuing production at all its plants in Japan and abroad, thereby maintaining a business system to fulfill its social responsibility as a food enterprise.
Meanwhile, the Group is pursuing sustainable growth as a multifaceted food enterprise. We are reinforcing the existing business by reducing costs and beefing up sales while, at the same time, vigorously investing in promising fields in an effort to strengthen the business foundation by adopting a flexible approach in an unprecedented business environment.
The Company merged with Tofuku Flour Mills Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2021. As a result, Tofuku Flour Mills became NIPPN's Fukuoka Nanotsu Plant and the Company's flour milling business now has eight plants in Japan. Through greater efficiency of manufacturing and logistics, we intend to further strengthen competitiveness.
Moreover, in response to rapidly expanding demand in the frozen foods market, the Company implemented structural reform of its frozen foods business on April 1, 2021, to strengthen the business. Specifically, production facilities were transferred from NIPPN Frozen Food Co., Ltd. to the Company to enable the Company to directly engage in production and the Company established the Frozen Foods Business Department.
Consolidated net sales for the first three months of fiscal 2022 increased by 11.4% year on year to ¥77,958 million, operating income increased by 57.6% to ¥2,634 million, ordinary income increased by 44.9% to ¥3,807 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 53.1% to ¥2,607 million.
The performance of individual business segments was as follows.
1) Flour Milling
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Net sales
22,820
22,991
170
100.7%
Operating income
961
1,194
233
124.3%
2
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022
The Group is strengthening quality control in response to the growing preoccupation with the safety and security of food throughout society. At the same time, to address customer needs and diversifying food preferences, the Group promoted sales initiatives with a view to resolving the issues that concern customers. Despite operating in an environment in which the impact of COVID-19 was expanding, we strove to strengthen initiatives in partnership with customers, and enhance sales capabilities and brand power, and promoted sales activities.
As a result, whereas sales of wheat flour were lower than the level for the same period of the previous year, sales of wheat bran, a by-product, were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year
In line with the increase of government sales prices (tax inclusive) of imported wheat by 5.5% on average for the five key products in April 2021, we revised the prices of wheat flour products for professional use for shipments on and after June 19, 2021.
As a result, net sales for the Flour Milling segment increased by 0.7% year on year to ¥22,991 million, and operating income increased by 24.3% to ¥1,194 million.
2) Food
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Net sales
39,104
45,777
6,673
117.1%
Operating income
842
1,254
412
148.9%
In the professional-use category, demand showed a tendency to recover compared with the same period of the previous year and sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year, despite a significant impact mainly on the restaurant sector of the government's request for large-scale commercial facilities to suspend operations and for restaurants to suspend operations or reduce opening hours, following the declarations of a state of emergency.
In the home-use product category, although demand for products for consumption at home remained high because people refrained from going out, sales of products in this category were lower than the level for the same period of the previous year, reflecting stabilization of demand compared with the same period of the previous year.
In the frozen foods category, reflecting continued high demand for products for consumption at home and partly because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more consumers to use frozen foods, sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year. In addition to solid demand for frozen pasta, demand for the One Plate Meal series of complete meals consisting of a main dish and staples and demand for the Imadoki Gohan series of rice dishes, which allow consumers to have trendy rice dishes easily at home, were brisk.
In the ready-made meals business, despite an adverse impact on demand due to an increase in working from home and because people refrained from going out, demand showed a tendency to recover compared with the same period of the previous year and sales were higher than the level for the previous year.
As a result, net sales of the Food segment increased by 17.1% year on year to ¥45,777 million, and operating income increased by 48.9% to ¥1,254 million.
3) Other
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2022
Net sales
8,050
9,189
1,138
114.1%
Operating income
(95)
174
270
-
(loss)
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Nippn Corporation published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 19:00:01 UTC.