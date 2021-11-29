Nippn : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022626KB

NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2022

The Group is strengthening quality control in response to the growing preoccupation with the safety and security of food throughout society. At the same time, to address customer needs and diversifying food preferences, the Group promoted sales initiatives with a view to resolving the issues that concern customers. Despite operating in an environment in which the impact of COVID-19 was expanding, we strove to strengthen initiatives in partnership with customers, and enhance sales capabilities and brand power, and promoted sales activities.

As a result, whereas sales of wheat flour were lower than the level for the same period of the previous year, sales of wheat bran, a by-product, were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year

In line with the increase of government sales prices (tax inclusive) of imported wheat by 5.5% on average for the five key products in April 2021, we revised the prices of wheat flour products for professional use for shipments on and after June 19, 2021.

As a result, net sales for the Flour Milling segment increased by 0.7% year on year to ¥22,991 million, and operating income increased by 24.3% to ¥1,194 million.

2) Food

(Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of Difference Change Fiscal 2021 Fiscal 2022 Net sales 39,104 45,777 6,673 117.1% Operating income 842 1,254 412 148.9%

In the professional-use category, demand showed a tendency to recover compared with the same period of the previous year and sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year, despite a significant impact mainly on the restaurant sector of the government's request for large-scale commercial facilities to suspend operations and for restaurants to suspend operations or reduce opening hours, following the declarations of a state of emergency.

In the home-use product category, although demand for products for consumption at home remained high because people refrained from going out, sales of products in this category were lower than the level for the same period of the previous year, reflecting stabilization of demand compared with the same period of the previous year.

In the frozen foods category, reflecting continued high demand for products for consumption at home and partly because the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more consumers to use frozen foods, sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year. In addition to solid demand for frozen pasta, demand for the One Plate Meal series of complete meals consisting of a main dish and staples and demand for the Imadoki Gohan series of rice dishes, which allow consumers to have trendy rice dishes easily at home, were brisk.

In the ready-made meals business, despite an adverse impact on demand due to an increase in working from home and because people refrained from going out, demand showed a tendency to recover compared with the same period of the previous year and sales were higher than the level for the previous year.

As a result, net sales of the Food segment increased by 17.1% year on year to ¥45,777 million, and operating income increased by 48.9% to ¥1,254 million.

3) Other