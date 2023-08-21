Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2024 [J-GAAP]
August 4, 2023
Listed company name:
NIPPN CORPORATION
Listing:
The Prime Market of Tokyo Stock Exchange
Code number: 2001
URL:
https://www.nippn.co.jp/
TEL:
03-3511-5307
Representative:
Toshiya Maezuru, President and Chief Operating Officer
Contact:
Koichiro Fukuyama, General Manager of Corporate Communications Group
Filing date of quarterly financial report:
August 7, 2023
Start of cash dividend payments:
―
Supplementary quarterly materials prepared:
None
Quarterly results information meeting held:
None
*Amounts less than one million yen have been rounded down.
1. Consolidated financial results for the first quarter of FY2024 (From April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Millions of yen, percentage figures show the rate of change from the same period of the previous year.)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit Attributable to
Owners of Parent
1Q of FY2024
98,631
14.4%
5,447
117.8%
6,687
74.7%
4,479
64.3%
1Q of FY2023
86,205
10.6%
2,500
(5.1)%
3,828
0.6%
2,726
4.6%
(Note) Comprehensive income:
1Q of FY2024:
¥11,684 million (165.6%)
1Q of FY2023: ¥4,399 million (114.6%)
Profit per Share (Yen)
Fully Diluted Profit
per Share (Yen)
1Q of FY2024
57.47
50.19
1Q of FY2023
35.52
30.98
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio
1Q of FY2024
352,619
202,572
56.3%
FY2023
344,606
192,613
54.8%
(Reference) Equity capital:
1Q of FY2024:
¥198,602 million
FY2023:
¥188,687 million
2. Dividends
Dividends per Share (Yen)
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Full Year
FY2023
-
19.00
-
21.00
40.00
FY2024
-
FY2024 (Forecast)
20.00
-
20.00
40.00
(Note) Adjustment for the most recent forecast of the dividends in the current term: None
3. Forecast of the consolidated financial results for FY2024 (From April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Millions of yen, percentage figures show the rates of changes from the same period of the previous year.)
Profit Attributable
Profit per Share
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
to Owners of
(Yen)
Parent
Half year
191,000
8.2%
6,300
8.1%
7,400
2.6%
5,100
2.8%
65.45
Full year
387,000
5.9%
12,500
1.7%
14,600
(1.5)%
10,800
5.3%
138.60
(Note) Adjustment for the most recent forecast of the consolidated financial results in the current term: None
* Notes
- Significant changes in subsidiaries during the current quarter (changes in specified subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
- Adoption of special accounting methods for preparation of quarterly consolidated financial information: None
- Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatements
1)
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards:
None
2)
Changes other than 1):
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
None
4)
Retrospective restatements:
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
- Number of shares outstanding at the end of each period (including treasury shares):
- Number of treasury shares at the end of each period:
- Average number of shares (quarterly consolidated cumulative period):
1Q of FY2024
78,824,009
shares
FY2023
78,824,009
shares
1Q of FY2024
847,659
shares
FY2023
860,850
shares
1Q of FY2024
77,939,275
shares
1Q of FY2023
76,762,585
shares
- These consolidated financial results are outside the scope of quarterly review procedures by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
- Explanation regarding the appropriate use of projected financial results and other special instructions
Descriptions regarding the future, including the financial outlook contained in this material, are based on certain information currently available to the Company and particular assumptions, which are, at the discretion of the Company, deemed reasonable, and actual financial results may significantly vary due to various factors. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results, (3) Information on forecast of the consolidated financial results" on page 5 for information on preconditions underlying the above outlook and other related information.
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2024
Contents
Contents
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
(2)
Overview of financial position
5
(3)
Information on forecast of the consolidated financial results
5
2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Primary Notes
6
(1)
Quarterly consolidated balance sheets
6
(2)
Quarterly consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income
8
(Quarterly consolidated statements of income)
8
(Quarterly consolidated statements of comprehensive income)
9
(3) Notes on quarterly consolidated financial information
9
(Notes on going concern assumption)
9
(Notes to significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)
9
(Segment information, etc.)
10
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2024
1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Overview of business results
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Net sales
86,205
98,631
12,425
114.4%
Operating income
2,500
5,447
2,946
217.8%
Ordinary income
3,828
6,687
2,858
174.7%
Profit attributable
2,726
4,479
1,752
164.3%
to owners of parent
During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Japanese economy benefited from a recovery of both personal consumption and inbound consumption, reflecting the relaxation of restrictions on activities. On the other hand, manufacturing and logistics costs remained high, against a backdrop of soaring prices of raw materials and energy due to the Russo-Ukraine situation as well as instability elsewhere internationally. Thus, the outlook remained uncertain.
In these circumstances, in accordance with our management philosophy of "contributing to the realization of a sustainable society by pursuing the well-being (happiness, health, and smiles) of people," we promoted initiatives to create future-focused value, working with our customers, employees, shareholders, society, and other stakeholders. In addition to cost reductions through operational improvements, we strove to strengthen our business foundation by further bolstering sales of mainstay products through upfront investments to expand sales and by enhancing our competitive advantage through the provision of high-value-added products and services.
In May 2023, the Company invested in Utah Flour Milling, LLC, a flour milling company in the U.S., in order to achieve business expansion in North America and promote the inorganic growth strategy. Through direct engagement in the flour milling business in the U.S. we aim to enhance the Group's overall strength as a flour miller and accelerate business growth in the U.S. by leveraging synergy with the Group's two existing sites in the U.S., namely, NIPPN California Inc., a California-based premix sales company, and Pasta Montana, L.L.C., a Montana-based pasta production and sales company, with a view to further expanding the global business.
Consolidated net sales for the first three months of fiscal 2024 increased by 14.4% year on year to ¥98,631 million, reflecting an increase in demand due to recovery of personal consumption and inbound consumption and the implementation of sales price revisions in stages in response to rising raw material costs and various other costs. In terms of profit, despite these higher costs and an increase in strategic costs for sales expansion, operating income increased by 117.8% to ¥5,447 million, ordinary income increased by 74.7% to ¥6,687 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 64.3% to ¥4,479 million owing to growth of the sales volume of frozen foods and robust performance of the ready-made meal business.
The performance of individual business segments was as follows.
NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2024
1) Flour Milling
1) Flour Milling
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Net sales
28,003
31,466
3,463
112.4%
Operating income
1,512
2,199
687
145.4%
In the Flour Milling business, sales were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year, mainly because of the wheat flour price revision and a robust trend in sales prices of wheat bran, a by-product.
In line with the increase of government sales prices (tax inclusive) of imported wheat by 5.8% on average for the five key products in April 2023, we revised the prices of wheat flour products for professional use from June 2023.
As a result, net sales of the Flour Milling segment increased by 12.4% year on year to ¥31,466 million, and operating income increased by 45.4% to ¥2,199 million.
2) Food
(Millions of yen)
First three months of
First three months of
Difference
Change
Fiscal 2023
Fiscal 2024
Net sales
48,346
55,540
7,193
114.9%
Operating income
858
2,765
1,906
322.0%
In the professional-use category, demand increased mainly from restaurants owing to recovery of personal consumption and inbound consumption, and as a result, sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year.
In the home-use product category, we continued price revisions from the previous year in line with cost increases, such as for raw materials, logistics, and energy, and as a result, sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year.
In the frozen foods category, sales of home-use frozen foods, centering on the One Plate Meal series of complete meals consisting of a main dish and staples, were buoyant in response to increasing needs for "quick and easy" meals. Sales of products in this category were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year, also reflecting price revisions.
In the ready-made meals business, sales were higher than the level for the same period of the previous year because demand increased as more people were out and about, resuming their normal lifestyles.
As a result, net sales of the Food segment increased by 14.9% year on year to ¥55,540 million, and operating income increased by 222.0% to ¥2,765 million.
