NIPPN CORPORATION (2001) Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY2024

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Overview of business results

(Millions of yen) First three months of First three months of Difference Change Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2024 Net sales 86,205 98,631 12,425 114.4% Operating income 2,500 5,447 2,946 217.8% Ordinary income 3,828 6,687 2,858 174.7% Profit attributable 2,726 4,479 1,752 164.3% to owners of parent

During the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Japanese economy benefited from a recovery of both personal consumption and inbound consumption, reflecting the relaxation of restrictions on activities. On the other hand, manufacturing and logistics costs remained high, against a backdrop of soaring prices of raw materials and energy due to the Russo-Ukraine situation as well as instability elsewhere internationally. Thus, the outlook remained uncertain.

In these circumstances, in accordance with our management philosophy of "contributing to the realization of a sustainable society by pursuing the well-being (happiness, health, and smiles) of people," we promoted initiatives to create future-focused value, working with our customers, employees, shareholders, society, and other stakeholders. In addition to cost reductions through operational improvements, we strove to strengthen our business foundation by further bolstering sales of mainstay products through upfront investments to expand sales and by enhancing our competitive advantage through the provision of high-value-added products and services.

In May 2023, the Company invested in Utah Flour Milling, LLC, a flour milling company in the U.S., in order to achieve business expansion in North America and promote the inorganic growth strategy. Through direct engagement in the flour milling business in the U.S. we aim to enhance the Group's overall strength as a flour miller and accelerate business growth in the U.S. by leveraging synergy with the Group's two existing sites in the U.S., namely, NIPPN California Inc., a California-based premix sales company, and Pasta Montana, L.L.C., a Montana-based pasta production and sales company, with a view to further expanding the global business.

Consolidated net sales for the first three months of fiscal 2024 increased by 14.4% year on year to ¥98,631 million, reflecting an increase in demand due to recovery of personal consumption and inbound consumption and the implementation of sales price revisions in stages in response to rising raw material costs and various other costs. In terms of profit, despite these higher costs and an increase in strategic costs for sales expansion, operating income increased by 117.8% to ¥5,447 million, ordinary income increased by 74.7% to ¥6,687 million, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 64.3% to ¥4,479 million owing to growth of the sales volume of frozen foods and robust performance of the ready-made meal business.

The performance of individual business segments was as follows.