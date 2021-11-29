Nippn : Notice Concerning Passing of Representative Director72 KB

Log in
    2001   JP3723000000

NIPPN CORPORATION

(2001)
Nippn : Notice Concerning Passing of Representative Director

11/29/2021 | 01:51pm EST
Nov 25 ,2021

NIPPN CORPORATION

Notice Concerning Passing of Representative Director

NIPPN CORPORATION (President and COO: Toshiya Maezuru; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) regretfully announces that Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Sawada passed away on November 21, 2021. He was 90 years old.

As a result, the position Mr. Sawada held as director of the Company has been vacated as of the same day.

The Company wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to Mr. Sawada over his life.

The funeral has already been held with close relatives in attendance.

The Company plans to hold a company funeral or farewell event at a later date, but details such as the date and location are yet to be determined.

Please note that incense, flowers, other offerings and condolence calls will be strictly declined.

Details

  1. Name: Hiroshi Sawada
  2. Date of Passing: Sunday, November 21, 2021
  3. Cause of Death: Ischemic heart failure

Chief Mourner: Ms. Kishi Sawada (wife of the deceased)

Born in Tokyo on January 1, 1931 April 1953: Joined the Company June 1983: Appointed director

June 1986: Appointed managing director

June 1989: Appointed senior managing director

September 1991: Appointed representative director and senior managing director

June 1993: Appointed representative director and president

June 2002: Appointed representative director and chairman

June 2009: Appointed representative director, chairman and president

June 2012: Appointed representative director, chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

Nippn Corporation published this content on 30 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 18:50:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
