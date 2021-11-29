Nippn : Notice Concerning Passing of Representative Director72 KB

Nov 25 ,2021
NIPPN CORPORATION
Notice Concerning Passing of Representative Director
NIPPN CORPORATION (President and COO: Toshiya Maezuru; Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) regretfully announces that Representative Director, Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Sawada passed away on November 21, 2021. He was 90 years old.
As a result, the position Mr. Sawada held as director of the Company has been vacated as of the same day.
The Company wishes to express its deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to Mr. Sawada over his life.
The funeral has already been held with close relatives in attendance.
The Company plans to hold a company funeral or farewell event at a later date, but details such as the date and location are yet to be determined.
Please note that incense, flowers, other offerings and condolence calls will be strictly declined.
Details
Name: Hiroshi Sawada
Date of Passing: Sunday, November 21, 2021
Cause of Death: Ischemic heart failure
Chief Mourner: Ms. Kishi Sawada (wife of the deceased)
Born in Tokyo on January 1, 1931 April 1953: Joined the Company June 1983: Appointed director
June 1986: Appointed managing director
June 1989: Appointed senior managing director
September 1991: Appointed representative director and senior managing director
June 1993: Appointed representative director and president
June 2002: Appointed representative director and chairman
June 2009: Appointed representative director, chairman and president
June 2012: Appointed representative director, chairman and CEO