June 27, 2024

Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible

Bonds due 2025

NIPPN CORPORATION (President and CEO: Toshiya Maezuru; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2025 (the "Bonds").

Adjustment of Conversion Price

Name of issue

Conversion price

Conversion price

prior to the adjustment

after the adjustment

Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds

¥2,253.6

¥2,217.8

due 2025

Effective Date for the Conversion price after the adjustment

April 1, 2024 (Japan time)

Reason for the adjustment

Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥66 per share (aggregate in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 March 2024) of the Company common stock. The payment of such dividend was approved at the general meeting of our shareholders on June 27, 2024.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Nippn Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:14:00 UTC.