June 27, 2024
Notice Regarding Adjustment of Conversion Price for Zero Coupon Convertible
Bonds due 2025
NIPPN CORPORATION (President and CEO: Toshiya Maezuru; Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; the "Company") hereby announces the adjustment of conversion price for the Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds due 2025 (the "Bonds").
Adjustment of Conversion Price
Name of issue
Conversion price
Conversion price
prior to the adjustment
after the adjustment
Zero Coupon Convertible Bonds
¥2,253.6
¥2,217.8
due 2025
Effective Date for the Conversion price after the adjustment
April 1, 2024 (Japan time)
Reason for the adjustment
Adjustment of Conversion Price pursuant to Condition 5.2.4 of the terms and conditions of the Bonds due to the Extraordinary Dividend (as defined in such Condition 5.2.4) resulting from payment of a dividend of ¥66 per share (aggregate in respect of the fiscal year ended 31 March 2024) of the Company common stock. The payment of such dividend was approved at the general meeting of our shareholders on June 27, 2024.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Nippn Corporation published this content on 27 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2024 07:14:00 UTC.