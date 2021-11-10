Log in
    1881   JP3750200002

NIPPO CORPORATION

(1881)
  Report
Japanese refiner Eneos to proceed with $4.2 billion Nippo takeover

11/10/2021 | 09:33pm EST
The logo of Eneos Holdings and Eneos Corporation is displayed at the company headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Eneos Holdings said it will continue with its bid to take its subsidiary, roadbuilder and property developer Nippo Corp, private with Goldman Sachs, rejecting opposition from activist fund manager Oasis Management.

Hong Kong-based Oasis, which has a 4.5% stake in Nippo, says the price is too low and earlier this week took the unusual step of going public with what it says are assurances from Eneos, Japan's biggest refiner, and Nippo that they are open to alternative bids.

The offer values Nippo at about 476.4 billion yen ($4.2 billion).

"We will proceed with the procedure, which has been announced. We will commence the tender offer as soon as the preconditions are met," an Eneos spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We refrain from commenting on our response to an individual investor."

Eneos and Goldman in September announced plans to acquire the 43% of Nippo that Eneos does not already own.

Once a complicated series of transactions is completed, Eneos will own 50.1% of Nippo and Goldman the rest, with Goldman's stake potentially later rising to 75% through preference shares and options.

Oasis has previously aired complaints that have long been made about majority shareholders in Japan steamrolling minority interests.

Eneos is due to report earnings later on Thursday.

($1 = 113.0900 yen)

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENEOS HOLDINGS, INC. 0.17% 464.3 End-of-day quote.25.35%
NIPPO CORPORATION 0.86% 4120 End-of-day quote.45.84%
Financials
Sales 2022 458 B 4 014 M 4 014 M
Net income 2022 27 050 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,46%
Capitalization 491 B 4 309 M 4 303 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 6 505
Free-Float 42,8%
Technical analysis trends NIPPO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4 120,00 JPY
Average target price 3 343,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoshikazu Yoshikawa President & Representative Director
Hiromi Iwata Chairman
Akio Arai Director & General Manager-Technology
Yuji Hashimoto Director, GM-Administration & Head-Planning
Takeshi Kimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPO CORPORATION45.84%4 307
VINCI16.08%62 533
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.31%36 878
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%29 991
FERROVIAL, S.A.20.26%22 699
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.32.63%18 832