    3226   JP3046440008

NIPPON ACCOMMODATIONS FUND INC.

(3226)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-19 am EDT
685000.00 JPY   +0.15%
Nippon Accommodations Fund : Notification of Borrowing Funds

08/19/2022 | 02:54am EDT
August 19, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Kojima, President and CEO Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director (TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Loan Type

&

Date of Loan

Date of Maturity

Repayment Method

Mizuho Trust &

Unsecured &

2.0 billion yen

0.26364%*

unguaranteed,

August 23, 2022

July 30, 2032

Banking Co., Ltd.

Bullet repayment

  • The interest rate will be applied from August 23, 2022 to September 29, 2022. The interest rate applicable on and after September 30, 2022 shall be calculated based on the three-months JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of each calendar month.
    (if such date is not a bank business day, the bank business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.20%.
    Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for the three-months JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loan ¥1.0 billion concluded on July 29, 2022 and long-term loan ¥1.0 billion concluded on August 23, 2013.

3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event

Unit: billion yen)

Before this Event

After this Event

Change

Short-term debt

4.0

3.0

1.0

Long-term debt

157.5

158.5

1.0

Total debt

161.5

161.5

Investment corporation bonds

8.0

8.0

Total interest-bearing debt

169.5

169.5

Interest-bearing debt ratio

53.8%

53.8%

Long-terminterest-bearing debt ratio

97.6%

98.2%

0.6

(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.

(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (145,449,910 thousand yen) was used.

(*2) (long-term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100

(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on May 31, 2022.

NAF website: https://www.naf-r.jp/english/

Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 06:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
