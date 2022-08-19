Nippon Accommodations Fund : Notification of Borrowing Funds

August 19, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Hiroshi Kojima, President and CEO Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director (TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate Loan Type & Date of Loan Date of Maturity Repayment Method Mizuho Trust & Unsecured & 2.0 billion yen 0.26364%* unguaranteed, August 23, 2022 July 30, 2032 Banking Co., Ltd. Bullet repayment

The interest rate will be applied from August 23, 2022 to September 29, 2022. The interest rate applicable on and after September 30, 2022 shall be calculated based on the three-months JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of each calendar month.

(if such date is not a bank business day, the bank business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.20%.

Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for the three-months JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loan ¥1.0 billion concluded on July 29, 2022 and long-term loan ¥1.0 billion concluded on August 23, 2013.

3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event （Unit: billion yen) Before this Event After this Event Change Short-term debt 4.0 3.0 （1.0） Long-term debt 157.5 158.5 1.0 Total debt 161.5 161.5 － Investment corporation bonds 8.0 8.0 － Total interest-bearing debt 169.5 169.5 － Interest-bearing debt ratio 53.8% 53.8% － Long-terminterest-bearing debt ratio 97.6% 98.2% 0.6

(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.

(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (145,449,910 thousand yen) was used.

(*2) (long-term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100

(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.