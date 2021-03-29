Log in
NIPPON ACCOMMODATIONS FUND INC.

(3226)
Nippon Accommodations Fund : Notification of Borrowing Funds

03/29/2021 | 02:02am EDT
March 29 , 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities:

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund

Management Co., Ltd.

Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO

Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director

(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

Loan Type & Repayment Method

Date of Loan

Date of Maturity

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

2.0 billion yen

0.12409%

Unsecured & unguaranteed, Bullet repayment

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

  • 2. Use of Funds

    To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loan ¥2.0 billion concluded on January 4, 2021.

  • 3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event

(Unit: billion yen)

Before this Event

After this Event

Change

Short-term debt

3.0

3.0

Long-term debt

152.5

152.5

Total debt

155.5

155.5

Investment corporation bonds

4.0

4.0

Total interest-bearing debt

159.5

159.5

Interest-bearing debt ratio

52.3%

52.3%

Long term interest-bearing debt ratio

98.1%

98.1%

  • (*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.

    (interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (145,449,910 thousand yen) was used.

  • (*2) (long term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100

  • (*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on November 30, 2020.

NAF website:https://www.naf-r.jp/english/

Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 06:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
