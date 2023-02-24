Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Nippon Active Value Fund plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NAVF   GB00BKLGLS10

NIPPON ACTIVE VALUE FUND PLC

(NAVF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:58:34 2023-02-24 am EST
140.31 GBX   -1.88%
06:52aNippon Active Value tender offer will not go ahead, misses threshold
AN
01/06Nippon Active Value Fund announces tender offer for T&K TOKA
AN
2022Nippon Active Value Fund plc Declares Interim Dividend in Respect of the Year to 31 December 2021, Payable on April 26, 2022
CI
Nippon Active Value tender offer will not go ahead, misses threshold

02/24/2023 | 06:52am EST
(Alliance News) - Nippon Active Value Fund PLC on Friday said its tender offer in T&K Toka Co Ltd shares will not go ahead, as it did not meet the minimum threshold as outlined in the tender offer's launch in early January.

In January, the Japanese small-cap-focused investment trust said a minimum number of around 4.0 million shares in Toka would need to be purchased for the tender offer to proceed. Up to 4.9 million shares were offered at a price of JPY1,300.00 per share.

On Friday, it said only 2.6 million shares were tendered, meaning none of the transactions will proceed to completion.

Nippon Active Value said the purpose of launching the tender offer was to "emphasise our wish to see Toka improving its capital allocation policy".

It added: "The tender offerers intend to continue to seek improvement in Toka's capital allocation policy and to support the Toka in delivering greater shareholder value."

Shares in Nippon Active Value were down 1.5% to 140.80 pence each in London on Friday late morning.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

