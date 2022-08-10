Nippon Aqua : Business Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Business Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
August 10, 2022
Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd.
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section #1429
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2022
New record highs
Net sales
Ordinary profit
11,742 Million yen
936Million yen
YoY +9.6％
YoY +179.1％
2
Net Sales
Six months ended June 30, 2022
(Million yen)
11,742
10,712
YoY
UP +1,029 Million yen +9.6 %
New record high
20212022
4
Ordinary Profit
(Million yen)
+443
335
Increase in gross profit
+141
Decrease in SG&A
+16 936
Improvement in non-operating profit and loss
YoY
UP +600Million yen +179.1%
New record high
Ordinary profit margin
3.1%
8.0%
Gross profit margin
18.4%
20.6%
SG&A ratio
15.3%
12.8%
2021
2022
5
