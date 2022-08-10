Log in
    1429   JP3686140009

NIPPON AQUA CO., LTD.

(1429)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
611.00 JPY   -0.65%
02:14aNIPPON AQUA : Business Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
02:14aNIPPON AQUA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
PU
03/15NIPPON AQUA : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31,2021
PU
Nippon Aqua : Business Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

08/10/2022 | 02:14am EDT
Business Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

August 10, 2022

Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section #1429

Financial Highlights

Six months ended June 30, 2022

New record highs

Net sales

Ordinary profit

11,742 Million yen

936Million yen

YoY +9.6

YoY +179.1

2

  1. Overview of Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
  2. Key Initiatives in the Second Half of the Fiscal Year
  3. Growth Strategy
    and Shareholder Returns
  4. Appendix

Net Sales

Six months ended June 30, 2022

(Million yen)

11,742

10,712

YoY

UP +1,029 Million yen +9.6 %

New record high

20212022

4

Ordinary Profit

Six months ended June 30, 2022

(Million yen)

+443

335

Increase in gross profit

+141

Decrease in SG&A

+16 936

Improvement in non-operating profit and loss

YoY

UP +600Million yen +179.1%

New record high

Ordinary profit margin

3.1%

8.0%

Gross profit margin

18.4%

20.6%

SG&A ratio

15.3%

12.8%

2021

2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Aqua Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 06:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
