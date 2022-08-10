Nippon Aqua : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

1. Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Period Under Review

(1) Explanation Regarding Operating Results

During the six-months ended June 30, 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022), although the Japanese economy showed signs of improvement, there are concerns mainly about rising raw material prices and supply constraints due to the impact of the prolonged situation in Ukraine and suppressed economic activities in China.

In the construction and housing industry where the Company operates, the "Act Partially Revising the Act on the Improvement of the Energy Consumption Performance of Buildings in Order to Contribute to the Realization of a Carbon Neutral Society" (hereinafter referred to as the revisions to the Building Energy Efficiency Act) was passed on June 13, 2022 in line with the greenhouse gas reduction target for 2030 in Japan. Consequently, it will become mandatory for all houses and building to be newly built in and after 2025 to meet energy efficiency standards. In this environment, the Company proactively made efforts to win orders in each division by taking advantage of the product appeal of highly- airtight and highly-insulated AQUA FOAM series and the strength of our nationwide construction network.

In the Single-family Homes Division, amid the steady trend in the number of new housing starts, despite weakness in owner-occupied homes, AQUA FOAM series have secured steady orders thanks to the full implementation of various subsidy programs for energy-saving homes. Sales for the Single-family Homes Division amounted to 6,695 million yen. In the buildings market, many inquiries continue to be made for non-flammable insulation following fires that occurred at distribution warehouses and factories in recent years. Sales of the Buildings Division amounted to 2,837 million yen. Sales of the Waterproofing Division came to 120 million yen, and sales of raw materials, machinery, etc., which are under other divisions, were 2,087 million yen. From the beginning of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, renovations have been moved from other divisions to the highly compatible Single-family Homes Division, and waterproofing which focuses on future growth has been changed from being included in the Buildings Division to being a stand-alone Waterproofing Division.

(in million yen, %) 18th fiscal year 19th fiscal year Six-months ended June Six-months ended June Amount of change Percentage change 30, 2021 30, 2022 (after reclassification) Single-family Homes 6,412 6,695 +283 +4.4 Division Buildings Division 2,321 2,837 +516 +22.3 Waterproofing Division 28 120 +92 +329.0 Other divisions 1,950 2,087 +137 +7.0 Total 10,712 11,742 +1,029 +9.6

As a result, total sales increased by 9.6% year on year to 11,742 million yen in the period under review. Meanwhile, prices of crude oil, naphtha, benzene and other raw materials for urethane raw materials remained high, with the yen continuing to weaken. Amid the continuation of this environment for the raw materials procurement, the Company worked to secure raw materials through measures such as procuring raw materials from multiple companies and to stably supply products. As a measure to deal with cost increases, the Company revised product selling prices, while actively switching to the new product AQUA FOAM LITE, which reduces raw material usage by approximately 30%, in the Single-family Homes Division.

Furthermore, the Company made companywide efforts to secure income by thoroughly focusing on construction profitability when receiving orders, while providing various support such as personnel and facility rental to solve the problems faced by certified contractors for further enhancing "construction capabilities," the Company's strength.

As a result of the above, gross margin improved by 2.2 points year on year to 20.6%, operating profit increased by 176.1% year on year to 916 million yen, ordinary profit increased by 179.1 % year on year to 936 million yen, and profit totaled 626 million yen, rising 193.4% from a year earlier.

