Nippon Aqua : Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31,2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 [Japanese GAAP] May 11, 2020 Company name: Nippon Aqua Co., Ltd. Code number: 1429 (Exchange of listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) (URL: http://www.n-aqua.jp) Representative: Fumitaka Nakamura, President and Representative Director Contact: Mitsuharu Yamada, General Manager of Finance and Accounting Phone: +81-3-5463-1117 Scheduled filing date of quarterly report: May 12, 2020 Scheduled date of dividend payout: － Supplementary quarterly materials prepared: No Quarterly results briefings held: No (Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen.) 1. Non-consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-March 31, 2020) (1) Financial Results (Percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Three months ended March 4,889 1.7 435 20.8 443 24.1 292 26.2 31, 2020 Three months ended March 4,808 16.2 359 － 357 － 231 － 31, 2019 Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen Three months ended March 9.06 9.06 31, 2020 Three months ended March 7.18 7.18 31, 2019 (2) Financial Position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Million yen Million yen % As of March 31, 2020 15,044 6,586 43.8 As of December 31, 2019 15,379 6,843 44.5 [Reference] Shareholders' equity: As of March 31, 2020: 6,586 million yen As of December 31, 2019: 6,843 million yen 2. Dividends Dividend per share End of End of End of Year-end Total 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 － 0.00 － 17.00 17.00 Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 － Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 0.00 － 17.00 17.00 (forecast) Note: Revisions to dividend payout forecasts disclosed most recently: No -1- 3. Financial Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020 (January 1, 2020-December 31, 2020) (Percentage figures indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit Basic earnings per share Six months ending June 30, 2020 Fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 10,421 4.2 820 13.5 815 13.3 530 12.8 16.42 23,200 2,109 10.4 2,100 10.0 1,374 7.8 42.54 8.6 Note: Revisions to financial forecasts disclosed most recently: No * Notes Use of special accounting methods in preparing quarterly financial statements: No Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements Changes in accounting policies due to revisions of accounting standards, etc.: No Changes in accounting policies other than (i): No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatements: No Number of issued shares (common shares) (i) Number of issued shares at end of period under review (including treasury shares) As of March 31, 2020 34,756,000 shares As of December 31, 2019 34,756,000 shares (ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period under review As of March 31, 2020 2,459,628 shares As of December 31, 2019 2,459,628 shares (iii) Average number of shares during period under review Three months ended March 31, 2020 32,296,372 shares Three months ended March 31, 2019 32,270,988 shares Quarterly financial results are not subject to quarterly review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

Qualitative Information Concerning Financial Results for the Period Under Review (1) Explanation Regarding Operating Results The three-month period under review began in an economic environment where consumer sentiment was recovering from the low point following a consumption tax hike in October 2019 and concerns about outlook for the Chinese economy and situations in the Middle East prevailed. After the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China, production activity came to a halt in the region and the infections spread rapidly around the world, including Japan. The Japanese economy was affected significantly, creating a severe business environment. In the single-family homes market where the Company operates, demand appears to remain weak since a sharp decline in response to the consumption tax hike. Monthly housing starts dropped year on year in nine consecutive months from July 2019 to March 2020. Monthly housing starts during the period under review declined 10.1% in January, 12.3% in February and 7.6% in March. Under such circumstances, new single-family home construction projects decreased 6.1% year on year to 11,281 units during the period under review. However, sales of Single-family Homes Division fortunately did not fall more than 0.8% year on year to 3,079 million yen, thanks to efforts to win orders by taking advantage of the product appeal of AQUA FOAM and the strength of our engineering expertise. On the other hand, in the buildings market where the Company operates, the number of units for which construction was yet to start reached an all time high level (worth about 6.3 trillion yen) at the end of October 2019. These projects, including construction of office buildings, were awaiting start of construction after orders for work were placed, due to shortage of engineers and on-site workers. After the government came out with a basic policy to combat the spread of COVID-19 in late February, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism instructed governments of Tokyo and prefectures, as well as cities designated by cabinet orders, to take measures, including introduction of response plans for potential infections at construction sites and changes of work periods and construction costs where necessary. Construction started to feel the impact of shortage in supply of products manufactured in China, including toilets, unit baths and system kitchens. Even under such circumstances the Buildings Division increased sales by 18.2% year on year to 1,023 million yen. Sales of air-conditioning and ventilation products, including Zekkucho, totaled 76 million yen, increasing 281.6% year on year. On the other hand, sales totaled 60 million yen, down 33.8% year on year, for machinery, 491 million yen, down 7.4% year on year, for auxiliary construction components, and 158 million yen, down 19.8% year on year, for raw materials. As a result, total sales increased 1.7% year on year to 4,889 million yen in the period under review. Profits reached an all-time high in the period. Operating profit grew 20.8% from a year earlier to 435 million yen, while ordinary profit rose 24.1% year on year to 443 million yen. Profit totaled 292 million yen, increasing 26.2% from a year earlier. A key factor contributing to the profit increases was a drop in the price of isocyanate, one of the raw materials for AQUA FOAM. Conditions for the Company's procurement remained favorable during the first quarter as oil prices turned downward after China's oil demand sagged due to COVID-19 impact and oil supply became excessive due to concerns for a global economic slowdown. Assets totaled 15,044 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 335 million yen, or 2.1%, from the end of the previous fiscal year.

Current assets totaled 10,686 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 551 million yen, or 4.9%, from the end of the previous fiscal year. Key factors contributing to this drop include decreases of 624 million yen in notes and accounts receivable - trade and 395 million yen in accounts receivable - other, partially offset by increases of 222 million yen in cash and deposits and 203 million yen in inventories.

Non-current assets totaled 4,357 million yen as of March 31, 2020, up 216 million yen, or 5.2%, from the end of the previous fiscal year. Key factors contributing to this increase include increases of 426 million yen in buildings and structures following completion of Kanazawa, Kanagawa and Aomori branch offices and 37 million yen in land after -4- acquisition of a tract for a planned Akita branch office building, partially offset by decreases of 184 million yen due to transfers of construction in progress following completion of these offices and 70 million yen in deferred tax assets. (Total liabilities) Liabilities totaled 8,457 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 78 million yen, or 0.9%, from the end of the previous fiscal year. (Current liabilities) Current liabilities totaled 8,321 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 70 million yen, or 0.8%, from the end of the previous fiscal year. Main factors contributing to this decrease include decreases of 661 million yen in accounts payable - trade due to a drop in trade payables and 596 million yen in income taxes payable due to payment of corporate taxes, partially offset by an increase of 1,490 million yen in short-term borrowings. (Non-current liabilities) Non-current liabilities totaled 135 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 7 million yen, or 5.6%, from the end of the previous fiscal year. Key factors contributing to this decrease include a decrease of 6 million yen in long-term lease obligations. (Net assets) Net assets totaled 6,586 million yen as of March 31, 2020, down 256 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. Key factors contributing to this decrease include a decrease of 549 million yen in retained earnings due to dividend payouts, partially offset by the recording of 292 million yen in profit. (Equity ratio) Equity ratio was 43.8% on March 31, 2020, down 0.7 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year. (3) Notes on Financial Forecasts and Other Forward-looking Statements The Japanese economy has been deteriorating fast amid restricted economic activities due to the impact from COVID-19 infections and expected to undergo a severe situation going forward. Japan's real gross domestic product is expected to decrease 5.93% in the second quarter of 2020 (April-June) from a year ago, or an annualized 21.7%, according to the average of latest forecasts by private-sector economists. These figures are down from the previous forecasts. Meanwhile, the Cabinet approved a package of economic measures to offset impact from the COVID-19 on April 7, the same day the government declared a state of emergency. The package is worth 108.2 trillion yen, representing about 20% of 2019 nominal GDP of 554 trillion yen. It is the largest-ever package in scale, surpassing the 56.8 trillion yen spent in 2009 after the global financial crisis. The package is expected to bring the real gross domestic product back to year-on-year growth in the three-month period to September 30, 2020. Our strategy under this situation is as follows: 1. Measures at Branch Offices (1) Insulation Installing Work We plan to comply with any request or policy by administrative authorities or plans by original contractors to halt insulation installing work in response to the state of emergency. In carrying out projects, we will work closely with original contractors and introduce thorough anti-infection measures. We aim to ensure thorough safety and infection prevention for workers and maintain existing measures. (2) Work Style As we indicated in a February 26 news release entitled, "Notice Regarding Work Style amid Coronavirus Impact," we introduced flextime for employees who commute using public transportation, which is still in place. In addition to that, we measure bodily temperature of all employees. Employees are ordered to work from home where possible for our goal of reducing by 70% the number of employees showing up at our Shinagawa headquarters and branch offices. (3) Execution of Duties and Supervision Important decisions are made and execution duties are supervised as usual through meetings, including those of the Board of Directors, fully using telephone or video conferencing systems, in order to prevent infection. -5- 2. Impact on Divisions Impacts on our divisions at this point are as follows: (1) Single-family Homes Division The number of visitors to display home villages is expected to decrease to a half during consecutive holidays in May due to stay-at-home request and village operators restricting events amid the state of emergency. As such, we see inevitable impact on our orders, and sales in the second quarter may be adversely affected. (2) Buildings Division In the buildings market, moves to temporarily close workshops located in areas under the state of emergency and moves to suspend construction work increased among general contractors in a period from mid-April to mid-May. According to recent media reports, the government has decided to extend the state of emergency regarding the COVID-19, which originally was scheduled to expire on May 6. An extension of about a month is planned, although discussions are still underway. If many general contractors decide to extend suspension of construction work in response, our sales in the second quarter may be adversely affected. (3) Purchase of Raw Materials The Company has purchased isocyanate from diversified locations, including China, North America and Japanese makers. We thus have experienced no impact on construction work or sale of the material from any supply chain disruption. 3. Impact on Company's Earnings On February 10, 2020, the Company announced financial forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. However, these forecasts do not incorporate impact of the spread of the COVID-19 infections. As it is difficult at this point to reach any reasonable estimates of impact on the Company's earnings from the spread of the virus, we did not change these forecasts for the six months ending June 30, 2020 and the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 for now. We will release new estimates swiftly after we decide reasonable calculation has become possible and disclosure is necessary. -6- 2. Quarterly Financial Statements and Primary Notes (1) Quarterly Balance Sheet (in thousand yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and deposits 1,878,403 2,101,136 Notes and accounts receivable - trade 5,017,299 4,392,395 Inventories 1,678,398 1,881,972 Accounts receivable - other 2,590,160 2,194,669 Other 94,810 128,511 Allowance for doubtful accounts (21,070) (12,577) Total current assets 11,238,003 10,686,109 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment Buildings and structures, net 1,759,846 2,186,196 Land 1,518,397 1,555,419 Other, net 395,710 200,712 Total property, plant and equipment 3,673,954 3,942,327 Intangible assets Leasehold interests in land 15,000 15,000 Other 88,492 105,505 Total intangible assets 103,492 120,505 Investments and other assets Other 370,039 301,417 Allowance for doubtful accounts (6,336) (6,330) Total investments and other assets 363,702 295,086 Total non-current assets 4,141,149 4,357,920 Total assets 15,379,153 15,044,029 -7- (in thousand yen) As of December 31, 2019 As of March 31, 2020 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable - trade 4,614,948 3,953,605 Short-term borrowings 2,000,000 3,490,000 Current portion of long-term borrowings 136,800 87,000 Lease obligations 25,986 26,070 Income taxes payable 691,475 94,731 Provision for bonuses 21,585 81,371 Other 901,611 588,918 Total current liabilities 8,392,406 8,321,697 Non-current liabilities Lease obligations 76,848 70,299 Asset retirement obligations 38,859 38,916 Other 28,005 26,509 Total non-current liabilities 143,713 135,724 Total liabilities 8,536,119 8,457,422 Net assets Shareholders' equity Share capital 1,903,369 1,903,369 Capital surplus 1,883,509 1,883,509 Retained earnings 4,266,287 4,010,065 Treasury shares (1,210,137) (1,210,137) Total shareholders' equity 6,843,029 6,586,807 Valuation and translation adjustments Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities 4 (199) Total valuation and translation adjustments 4 (199) Total net assets 6,843,033 6,586,607 Total liabilities and net assets 15,379,153 15,044,029 -8- (2) Quarterly Income Statement Three months ended March 31, 2020 (in thousand yen) Three months ended Three months ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Net sales 4,808,387 4,889,985 Cost of sales 3,624,224 3,621,158 Gross profit 1,184,162 1,268,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 824,185 833,803 Operating profit 359,977 435,023 Non-operating income Interest income 1,527 2,076 Insurance claim income 1,376 5,595 Penalty income － 4,864 Other 1,928 3,459 Total non-operating income 4,832 15,995 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 2,422 2,455 Sales discounts 5,249 5,441 Other 26 26 Total non-operating expenses 7,699 7,922 Ordinary profit 357,110 443,096 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of non-current assets 584 － Total extraordinary income 584 － Extraordinary losses Loss on retirement of non-current assets 353 108 Total extraordinary losses 353 108 Profit before income taxes 357,342 442,988 Income taxes - current 150,436 79,990 Income taxes - deferred (25,039) 70,181 Total income taxes 125,396 150,171 Profit 231,945 292,816 -9- Notes on Quarterly Financial Statements

No disclosure is made about segments as the Company operates in only one business segment of heat insulation work and related services.

