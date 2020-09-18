Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd.    2108   JP3732600006

NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

(2108)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annoucement:Hemp Fibers Now Used in New PAPERPOT Used in Growing Seedlings for Transplanting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 02:35am EDT

2020 - 9 - 18

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Announcement : Hemp Fibers Now Used in New PAPERPOTTMUsed in

Growing Seedlings for Transplanting

Mr. Tsukasa Emoto, president of the Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. ("Nitten"), located in Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan is announcing the introduction of a new type of PAPERPOTTM with updated raw materials using hemp fibers. PAPERPOTTM are used for the raising and transplanting of seedlings.

Reason for the Update

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness of the PAPERPOT TM system in countries outside of Japan, particularly in the United States. As a result, there has also been a rapid growth in vegetable production utilizing the easy-to- use transplanter and associated CHAINPOT TM (paper pots which are linked together), which together make up the PAPERPOT TM transplanting system.

Simultaneously, as more and more consumers around the world are demanding safe, fresh produce in which they can feel confident, the number of PAPERPOT TM system users expressing an interest in environmentally-friendly product is also growing, particularly in the United States, Europe.

As a result, Nitten moved to develop a more eco-friendlyCHAINPOT TM using naturally sourced hemp fibers.

Typically, growing seedlings involves the use of plastic trays, which contributes to the growing plastic problem in the world. Nitten, committed to actively working to combat environmental destruction, sees its development and production of the more environmentally-friendly hemp fiber CHAINPOT TM as part of the solution to the worldwide over-reliance on plastic.

The Release of the HEMP CHAINPOT TM

Nitten plans to start selling the HEMP CHAINPOTTM in markets abroad from October, 2020. It will bolster sales by working with Sankou Kagaku Co., Ltd., which supported Nitten in the development of the HEMP CHAINPOT TM and which will act as a sole agent. Sankou Kagaku Co., Ltd. is located in Chuo-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido, Japan and is led by company president Mr.Tamitsugu Watanabe.

Because it utilizes naturally sourced materials, Nitten believes that the HEMP CHAINPOT TM will be suitable for use on organic farms, and will aim to secure permission for the product to be used on such farms in the United States.

Products that can be used for organics have also garnered attention in Europe, so Nitten will also weigh its release there.

HEMP CHAINPOT TM, which include hemp fibers.

The easy-to-useHippari-kun TM Transplanter, specially designed to be used with CHAINPOT TM, in action. The condition of the transplanting process, as well as post-transplant seedlings, are visible.

For inquiries, please contact: Mr. Wada

Paper Pot Division Manager, Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

paperpot@nitten.co.jp

Mr. Takei

Export Manager,

Sankou Kagaku Co., Ltd.

takei@sankou1.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 06:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
02:35aANNOUCEMENT : Hemp Fibers Now Used in New PAPERPOT Used in Growing Seedlings for..
PU
03/30NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2019NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
2018NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2016NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 10
FA
2016NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2015NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2014NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57 021 M 544 M 544 M
Net income 2020 1 340 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net Debt 2020 598 M 5,71 M 5,71 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 25 978 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,48x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 730
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tsukasa Emoto President, Representative Director & Head-Sales
Kenji Nakamura Chairman
Yoshiyuki Suzuki MD, Head-Technology & Quality Assurance
Kazuhiko Sato MD, Manager-Sapporo Branch & Head-Agriculture
Yoji Kojima Director & Manager-Bihoro Sugar Plant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON BEET SUGAR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-10.12%248
NESTLÉ S.A.4.41%334 995
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC3.87%81 715
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.75.99%75 539
DANONE-21.92%44 300
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-4.64%37 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group