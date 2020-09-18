Annoucement:Hemp Fibers Now Used in New PAPERPOT Used in Growing Seedlings for Transplanting

2020 - 9 - 18

Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co.,Ltd.

Announcement : Hemp Fibers Now Used in New PAPERPOTTMUsed in

Growing Seedlings for Transplanting

Mr. Tsukasa Emoto, president of the Nippon Beet Sugar Manufacturing Co.,Ltd. ("Nitten"), located in Mita, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan is announcing the introduction of a new type of PAPERPOTTM with updated raw materials using hemp fibers. PAPERPOTTM are used for the raising and transplanting of seedlings.

Reason for the Update

In recent years, there has been an increasing awareness of the PAPERPOT TM system in countries outside of Japan, particularly in the United States. As a result, there has also been a rapid growth in vegetable production utilizing the easy-to- use transplanter and associated CHAINPOT TM (paper pots which are linked together), which together make up the PAPERPOT TM transplanting system.

Simultaneously, as more and more consumers around the world are demanding safe, fresh produce in which they can feel confident, the number of PAPERPOT TM system users expressing an interest in environmentally-friendly product is also growing, particularly in the United States, Europe.

As a result, Nitten moved to develop a more eco-friendlyCHAINPOT TM using naturally sourced hemp fibers.

Typically, growing seedlings involves the use of plastic trays, which contributes to the growing plastic problem in the world. Nitten, committed to actively working to combat environmental destruction, sees its development and production of the more environmentally-friendly hemp fiber CHAINPOT TM as part of the solution to the worldwide over-reliance on plastic.

The Release of the HEMP CHAINPOT TM

Nitten plans to start selling the HEMP CHAINPOTTM in markets abroad from October, 2020. It will bolster sales by working with Sankou Kagaku Co., Ltd., which supported Nitten in the development of the HEMP CHAINPOT TM and which will act as a sole agent. Sankou Kagaku Co., Ltd. is located in Chuo-ku,Sapporo-shi, Hokkaido, Japan and is led by company president Mr.Tamitsugu Watanabe.