Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : 【Delayed】January-June 2020 (38th Period)Investor Presentation

CONTENTS NBF Policies and Initiatives for COVID-19 3 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (2/3) Leasing 39 1. Financial Highlights 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor 1-1 Financial Highlights (1/3) 5 (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (3/3) Property Management 40 1-1 Financial Highlights (2/3) 6 6-5 Stable Financial Management 41 1-1 Financial Highlights (3/3) 7 7. ESG Initiatives 2. Financial Results 7-1 ESG Initiatives（Highlights） 43 2-1 1H/2020 (38th Period) Statement of Income 9 7-2 ESG Initiative Policy 44 2-2 1H/2020 (38th Period) Balance Sheet 10 7-3 Environment Initiatives（1/2） 45 3. Operating Results & Outlook 7-3 Environment Initiatives（2/2） 46 7-4 Social Initiatives(1/2) 47 48 Operating Policies to Accommodate COVID-19 13 7-4 Social Initiatives(2/2） 7-5 Governance Initiatives 49 NBF's Growth Strategies 14 3-1 External Growth ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿15 8. Appendix 3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (1/2) 16 1 Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis) / 3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (2/2) 17 Tenants by Industry 52 3-3 External Growth: NBF Shinkawa Building Disposition 18 2 Floor Space of Tenants Moving in and out by Property 3-4 Internal Growth(1/2) 19 *(1H/2020) 53 3-5 Internal Growth(2/2) 20 3 Property Age 54 3-6 Finance （1/2） 21 4 Financial Management 55 3-6 Finance （2/2） 22 5 Lenders & Borrowings 56 3-7 Appraisal Value Assessment 23 6 Overview of Unit Ownership 57 4. Forecast 7 Historical Summary of Main Management Indicators and Other Data 58 4-1 2H/2020 (39th Period), 1H/2021 (40th Period) Forecasts 25 8 Property Portfolio Overview (1/2) - 23 Wards of Tokyo 59 （Reference）Performance Forecast 26 8 Property Portfolio Overview (2/2) 5. Market Data - Other Greater Tokyo & Other Cities 60 9 Appraisal Value（1/3） - 23 Wards of Tokyo 61 5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （1/2） 29 9 Appraisal Value（2/3） - 23 Wards of Tokyo 62 5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （2/2） 30 9 63 Appraisal Value（3/3） - Other Greater Tokyo & Other Cities 5-2 Trends in the Real Estate Trading Market 31 10 Revenue by Property (1/3) - 23 Wards of Tokyo 64 5-3 NBF Unit Price, TSE REIT Index ＆ 10-Year Japanese 10 Revenue by Property (2/3) Government Bond Yields 32 - 23 Wards of Tokyo & Other Greater Tokyo 65 6. NBF's Competitive Advantages 10 Revenue by Property (3/3) - Other Cities 66 11 Portfolio Map 67 68 6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (1/2) 34 12 Properties (1/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo 6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (2/2) 35 12 Properties (2/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo 69 12 Properties (3/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo & Other Greater Tokyo 70 6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size 36 6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo 37 12 Properties (4/4) - Other Cities 71 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor Disclaimer (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (1/3) Pipeline 38 1 《MEMO》 2 NBF Policies and Initiatives for COVID-19 NBF Initiatives Maximize unitholder value by building good long-term relationships with all stakeholders 【Prevent Infection and BCP Measures】 Tenants (Provide safety and security) 【Provide Safety and Security】 Temporary rent reduction and payment deferral

Installation of disinfectant dispensers in common areas

Instructions for hand washing, gargling and wearing masks

Case data collection and administration and disinfection for each building Conscientious telecommuting and staggered work hours

Operations that encourage work-life balance

work-life balance Infection prevention measures at offices

Safety programs at multiple locations Employees （Prevent infection and BCP measures） Maximize Unitholder Value Suppliers （Safe Management） 【Safe Management】 Construction and external contracting postponed

Staggered work rotation

Inventory management and supply of personal protective equipment (incl. masks and protective clothing) 3 1. Financial Highlights 4 1-1 Financial Highlights （1/3） Actual Forecast 1H/2020 2H/2020 1H/2021 (38th Period) (39th Period) (40th Period) PoP Change Total operating revenues 38,591 million yen -543 million yen -1.4% 41,732 million yen 40,506 million yen Operating income 16,760 million yen -155 million yen -0.9% 17,828 million yen 17,294 million yen Operating income 16,760 million yen -155 million yen -0.9% 16,473 million yen 15,767 million yen (excl. profits and losses from dispositions) Net income 15,512 million yen -34 million yen -0.2% 16,604 million yen 16,071 million yen Net income (excl. profits and losses from 15,512 million yen -34 million yen -0.2% 15,250 million yen 14,544 million yen dispositions) DPU (yen) 10,986 yen -25 yen -0.2% 11,000 yen 11,000 yen +266 yen compared to forecast of 10,720 yen (as of Feb. 2020) Units issued and outstanding 1,412,000 1,412,000 1,412,000 at the Period end Average occupancy rate 99.4％ - 99.0% 98.0％ during the Period 5 1-1 Financial Highlights （2/3） Asset Total assets 1,135.5 billion yen Unrealized gain Average Occupancy Location Rate during on appraisal value the Period Note 1 281.4 billion yen 23 wards of Tokyo:81.5％ 99.4% Central 5 wards of Tokyo:51.6％ Debt LTV 41.7% Long-termfixed-rate Average Average maturity debt ratio interest rate 93.6% 0.54% 5.62 years Equity Market cap 866.9 billion yen NAV per unit Note 2 572,136 yen Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period: weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis Note 2: NAV per unit: (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal) Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end)

÷ Units issued and outstanding at period end 6 1-1 Financial Highlights （3/3） 19-year track record of stable distributions per unit and NAV per unit Distributions per Unit (DPU) （yen） 12,000 11,000 11,011 10,986 10,560 10,283 10,000 9,650 9,370 9,000 8,000 7,000 6,000 0 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period NAV per Unit （yen） 600,000 566,917 572,136 558,516 545,190 550,000 537,915 523,821 500,000 450,000 400,000 0 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period NBF's basic policy is to pursue growth in unitholder value through mid-to-long-term stable growth of our DPU and increasing our NAV per unit. 7 2. Financial Results 【Definition of Term】 Fiscal period Terms Definitions Property Name Nishi-ShinjukuMitsui Bldg. (37th Period additional acquisitions) properties acquired 2H 2019(37th Period):3properties acquired Kowa Nishi-ShinbashiBldg. B (37th Period additional acquisitions) 1H 2020 (38th Period) - Actual 1H 2020(38th Period):1property acquired Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (37th Period additional acquisitions) Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions) (Properties at period end: 71） Exisiting Properties 71 properties owned as of June 30, 2020 (end of 38th Period) excluding － the acquisitions above. Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions) properties acquired 1H 2020 (38th Period): 1 property acquired OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period) 2H 2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period) 2H 2020 (39th Period) -Forecast Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (Properties at period end: 74) properties disposed of 2H 2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50% (disposition planned in 39th Period) Exisiting Properties 70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 39th － Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above. OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period) properties acquired 2H 2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period) Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period) 1H 2021 (40th Period) -Forecast 2H 2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition (Properties at period end: 74) properties disposed of planned in 39th Period) 1H 2021 (40th Period): 1 property disposed NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition planned in 40th Period) Exisiting Properties 70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 40th Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above. 8 2-1 1H/2020 (38th Period) Statement of Income (million yen） 2H/2019 1H/2020 PoP Change (37th Period) (38th Period) Amount Percentage Total operating revenues 39,134 38,591 -543 -1.4% Operating revenues 39,134 38,591 -543 -1.4% 35,890 617 1.8% Rental revenues 35,272 Other revenues related to property leasing 3,861 2,700 -1,160 -30.1% Profits from dispositions - - - - Total operating expenses 22,217 21,830 -387 -1.7% Operating expenses 20,540 20,166 -373 -1.8% Rental expenses 13,318 12,998 -320 -2.4% (excl. depreciation and amortization) Depreciation and amortization 7,221 7,167 -53 -0.7％ Asset management fees 1,459 1,444 -14 -1.0% Selling, general and administrative expenses 218 219 1 0.6% Operating Income 16,916 16,760 -155 -0.9% Net non-operating income and expenses -1,368 -1,247 121 -8.9% Non-operating income 1 13 11 - Non-operating expenses 1,370 1,260 -109 -8.0% Ordinary income 15,548 15,513 -34 -0.2% Extraordinary income (loss) - - - - Income before income taxes 15,548 15,513 -34 -0.2% Income taxes 0 1 0 - Net income 15,547 15,512 -34 -0.2% - Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation - - - Payment of dividends 15,547 15,512 -35 -0.2% Distribution per unit (JPY) 11,011 10,986 -25 -0.2% Average Occupancy rate during the Period(%) 99.4 99.4 - - Units issued and outstanding at period end 1,412,000 1,412,000 - - 【Reference】 NOI from property leasing activities 25,815 25,592 -222 -0.9% ●Summary of PoP Change （million yen） Total operating revenues: -543 Rental revenues +617 Existing properties +526 Additional property acquisition : property +91 acquired Other revenues related to -1,160 property leasing Incidental income(seasonal factors, etc.) -527 Other income (termination fee etc) -583 Operating income -155 Existing Properties -216 Additional property acquisitions +47 Asset management fees /Selling, general and +13 administrative expenses Non-operating income and expenses: +121 Non-operating expenses -109 Interest expense -95 9 2-2 1H/2020 (38th Period) Balance Sheet Assets (million yen） PoP Change December 31,2019 June 30,2020 (37th Period end) (38th Period end) Amount Percentage Current assets 17,058 18,718 1,660 9.7% Cash and cash equivalents 15,407 17,482 2,074 13.5% Other current assets 1,650 1,236 -413 -25.1% Fixed assets 1,025,529 1,025,601 72 0.0% Tangible fixed assets 981,838 981,984 145 0.0% Intangible fixed assets 35,845 35,825 -19 -0.1% Investments and other assets 7,845 7,792 -53 -0.7% Deferred assets 164 1,554 -10 -6.3% Total assets 1,042,753 1,044,475 1,721 0.2% Liabilities and Net Assets December 31,2019 June 30,2020 PoP Change (37th Period end) (38th Period end) Amount Percentage Current liabilities 69,118 63,041 -6,076 -8.8% Short-term borrowings - - - - Long-term borrowings due 56,000 50,000 -6,000 -10.7% within one year Investment corporation bonds - - - - due within one year Other current liabilities 13,118 13,041 -76 -0.6% Long-term liabilities 431,659 439,493 7,833 1.8% Investment corporation bonds 37,000 37,000 - - Long-term borrowings 340,500 348,500 8,000 2.3% Security deposits received 54,159 53,993 -166 -0.3% (Interest-bearing debt) (433,500) (435,500) 2,000 0.5% Total liabilities 500,778 502,535 1,756 0.4% Net assets 541,975 541,940 -35 -0.0% Unitholders' capital 519,124 519,124 - - Retained earnings 22,850 22,815 -35 -0.2% Reserve for advanced depreciation 7,302 7,302 - - Undistributed earnings 15,548 15,513 -35 -0.2% Total net assets 541,975 541,940 -35 -0.0% Total liabilities and net assets 1,042,753 1,044,475 1,721 0.2% ●Summary of PoP Change （million yen） Total assets: +1,721 Current assets +1,660 Cash and cash equivalents +2,074 Fixed assets +72 Additional acquisitions at three +2,833 properties during the 38th Period Capital expenditures +4,973 Depreciation and amortization -7,167 Other -567 Total liabilities: +1,756 Interest-bearing borrowings +2,000 Short-term borrowings - Long-term borrowings +2,000 Investment corporation bonds - Total net assets: -35 Retained earnings -35 Reserve for advanced - depreciation Undistributed earnings -35 10 《MEMO》 11 3. Operating Results & Outlook 12 Operating Policies to Accommodate COVID-19 Targeting stable operations by flexibly adapting to markets 【Current Initiatives and NBF's Impact】 Office Market Trends

Increase in telecommuting (telecommuting ratio among Tokyo metropolitan companies - March: 24.0% 

【Outlook】  Diversifying Office Use • Work styles are becoming more diverse, such as expansion of telecommuting April: 62.7%)*1 *2 • Expansion of use area per employee, such as securing • Office vacancy rate in Tokyo business districts in February (most recent bottom) Increased from 1.49% to 2.77% in July • Requests for rent reduction or deferral due to impact on tenant performance • Decisions about corporate office expansion and relocation require more time *1 Source: Tokyo Prefecture website *2 Source: Miki-Shoji Co. Ltd Impact on NBF Properties

Rent reduction and deferral for a limited period for restaurants and other places that heavily affected by COVID-19 Confirmation with companies requiring more time to make move-in decisions

Minimam impact on portfolio social distance • Workers are distributed among central businesses districts, peripheral areas, and home • Office locations are becoming more diverse due to increased demand for satellite offices • Face-to-face communication is important  Need for Premium Office Buildings in CBD's Remains Unchanged • The mix of work at offices, satellite offices, and home varies by industry, company characteristics, job category, and employee life stage. • Companies continue to hire great people while improving work environment and convenience to ensure and improve competitiveness Stable office demand will continue 13 NBF's Growth Strategies Targeting additional growth by leveraging our strong ability to adapt to markets 【NBF's Features and Strengths】 The longest track record among J-REITs Extensive experience and expertise acquired over 19 years since listing(Distributions in 38 periods)

Adapted to major external environment changes such as the financial crisis of 2008 The Largest asset size Enables investment in premium large-scale buildings with appropriate diversification

large-scale buildings with appropriate diversification Enhanced portfolio performance from ongoing property replacement strategies High-quality portfolio centered in Tokyo Investment focused on Tokyo, which has diverse needs and demand

Careful selected premium properties in other cities

Area and tenant diversification stabilizes earnings Comprehensive strengths of our sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) Acquisition of highly competitive properties developed by Mitsui Fudosan Group

Leasing and property management using the Mitsui Fudosan Group ' s platform and expertise Conservative financial management Sound financial management such as LTV level and long-termfixed-rate debt ratio

long-termfixed-rate debt ratio Ensure funding capacity by balancing equity and debt financing 14 3-1 External Growth Property Acquisitions 38th Period (1H/'20) 39th Period (2H/'20) Tokyo 23 Tokyo 23 Other cities Other cities wards wards OSAKI BRIGHT Nagoya Mitsui Main Nagoya Mitsui New Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza TOWER Building Building Acquisition ¥2.8 billion ¥13.97 billion ¥13.05 billion ¥13.20 billion ¥43.02 billion price Appraisal NOI ¥101 million ¥500million ¥649 million ¥562 million ¥1.81 billion (Appraisal NOI yield)*1 (3.6%) (3.6%) (5.0%) (4.2%) (4.2%) Property age 5.3 years 5.3 years 33.3 years 9.2 years 11.9 years (As of July 31, 2020) Occupancy rate 100% 100% 97.8% 100% 99.1% (As of July 31, 2020) Property Disposal Purpose of Property Replacement 39th and 40th Periods Tokyo 23 wards NBF Shinkawa Bldg.*2 (East Building and Residential Tower） Disposition Property ¥11.9 billion age 30.6 years price (As of July 31, 2020) Appraisal ¥505 million Occupancy NOI rate* 100% （Appraisal NOI （4.2%） yield）*1 (As of July 31, 2020) *The property's sole tenant will move out by Nov 2020 Expands assets and income

Acquisition of high occupancy assets and disposal of non-occupancy assets

non-occupancy assets Reduces average property age

LTV control *1 Appraisal NOI yield = Appraisal NOI/Acquisition price or transfer price 15 *2 Disposal involves the East Building and Residential Tower(NBF retains ownership of the West Building) 3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (1/2) OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (Additional Acquisition ) Acquisition of newly Building Tokyo CBD from sponsor Location Kita-Shinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo Acquisition date October 1, 2020 Planned acquisition price ¥13.97 billion yen Appraisal value ¥14.20 billion yen (As of June30, 2020) Completion April, 2015 Seller Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Total floor space Approx 26,993 tsubo ●MAP Interest acquired Approx 10.96% share NOI yield 3.6% (Appraisal NOI/acquisition price) Location Acquisition date Acquisition price Appraisal value (As of January 1, 2020) Completion Seller Total floor space Interest acquired NOI yield (Appraisal NOI/acquisition price) Kita-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo March 26, 2020 ¥2.80 billion yen ¥2.82 billion yen April, 2015 A domestic general business company Bright Core：Approx 12,986 tsubo Bright Plaza：Approx 1,235 tsubo Bright Core： approx. 5.59% share (Approx 48.65% when combined with existing interest) 3.6% Property Features Osaki Bright Tower ■Flagship property in Osaki, a core area for NBF Osaki is a Tokyo subcenter, and is a business district where large companies have offices.

Osaki Bright Tower is a newly built high-rise property, and the area's flagship building

high-rise property, and the area's flagship building Excellent tenants generate stable cash flow ■Highly competitive due to convenience and building specifications Excellent convenience - complex has commercial facilities and is a 5-minute walk from JR Osaki station

5-minute walk from JR Osaki station Outstanding environmental performance with cutting-edge facilities such as vibration control structures and LED lighting

cutting-edge facilities such as vibration control structures and LED lighting Approximately 589 tsubo per floor and a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, enabling flexible response to tenant requests 16 3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (2/2) Nagoya Mitsui Main Building & New Building Acquisition of major sponsor flagship properties in Nagoya MainNew Property name Nagoya Mitsui Main Nagoya Mitsui New Building Building Location Meieki Minami, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya Planned acquisition October 1, 2020 date Planned acquisition ¥13.05 billion yen ¥13.2 billion yen price Appraisal value ¥13.3billion yen ¥13.5 billion yen (As of June 30, 2020) Completion March 1987 May 2011 Seller Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Floor area (total) Approx 9,455 tsubo Approx 5,043 tsubo Interest acquired 70％ 100％ NOI yield 5.0% 4.2% (Appraisal NOI/acquisition price) Property Features ■NBF trophy properties in Nagoya Highly convenient with a direct underground connection to Nagoya station

A Mitsui-branded building that brings together the expertise of Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui-branded building that brings together the expertise of Mitsui Fudosan Integrated leasing and property management for both buildings ■Superior building specifications Nagoya Mitsui Main Building Consistently excellent environmental performance through ongoing projects to reduce total CO 2 emissions for the property

emissions for the property Fiscal 2009 model project promoting housing and buildings with a smaller carbon footprint Nagoya Mitsui New Building Rank of S under the Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) in Nagoya by reducing heat load by using low-E double glazing with high heat shielding and heat insulation performance and high-efficiency lighting (energy-saving fluorescent lamps)

low-E double glazing with high heat shielding and heat insulation performance and high-efficiency lighting (energy-saving fluorescent lamps) 271 tsubo per floor, ceiling height of 2,800 mm, floor load of 500 kg/m2, etc. are standard, ensuring excellent competitiveness ●MAP Nagoya Staion MIDRAND SQUARE MEITETSU Department Store Nagoya Mitsui Building Nagoya Mitsui Main Building Nagoya Mitsui New Building 17 3-3 External Growth: NBF Shinkawa Building Disposition NBF Shinkawa Bldg. （East Bldg. & Residential Tower） Replaces to fully occupied assets West Building East Building & Residential Tower Location Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Planned transfer date Dec 25 2020 Mar 31 2021 Planned transfer price ¥5.95billion ¥5.95 billion Gain on transfer ¥1.35 billion ¥ 1.52 billion Appraisal value ¥ 10.16 billion (As of June.30.2020） Provision of reserve for ￥1,071million ￥539 million advanced depreciation *Transfer involves the East Building and Residential Tower. NBF retains ownership of the West Building. *The property's sole tenant will move out by November 2020 Retained Profits (million yen） (Forecast) 10,000 8,373 8,912 539 8,000 7,302 1,071 478 6,000 4,000 2,000 0 2018.12 2019.6 2019.12 2020.6 2020.12 2021.6 35th Period 36th Period 37th Period 38th Period 39th Period 40thPeriod Prior period Addition during period ●Retained Profits Deployment Policy Used for long-term stable operation and distributions 18 Note 1 Note 2 3-4 Internal Growth(1/2) Impact of COVID-19: Conservative outlook for moving in and out ●Average occupancy rate during the period, the percentage of floor space of tenants moving in and out （％） 15.0 10.0 5.0 0.0 -5.0 -10.0 （ Forecast ） （％） 100.0 98.7 98.8 99.5 99.5 99.3 98.2 99.4 99.4 97.9 99.0 98.0 98.0 4.3 2.5 2.5 96.0 2.3 2.4 1.5 1.7 2.5 1.7 1.3 0.9 94.0 -2.0 -0.9 -1.6 -1.4 -1.6 ‐2.9 -2.3 -2.5 -2.5 -2.6 -3.4 92.0 Average occupancy rate during the period (right scale) Percentage of floor space of tenants moving in (left scale) Percentage of floor space of tenants moving out (left scale) Note 3 90.0 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period （Actual) Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period-weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis Note 2: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving in divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing) Note 3: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving out divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing) 19 3-5 Internal Growth(2/2) * ● Breakdown of PoP Change in Rental Revenues from Existing Properties (rent revisions and replacement, etc.) （％） （ Forecast ） 4.0 Rent revision Replacement, etc. 3.0 Rent revision ＋ Replacement, etc. 2.0 1.0 0.0 -1.0 -2.0 -3.0 -4.0 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Including NBF Shinkawa Bltg.(West Biulding) 20 3-6 Finance （1/2） Diversified maturities, stabilized funding, lowered cost of funding ●New Funding and Repayment ●Financial Data 1H/2020 (38th Period) Long-Term Borrowings & Investment Corporation Bonds 2H/2019 1H/2020 PoP (37th Period) (38th Period) Change Repayment Overview New Funding Overview LTV 41.6％ 41.7％* +0.1pt Repayment total 33,000 million yen Total 35,000 million yen Long-TermFixed-Rate Funding 93.5％ 93.6％ +0.1pt Debt Ratio Average interest Average 0.67％ 0.30％ Average Interest Rate 0.57％ 0.54％ ▼0.03pt rate interest rate Average Maturity +0.09 Average maturity 6.6 years Average 7.7 years 5.53 years 5.62 years (Long-Term Interest- maturity years Bearing Debt) * June 30, 2020: ●Debt Maturity Diversification LTV 41.7%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥83 billion After property acquisitions & disposals: (Billion yen) LTV 42.8%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥63 billion 70.0 June 30, 2020 Long-term borrowings Investment Corporation Bonds Funding during 1H/2020 (38th Period) 60.0 1.01% 50.0 0.19% 0.42% 0.35% 0.86% 0.26% 40.0 0.79% 0.28% 0.35% 30.0 0.97% 20.0 0.40% 10.0 0.32% 0.57% 0.65% 0.65% 0.91% 0.89% 1.00% 0.65% 0.0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 2035 2036 2037 2038 2046 Note: Percentages are the average interest rate on interest-bearing debt due for repayment each year. 21 3-6 Finance （2/2） ●Long-Term Borrowings Procured in 1H/2020 (38th Period) Amount Term Fixed/ Interest Financing Date Lender (Million yen） (Years) Floating Rate 2020/1/27 Sumitomo Mitsui 3,000 7.0 Fixed 0.27% Trust Bank 2020/2/13 Taiju Life Insurance 1,000 10.0 Fixed 0.40% 8,000 10.0 Fixed 0.40% MUFG Bank 2020/2/28 2,000 7.0 Fixed 0.27% Joyo Bank 1,000 8.0 Fixed 0.30% The Norinchukin 2,000 8.0 Fixed 0.30% Bank 2020/3/25 The 77 Bank 1,000 10.0 Fixed 0.40% 2020/4/28 Sumitomo Mitsui 6,000 4.0 Fixed 0.15% Banking 2020/5/19 The Chugoku Bank 1,000 7.0 Fixed 0.27% MUFG Bank 7,000 7.0 Fixed 0.27% 2020/5/29 Taiyo Life Insurance 1,000 15.0 Fixed 0.65% 2020/6/26 The 82 Bank 2,000 7.0 Fixed 0.27% Total - 35,000 7.7 - 0.30% Reference: Funding in the period ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period) Amount Term Fixed/ Interest Financing Date Lender Rate (Million yen） (Years) Floating 6,000 4.0 Fixed 0.15% 2020/7/31 MUFG Bank 4,000 10.0 Fixed 0.40% Investment Corporation Bonds Financing Date Lender Amount Term Fixed/ Interest (Million yen） (Years) Floating Rate 2020/8/14 No. 19 unsecured 15,000 5.0 Fixed 0.18％ bonds 22 ●Interest-Bearing Debt （Million yen） 2H/2019 1H/2020 PoP (37th Period) (38th Period) Change Short-Term Borrowings 0 0 - Long-Term Borrowings 28,000 28,000 - (floating-rate) Long-Term Borrowings 368,500 370,500 +2,000 (fixed-rate) Investment Corporation 37,000 37,000 - Bonds Total 433,500 435,500 +2,000 ●Credit Ratings (As of June 30, 2020) Credit Rating Credit Ratings Remarks Agency JCR Long-Term Issuer Rating: AA+ Outlook: Stable R&I Issuer Rating: AA Outlook: Stable S&P Long-Term Corporate Rating: A+ Outlook: Stable Short-Term Corporate Rating: A-1 3-7 Appraisal Value Assessment ●Appraisal Value ●Appraisal Value & Book Value （Billion yen） 1,400 2H/2020 1H/2020 PoP Book value (period end) (37th Period end) (38thPeriod end) Change Appraisal value (period end) Number of 71 properties 71 properties - properties 1,200 Appraisal value 1,291.2 billion yen 1,299.2 billion yen +8billion yen Book value 1,017.1 billion yen 1,017.8 billion yen +0.6 billion yen Unrealized gain 274.0 billion yen 281.4 billion yen +7.4billion yen 1,000 ●Changes by Properties (PoP) Direct Return Cap Rate Appraisal Value （Properties) 800 （Properties) 2H/2019 1H/2020 2H/2019 1H/2020 (37th Period (38thPeriod (37th Period (38thPeriod end) end) end) end) Down 11 0 Up 40 28 0 Same 60 71 Same 27 20 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Up 0 0 Down 4 23 23 4. Forecast 24 4-1 2H/2020 (39th Period), 1H/2021 (40th Period) Forecasts (million yen） 1H/2020 2H/2020 PoP Change 1H/2021 PoP Change （Actual） （Forecast） (Forecast) (38th Period） (39th Period） (40th Period） Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Total operating revenues 38,591 41,732 3,141 8.1% 40,506 -1,225 -2.9% Operating revenues 38,591 40,378 1,787 4.6% 38,979 -1,398 -3.5% Rental revenues 35,890 36,580 689 1.9% 36,252 -327 -0.9% Other revenues related to property 2,700 3,798 1,097 40.6% 2,726 -1,071 -28.2% leasing Profits from dispositions - 1,354 1,354 - 1,527 173 12.8% Total operating expenses 21,830 23,904 2,073 9.5% 23,211 -692 -2.9% Operating expenses 20,166 22,146 1,979 9.8% 21,497 -649 -2.9% Rental expenses（excl. 12,998 14,893 1,895 14.6% 14,191 -702 -4.7% depreciation and amortization) Depreciation and amortization 7,167 7,252 84 1.2% 7,306 53 0.7% Asset management fees 1,444 1,522 78 5.4% 1,471 -51 -3.4% 219 235 15 7.1% 243 8 3.4% Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating income 16,760 17,828 1,067 6.4% 17,294 -533 -3.0% Net non-operating income and -1,247 -1,223 23 -1.9% -1,223 0 - expenses Non-operating income 13 2 -11 - 2 0 - Non-operating expenses 1,260 1,225 -34 -2.8% 1,225 0 - Ordinary income 15,513 16,604 1,091 7.0% 16,071 -533 -3.2% Extraordinary income (loss) - - - - - - - Income before income taxes 15,513 16,604 1,091 7.0% 16,071 -533 -3.2% Income taxes 1 0 -1 - 0 0 - Net income 15,512 16,604 1,092 7.0% 16,071 -533 -3.2% Provision of reserve for advanced - -1,071 -1,071 - -539 532 -49.7％ depreciation Payment of dividends 15,512 15,532 19 0.1% 15,532 - - Distribution per unit (JPY) 10,986 11,000 14 0.1% 11,000 - - Average occupancy rate during 99.4 99.0 -0.4 - 98.0 -1.0 - the Period(%) Units issued and outstanding at 1,412,000 1,412,000 - - 1,412,000 - - period end 【Reference】 NOI from property leasing activities 25,592 25,484 -108 -0.4% 24,788 -695 -2.7% Operating income (excluding profits from 16,760 16,473 -286 -1.7％ 15,767 -706 -4.3％ dispositions) 1% 11 0% Net income (excluding profits from 15,512 15,250 14,544 -262 -1.7％ -706 -4.6％ dispositions) ●Summary of PoP Change （ million yen） 39th period 40th period Total operating revenues -1,225 +3,141 Rental revenues +689 -327 Existing properties +204 -249 Property acquisitions +604 +572 NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (Total)* -119 -650 Other revenues related to property +1,097 -1,071 leasing Incidental income (seasonal factors, etc.) +284 -258 Other income(termination fee etc) +813 -813 Profits from dispositions +1,354 +173 NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (East Building & Residential Tower) Operating income +1,067 -533 Existing properties -456 -386 Property acquisitions +435 +303 * -171 -667 NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (Total) Profits from dispositions +1,354 +173 NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (East Building & Residential Tower) Asset management fees / Selling, general and -93 -43 administrative expenses Non-operating income and expenses +23 0 Non-operating expenses -34 0 Interest expense -37 0 Forecasts for the periods ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period) and June 30, 2021 (40th Period) are calculated using current assumptions. Actual results may vary if conditions change. In addition, distributions are not guaranteed. 25 *Property total shown because NBF retains ownership of one building. （Reference） Performance Forecast Rental Revenues (Million yen) 37,000 +362 Million yen of revenue grows 36,500 +356 ▼745 747 36,252 36,000 35,890 +4 Rent Property revision replacement 35,500 Impact of External Covid-19 growth 0 1H/'20 1H/'21 (Actual) (forecast) Interest expense DPU （Million yen） （yen） ・・・Including Profits from dispositions 0 14,000 ▼ 500 12,000 10,986 11,000 11,000 10,000 ▼ 1,000 ▼ 1,180 ▼ 1,180 8,000 ▼ 1,217 ▼ 1,500 6,000 ▼ 2,000 0 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 (Actual) (Forecast) (Forecast) (Actual) (Forecast) (Forecast) 26 《MEMO》 27 5. Market Data 28 5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （1/2） Vacancy rate in Tokyo business district in July 2020 was 2.77%, asking rents increased for the 79th consecutive month ●Market Rents for Office Buildings in Tokyo Business Districts* (Average Asking Rent & Average Vacancy Rate) （Yen/tsubo） (％） 25,000 8.57％ 22,901yen （'03.6・8） （'08.8） 20,000 17,526yen （'04.10） 15,000 2.49％ （'07.11） Average asking rent (left scale) Average vacancy rate (right scale) 10,000 9.43％ （'12.6） 16,207yen （'13.12） 23,014yen （'20.7） 2.77％ （'20.7） 10.00 9.00 8.00 7.00 6.00 5.00 4.00 3.00 2.00 1.00 0.00 '02.1 '03.1 '04.1 '05.1 '06.1 '07.1 '08.1 '09.1 '10.1 '11.1 '12.1 '13.1 '14.1 '15.1 '16.1 '17.1 '18.1 '19.1 '20.7 ＊Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku,Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku Source: Compiled by asset management company using data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd. 29 5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （2/2） ●New Supply of Large-Scale Office Buildings* in the 23 Wards of Tokyo （10 thousand m2） 300 Source: Compiled by asset management company using data from Mori Building Co., Ltd. as of May 25, 2020 （Forecast） 250 216 Historical average (1986-2019) Average of 1.03 million m2/year (gross floor space basis) 1.03 million m2/year from 2020 onward 200 (gross floor space basis) 187 175 154 143 150 141 125 121 119 117 109 91 97 100 85 77 86 85 87 77 72 65 69 58 54 54 50 0 '00 '01 '02 '03 '04 '05 '06 '07 '08 '09 '10 '11 '12 '13 '14 '15 '16 '17 '18 '19 '20 '21 '22 '23 '24 *Large-scale office buildings have at least 10,000 ㎡ of gross office space. 30 Note 1:Benchmark yield (net cash flow basis): Yield by application and region based on capitalization rates assessed by Japan Real Estate Institute. Note 2:Office buildings in prime areas: Properties in Marunouchi, Otemachi in Chiyoda-ku that are at least five years old with 20,000 tsubo or more and have standard floor space of 500 tsubo or more. Source: Compiled by asset management company from data published by Japan Real Estate Institute 31 5-2 Trends in the Real Estate Trading Market ●Real Estate Trading Value (Office Buildings) （Billion yen） 2,500 First half Second half 2,000 1,500 1,000 500 0 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Source: Compiled by asset management company from data published by Japan Real Estate Institute ●Benchmark YieldsNote 1 for Office Buildings in Prime AreasNote 2 4.0 % 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.5 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7 3.0 % 2.6 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.3 2.2 2.2 2.0 % '09.6 '09.12 '10.6 '10.12 '11.6 '11.12 '12.6 '12.12 '13.6 '13.12 '14.6 '14.12 '15.6 '15.12 '16.6 '16.12 '17.6 '17.12 '18.6 '18.12 '19.6 '19.12 '20.6 5-3 NBF Unit Price, TSE REIT Index ＆ 10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields ●NBF Unit Price ＆ TSE REIT Index （pt） （yen） 1,200,000 4,000 NBF unit price (left scale) TSE REIT Index (right scale) 900,000 3,000 600,000 2,000 300,000 1,000 0 0 '01.9 '02.9 '03.9 '04.9 '05.9 '06.9 '07.9 '08.9 '09.9 '10.9 '11.9 '12.9 '13.9 '14.9 '15.9 '16.9 '17.9 '18.9 '19.9 '20.6 ●10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields 3.00% 2.00% 1.00% 0.00% -1.00% '01.9 '02.9 '03.9 '04.9 '05.9 '06.9 '07.9 '08.9 '09.9 '10.9 '11.9 '12.9 '13.9 '14.9 '15.9 '16.9 '17.9 '18.9 '19.9 '20.6 32 6. NBF's Competitive Advantages 6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record 6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size 6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) ・Pipeline ・Leasing ・Property Management 6-5 Stable Financial Management 33 6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (1/2) ●Asset Scale (Total Acquisition Price) & Average Occupancy Rate during the Period 23 wards of Tokyo (left scale) Other Greater Tokyo (left scale) Average occupancy rate during the period (right scale) （Billion yen） Central 5 Wards of Tokyo (incl. in above) (left scale) Other Cities (left scale) （％） 1,300 100 1,200 98.3 98.3 98.7 98.4 98.2 98.7 98.8 99.3 99.5 99.5 99.4 99.4 97.3 97.9 97.3 97.5 97.8 97.6 97.9 97.9 1135.5 95 97.1 96.9 97.0 97.2 96.8 96.7 96.8 97.1 97.0 96.8 1106.6 1105.0 1074.3 1096.1 1129.41132.7 95.5 95.5 95.4 1080.3 1108.4 1076.4 1105.0 1,100 95.1 1066.4 1074.3 1080.3 93.4 93.9 92.4 93.3 1050.7 90 1,000 921.6 900 837.1870.2 892.8 85 800 762.3 783.1783.1779.5 779.5 80 674.3725.2 700 674.3 624.8624.8 75 600 539.3 500 70 400 393.8414.1 65 336.1 285.6 300 246.0 260.2 276.0 60 192.1226.5 200 100 55 0 Operations 2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 50 Commence 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period 22 24 26 28 29 33 43 43 47 52 55 55 56 56 58 60 61 61 59 59 64 64 67 68 74 71 73 73 74 74 73 75 74 72 72 72 71 71 71 34 6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (2/2) ●Distributions per Unit (Note 1) （Yen） 11,274 12,000 11,011 10,064 11,12610,887 10,986 9,513 9,695 9,904 9,836 10,283 10,560 9,612 8,562 8,4278,645 8,397 8,867 9,1299,3709,650 8,126 9,000 8,001 7,683 8,645 8,446 8,523 7,747 8,152 7,592 7,5697,6007,7407,877 7,681 7,787 8,036 7,291 6,000 3,000 0 2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period ●NAV per Unit (Notes 1 and 2) （Yen） 581,646 572,136 600,000 400,000 389,663 274,984 255,090 200,000 0 2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Note 1: Historical data for the 25th Period, the six months ended December 31, 2013, and before are adjusted for the two-for-one investment unit split. Figures are rounded down to the nearest yen. Note 2: NAV per unit = (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal) + Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end) Units issued and outstanding at period end 35 6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size ●Market Capitalization （As of June 30, 2020） Ratio of J-REITs （Billion yen） by Type 1,000 866.9 billion yen Office buildings 900 J-REIT Total Market Capitalization 800 20.6% … 13,044.3 billion yen 700 Diversified and hybrid 600 42.4% 500 Logistics 18.7% 400 300 200 Hotel and healthcare Residential 8.3% Commercial facilities6.7% 3.2% 100 0 NBF Source: Compiled by asset management company using data published by QUICK Corp. ●Acquisition Price Ratio of Assets （Billion yen） by Type 1,200 1,135.5 billion yen Hotel 8.3% Others（seniors, etc.） 2.4% 1,000 J-REIT Total Acquisition Price Residential Office 800 … 19,716.4 billion yen 14.3% buildings 41.0% 600 Logistics 400 16.7% 200 Commercial Facilities 17.4% 0 NBF Source: Compiled by asset management company using publicly available information 36 6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo ● Investment Ratio by Area ● Continued Appraisal Value & Floor Space (Acquisition price basis; as of June 30, 2020) (20 properties over 10,000 tsubo) *The size of the dot for each property Continued Appraisal Other Cities indicates amount of NOI for the 36th Value 23 Wards of Tokyo Other Greater Tokyo Other Cities and 37th period 127.6 billion yen (Billion yen) (NBF's share, annualized) 100 （11.2％） 23 Wards of Tokyo 90 NBF Osaki Bldg 925.2 billion yen Other （81.5％） 80 Greater Tokyo 82.6 billion yen 70 NBF Platinum Tower Gate City Ohsaki （7.3％） Roppongi T-CUBE 1,135.5 billion yen 60 50 Celestine Shiba Mitsui Bldg. NBF Toyosu NBF Shinagawa Tower 71 properties 40 Canal Front Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg. NBF Toyosu Shiba NBF Tower Garden Front Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin 30 Ueno East Tower Osaki Bright Core -Bright Plaza Aqua Dojima Nakameguro GT Tower Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg 20 Nakanoshima Central Tower NBF Tower Yokohama ST Bldg. Central 5 Wards of 10 Shinanobashi Tokyo Mitsui Bldg. Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. 585.7 billion yen 0 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 （51.6％） Floor space (10,000 tsubo) 23 Wards of Tokyo Other Greater Tokyo Other Cities Central 5 Wards of Tokyo Roppongi T-CUBE Celestine Shiba Mitsui Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui NBF Platinum Tower Gate City Ohsaki NBF Osaki Bldg. Shin Kawasaki Mitsui Yokohama ST Bldg. Nakanoshima Sumitomo Mitsui Banking (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo) (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo) Bldg. (Yokohama City, Nagoya Building (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Bldg. Bldg. (Minato-ku, Tokyo) Central Tower (Kawasaki City, Kanagawa) (Nagoya City, Aichi) (Minato-ku, Tokyo) (Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo) (Osaka City, Osaka) Kanagawa) 37 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (1/3) Pipeline ●Total Acquisitions by Seller Since our IPO, we have acquired approximately 60% of our properties from the Mitsui Fudosan Group (acquisitions and brokerage). （Billion yen） ●Co-Existence Model with Mitsui Fudosan Group Own Manage Nippon Building Fund Inc. 1,200 1,135.5 1,000 474.7 800 Approx. 60%* 600 150.0 400 438.9 200 71.7 0 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 Roppongi T-CUBE Gate City (Acquired 2018) Ohsaki (Acquired 2006, 2011 & 2013) Acquire Celestine Shiba Toranomon Mitsui Bldg. Kotohira (Acquired Tower 2013 & 2018) (Acquired 2004 & 2006) JFE Bldg. NBF Hibiya Bldg. (Disposal 2006) （Disposal 2018） Dispose NBF Nihonbashi GSK Bldg. Muromachi （Disposal 2017） Center Bldg. (Disposal 2013) 35th Period 36th Period 37th Period 38th Period Acquired from Mitsui Fudosan and funds that it manages Acquired through Mitsui Fudosan brokerage Acquired from other (external) sources Properties acquired when NBF began managing properties Develop Redevelop Mitsui Fudosan Group *Ratio to total acquisitions since the IPO in September 2001 38 6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (2/3) Leasing ●Average Occupancy Rate during the Period & Total Rentable Area （％） 99.5 99.5 （10 thousand ㎡） 100 99.3 99.4 99.4 210 NBF's Average occupancy rate during the period (nationwide)Note 1 (left scale) 98.7 98.8 Reference: Average market occupancy rate during the periodNote 2 (Tokyo business districts)(left scale) 98.4 NBF's total rentable area at period end (right scale) 98.2 98.3 98.4 97.9 97.9 97.8 96.8 96.8 97.2 96.5 97.8 96.2 180 97.5 97.6 95.9 97.1 97.0 95.5 95 94.7 94.3 150 93.3 92.2 91.5 120 91.1 107.4 107.9 107.9 108.3 109.8 109.4 108.4 108.4 109.1 108.0 108.2 105.6 105.1 90 103.8 107.4 91.4 90 0 0 '12.12 '13.6 '13.12 '14.6 '14.12 '15.6 '15.12 '16.6 '16.12 '17.6 '17.12 '18.6 '18.12 '19.6 '19.12 '20.6 Note 1: NBF's average occupancy rate during the period - weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis Note 2: Average market occupancy rate during the period - simple average of month-end occupancy rate (Compiled by asset management company using data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.) 39 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (3/3) 6-4 Property Management ●Support from both Nippon Building Fund Management and NBF Office Management NBFOM Strengths and Features ●Strong relationships with existing tenants Nippon Building Fund NBFOM is NBF's dedicated PM company. It builds relationships with existing tenants, supports high occupancy rates by managing properties and communicating with tenants, and negotiate terms with tenants when renewing contracts. ●Fully leverages Mitsui Fudosan Group expertise Asset Management Property Management MBFOM uses the Mitsui Fudosan Group's management and operating expertise. It builds the NBF brand by executing unified management and operation for all NBF properties. Nippon Building Fund NBF Office ●Execution of strategic property maintenance plan Management Management （NBFM) （NBFOM) Based on the strategies planned by NBFM, makes additional investment and performs LCC construction and other work to improve competitiveness together with NBFM. (Employees:36) (Employees:80) ・Ratio of Capex to Depreciation and Amortization(Actual) (％） (Million yen） 80 7,000 Fully leverage Mitsui Fudosan's 70 Capex/Depreciation and amortization (left scale) 69.4 human resources and expertise 62.2 60.9 6,000 Capex (right scale) 60 4,973 5,000 4,416 4,399 50 44.6 41.2 46.5 4,000 38.9 3,361 40 31.0 3,228 2,965 Mitsui Fudosan 2,746 3,000 30 2,219 2,000 20 10 1,000 （Main Sponsor） 0 0 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th 40 6-5 Stable Financial Management ●LTV & Long-TermFixed-Rate Debt Ratio （％） 100 90 94.0 95.2 93.3 93.5 93.6 92.5 92.6 92.9 80 Target : 90% or higher for the long-term fixed-rate debt ratio 70 60 50 40 41.7 41.9 41.5 40.8 40.9 40.8 41.7 41.6 30 Target : 36％-46% for LTV 20 10 0 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period ●Average Maturity (Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt) （years） 6 5 5.60 5.54 5.53 5.62 4.99 5.15 5.22 5.24 4 3 2 1 0 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period ●Average Interest Cost on Debt （％） 2.00 1.00 0.93 0.88 0.86 0.71 0.69 0.62 0.57 0.54 0.00 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period 41 7. ESG Initiatives (NBF and its asset management company) 42 7-1 ESG Initiatives（Highlights） Environmental Consideration Initiatives Environmental initiatives have broadly enhanced environmental performance Energy CO2 emissions consumption intensity intensity ▼5.7% ▼3.2% *Increase/decrease ratios are based on 2018 and 2019 data. Conversion to LED Lighting Accelerating CO2 emission reduction by converting portfolio properties to LED lighting 37 properties converted to LED lighting CO2 emissions reduced 60% over 5 years Period ended Period ending Dec 31, 2018 Jun 30, 2023 Support for tenants related to COVID-19 Initiatives to stop the spread of infection Other Initiatives • Installation of splash- proof filters in security offices, etc. • Distribution of masks and face shields to cleaning staffs etc. • Installation of contactless Disinfectants available Contactless events thermometers in common areas Support for NBFM Employees related to COVID-19 Installation of employee assistance programs to provide safe work environment Other Initiatives • Establishment of implementation rules for telework • Promotion of staggered commuting • Expansion and installation of web meeting systems and online approval systems Installation of acrylic partitions Disinfectants available 43 7-2 ESG Initiative Policy NBFM are promoting ESG initiatives, such as the reduction of environmental load in portfolio management, considerations for stakeholders such as local communities and employees, etc., in accordance with the Basic Policy for ESG Initiatives. Basic Policy NBFM, in recognition of the importance of ESG for carrying out real estate investment and management activities, strives to achieve asset management activities giving consideration to reduction of environmental load, improving security, safety and comfort and diversified collaboration and cooperation with various stakeholders, in line with "The Group Environmental Policy" and "Policy for Social Contribution Initiatives " established by the Mitsui Fudosan Group. In-House System of NBFM for Promoting ESG In order to promote initiatives of environmental and social consideration based on NBFM's stipulated "ESG Policy," NBFM formulated the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc., which is attended by NBFM's President & CEO, as well as the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. organized below the Promotion Board.

Numerical targets such as for the reduction of energy consumption as well as cases of initiatives to meet these targets are deliberated at the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. and are determined at the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. ESG Report NBF issues ESG report for the purpose of reporting approach and efforts of NBF and NBFM to promote ESG to its stakeholders every six months. 2019 GRESB ▶"Green Star" evaluation, for the 5th consecutive year GRESB Rating: "5-Star" (the top rating)

"5-Star" (the top rating) GRESB Public Disclosure ： "A" (the top rating) Green Building Certification Initiatives Period ended Dec. Period ended Dec. Period ended June 31, 2018 31, 2019 30, 2020 Number of certified properties1 24 38 38 Total floor area of certified properties2 850,895㎡ 1,158,809㎡ 1,161,207㎡ Proportion of certified properties to whole 33.3% 53.5% 53.5% portfolio (based on number of properties) Proportion of certified properties to whole 51.3% 69.5% 69.5% portfolio2 (based on floor area) Note 1: All certified properties have a 'Three Stars' rating or higher under the certification scheme. Note 2: Calculated based on the floor area multiplied by ownership ratio of the property or on the floor area of exclusively owned area. 44 7-3 Environment Initiatives （1/2） Examples of Environmental Initiatives Following the policies of "promoting energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions" and "preserving water environment, and promoting resource saving and waste reduction", NBF invests in facilities for energy efficiency enhancement etc. and conducts efficient building management.

Under the ESG Policy, NBF sets the targets of 1% reduction over the previous year for annual total energy consumption intensity and CO2 emissions output intensity from energy consumption. Examples Improvement of Environmental Performance through Facility Renovations / Retrofits Work to improve energy and water efficiency HVAC UpgradesConversion to LED lighting Water-efficient fixtures for restrooms ② Efficient Building Management Raising environmental awareness through continuous educational activities for tenants (e.g. posters)

Environmentally efficient building management (e.g. circumspect garbage separation)

Understanding and managing environmental performance indicators by using external consultants Collaboration with Tenants - Promoting Green Lease Contracts NBF Minami-AoyamaBldg. Kowa Nishi-Shinbashi Bldg. B NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. 1. Green lease agreement stipulating that both landlord and tenant will promote environmental consideration etc. Environmental Performance Indicators Energy CO2 emissions consumption intensity intensity ▼5.7% ▼3.2% ※Increase/decrease ratios are based on 2018 and 2019 data. Item 2018 2019 Energy consumption 148.1 143.3 intensity (kWh/m2) CO2 emissions intensity 67.0 63.2 （kg-CO2/㎡） Water consumption 0.636 0.615 intensity (m3/m2) Waste recycling rate 66.2 63.0 （%） Results are total actual figures for both the common areas and tenant areas

Each of the intensity figures are calculated upon adjustment with occupancy rates of each property and outdoor temperatures (only for energy and CO2 emissions).

The waste recycling rates are calculated by weight.

Some values are different from those in previous disclosures due to a change of adjustment calculation since 2018. 45 7-3 Environment Initiatives（2/2） Promoting LED lighting （ tenant areas ・ common areas ） Objectives ●Reduce CO2 emissions. ●Improve asset value through green building initiatives ●Meet tenant needs Plan 37 properties (tenant and common areas)

From period ended Dec.31, 2018 (35th Period) through period ending June 30, 2023 (44th Period) *The previous plan was expanded with more properties and time to further promote LED conversion. Properties Converted to LED and CO2 Emissions ton-CO2/year Properties 14,000 50 12,000 45 40 10,000 35 8,000 30 25 6,000 20 4,000 15 2,000 Approx. 60% 10 reduction 5 0 0 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 2H/'21 1H/'22 2H/'22 2H/'23 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th 41st 42nd 43rd 44th period period period period period period period period period period 【Planed】Clumulative No. of properties 【Actual (for 35th and 38th periods) and Forecasted (for 44th and after)】 Clumulative No. of properties 【Planed】Annual CO2 emmissions from lightning of 37 properties 【Actual】Annual CO2 emmissions from lightning of 37 properties Examples 【26 Properties Converted to LED in 38th Period】 ●Representative examplesof LED conversion 【Shin Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg. atrium】 【NBF Sapporo Minami Nijo Bldg. tenant area】 【Aqua Dojima NBF Tower exterior】 【NBF Toyosu Canal Front entrance】 【NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. 【Sumitomo Densetsu Bldg. hallways】 common area】 46 7-4 Social Initiatives(1/2) ●Social Initiatives : Some Examples Initiatives for Tenants Building management with consideration for a historical and cultural site Initiatives to prevent the spread of infection Disinfectants available in common areas

Common facilities thoroughly disinfected

Installation of splash-proof filters in security offices

splash-proof filters in security offices Distributing masks and face shields to cleaning staff  Installation of contactless thermometers Disinfectant dispenser Events Adapted to Pandemic In consideration of the spread of coronavirus infection, we have withdrawn events for local communities/tenants such as "lunchtime concerts".

In consideration of the effects of the new virus, we hold non-contact tenant events such as photo contests and online "Tanabata" festival. Photo contest Toranomon Kotohira Tower was developed with

consideration to protect Kotohira-Gu shrine, a

Kotohira-Gu shrine, a regional historic property located in the area,

and designed to be a mixed-use building

mixed-use building including the shrine office. 【A ceremony at the site】 【Toranomon Kotohira Tower】 Tenant Satisfaction Survey FY 2019 CS Survey on Operation and Management Services in Office Properties  Survey Tenant Survey at 53 buildings (excluding master-leased and other subject properties) Office Worker Survey at 53 buildings (excluding master-leased and other properties)  Survey 798 tenant companies (response rate: 88%) panel 7,419 office workers (response rate: 80%)  Survey September-October 2019 period  Survey Office environment and convenience; Cleaning; Crime and disaster topics prevention; Service qualities of general building operation and management; Effectiveness of customer satisfaction activities at each properties; Tenant needs; etc. Countermeasures to disasters Provision of Storages for Emergency Supplies Supporting Minato-ku Regional Disaster Prevention Plan, NBF provides some parts of leasable spaces of the following buildings as storehouses for emergency materials for free of charge. 【Roppongi T-CUBE】 【Celestine Shiba Mitsui 【Shiba NBF Tower】 Bldg.】 47 7-4 Social Initiatives(（2/2） ●Initiatives for NBFM Employees: Some Examples Securing talented professionals NBFM takes in human resources who are experts in property investment and management from its sponsors, i.e. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. The number of human resources taken in from sponsors • Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. :8 • Sumitomo Life Insurance Company : 3 Supplying skilled professionals • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. :1 （As of June 30,2020） Initiatives for NBFM Employees ●NBFM bears the costs for the training and exams in acquiring the various certificates as well as for maintaining the certificates and supports employees to develop job-specific capabilities through seminars and related opportunities. The number of employees with certificates ・ARES Certified Master: 14 ・Real estate notary: 23 ・Real estate appraiser: 2 ・Chartered Member of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan: 3 ・Lawyer: 1 ・Tax accountant: 1 ・Certified Building Administrator: 5 （As of June 30,2020） Supporting employees in COVID-19 Installation of employee assistance programs to provide safe work environment . Initiatives for Employees Establishment of telework implementation regulations

Encourage staggered commuting

Compensation for work at home and shorter hours

Made masks available Providing a safe work environment Enhanced internet teleconferencing system

Installation of online approval systems

Installed acrylic partitions in open spaces

Regular door knob disinfection

Made antiseptic dispensers available

Circumspect social(1m spacing with wearing masks) Initiatives for Health and Well-Being We are supporting various work styles such as the use of shared offices, staggered work hours, work from home, and Premium Friday, and are also holding regular internal events during normal working hours.

We designed workspaces for well-being as part of our office relocation in September 2019. Open space and cafeteria space Introduced Office BGM 48 7-5 Governance Initiatives NBFM has established a governance structure such as with its Compliance Committee, Risk Management Meeting, Investment Review Meeting and Executive Board, and endeavors to thoroughly implement risk management and compliance in its operations and improve corporate governance on an ongoing basis. Organizational Chart General Meeting of Shareholders Auditor Accounting Auditor Board of Directors Compliance Committee Executive Board Risk Management Meeting Investment CEO Review Meeting Compliance Officer Investment & Corporate Finance Group Operation Group Flow chart for making decisions on acquisition and

disposition of assets under management Original proposal by Investment & Finance Group Check compliance, including various risks and illegalities, using a real estate process check sheet.

Confirm with third-party experts as necessary. Prior checking by Compliance Officer Compliance Officer checks compliance prior to the Investment Review Meeting and may order to modify or turn down the agenda as necessary. Deliberation by the Investment Review Meeting Compliance Officer chairs the Compliance Committee.

The Compliance Committee confirms compliance concerning the deliberated. Matters, and may order to make corrections if judged necessary and suspend the matter until such corrections are made.

Adoption of deliberated matters requires , in principle , at least two-thirds of Committee members present in favor , including outside committee members. Deliberation by the Compliance Committee Compliance Officer chairs the Compliance Committee.

The Compliance Committee confirms compliance concerning the deliberated matters, and may order to make corrections if judged necessary and suspend the matter until such corrections are made.

Adoption of deliberated matters requires, in principle, at least two-thirds of committee members present in favor, including outside committee members. Deliberation by Executive Board • Make final confirmation on whether doubts exist or not regarding compliance. Decision by CEO Real Estate Real estate Corporate Risk Asset Financial Planning & Management Investment Management Team Administration & Compliance Team Team Team Team Board of Directors of NBF Report on the transaction.

Upon transacting with Interested Parties, etc., deliver "deliver restatement on a case possibly involving a conflict of interest" pursuant to internal rules, prior to the transaction. In addition, also deliver the written statement pursuant to the Investment Trust Act after the transaction. When conducting a transaction of a certain materiality, obtain approval from the Board of Directors of NBF pursuant to the Investment Trsuts Act, after NBFM has completed all approval procedures Board of Directors of NBFM Report on the transaction. 49 《MEMO》 50 8. Appendix 51 1 Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis) /Tenants by Industry ●Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis) （As of June 30, 2020) Tenant Name Leased Property Leased Areas Ratio of Total (㎡) Rentable Area (%) 1. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.1 Gate City Ohsaki 300,414 27.9 & 17 other properties 2. Sony Corporation NBF Osaki Bldg. 75,176 7.0 & 1 other property 3. Transcosmos inc. NBF Shibuya Garden Front 25,285 2.4 & 3 other properties 4. Hitachi Real Estate Partners, Ltd. Ueno East Tower 23,244 2.2 & 6 other propertiesNBF 5. Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Toyosu Garden Front 22,367 2.1 & 2 other properties 6. Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd. Chofu South Gate Bldg. 16,053 1.5 & 4 other properties 7. NS Solutions Corporation NBF Shinkawa Bldg. 15,302 1.4 8. AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd. NBF Platinum Tower 15,130 1.4 & 2 other properties 9. Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd. Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin 14,243 1.3 10. Softbank Group Corporation NBF Toyosu Canal Front 13,842 1.3 & 1 other property ●Tenants by Industry2 Warehousing Other 8.6% &Transportation 1.7% Service 21.9% Other products 2.1% Banking 2.2% Pharmaceuticals 2.3% Retail 3.8% Machinery 4.6% 1,464 Construction 4.8% Tenant companies Electrical equipment 12.4% Insurance 5.5% Wholesale 8.9% Information & Communications Real estate 11.4% 9.7% 1 Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. generally subleases the properties noted in the table that it leases from NBF, although it uses some of the floor space itself. Mitsui Fudosan pays rent to NBF after deducting a fixed percentage of the rent it receives from sublease tenants (some of the leased properties are excluded). 2 The asset management company has classified the type of industry based on the industry classification codes of the Securities Identification CodeCommittee. Industry classification includes sublease tenants. 52 Property *(1H/2020) Other Cities Other Greater Tokyo Moving in and out by of Tokyo Tenants 23 Wards Floor Space of 2 （tsubo） 1,500 500 -500 -1,500 NBF Kumamoto Bldg. Hakata Gion M-SQUARE NBF Matsuyama Nichigin-mae Bldg. Hiroshima Fukuromachi Bldg. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg. Sun Mullion NBF Tower Sakaisuji-Honmachi Center Bldg. Shinanobashi Mitsui Bldg. Nakanoshima Central Tower Aqua Dojima NBF Tower NBF Nagoya Hirokoji Bldg. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Nagoya Bldg. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. NBF Unix Bldg. NBF Sapporo Minami Nijo Bldg. Sapporo L-Plaza NBF Matsudo Bldg. NBF Urawa Bldg. S-ino Omiya North Wing Tsukuba Mitsui Bldg. Parale Mitsui Bldg. Yokohama ST Bldg. Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg. Chofu South Gate Bldg. NBF Ikebukuro City Bldg. NBF Ikebukuro Tower Toyo-cho Center Bldg. Higashi Gotanda Square NBF Ikebukuro East NBF Ueno Bldg. Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza Ueno East Tower Nakameguro GT Tower NBF Toyosu Garden Front NBF Toyosu Canal Front Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin Gate City Ohsaki NBF Osaki Bldg. Jingumae M-SQUARE Ryukakusan Bldg. Nihonbashi Kabuto-choM-SQUARE NBF Ogawamachi Bldg. Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg. NBF Higashi-Ginza Square Sumitomo Densetsu Bldg. NBF Kandasudacho Bldg. NBF Akasaka Sanno Square NBF Takanawa Bldg. NBF Shibakouen Bldg. NBF Shibuya East Yotsuya Medical Bldg. NBF ALLIANCE Shinbashi M-SQUARE NBF Shinkawa Bldg. Kowa Nishi-Shinbashi Bldg. B NBF Toranomon Bldg. River City M-SQUARE Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg. No.2 NBF Ginza Street Bldg. NBF Shibuya Garden Front NBF Ochanomizu Bldg. Toranomon Kotohira Tower G-BASE TAMACHI NBF COMODIO Shiodome NBF Minami-Aoyama Bldg. NBF Platinum Tower Shiba NBF Tower NBF Shinagawa Tower Celestine Shiba Mitsui Bldg. Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg. Roppongi T-CUBE existing tenants（0.9％） is an average of total rentable area at the end of each month Increase in floor space of Number in parenthesis moving in and out. 53 Floor space of tenants moving out（1.6％） *Serviced apartments and housing are excluded from the area of tenants Floor space of tenants moving in（0.8％） 3 Property Age 2H/2019 1H/2020 （37th Period） （38th Period） 15.9% 14.0% 42.3% 42.5% Average Property Age Average Property Age 19.2 years 19.7 years 41.7% 43.7% 10 years or less 11-20 years Over 20 years 54 4 Financial Management Borrowings (left scale) Long-termfixed-rate debt ratio (right scale) Investment corporation bonds (left scale) LTV (Interest-bearing debt to total assets) (right scale) （Billion yen） 99.6 （％） 97.5 97.7 600 100 95.2 95.2 95.1 92.9 94.2 95.0 93.8 94.0 95.2 93.3 92.9 93.593.6 97.7 92.6 550 94.7 96.4 96.5 87.3