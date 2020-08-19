Log in
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : 【Delayed】January-June 2020 (38th Period)Investor Presentation

January-June 2020 (38th Period)

Investor Presentation

August 18, 2020

Nippon Building Fund Inc.

Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.

CONTENTS

NBF Policies and Initiatives for COVID-19

3

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor

(Mitsui Fudosan Group) (2/3) Leasing

39

1. Financial Highlights

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor

1-1 Financial Highlights (1/3)

5

(Mitsui Fudosan Group) (3/3) Property Management

40

1-1 Financial Highlights (2/3)

6

6-5 Stable Financial Management

41

1-1 Financial Highlights (3/3)

7

7.

ESG Initiatives

2. Financial Results

7-1 ESG InitiativesHighlights

43

2-1 1H/2020 (38th Period) Statement of Income

9

7-2 ESG Initiative Policy

44

2-2 1H/2020 (38th Period) Balance Sheet

10

7-3 Environment Initiatives1/2

45

3. Operating Results & Outlook

7-3 Environment Initiatives2/2

46

7-4 Social Initiatives(1/2)

47

48

Operating Policies to Accommodate COVID-19

13

7-4 Social Initiatives(2/2

7-5 Governance Initiatives

49

NBF's Growth Strategies

14

3-1 External Growth ＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿15

8.

Appendix

3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (1/2)

16

1

Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis) /

3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (2/2)

17

Tenants by Industry

52

3-3 External Growth: NBF Shinkawa Building Disposition

18

2

Floor Space of Tenants Moving in and out by Property

3-4 Internal Growth(1/2)

19

*(1H/2020)

53

3-5 Internal Growth(2/2)

20

3

Property Age

54

3-6 Finance 1/2

21

4

Financial Management

55

3-6 Finance 2/2

22

5

Lenders & Borrowings

56

3-7 Appraisal Value Assessment

23

6

Overview of Unit Ownership

57

4. Forecast

7

Historical Summary of Main

Management Indicators

and Other Data

58

4-1 2H/2020 (39th Period), 1H/2021 (40th Period) Forecasts

25

8

Property Portfolio Overview (1/2) - 23 Wards of Tokyo

59

ReferencePerformance Forecast

26

8

Property Portfolio Overview (2/2)

5. Market Data

- Other Greater Tokyo & Other Cities

60

9

Appraisal Value1/3 - 23 Wards of Tokyo

61

5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market 1/2

29

9

Appraisal Value2/3 - 23 Wards of Tokyo

62

5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market 2/2

30

9

63

Appraisal Value3/3 - Other Greater Tokyo & Other Cities

5-2 Trends in the Real Estate Trading Market

31

10 Revenue by Property (1/3) - 23 Wards of Tokyo

64

5-3 NBF Unit Price, TSE REIT Index 10-Year Japanese

10 Revenue by Property (2/3)

Government Bond Yields

32

- 23 Wards of Tokyo & Other Greater Tokyo

65

6. NBF's Competitive Advantages

10 Revenue by Property (3/3) - Other Cities

66

11 Portfolio Map

67

68

6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (1/2)

34

12 Properties (1/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo

6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (2/2)

35

12 Properties (2/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo

69

12 Properties (3/4) - 23 Wards of Tokyo & Other Greater Tokyo 70

6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size

36

6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo

37

12 Properties (4/4) - Other Cities

71

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor

Disclaimer

(Mitsui Fudosan Group) (1/3) Pipeline

38

1

2

NBF Policies and Initiatives for COVID-19

NBF Initiatives

Maximize unitholder value by building good long-term relationships with all stakeholders

Prevent Infection and BCP Measures

Tenants

(Provide safety and

security)

Provide Safety and Security

  • Temporary rent reduction and payment deferral
  • Installation of disinfectant dispensers in common areas
  • Instructions for hand washing, gargling and wearing masks
  • Case data collection and administration and disinfection for each building
  • Conscientious telecommuting and staggered work hours
  • Operations that encourage work-life balance
  • Infection prevention measures at offices
  • Safety programs at multiple locations

Employees

Prevent infection and

BCP measures

Maximize

Unitholder

Value

Suppliers

Safe Management

Safe Management

  • Construction and external contracting postponed
  • Staggered work rotation
  • Inventory management and supply of personal protective equipment (incl. masks and protective clothing)

3

1. Financial Highlights

4

1-1 Financial Highlights 1/3

Actual

Forecast

1H/2020

2H/2020

1H/2021

(38th Period)

(39th Period)

(40th Period)

PoP Change

Total operating revenues

38,591 million yen

-543 million yen

-1.4%

41,732 million yen

40,506 million yen

Operating income

16,760 million yen

-155 million yen

-0.9%

17,828 million yen

17,294 million yen

Operating income

16,760 million yen

-155 million yen

-0.9%

16,473 million yen

15,767 million yen

(excl. profits and losses from

dispositions)

Net income

15,512 million yen

-34 million yen

-0.2%

16,604 million yen

16,071 million yen

Net income

(excl. profits and losses from

15,512 million yen

-34 million yen

-0.2%

15,250 million yen

14,544 million yen

dispositions)

DPU (yen)

10,986 yen

-25 yen

-0.2%

11,000 yen

11,000 yen

+266 yen compared to forecast of

10,720 yen (as of Feb. 2020)

Units issued and outstanding

1,412,000

1,412,000

1,412,000

at the Period end

Average occupancy rate

99.4

-

99.0%

98.0

during the Period

5

1-1 Financial Highlights 2/3

Asset

Total assets

1,135.5 billion yen

Unrealized gain

Average Occupancy

Location

Rate during

on appraisal value

the Period Note 1

281.4 billion yen

23 wards of Tokyo:81.5

99.4%

Central 5 wards of Tokyo:51.6

Debt

LTV

41.7%

Long-termfixed-rate

Average

Average maturity

debt ratio

interest rate

93.6%

0.54%

5.62 years

Equity

Market cap

866.9 billion yen

NAV per unit Note 2

572,136 yen

Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period: weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis

Note 2: NAV per unit: (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal)

  • Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end)
    ÷ Units issued and outstanding at period end

6

1-1 Financial Highlights 3/3

19-year track record of stable distributions per unit and NAV per unit

Distributions per Unit (DPU)

yen

12,000

11,000

11,011

10,986

10,560

10,283

10,000

9,650

9,370

9,000

8,000

7,000

6,000

0

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

NAV per Unit

yen

600,000

566,917

572,136

558,516

545,190

550,000

537,915

523,821

500,000

450,000

400,000

0

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

NBF's basic policy is to pursue growth in unitholder value through mid-to-long-term stable growth of our DPU and increasing our NAV per unit.

7

2.

Financial Results

Definition of Term

Fiscal period

Terms

Definitions

Property Name

Nishi-ShinjukuMitsui Bldg. (37th Period additional acquisitions)

properties acquired

2H

2019(37th Period):3properties acquired

Kowa Nishi-ShinbashiBldg. B (37th Period additional acquisitions)

1H 2020 (38th Period) - Actual

1H

2020(38th Period):1property acquired

Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (37th Period additional acquisitions)

Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions)

(Properties at period end: 71

Exisiting Properties

71 properties owned as of June 30, 2020 (end of 38th Period) excluding

the acquisitions above.

Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions)

properties acquired

1H

2020 (38th Period): 1 property acquired

OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period)

2H

2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired

Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)

2H 2020 (39th Period) -Forecast

Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)

(Properties at period end: 74)

properties disposed of

2H

2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%

(disposition planned in 39th Period)

Exisiting Properties

70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 39th

Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above.

OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period)

properties acquired

2H

2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired

Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)

Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)

1H 2021 (40th Period) -Forecast

2H

2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition

(Properties at period end: 74)

properties disposed of

planned in 39th Period)

1H

2021 (40th Period): 1 property disposed

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition

planned in 40th Period)

Exisiting Properties

70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 40th

Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above.

8

2-1 1H/2020 (38th Period) Statement of Income

(million yen

2H/2019

1H/2020

PoP Change

(37th Period)

(38th Period)

Amount

Percentage

Total operating revenues

39,134

38,591

-543

-1.4%

Operating revenues

39,134

38,591

-543

-1.4%

35,890

617

1.8%

Rental revenues

35,272

Other revenues related to property leasing

3,861

2,700

-1,160

-30.1%

Profits from dispositions

-

-

-

-

Total operating expenses

22,217

21,830

-387

-1.7%

Operating expenses

20,540

20,166

-373

-1.8%

Rental expenses

13,318

12,998

-320

-2.4%

(excl. depreciation and amortization)

Depreciation and amortization

7,221

7,167

-53

-0.7

Asset management fees

1,459

1,444

-14

-1.0%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

218

219

1

0.6%

Operating Income

16,916

16,760

-155

-0.9%

Net non-operating income and expenses

-1,368

-1,247

121

-8.9%

Non-operating income

1

13

11

-

Non-operating expenses

1,370

1,260

-109

-8.0%

Ordinary income

15,548

15,513

-34

-0.2%

Extraordinary income (loss)

-

-

-

-

Income before income taxes

15,548

15,513

-34

-0.2%

Income taxes

0

1

0

-

Net income

15,547

15,512

-34

-0.2%

-

Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation

-

-

-

Payment of dividends

15,547

15,512

-35

-0.2%

Distribution per unit (JPY)

11,011

10,986

-25

-0.2%

Average Occupancy rate during the Period(%)

99.4

99.4

-

-

Units issued and outstanding at period end

1,412,000

1,412,000

-

-

Reference

NOI from property leasing activities

25,815

25,592

-222

-0.9%

Summary of PoP Change

million yen

Total operating revenues:

-543

Rental revenues

+617

Existing properties

+526

Additional property acquisition : property

+91

acquired

Other revenues related to

-1,160

property leasing

Incidental income(seasonal factors, etc.)

-527

Other income (termination fee etc)

-583

Operating income

-155

Existing Properties

-216

Additional property acquisitions

+47

Asset management fees /Selling, general and

+13

administrative expenses

Non-operating income and expenses:

+121

Non-operating expenses

-109

Interest expense

-95

9

2-2 1H/2020 (38th Period) Balance Sheet

Assets

(million yen

PoP Change

December 31,2019

June 30,2020

(37th Period end)

(38th Period end)

Amount

Percentage

Current assets

17,058

18,718

1,660

9.7%

Cash and cash equivalents

15,407

17,482

2,074

13.5%

Other current assets

1,650

1,236

-413

-25.1%

Fixed assets

1,025,529

1,025,601

72

0.0%

Tangible fixed assets

981,838

981,984

145

0.0%

Intangible fixed assets

35,845

35,825

-19

-0.1%

Investments and other assets

7,845

7,792

-53

-0.7%

Deferred assets

164

1,554

-10

-6.3%

Total assets

1,042,753

1,044,475

1,721

0.2%

Liabilities and Net Assets

December 31,2019

June 30,2020

PoP Change

(37th Period end)

(38th Period end)

Amount

Percentage

Current liabilities

69,118

63,041

-6,076

-8.8%

Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

-

Long-term borrowings due

56,000

50,000

-6,000

-10.7%

within one year

Investment corporation bonds

-

-

-

-

due within one year

Other current liabilities

13,118

13,041

-76

-0.6%

Long-term liabilities

431,659

439,493

7,833

1.8%

Investment corporation bonds

37,000

37,000

-

-

Long-term borrowings

340,500

348,500

8,000

2.3%

Security deposits received

54,159

53,993

-166

-0.3%

(Interest-bearing debt)

(433,500)

(435,500)

2,000

0.5%

Total liabilities

500,778

502,535

1,756

0.4%

Net assets

541,975

541,940

-35

-0.0%

Unitholders' capital

519,124

519,124

-

-

Retained earnings

22,850

22,815

-35

-0.2%

Reserve for advanced depreciation

7,302

7,302

-

-

Undistributed earnings

15,548

15,513

-35

-0.2%

Total net assets

541,975

541,940

-35

-0.0%

Total liabilities and net assets

1,042,753

1,044,475

1,721

0.2%

Summary of PoP Change

million yen

Total assets:

+1,721

Current assets

+1,660

Cash and cash equivalents

+2,074

Fixed assets

+72

Additional acquisitions at three

+2,833

properties during the 38th Period

Capital expenditures

+4,973

Depreciation and amortization

-7,167

Other

-567

Total liabilities:

+1,756

Interest-bearing borrowings

+2,000

Short-term borrowings

-

Long-term borrowings

+2,000

Investment corporation bonds

-

Total net assets:

-35

Retained earnings

-35

Reserve for advanced

-

depreciation

Undistributed earnings

-35

10

11

3. Operating Results & Outlook

12

Operating Policies to Accommodate COVID-19

Targeting stable operations by flexibly adapting to markets

Current Initiatives and NBF's Impact

  • Office Market Trends
    • Increase in telecommuting (telecommuting ratio among Tokyo metropolitan companies - March: 24.0%

Outlook

Diversifying Office Use

• Work styles are becoming more diverse, such as

expansion of telecommuting

April: 62.7%)*1

*2

• Expansion of use area per employee, such as securing

• Office vacancy rate in Tokyo business districts in February (most recent bottom)

Increased from 1.49% to 2.77% in July

• Requests for rent reduction or deferral due to impact on tenant performance

• Decisions about corporate office expansion and relocation require more time

*1 Source: Tokyo Prefecture website

*2 Source: Miki-Shoji Co. Ltd

  • Impact on NBF Properties
    • Rent reduction and deferral for a limited period for restaurants and other places that heavily affected by COVID-19
    • Confirmation with companies requiring more time to make move-in decisions

Minimam impact on

portfolio

social distance

• Workers are distributed among central businesses

districts, peripheral areas, and home

• Office locations are becoming more diverse due to

increased demand for satellite offices

• Face-to-face communication is important

Need for Premium Office Buildings in CBD's

Remains Unchanged

• The mix of work at offices, satellite offices, and

home varies by industry, company characteristics,

job category, and employee life stage.

• Companies continue to hire great people while

improving work environment and convenience to

ensure and improve competitiveness

Stable office demand

will continue

13

NBF's Growth Strategies

Targeting additional growth by leveraging our strong ability to adapt to markets

NBF's Features and Strengths

The longest track record among J-REITs

  • Extensive experience and expertise acquired over 19 years since listing(Distributions in 38 periods)
  • Adapted to major external environment changes such as the financial crisis of 2008

The Largest asset size

  • Enables investment in premium large-scale buildings with appropriate diversification
  • Enhanced portfolio performance from ongoing property replacement strategies

High-quality portfolio centered in Tokyo

  • Investment focused on Tokyo, which has diverse needs and demand
  • Careful selected premium properties in other cities
  • Area and tenant diversification stabilizes earnings

Comprehensive strengths of our sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group)

  • Acquisition of highly competitive properties developed by Mitsui Fudosan Group
  • Leasing and property management using the Mitsui Fudosan Group's platform and expertise

Conservative financial management

  • Sound financial management such as LTV level and long-termfixed-rate debt ratio
  • Ensure funding capacity by balancing equity and debt financing

14

3-1 External Growth

Property Acquisitions

38th Period (1H/'20)

39th Period (2H/'20)

Tokyo 23

Tokyo 23

Other cities

Other cities

wards

wards

OSAKI BRIGHT

Nagoya Mitsui Main

Nagoya Mitsui New

Osaki Bright Core -

Bright Plaza

TOWER

Building

Building

Acquisition

¥2.8 billion

¥13.97 billion

¥13.05 billion

¥13.20 billion

¥43.02 billion

price

Appraisal NOI

¥101 million

¥500million

¥649 million

¥562 million

¥1.81 billion

(Appraisal NOI yield)*1

(3.6%)

(3.6%)

(5.0%)

(4.2%)

(4.2%)

Property age

5.3 years

5.3 years

33.3 years

9.2 years

11.9 years

(As of July 31, 2020)

Occupancy rate

100%

100%

97.8%

100%

99.1%

(As of July 31, 2020)

Property Disposal

Purpose of Property Replacement

39th and 40th Periods

Tokyo 23

wards

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.*2

(East Building and Residential Tower

Disposition

Property

¥11.9 billion

age

30.6 years

price

(As of July 31, 2020)

Appraisal

¥505 million

Occupancy

NOI

rate*

100%

Appraisal NOI

4.2%

yield*1

(As of July 31, 2020)

*The property's sole tenant will move out by Nov 2020

  • Expands assets and income
  • Acquisition of high occupancy assets and disposal of non-occupancy assets
  • Reduces average property age
  • LTV control

*1

Appraisal NOI yield = Appraisal NOI/Acquisition price or transfer price

15

*2

Disposal involves the East Building and Residential Tower(NBF retains ownership of the West Building)

3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (1/2)

OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER

Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza

(Additional Acquisition )

Acquisition of newly Building Tokyo CBD from sponsor

Location

Kita-Shinagawa,

Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

Acquisition date

October 1, 2020

Planned acquisition price

¥13.97 billion yen

Appraisal value

¥14.20 billion yen

(As of June30, 2020)

Completion

April, 2015

Seller

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Total floor space

Approx 26,993 tsubo

●MAP

Interest acquired

Approx 10.96% share

NOI yield

3.6%

(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)

Location

Acquisition date

Acquisition price

Appraisal value

(As of January 1, 2020)

Completion

Seller

Total floor space

Interest acquired

NOI yield

(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)

Kita-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo

March 26, 2020

¥2.80 billion yen

¥2.82 billion yen

April, 2015

A domestic general business

company

Bright CoreApprox

12,986 tsubo

Bright PlazaApprox

1,235 tsubo

Bright Core approx. 5.59% share

(Approx 48.65% when combined with

existing interest)

3.6%

Property Features

Osaki Bright Tower

■Flagship property in Osaki, a core area for NBF

  • Osaki is a Tokyo subcenter, and is a business district where large companies have offices.
  • Osaki Bright Tower is a newly built high-rise property, and the area's flagship building
  • Excellent tenants generate stable cash flow

■Highly competitive due to convenience and building specifications

  • Excellent convenience - complex has commercial facilities and is a 5-minute walk from JR Osaki station
  • Outstanding environmental performance with cutting-edge facilities such as vibration control structures and LED lighting
  • Approximately 589 tsubo per floor and a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, enabling flexible response to tenant requests

16

3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (2/2)

Nagoya Mitsui Main Building & New Building

Acquisition of major sponsor flagship properties in Nagoya

MainNew

Property name

Nagoya Mitsui Main

Nagoya Mitsui New

Building

Building

Location

Meieki Minami, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya

Planned acquisition

October 1, 2020

date

Planned acquisition

¥13.05 billion yen

¥13.2 billion yen

price

Appraisal value

¥13.3billion yen

¥13.5 billion yen

(As of June 30, 2020)

Completion

March 1987

May 2011

Seller

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Floor area (total)

Approx 9,455 tsubo

Approx 5,043 tsubo

Interest acquired

70

100

NOI yield

5.0%

4.2%

(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)

Property Features

■NBF trophy properties in Nagoya

  • Highly convenient with a direct underground connection to Nagoya station
  • A Mitsui-branded building that brings together the expertise of Mitsui Fudosan
  • Integrated leasing and property management for both buildings

■Superior building specifications

Nagoya Mitsui Main Building

  • Consistently excellent environmental performance through ongoing projects to reduce total CO2 emissions for the property
  • Fiscal 2009 model project promoting housing and buildings with a smaller carbon footprint

Nagoya Mitsui New Building

  • Rank of S under the Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) in Nagoya by reducing heat load by using low-E double glazing with high heat shielding and heat insulation performance and high-efficiency lighting (energy-saving fluorescent lamps)
  • 271 tsubo per floor, ceiling height of 2,800 mm, floor load of 500 kg/m2, etc. are standard, ensuring excellent competitiveness

●MAP

Nagoya Staion

MIDRAND

SQUARE

MEITETSU

Department

Store

Nagoya Mitsui Building

Nagoya Mitsui Main

Building

Nagoya Mitsui New Building

17

3-3 External Growth: NBF Shinkawa Building Disposition

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.

East Bldg. & Residential Tower

Replaces to fully occupied assets

West Building

East Building &

Residential Tower

Location

Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Planned transfer date

Dec 25 2020

Mar 31 2021

Planned transfer price

¥5.95billion

¥5.95 billion

Gain on transfer

¥1.35 billion

¥ 1.52 billion

Appraisal value

¥ 10.16 billion

(As of June.30.2020

Provision of reserve for

1,071million

539 million

advanced depreciation

*Transfer involves the East Building and Residential Tower. NBF retains ownership of the West Building.

*The property's sole tenant will move out by November 2020

  • Retained Profits

(million yen

(Forecast)

10,000

8,373

8,912

539

8,000

7,302

1,071

478

6,000

4,000

2,000

0

2018.12

2019.6

2019.12

2020.6

2020.12

2021.6

35th Period

36th Period

37th Period

38th Period

39th Period

40thPeriod

Prior period

Addition during period

Retained Profits

Deployment Policy

Used for long-term stable operation and

distributions

18

Note 1
Note 2

3-4 Internal Growth(1/2)

Impact of COVID-19: Conservative outlook for moving in and out

Average occupancy rate during the period, the percentage of floor space of tenants moving in and out

（％）

15.0

10.0

5.0

0.0

-5.0

-10.0

Forecast

（％）

100.0

98.7

98.8

99.5

99.5

99.3

98.2

99.4

99.4

97.9

99.0

98.0

98.0

4.3

2.5

2.5

96.0

2.3

2.4

1.5

1.7

2.5

1.7

1.3

0.9

94.0

-2.0

-0.9

-1.6

-1.4

-1.6

2.9

-2.3

-2.5

-2.5

-2.6

-3.4

92.0

Average occupancy rate during the period (right scale)

Percentage of floor space of tenants moving in (left scale)

Percentage of floor space of tenants moving out (left scale) Note 3

90.0

1H/'16

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

2H/'20

1H/'21

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Actual)

Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period-weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis

Note 2: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving in divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing)

Note 3: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving out divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing)

19

3-5 Internal Growth(2/2)

*

Breakdown of PoP Change in Rental Revenues from Existing Properties (rent revisions and replacement, etc.)

（％）

Forecast

4.0

Rent revision

Replacement, etc.

3.0

Rent revision Replacement, etc.

2.0

1.0

0.0

-1.0

-2.0

-3.0

-4.0

1H/'16

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

2H/'20

1H/'21

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

39th

40th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

  • Including NBF Shinkawa Bltg.(West Biulding)

20

3-6 Finance 1/2

Diversified maturities, stabilized funding, lowered cost of funding

New Funding and Repayment

Financial Data

1H/2020 (38th Period) Long-Term Borrowings & Investment Corporation Bonds

2H/2019

1H/2020

PoP

(37th Period)

(38th Period)

Change

Repayment Overview

New Funding Overview

LTV

41.6

41.7*

+0.1pt

Repayment total

33,000 million yen

Total

35,000 million yen

Long-TermFixed-Rate

Funding

93.5

93.6

+0.1pt

Debt Ratio

Average interest

Average

0.67

0.30

Average Interest Rate

0.57

0.54

▼0.03pt

rate

interest rate

Average Maturity

+0.09

Average maturity

6.6 years

Average

7.7 years

5.53 years

5.62 years

(Long-Term Interest-

maturity

years

Bearing Debt)

* June 30, 2020:

Debt Maturity Diversification

LTV 41.7%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥83 billion

After property acquisitions & disposals:

(Billion yen)

LTV 42.8%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥63 billion

70.0

June 30, 2020

Long-term borrowings

Investment Corporation Bonds

Funding during 1H/2020 (38th Period)

60.0

1.01%

50.0

0.19%

0.42%

0.35%

0.86%

0.26%

40.0

0.79%

0.28%

0.35%

30.0

0.97%

20.0

0.40%

10.0

0.32%

0.57%

0.65%

0.65%

0.91%

0.89%

1.00%

0.65%

0.0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

2037

2038

2046

Note: Percentages are the average interest rate on interest-bearing debt due for repayment each year.

21

3-6

Finance 2/2

Long-Term Borrowings Procured in 1H/2020 (38th Period)

Amount

Term

Fixed/

Interest

Financing Date

Lender

(Million yen

(Years)

Floating

Rate

2020/1/27

Sumitomo Mitsui

3,000

7.0

Fixed

0.27%

Trust Bank

2020/2/13

Taiju Life Insurance

1,000

10.0

Fixed

0.40%

8,000

10.0

Fixed

0.40%

MUFG Bank

2020/2/28

2,000

7.0

Fixed

0.27%

Joyo Bank

1,000

8.0

Fixed

0.30%

The Norinchukin

2,000

8.0

Fixed

0.30%

Bank

2020/3/25

The 77 Bank

1,000

10.0

Fixed

0.40%

2020/4/28

Sumitomo Mitsui

6,000

4.0

Fixed

0.15%

Banking

2020/5/19

The Chugoku Bank

1,000

7.0

Fixed

0.27%

MUFG Bank

7,000

7.0

Fixed

0.27%

2020/5/29

Taiyo Life Insurance

1,000

15.0

Fixed

0.65%

2020/6/26

The 82 Bank

2,000

7.0

Fixed

0.27%

Total

-

35,000

7.7

-

0.30%

Reference: Funding in the period ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period)

Amount

Term

Fixed/

Interest

Financing Date

Lender

Rate

(Million yen

(Years)

Floating

6,000

4.0

Fixed

0.15%

2020/7/31

MUFG Bank

4,000

10.0

Fixed

0.40%

Investment Corporation Bonds

Financing Date

Lender

Amount

Term

Fixed/

Interest

(Million yen

(Years)

Floating

Rate

2020/8/14

No. 19 unsecured

15,000

5.0

Fixed

0.18

bonds

22

Interest-Bearing Debt

Million yen

2H/2019

1H/2020

PoP

(37th Period)

(38th Period)

Change

Short-Term Borrowings

0

0

-

Long-Term Borrowings

28,000

28,000

-

(floating-rate)

Long-Term Borrowings

368,500

370,500

+2,000

(fixed-rate)

Investment Corporation

37,000

37,000

-

Bonds

Total

433,500

435,500

+2,000

Credit Ratings

(As of June 30, 2020)

Credit Rating

Credit Ratings

Remarks

Agency

JCR

Long-Term Issuer Rating: AA+

Outlook: Stable

R&I

Issuer Rating: AA

Outlook: Stable

S&P

Long-Term Corporate Rating: A+

Outlook: Stable

Short-Term Corporate Rating: A-1

3-7 Appraisal Value Assessment

Appraisal Value

Appraisal Value & Book Value

Billion

yen

1,400

2H/2020

1H/2020

PoP

Book value (period end)

(37th Period end)

(38thPeriod end)

Change

Appraisal value (period end)

Number of

71 properties

71 properties

-

properties

1,200

Appraisal value

1,291.2 billion yen

1,299.2 billion yen

+8billion yen

Book value

1,017.1 billion yen

1,017.8 billion yen

+0.6 billion yen

Unrealized gain

274.0 billion yen

281.4 billion yen

+7.4billion yen

1,000

Changes by Properties (PoP)

Direct Return Cap Rate

Appraisal Value

Properties)

800

Properties)

2H/2019

1H/2020

2H/2019

1H/2020

(37th Period

(38thPeriod

(37th Period

(38thPeriod

end)

end)

end)

end)

Down

11

0

Up

40

28

0

Same

60

71

Same

27

20

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Up

0

0

Down

4

23

23

4. Forecast

24

4-1 2H/2020 (39th Period), 1H/2021 (40th Period) Forecasts

(million yen

1H/2020

2H/2020

PoP Change

1H/2021

PoP Change

Actual

Forecast

(Forecast)

(38th Period

(39th Period

(40th Period

Amount

Percentage

Amount

Percentage

Total operating revenues

38,591

41,732

3,141

8.1%

40,506

-1,225

-2.9%

Operating revenues

38,591

40,378

1,787

4.6%

38,979

-1,398

-3.5%

Rental revenues

35,890

36,580

689

1.9%

36,252

-327

-0.9%

Other revenues related to property

2,700

3,798

1,097

40.6%

2,726

-1,071

-28.2%

leasing

Profits from dispositions

-

1,354

1,354

-

1,527

173

12.8%

Total operating expenses

21,830

23,904

2,073

9.5%

23,211

-692

-2.9%

Operating expenses

20,166

22,146

1,979

9.8%

21,497

-649

-2.9%

Rental expensesexcl.

12,998

14,893

1,895

14.6%

14,191

-702

-4.7%

depreciation and amortization)

Depreciation and amortization

7,167

7,252

84

1.2%

7,306

53

0.7%

Asset management fees

1,444

1,522

78

5.4%

1,471

-51

-3.4%

219

235

15

7.1%

243

8

3.4%

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Operating income

16,760

17,828

1,067

6.4%

17,294

-533

-3.0%

Net non-operating income and

-1,247

-1,223

23

-1.9%

-1,223

0

-

expenses

Non-operating income

13

2

-11

-

2

0

-

Non-operating expenses

1,260

1,225

-34

-2.8%

1,225

0

-

Ordinary income

15,513

16,604

1,091

7.0%

16,071

-533

-3.2%

Extraordinary income (loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income before income taxes

15,513

16,604

1,091

7.0%

16,071

-533

-3.2%

Income taxes

1

0

-1

-

0

0

-

Net income

15,512

16,604

1,092

7.0%

16,071

-533

-3.2%

Provision of reserve for advanced

-

-1,071

-1,071

-

-539

532

-49.7

depreciation

Payment of dividends

15,512

15,532

19

0.1%

15,532

-

-

Distribution per unit (JPY)

10,986

11,000

14

0.1%

11,000

-

-

Average occupancy rate during

99.4

99.0

-0.4

-

98.0

-1.0

-

the Period(%)

Units issued and outstanding at

1,412,000

1,412,000

-

-

1,412,000

-

-

period end

Reference

NOI from property leasing activities

25,592

25,484

-108

-0.4%

24,788

-695

-2.7%

Operating income (excluding profits from

16,760

16,473

-286

-1.7

15,767

-706

-4.3

dispositions)

1%

11

0%

Net income (excluding profits from

15,512

15,250

14,544

-262

-1.7

-706

-4.6

dispositions)

Summary of PoP Change

million yen

39th period

40th period

Total operating revenues

-1,225

+3,141

Rental revenues

+689

-327

Existing properties

+204

-249

Property acquisitions

+604

+572

NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (Total)*

-119

-650

Other revenues related to property

+1,097

-1,071

leasing

Incidental income (seasonal factors, etc.)

+284

-258

Other income(termination fee etc)

+813

-813

Profits from dispositions

+1,354

+173

NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (East Building & Residential Tower)

Operating income

+1,067

-533

Existing properties

-456

-386

Property acquisitions

+435

+303

*

-171

-667

NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (Total)

Profits from dispositions

+1,354

+173

NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (East Building & Residential Tower)

Asset management fees / Selling, general and

-93

-43

administrative expenses

Non-operating income and expenses

+23

0

Non-operating expenses

-34

0

Interest expense

-37

0

Forecasts for the periods ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period) and June 30, 2021 (40th Period) are calculated using current assumptions. Actual results may vary if conditions change. In addition, distributions are not guaranteed.

25

*Property total shown because NBF retains ownership of one building.

Reference Performance Forecast

Rental Revenues

(Million yen)

37,000

+362 Million yen

of revenue grows

36,500

+356

▼745

747

36,252

36,000

35,890

+4

Rent

Property

revision

replacement

35,500

Impact of

External

Covid-19

growth

0

1H/'20

1H/'21

(Actual)

(forecast)

Interest expense

DPU

Million yen

yen

・・・Including Profits from dispositions

0

14,000

▼ 500

12,000

10,986

11,000

11,000

10,000

▼ 1,000

▼ 1,180

▼ 1,180

8,000

▼ 1,217

▼ 1,500

6,000

▼ 2,000

0

1H/'20

2H/'20

1H/'21

1H/'20

2H/'20

1H/'21

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

(Actual)

(Forecast)

(Forecast)

26

27

5. Market Data

28

5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market 1/2

Vacancy rate in Tokyo business district in July 2020 was 2.77%, asking rents increased for the 79th consecutive month

Market Rents for Office Buildings in Tokyo Business Districts* (Average Asking Rent & Average Vacancy Rate)

Yen/tsubo

(％）

25,000

8.57

22,901yen

'03.68

'08.8

20,000

17,526yen

'04.10

15,000

2.49

'07.11

Average asking rent (left scale) Average vacancy rate (right scale)

10,000

9.43 '12.6

16,207yen '13.12

23,014yen '20.7

2.77％ （'20.7

10.00

9.00

8.00

7.00

6.00

5.00

4.00

3.00

2.00

1.00

0.00

'02.1

'03.1

'04.1

'05.1

'06.1

'07.1

'08.1

'09.1

'10.1

'11.1

'12.1

'13.1

'14.1

'15.1

'16.1

'17.1

'18.1

'19.1

'20.7

Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku,Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku

Source: Compiled by asset management company using data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.

29

5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market 2/2

New Supply of Large-Scale Office Buildings* in the 23 Wards of Tokyo

10 thousand m2

300

Source: Compiled by asset management company using data from Mori Building Co., Ltd. as of May 25, 2020

Forecast

250

216

Historical average (1986-2019)

Average of 1.03 million m2/year

(gross floor space basis)

1.03 million m2/year

from 2020 onward

200

(gross floor space basis)

187

175

154

143

150

141

125

121

119

117

109

91

97

100

85

77

86

85

87

77

72

65

69

58

54

54

50

0

'00

'01

'02

'03

'04

'05

'06

'07

'08

'09

'10

'11

'12

'13

'14

'15

'16

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'22

'23

'24

*Large-scale office buildings have at least 10,000 of gross office space.

30

Note 1:Benchmark yield (net cash flow basis): Yield by application and region based on capitalization rates assessed by Japan Real Estate Institute.
Note 2:Office buildings in prime areas: Properties in Marunouchi, Otemachi in Chiyoda-kuthat are at least five years old with 20,000 tsubo or more and have
standard floor space of 500 tsubo or more.Source: Compiled by asset management company from data published by Japan Real Estate Institute
31

5-2 Trends in the Real Estate Trading Market

Real Estate Trading Value (Office Buildings)

Billion yen

2,500

First half

Second half

2,000

1,500

1,000

500

0

2001

2002

2003

2004

2005

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Source: Compiled by asset management company from data published by Japan Real Estate Institute

Benchmark YieldsNote 1 for Office Buildings in Prime AreasNote 2

4.0 %

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4

3.3

3.2

3.0

2.9

2.8

2.8

2.7

3.0 %

2.6

2.6

2.5

2.4

2.3

2.2

2.2

2.0 %

'09.6 '09.12 '10.6 '10.12 '11.6 '11.12 '12.6 '12.12 '13.6 '13.12 '14.6 '14.12 '15.6 '15.12 '16.6 '16.12 '17.6 '17.12 '18.6 '18.12 '19.6 '19.12 '20.6

5-3 NBF Unit Price, TSE REIT Index 10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields

NBF Unit Price TSE REIT Index

pt

yen

1,200,000

4,000

NBF unit price (left scale)

TSE REIT Index (right scale)

900,000

3,000

600,000

2,000

300,000

1,000

0

0

'01.9 '02.9 '03.9 '04.9 '05.9 '06.9 '07.9 '08.9 '09.9 '10.9 '11.9 '12.9 '13.9 '14.9

'15.9 '16.9 '17.9 '18.9 '19.9 '20.6

10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields

3.00%

2.00%

1.00%

0.00%

-1.00%

'01.9

'02.9

'03.9

'04.9

'05.9

'06.9

'07.9

'08.9

'09.9

'10.9

'11.9

'12.9

'13.9

'14.9

'15.9

'16.9

'17.9

'18.9

'19.9

'20.6

32

6. NBF's Competitive Advantages

6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record 6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size

6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) Pipeline

Leasing

Property Management

6-5 Stable Financial Management

33

6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (1/2)

Asset Scale (Total Acquisition Price) & Average Occupancy Rate during the Period

23 wards of Tokyo (left scale)

Other Greater Tokyo (left scale)

Average occupancy rate during the period (right scale)

Billion yen

Central 5 Wards of Tokyo (incl. in above) (left scale)

Other Cities (left scale)

（％）

1,300

100

1,200

98.3

98.3

98.7

98.4

98.2

98.7

98.8

99.3

99.5

99.5

99.4

99.4

97.3

97.9

97.3

97.5

97.8

97.6

97.9

97.9

1135.5

95

97.1

96.9

97.0

97.2

96.8

96.7

96.8

97.1

97.0

96.8

1106.6

1105.0

1074.3

1096.1

1129.41132.7

95.5

95.5

95.4

1080.3

1108.4

1076.4

1105.0

1,100

95.1

1066.4

1074.3

1080.3

93.4

93.9

92.4

93.3

1050.7

90

1,000

921.6

900

837.1870.2

892.8

85

800

762.3

783.1783.1779.5 779.5

80

674.3725.2

700

674.3

624.8624.8

75

600

539.3

500

70

400

393.8414.1

65

336.1

285.6

300

246.0

260.2

276.0

60

192.1226.5

200

100

55

0

Operations

2H/'01

1H/'02

2H/'02

1H/'03

2H/'03

1H/'04

2H/'04

1H/'05

2H/'05

1H/'06

2H/'06

1H/'07

2H/'07

1H/'08

2H/'08

1H/'09

2H/'09

1H/'10

2H/'10

1H/'11

2H/'11

1H/'12

2H/'12

1H/'13

2H/'13

1H/'14

2H/'14

1H/'15

2H/'15

1H/'16

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

50

Commence

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

13th

14th

15th

16th

17th

18th

19th

20th

21st

22nd

23rd

24th

25th

26th

27th

28th

29th

30th

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

22

24

26

28

29

33

43

43

47

52

55

55

56

56

58

60

61

61

59

59

64

64

67

68

74

71

73

73

74

74

73

75

74

72

72

72

71

71

71

34

6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (2/2)

Distributions per Unit (Note 1)

Yen

11,274

12,000

11,011

10,064

11,12610,887

10,986

9,513

9,695

9,904

9,836

10,283 10,560

9,612

8,562

8,4278,645

8,397 8,867 9,1299,3709,650

8,126

9,000

8,001

7,683

8,645 8,446 8,523

7,747

8,152

7,592

7,5697,6007,7407,877

7,681 7,787

8,036

7,291

6,000

3,000

0

2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period

NAV per Unit (Notes 1 and 2)

Yen

581,646

572,136

600,000

400,000

389,663

274,984 255,090

200,000

0

2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period

Note 1: Historical data for the 25th Period, the six months ended December 31, 2013, and before are adjusted for the two-for-one investment unit split. Figures are rounded down to the nearest yen.

Note 2: NAV per unit = (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal) + Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end)

  • Units issued and outstanding at period end

35

6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size

Market Capitalization

As of June 30, 2020

Ratio of J-REITs

Billion yen

by Type

1,000

866.9 billion yen

Office buildings

900

J-REIT Total Market Capitalization

800

20.6%

… 13,044.3 billion yen

700

Diversified and hybrid

600

42.4%

500

Logistics 18.7%

400

300

200

Hotel and healthcare

Residential 8.3%

Commercial facilities6.7%

3.2%

100

0

NBF

Source: Compiled by asset management company using data published by QUICK Corp.

Acquisition Price

Ratio of Assets

Billion yen

by Type

1,200

1,135.5 billion yen

Hotel 8.3%

Othersseniors, etc. 2.4%

1,000

J-REIT Total Acquisition Price

Residential

Office

800

… 19,716.4 billion yen

14.3%

buildings

41.0%

600

Logistics

400

16.7%

200

Commercial Facilities

17.4%

0

NBF

Source: Compiled by asset management company using publicly available information

36

6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo

Investment Ratio by Area

Continued Appraisal Value & Floor Space

(Acquisition price basis; as of June 30, 2020)

(20 properties over 10,000 tsubo)

*The size of the dot for each property

Continued Appraisal

Other Cities

indicates amount of NOI for the 36th

Value

23 Wards of Tokyo

Other Greater Tokyo

Other Cities

and 37th period

127.6 billion yen

(Billion yen)

(NBF's share, annualized)

100

11.2％）

23 Wards of Tokyo

90

NBF Osaki Bldg

925.2 billion yen

Other

81.5％）

80

Greater Tokyo

82.6 billion yen

70

NBF Platinum Tower

Gate City Ohsaki

7.3

Roppongi T-CUBE

1,135.5 billion yen

60

50

Celestine Shiba Mitsui Bldg.

NBF Toyosu

NBF Shinagawa Tower

71 properties

40

Canal Front

Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg.

NBF Toyosu

Shiba NBF Tower

Garden Front

Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin

30

Ueno East Tower Osaki Bright Core -Bright Plaza

Aqua Dojima

Nakameguro GT Tower

Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg

20

Nakanoshima Central Tower

NBF Tower

Yokohama ST Bldg.

Central 5 Wards of

10

Shinanobashi

Tokyo

Mitsui Bldg.

Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg.

585.7 billion yen 0

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

51.6％）

Floor space

(10,000 tsubo)

23 Wards of Tokyo

Other Greater Tokyo

Other Cities

Central 5 Wards of Tokyo

Roppongi T-CUBE

Celestine Shiba Mitsui

Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui

NBF Platinum Tower

Gate City Ohsaki

NBF Osaki Bldg.

Shin Kawasaki Mitsui

Yokohama ST Bldg.

Nakanoshima

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

(Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)

(Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)

Bldg.

(Yokohama City,

Nagoya Building

(Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Bldg.

Bldg.

(Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Central Tower

(Kawasaki City,

Kanagawa)

(Nagoya City, Aichi)

(Minato-ku, Tokyo)

(Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo)

(Osaka City, Osaka)

Kanagawa)

37

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (1/3) Pipeline

Total Acquisitions by Seller

Since our IPO, we have acquired approximately 60% of our properties from the Mitsui Fudosan Group (acquisitions and brokerage).

Billion yen

Co-Existence Model with Mitsui Fudosan Group

Own

Manage

Nippon Building Fund Inc.

1,200

1,135.5

1,000

474.7

800

Approx. 60%*

600

150.0

400

438.9

200

71.7

0

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

Roppongi T-CUBE

Gate City

(Acquired 2018)

Ohsaki

(Acquired 2006,

2011 & 2013) Acquire

Celestine Shiba

Toranomon

Mitsui Bldg.

Kotohira

(Acquired

Tower

2013 & 2018)

(Acquired

2004 & 2006)

JFE Bldg. NBF Hibiya Bldg. (Disposal 2006) Disposal 2018

Dispose

NBF Nihonbashi

GSK Bldg.

Muromachi

Disposal 2017

Center Bldg.

(Disposal 2013)

35th Period 36th Period 37th Period 38th Period

Acquired from Mitsui Fudosan and funds that it manages

Acquired through Mitsui Fudosan brokerage

Acquired from other (external) sources Properties acquired when NBF began

managing properties

Develop

Redevelop

Mitsui Fudosan Group

*Ratio to total acquisitions since the IPO in September 2001

38

6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (2/3) Leasing

Average Occupancy Rate during the Period & Total Rentable Area

（％）

99.5

99.5

10 thousand ㎡）

100

99.3

99.4

99.4

210

NBF's Average occupancy rate during the period (nationwide)Note 1 (left scale)

98.7

98.8

Reference: Average market occupancy rate during the periodNote 2 (Tokyo business districts)(left scale)

98.4

NBF's total rentable area at period end (right scale)

98.2

98.3

98.4

97.9

97.9

97.8

96.8

96.8

97.2

96.5

97.8

96.2

180

97.5

97.6

95.9

97.1

97.0

95.5

95

94.7

94.3

150

93.3

92.2

91.5

120

91.1

107.4

107.9

107.9

108.3

109.8

109.4

108.4

108.4

109.1

108.0

108.2

105.6

105.1

90

103.8

107.4

91.4

90

0

0

'12.12

'13.6

'13.12

'14.6

'14.12

'15.6

'15.12

'16.6

'16.12

'17.6

'17.12

'18.6

'18.12

'19.6

'19.12

'20.6

Note 1: NBF's average occupancy rate during the period - weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis

Note 2: Average market occupancy rate during the period - simple average of month-end occupancy rate (Compiled by asset management company using data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.)

39

Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (3/3) 6-4 Property Management

Support from both Nippon Building Fund Management and NBF Office Management

NBFOM Strengths and Features

●Strong relationships with existing tenants

Nippon Building Fund

NBFOM is NBF's dedicated PM company. It builds relationships with existing

tenants, supports high occupancy rates by managing properties and

communicating with tenants, and negotiate terms with tenants when

renewing contracts.

●Fully leverages Mitsui Fudosan Group expertise

Asset Management

Property Management

MBFOM uses the Mitsui Fudosan Group's management and operating

expertise. It builds the NBF brand by executing unified management and

operation for all NBF properties.

Nippon Building Fund

NBF Office

●Execution of strategic property maintenance plan

Management

Management

NBFM)

NBFOM)

Based on the strategies planned by NBFM, makes additional investment

and performs LCC construction and other work to improve

competitiveness together with NBFM.

(Employees:36)

(Employees:80)

Ratio of Capex to Depreciation and Amortization(Actual)

(％）

(Million yen

80

7,000

Fully leverage Mitsui Fudosan's

70

Capex/Depreciation and amortization (left scale)

69.4

human resources and expertise

62.2

60.9

6,000

Capex (right scale)

60

4,973

5,000

4,416

4,399

50

44.6

41.2

46.5

4,000

38.9

3,361

40

31.0

3,228

2,965

Mitsui Fudosan

2,746

3,000

30

2,219

2,000

20

10

1,000

Main Sponsor

0

0

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

40

6-5 Stable Financial Management

●LTV & Long-TermFixed-Rate Debt Ratio

（％）

100

90

94.0

95.2

93.3

93.5

93.6

92.5

92.6

92.9

80

Target : 90% or higher for the long-term

fixed-rate debt ratio

70

60

50

40

41.7

41.9

41.5

40.8

40.9

40.8

41.7

41.6

30

Target : 36-46% for LTV

20

10

0

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

●Average Maturity (Long-TermInterest-Bearing Debt)

years

6

5

5.60

5.54

5.53

5.62

4.99

5.15

5.22

5.24

4

3

2

1

0

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Average Interest Cost on Debt

（％）

2.00

1.00

0.93

0.88

0.86

0.71

0.69

0.62

0.57

0.54

0.00

2H/'16

1H/'17

2H/'17

1H/'18

2H/'18

1H/'19

2H/'19

1H/'20

31st

32nd

33rd

34th

35th

36th

37th

38th

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

Period

41

7. ESG Initiatives

(NBF and its asset management company)

42

7-1 ESG InitiativesHighlights

Environmental Consideration

Initiatives

Environmental initiatives have broadly enhanced environmental performance

Energy

CO2 emissions

consumption

intensity

intensity

5.7%

3.2%

*Increase/decrease ratios are based on 2018 and 2019 data.

Conversion to LED Lighting

Accelerating CO2 emission reduction by converting portfolio properties to LED lighting

37 properties converted to LED lighting

CO2 emissions reduced 60% over 5 years

Period ended

Period ending

Dec 31, 2018

Jun 30, 2023

Support for tenants related to COVID-19

Initiatives to stop the spread of infection

Other Initiatives

• Installation of splash-

proof filters in security

offices, etc.

• Distribution of masks and

face shields to cleaning

staffs etc.

Installation of contactless

Disinfectants available

Contactless events

thermometers

in common areas

Support for NBFM Employees related

to COVID-19

Installation of employee assistance programs to provide safe work environment

Other Initiatives

• Establishment of implementation rules for telework

• Promotion of staggered commuting

• Expansion and installation of web meeting systems and online approval systems

Installation of acrylic partitions Disinfectants available

43

7-2 ESG Initiative Policy

NBFM are promoting ESG initiatives, such as the reduction of environmental load in portfolio management, considerations for stakeholders such as local communities and employees, etc., in accordance with the Basic Policy for ESG Initiatives.

Basic Policy

NBFM, in recognition of the importance of ESG for carrying out real estate investment and management activities, strives to achieve asset management activities giving consideration to reduction of environmental load, improving security, safety and comfort and diversified collaboration and cooperation with various stakeholders, in line with "The Group Environmental Policy" and "Policy for Social Contribution Initiatives " established by the Mitsui Fudosan Group.

In-House System of NBFM for Promoting ESG

  • In order to promote initiatives of environmental and social consideration based on NBFM's stipulated "ESG Policy," NBFM formulated the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc., which is attended by NBFM's President & CEO, as well as the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. organized below the Promotion Board.
  • Numerical targets such as for the reduction of energy consumption as well as cases of initiatives to meet these targets are deliberated at the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. and are determined at the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc.

ESG Report

  • NBF issues ESG report for the purpose of reporting approach and efforts of NBF and NBFM to promote ESG to its stakeholders every six months.

2019 GRESB

"Green Star" evaluation, for the 5th consecutive year

  • GRESB Rating: "5-Star" (the top rating)
  • GRESB Public Disclosure "A" (the top rating)

Green Building Certification Initiatives

Period ended Dec.

Period ended Dec.

Period ended June

31, 2018

31, 2019

30, 2020

Number of certified properties1

24

38

38

Total floor area of certified properties2

850,895

1,158,809

1,161,207

Proportion of certified properties to whole

33.3%

53.5%

53.5%

portfolio (based on number of properties)

Proportion of certified properties to whole

51.3%

69.5%

69.5%

portfolio2 (based on floor area)

Note 1: All certified properties have a 'Three Stars' rating or higher under the certification scheme.

Note 2: Calculated based on the floor area multiplied by ownership ratio of the property or on the floor area of exclusively owned area.

44

7-3 Environment Initiatives 1/2

  • Examples of Environmental Initiatives
  • Following the policies of "promoting energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions" and "preserving water environment, and promoting resource saving and waste reduction", NBF invests in facilities for energy efficiency enhancement etc. and conducts efficient building management.
  • Under the ESG Policy, NBF sets the targets of 1% reduction over the previous year for annual total energy consumption intensity and CO2 emissions output intensity from energy consumption.

Examples

  • Improvement of Environmental Performance through Facility Renovations / Retrofits

Work to improve energy and water efficiency

HVAC UpgradesConversion to LED lighting Water-efficient fixtures for

restrooms

Efficient Building Management

  • Raising environmental awareness through continuous educational activities for tenants (e.g. posters)
  • Environmentally efficient building management (e.g. circumspect garbage separation)
  • Understanding and managing environmental performance indicators by using external consultants
  • Collaboration with Tenants - Promoting Green Lease Contracts

NBF Minami-AoyamaBldg. Kowa Nishi-Shinbashi Bldg. B NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

1. Green lease agreement stipulating that both landlord and tenant will promote environmental consideration etc.

Environmental Performance Indicators

Energy

CO2 emissions

consumption

intensity

intensity

5.7%

3.2%

Increase/decrease ratios are based on

2018 and 2019 data.

Item

2018

2019

Energy consumption

148.1

143.3

intensity (kWh/m2)

CO2 emissions intensity

67.0

63.2

kg-CO2/㎡）

Water consumption

0.636

0.615

intensity (m3/m2)

Waste recycling rate

66.2

63.0

%
  • Results are total actual figures for both the common areas and tenant areas
  • Each of the intensity figures are calculated upon adjustment with occupancy rates of each property and outdoor temperatures (only for energy and CO2 emissions).
  • The waste recycling rates are calculated by weight.
  • Some values are different from those in previous disclosures due to a change of adjustment calculation since 2018.

45

7-3 Environment Initiatives2/2

  • Promoting LED lightingtenant areascommon areas

Objectives

●Reduce CO2 emissions.

●Improve asset value through green building initiatives ●Meet tenant needs

Plan

  • 37 properties (tenant and common areas)
  • From period ended Dec.31, 2018 (35th Period) through period ending June 30, 2023 (44th Period)

*The previous plan was expanded with more properties and time to further promote LED conversion.

Properties Converted to LED and CO2 Emissions

ton-CO2/year

Properties

14,000

50

12,000

45

40

10,000

35

8,000

30

25

6,000

20

4,000

15

2,000

Approx. 60%

10

reduction

5

0

0

2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 2H/'20 1H/'21 2H/'21 1H/'22 2H/'22 2H/'23 35th 36th 37th 38th 39th 40th 41st 42nd 43rd 44th period period period period period period period period period period

PlanedClumulative No. of properties

Actual (for 35th and 38th periods) and Forecasted (for 44th and after) Clumulative No. of properties PlanedAnnual CO2 emmissions from lightning of 37 properties

ActualAnnual CO2 emmissions from lightning of 37 properties

Examples

26 Properties Converted to LED in 38th Period

●Representative examplesof LED conversion

Shin Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg. atrium

NBF Sapporo Minami

Nijo Bldg. tenant area

Aqua Dojima NBF Tower exterior

NBF Toyosu Canal Front entrance

NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

Sumitomo Densetsu Bldg. hallways

common area

46

7-4 Social Initiatives(1/2)

Social Initiatives : Some Examples

Initiatives for Tenants

Building management with consideration

for a historical and cultural site

Initiatives to prevent the spread of infection

  • Disinfectants available in common areas
  • Common facilities thoroughly disinfected
  • Installation of splash-proof filters in security offices
  • Distributing masks and face shields to cleaning staff

Installation of contactless thermometers

Disinfectant dispenser

Events Adapted to Pandemic

  • In consideration of the spread of coronavirus infection, we have withdrawn events for local communities/tenants such as "lunchtime concerts".
  • In consideration of the effects of the new virus, we hold non-contact tenant events such as photo contests and

online "Tanabata" festival.

Photo contest

  • Toranomon Kotohira Tower was developed with
  • consideration to protect Kotohira-Gu shrine, a
  • regional historic property located in the area,
  • and designed to be a mixed-use building
  • including the shrine office.

A ceremony at the site

Toranomon

Kotohira Tower

Tenant Satisfaction Survey

FY 2019 CS Survey on Operation and Management Services in Office Properties

Survey

Tenant Survey at 53 buildings (excluding master-leased and other

subject

properties)

Office Worker Survey at 53 buildings (excluding master-leased and other

properties)

Survey

798 tenant companies (response rate: 88%)

panel

7,419 office workers (response rate: 80%)

Survey

September-October 2019

period

Survey

Office environment and convenience; Cleaning; Crime and disaster

topics

prevention; Service qualities of general building operation and

management; Effectiveness of customer satisfaction activities at each

properties; Tenant needs; etc.

Countermeasures to disasters

Provision of Storages for Emergency Supplies

Supporting Minato-ku Regional Disaster Prevention Plan, NBF provides some parts of leasable spaces of the following buildings as storehouses for emergency materials for free of charge.

Roppongi T-CUBE

Celestine Shiba Mitsui

Shiba NBF Tower

Bldg.

47

7-4 Social Initiatives(2/2

Initiatives for NBFM Employees: Some Examples

Securing talented professionals

  • NBFM takes in human resources who are experts in property investment and management from its sponsors, i.e. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd.

The number of human resources

taken in from sponsors

• Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. :8

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company : 3

Supplying skilled

professionals

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd. :1

As of June 30,2020

Initiatives for NBFM Employees

●NBFM bears the costs for the training and exams in acquiring

the various certificates as well as for maintaining the certificates and supports employees to develop job-specific capabilities through seminars and related opportunities.

The number of employees with certificates

ARES Certified Master: 14

Real estate notary: 23

Real estate appraiser: 2

Chartered Member of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan: 3

Lawyer: 1

Tax accountant: 1

Certified Building Administrator: 5

As of June 30,2020

Supporting employees in COVID-19

  • Installation of employee assistance programs to provide safe work environment.

Initiatives for Employees

  • Establishment of telework implementation regulations
  • Encourage staggered commuting
  • Compensation for work at home and shorter hours
  • Made masks available

Providing a safe work environment

  • Enhanced internet teleconferencing system
  • Installation of online approval systems
  • Installed acrylic partitions in open spaces
  • Regular door knob disinfection
  • Made antiseptic dispensers available
  • Circumspect social(1m spacing with wearing masks)

Initiatives for Health and Well-Being

  • We are supporting various work styles such as the use of shared offices, staggered work hours, work from home, and Premium Friday, and are also holding regular internal events during normal working hours.
  • We designed workspaces for well-being as part of our office relocation in September 2019.

Open space and cafeteria space

Introduced Office BGM

48

7-5 Governance Initiatives

NBFM has established a governance structure such as with its Compliance Committee, Risk Management Meeting,

Investment Review Meeting and Executive Board, and endeavors to thoroughly implement risk management and compliance in its operations and improve corporate governance on an ongoing basis.

Organizational Chart

General Meeting

of

Shareholders

Auditor

Accounting Auditor

Board of Directors

Compliance

Committee

Executive Board

Risk Management

Meeting

Investment

CEO

Review Meeting

Compliance Officer

Investment &

Corporate

Finance Group

Operation Group

  • Flow chart for making decisions on acquisition and
  • disposition of assets under management

Original proposal by Investment & Finance Group

  • Check compliance, including various risks and illegalities, using a real estate process check sheet.
  • Confirm with third-party experts as necessary.

Prior checking by Compliance Officer

  • Compliance Officer checks compliance prior to the Investment Review Meeting and may order to modify or turn down the agenda as necessary.

Deliberation by the Investment Review Meeting

  • Compliance Officer chairs the Compliance Committee.
  • The Compliance Committee confirms compliance concerning the deliberated. Matters, and may order to make corrections if judged necessary and suspend the matter until such corrections are made.
  • Adoption of deliberated matters requires , in principle , at least two-thirds of Committee members present in favor , including outside committee members.

Deliberation by the Compliance Committee

  • Compliance Officer chairs the Compliance Committee.
  • The Compliance Committee confirms compliance concerning the deliberated matters, and may order to make corrections if judged necessary and suspend the matter until such corrections are made.
  • Adoption of deliberated matters requires, in principle, at least two-thirds of committee members present in favor, including outside committee members.

Deliberation by Executive Board

• Make final confirmation on whether doubts exist or not regarding compliance.

Decision by CEO

Real Estate

Real estate

Corporate

Risk

Asset

Financial

Planning &

Management

Investment

Management

Team

Administration

& Compliance

Team

Team

Team

Team

Board of Directors of NBF

  • Report on the transaction.
  • Upon transacting with Interested Parties, etc., deliver "deliver restatement on a case possibly involving a conflict of interest" pursuant to internal rules, prior to the transaction. In addition, also deliver the written statement pursuant to the Investment Trust Act after the transaction. When conducting a transaction of a certain materiality, obtain approval from the Board of Directors of NBF pursuant to the Investment Trsuts Act, after NBFM has completed all approval procedures

Board of Directors of NBFM

  • Report on the transaction.

49

50

8. Appendix

51

1 Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis) /Tenants by Industry

Top 10 Tenants (Leased Floor Space Basis)

As of June 30, 2020)

Tenant Name

Leased Property

Leased Areas

Ratio of Total

()

Rentable

Area (%)

1.

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.1

Gate City Ohsaki

300,414

27.9

& 17 other properties

2.

Sony Corporation

NBF Osaki Bldg.

75,176

7.0

& 1 other property

3.

Transcosmos inc.

NBF Shibuya Garden Front

25,285

2.4

& 3 other properties

4.

Hitachi Real Estate Partners, Ltd.

Ueno East Tower

23,244

2.2

& 6 other propertiesNBF

5.

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc.

Toyosu Garden Front

22,367

2.1

& 2 other properties

6.

Aflac Life Insurance Japan Ltd.

Chofu South Gate Bldg.

16,053

1.5

& 4 other properties

7.

NS Solutions Corporation

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.

15,302

1.4

8.

AXA Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

NBF Platinum Tower

15,130

1.4

& 2 other properties

9.

Fuji Xerox Co., Ltd.

Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin

14,243

1.3

10.

Softbank Group Corporation

NBF Toyosu Canal Front

13,842

1.3

& 1 other property

Tenants by Industry2

Warehousing

Other 8.6%

&Transportation

1.7%

Service 21.9%

Other products 2.1%

Banking

2.2%

Pharmaceuticals 2.3%

Retail 3.8%

Machinery 4.6%

1,464

Construction 4.8%

Tenant companies

Electrical

equipment

12.4%

Insurance 5.5%

Wholesale 8.9%

Information &

Communications

Real estate

11.4%

9.7%

1 Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. generally subleases the properties noted in the table that it leases from NBF, although it uses some of the floor space itself. Mitsui Fudosan pays rent to NBF after deducting a fixed percentage of the rent it receives from sublease tenants (some of the leased properties are excluded).

2 The asset management company has classified the type of industry based on the industry classification codes of the Securities Identification CodeCommittee. Industry classification includes sublease tenants.

52

Property *(1H/2020)

Other Cities

Other Greater Tokyo

Moving in and out by

of Tokyo

Tenants

23 Wards

Floor Space of

2

tsubo 1,500

500

-500

-1,500

NBF Kumamoto Bldg.

Hakata Gion M-SQUARE

NBF Matsuyama Nichigin-mae Bldg.

Hiroshima Fukuromachi Bldg.

NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.

Sun Mullion NBF Tower

Sakaisuji-Honmachi Center Bldg.

Shinanobashi Mitsui Bldg.

Nakanoshima Central Tower

Aqua Dojima NBF Tower

NBF Nagoya Hirokoji Bldg.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Nagoya Bldg.

NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

NBF Unix Bldg.

NBF Sapporo Minami Nijo Bldg.

Sapporo L-Plaza

NBF Matsudo Bldg.

NBF Urawa Bldg.

S-ino Omiya North Wing

Tsukuba Mitsui Bldg.

Parale Mitsui Bldg.

Yokohama ST Bldg.

Shin-Kawasaki Mitsui Bldg.

Chofu South Gate Bldg.

NBF Ikebukuro City Bldg.

NBF Ikebukuro Tower

Toyo-cho Center Bldg.

Higashi Gotanda Square

NBF Ikebukuro East

NBF Ueno Bldg.

Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza

Ueno East Tower

Nakameguro GT Tower

NBF Toyosu Garden Front

NBF Toyosu Canal Front

Nakanosakaue Sunbright Twin

Gate City Ohsaki

NBF Osaki Bldg.

Jingumae M-SQUARE

Ryukakusan Bldg.

Nihonbashi Kabuto-choM-SQUARE

NBF Ogawamachi Bldg.

Panasonic Tokyo Shiodome Bldg.

NBF Higashi-Ginza Square

Sumitomo Densetsu Bldg.

NBF Kandasudacho Bldg.

NBF Akasaka Sanno Square

NBF Takanawa Bldg.

NBF Shibakouen Bldg.

NBF Shibuya East

Yotsuya Medical Bldg.

NBF ALLIANCE

Shinbashi M-SQUARE

NBF Shinkawa Bldg.

Kowa Nishi-Shinbashi Bldg. B

NBF Toranomon Bldg.

River City M-SQUARE

Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg. No.2

NBF Ginza Street Bldg.

NBF Shibuya Garden Front

NBF Ochanomizu Bldg.

Toranomon Kotohira Tower

G-BASE TAMACHI

NBF COMODIO Shiodome

NBF Minami-Aoyama Bldg.

NBF Platinum Tower

Shiba NBF Tower

NBF Shinagawa Tower

Celestine Shiba Mitsui Bldg.

Nishi-Shinjuku Mitsui Bldg.

Roppongi T-CUBE

existing tenants0.9％）

is an average of total rentable area at the end of each month

Increase in floor space of

Number in parenthesis

moving in and out.

53

Floor space of tenants moving out1.6％）

*Serviced apartments and housing are excluded from the area of tenants

Floor space of tenants moving in0.8％）

3 Property Age

2H/2019

1H/2020

37th Period

38th Period

15.9%

14.0%

42.3%

42.5%

Average Property Age

Average Property Age

19.2 years

19.7 years

41.7%

43.7%

10 years or less

11-20 years

Over 20 years

54

4 Financial Management

Borrowings (left scale)

Long-termfixed-rate debt ratio (right scale)

Investment corporation bonds (left scale)

LTV (Interest-bearing debt to total assets) (right scale)

Billion yen

99.6

（％）

97.5

97.7

600

100

95.2

95.2

95.1

92.9

94.2

95.0

93.8

94.0

95.2

93.3

92.9

93.593.6

97.7

92.6

550

94.7

96.4

96.5

87.3