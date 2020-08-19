|
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : 【Delayed】January-June 2020 (38th Period)Investor Presentation
08/19/2020
January-June 2020 (38th Period)
Investor Presentation
August 18, 2020
Nippon Building Fund Inc.
Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
NBF Policies and Initiatives for COVID-19
NBF Initiatives
Maximize unitholder value by building good long-term relationships with all stakeholders
【Prevent Infection and BCP Measures】
Tenants
(Provide safety and
security)
【Provide Safety and Security】
-
Temporary rent reduction and payment deferral
-
Installation of disinfectant dispensers in common areas
-
Instructions for hand washing, gargling and wearing masks
-
Case data collection and administration and disinfection for each building
-
Conscientious telecommuting and staggered work hours
-
Operations that encourage work-life balance
-
Infection prevention measures at offices
-
Safety programs at multiple locations
Employees
（Prevent infection and
BCP measures）
Maximize
Unitholder
Value
Suppliers
（Safe Management）
【Safe Management】
-
Construction and external contracting postponed
-
Staggered work rotation
-
Inventory management and supply of personal protective equipment (incl. masks and protective clothing)
1-1 Financial Highlights （1/3）
|
|
|
|
Actual
|
|
Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H/2020
|
|
2H/2020
|
|
1H/2021
|
|
|
|
(38th Period)
|
|
(39th Period)
|
|
(40th Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PoP Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
38,591 million yen
|
|
-543 million yen
|
|
|
-1.4%
|
41,732 million yen
|
|
40,506 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
16,760 million yen
|
|
-155 million yen
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
17,828 million yen
|
|
17,294 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
16,760 million yen
|
|
-155 million yen
|
|
|
-0.9%
|
16,473 million yen
|
|
15,767 million yen
|
|
|
(excl. profits and losses from
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
dispositions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
15,512 million yen
|
|
-34 million yen
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
16,604 million yen
|
|
16,071 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(excl. profits and losses from
|
15,512 million yen
|
|
-34 million yen
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
15,250 million yen
|
|
14,544 million yen
|
|
|
dispositions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DPU (yen)
|
10,986 yen
|
|
-25 yen
|
|
|
-0.2%
|
11,000 yen
|
|
11,000 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+266 yen compared to forecast of
|
10,720 yen (as of Feb. 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Units issued and outstanding
|
1,412,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,412,000
|
|
1,412,000
|
|
|
at the Period end
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average occupancy rate
|
99.4％
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
99.0%
|
|
98.0％
|
|
|
during the Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-1 Financial Highlights （2/3）
Total assets
1,135.5 billion yen
|
Unrealized gain
|
|
|
|
|
Average Occupancy
|
|
Location
|
|
|
Rate during
|
on appraisal value
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Period Note 1
|
281.4 billion yen
|
|
23 wards of Tokyo:81.5％
|
|
99.4%
|
|
Central 5 wards of Tokyo:51.6％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-termfixed-rate
|
|
Average
|
|
Average maturity
|
debt ratio
|
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
93.6%
|
|
0.54%
|
|
5.62 years
|
|
|
|
|
Market cap
866.9 billion yen
NAV per unit Note 2
572,136 yen
Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period: weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis
Note 2: NAV per unit: (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal)
-
Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end)
÷ Units issued and outstanding at period end
1-1 Financial Highlights （3/3）
19-year track record of stable distributions per unit and NAV per unit
Distributions per Unit (DPU)
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,000
|
|
|
|
11,011
|
10,986
|
|
|
10,560
|
|
|
|
|
10,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,000
|
9,650
|
|
|
|
|
9,370
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2H/'17
|
1H/'18
|
2H/'18
|
1H/'19
|
2H/'19
|
1H/'20
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
NAV per Unit
|
（yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
600,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
566,917
|
572,136
|
|
|
|
558,516
|
|
|
|
545,190
|
|
|
550,000
|
537,915
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
523,821
|
|
|
|
|
|
500,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
450,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
2H/'17
|
1H/'18
|
2H/'18
|
1H/'19
|
2H/'19
|
1H/'20
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
NBF's basic policy is to pursue growth in unitholder value through mid-to-long-term stable growth of our DPU and increasing our NAV per unit.
|
2.
|
Financial Results
|
|
【Definition of Term】
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal period
|
|
|
Terms
|
|
Definitions
|
Property Name
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nishi-ShinjukuMitsui Bldg. (37th Period additional acquisitions)
|
|
|
|
properties acquired
|
2H
|
2019(37th Period):3properties acquired
|
Kowa Nishi-ShinbashiBldg. B (37th Period additional acquisitions)
|
1H 2020 (38th Period) - Actual
|
|
|
1H
|
2020(38th Period):1property acquired
|
Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (37th Period additional acquisitions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions)
|
(Properties at period end: 71）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exisiting Properties
|
71 properties owned as of June 30, 2020 (end of 38th Period) excluding
|
－
|
|
|
|
the acquisitions above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza (38th Period additional acquisitions)
|
|
|
|
properties acquired
|
1H
|
2020 (38th Period): 1 property acquired
|
OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
2H
|
2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired
|
Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
|
2H 2020 (39th Period) -Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Properties at period end: 74)
|
|
|
properties disposed of
|
2H
|
2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed
|
NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(disposition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exisiting Properties
|
70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 39th
|
－
|
|
|
|
Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OSAKI BRIGHT TOWER(acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
properties acquired
|
2H
|
2020 (39th Period): 3 properties acquired
|
Nagoya Mitsui Main Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nagoya Mitsui Building New Building (acquisition planned in 39th Period)
|
1H 2021 (40th Period) -Forecast
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2H
|
2020 (39th Period): 1 property disposed
|
NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition
|
(Properties at period end: 74)
|
|
|
properties disposed of
|
planned in 39th Period)
|
|
|
|
1H
|
2021 (40th Period): 1 property disposed
|
NBF Shinkawa Bldg.(East Building & Residential Tower) 50%(disposition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
planned in 40th Period)
|
|
|
|
Exisiting Properties
|
70 properties planned to be owned as of December 31, 2020 (end of 40th
|
|
|
|
|
Period) excluding the acquisitions and dispositions above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
8
2-1 1H/2020 (38th Period) Statement of Income
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2H/2019
|
1H/2020
|
PoP Change
|
|
|
(37th Period)
|
(38th Period)
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
|
Total operating revenues
|
39,134
|
38,591
|
-543
|
-1.4%
|
|
Operating revenues
|
39,134
|
38,591
|
-543
|
-1.4%
|
|
|
|
35,890
|
617
|
1.8%
|
|
Rental revenues
|
35,272
|
|
Other revenues related to property leasing
|
3,861
|
2,700
|
-1,160
|
-30.1%
|
|
Profits from dispositions
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
22,217
|
21,830
|
-387
|
-1.7%
|
|
Operating expenses
|
20,540
|
20,166
|
-373
|
-1.8%
|
|
Rental expenses
|
13,318
|
12,998
|
-320
|
-2.4%
|
|
(excl. depreciation and amortization)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
7,221
|
7,167
|
-53
|
-0.7％
|
Asset management fees
|
1,459
|
1,444
|
-14
|
-1.0%
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
218
|
219
|
1
|
0.6%
|
|
Operating Income
|
16,916
|
16,760
|
-155
|
-0.9%
|
|
Net non-operating income and expenses
|
-1,368
|
-1,247
|
121
|
-8.9%
|
|
Non-operating income
|
1
|
13
|
11
|
-
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
1,370
|
1,260
|
-109
|
-8.0%
|
|
Ordinary income
|
15,548
|
15,513
|
-34
|
-0.2%
|
|
Extraordinary income (loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
15,548
|
15,513
|
-34
|
-0.2%
|
|
Income taxes
|
0
|
1
|
0
|
-
|
|
Net income
|
15,547
|
15,512
|
-34
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Provision of reserve for advanced depreciation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Payment of dividends
|
15,547
|
15,512
|
-35
|
-0.2%
|
|
Distribution per unit (JPY)
|
11,011
|
10,986
|
-25
|
-0.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Occupancy rate during the Period(%)
|
99.4
|
99.4
|
-
|
-
|
|
Units issued and outstanding at period end
|
1,412,000
|
1,412,000
|
-
|
-
|
|
【Reference】
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI from property leasing activities
|
25,815
|
25,592
|
-222
|
-0.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Summary of PoP Change
|
（million yen）
|
|
Total operating revenues:
|
-543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental revenues
|
+617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing properties
|
+526
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional property acquisition : property
|
+91
|
|
|
acquired
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other revenues related to
|
-1,160
|
|
|
property leasing
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Incidental income(seasonal factors, etc.)
|
-527
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (termination fee etc)
|
-583
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
-155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Existing Properties
|
-216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional property acquisitions
|
+47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset management fees /Selling, general and
|
+13
|
|
|
administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income and expenses:
|
+121
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating expenses
|
-109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
-95
|
|
|
|
|
2-2 1H/2020 (38th Period) Balance Sheet
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen）
|
|
|
|
|
|
PoP Change
|
|
December 31,2019
|
|
June 30,2020
|
|
|
(37th Period end)
|
|
(38th Period end)
|
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
Current assets
|
17,058
|
|
18,718
|
|
1,660
|
9.7%
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
15,407
|
|
17,482
|
|
2,074
|
13.5%
|
|
Other current assets
|
1,650
|
|
1,236
|
|
-413
|
-25.1%
|
|
Fixed assets
|
1,025,529
|
|
1,025,601
|
|
72
|
0.0%
|
|
Tangible fixed assets
|
981,838
|
|
981,984
|
|
145
|
0.0%
|
|
Intangible fixed assets
|
35,845
|
|
35,825
|
|
-19
|
-0.1%
|
|
Investments and other assets
|
7,845
|
|
7,792
|
|
-53
|
-0.7%
|
|
Deferred assets
|
164
|
|
1,554
|
|
-10
|
-6.3%
|
|
Total assets
|
1,042,753
|
|
1,044,475
|
|
1,721
|
0.2%
|
|
Liabilities and Net Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,2019
|
|
June 30,2020
|
|
PoP Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(37th Period end)
|
|
(38th Period end)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
Percentage
|
|
Current liabilities
|
69,118
|
|
63,041
|
|
-6,076
|
-8.8%
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Long-term borrowings due
|
56,000
|
|
50,000
|
|
-6,000
|
-10.7%
|
|
within one year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
due within one year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
13,118
|
|
13,041
|
|
-76
|
-0.6%
|
|
Long-term liabilities
|
431,659
|
|
439,493
|
|
7,833
|
1.8%
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
37,000
|
|
37,000
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
340,500
|
|
348,500
|
|
8,000
|
2.3%
|
|
Security deposits received
|
54,159
|
|
53,993
|
|
-166
|
-0.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Interest-bearing debt)
|
(433,500)
|
|
(435,500)
|
|
2,000
|
0.5%
|
|
Total liabilities
|
500,778
|
|
502,535
|
|
1,756
|
0.4%
|
|
Net assets
|
541,975
|
|
541,940
|
|
-35
|
-0.0%
|
|
Unitholders' capital
|
519,124
|
|
519,124
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Retained earnings
|
22,850
|
|
22,815
|
|
-35
|
-0.2%
|
|
Reserve for advanced depreciation
|
7,302
|
|
7,302
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
Undistributed earnings
|
15,548
|
|
15,513
|
|
-35
|
-0.2%
|
|
Total net assets
|
541,975
|
|
541,940
|
|
-35
|
-0.0%
|
|
Total liabilities and net assets
|
1,042,753
|
|
1,044,475
|
|
1,721
|
0.2%
|
|
|
|
●Summary of PoP Change
|
|
（million yen）
|
|
|
|
Total assets:
|
+1,721
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
+1,660
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
+2,074
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed assets
|
+72
|
|
|
|
|
Additional acquisitions at three
|
+2,833
|
|
properties during the 38th Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
+4,973
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
-7,167
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
-567
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities:
|
+1,756
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing borrowings
|
+2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term borrowings
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
+2,000
|
|
|
|
|
Investment corporation bonds
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Total net assets:
|
-35
|
|
|
|
|
Retained earnings
|
-35
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for advanced
|
-
|
|
depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Undistributed earnings
|
-35
|
|
|
|
3. Operating Results & Outlook
Operating Policies to Accommodate COVID-19
Targeting stable operations by flexibly adapting to markets
【Current Initiatives and NBF's Impact】
-
Office Market Trends
-
-
Increase in telecommuting (telecommuting ratio among Tokyo metropolitan companies - March: 24.0%
【Outlook】
|
|
Diversifying Office Use
|
• Work styles are becoming more diverse, such as
|
expansion of telecommuting
|
• Expansion of use area per employee, such as securing
• Office vacancy rate in Tokyo business districts in February (most recent bottom)
Increased from 1.49% to 2.77% in July
• Requests for rent reduction or deferral due to impact on tenant performance
• Decisions about corporate office expansion and relocation require more time
*1 Source: Tokyo Prefecture website
*2 Source: Miki-Shoji Co. Ltd
-
Impact on NBF Properties
-
-
Rent reduction and deferral for a limited period for restaurants and other places that heavily affected by COVID-19
-
Confirmation with companies requiring more time to make move-in decisions
Minimam impact on
portfolio
|
social distance
|
• Workers are distributed among central businesses
|
districts, peripheral areas, and home
|
• Office locations are becoming more diverse due to
|
increased demand for satellite offices
|
• Face-to-face communication is important
|
Need for Premium Office Buildings in CBD's
|
Remains Unchanged
|
• The mix of work at offices, satellite offices, and
|
home varies by industry, company characteristics,
|
job category, and employee life stage.
|
• Companies continue to hire great people while
|
improving work environment and convenience to
|
ensure and improve competitiveness
Stable office demand
will continue
Targeting additional growth by leveraging our strong ability to adapt to markets
【NBF's Features and Strengths】
The longest track record among J-REITs
-
Extensive experience and expertise acquired over 19 years since listing(Distributions in 38 periods)
-
Adapted to major external environment changes such as the financial crisis of 2008
The Largest asset size
-
Enables investment in premium large-scale buildings with appropriate diversification
-
Enhanced portfolio performance from ongoing property replacement strategies
High-quality portfolio centered in Tokyo
-
Investment focused on Tokyo, which has diverse needs and demand
-
Careful selected premium properties in other cities
-
Area and tenant diversification stabilizes earnings
Comprehensive strengths of our sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group)
-
Acquisition of highly competitive properties developed by Mitsui Fudosan Group
-
Leasing and property management using the Mitsui Fudosan Group's platform and expertise
Conservative financial management
-
Sound financial management such as LTV level and long-termfixed-rate debt ratio
-
Ensure funding capacity by balancing equity and debt financing
3-1 External Growth
Property Acquisitions
|
38th Period (1H/'20)
|
39th Period (2H/'20)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tokyo 23
|
|
Tokyo 23
|
|
Other cities
|
Other cities
|
|
wards
|
|
wards
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OSAKI BRIGHT
|
Nagoya Mitsui Main
|
Nagoya Mitsui New
|
|
|
Osaki Bright Core -
|
|
|
|
Bright Plaza
|
TOWER
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
|
Acquisition
|
¥2.8 billion
|
¥13.97 billion
|
¥13.05 billion
|
¥13.20 billion
|
¥43.02 billion
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal NOI
|
¥101 million
|
¥500million
|
¥649 million
|
¥562 million
|
¥1.81 billion
|
(Appraisal NOI yield)*1
|
(3.6%)
|
|
(3.6%)
|
(5.0%)
|
(4.2%)
|
(4.2%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property age
|
5.3 years
|
5.3 years
|
33.3 years
|
9.2 years
|
11.9 years
|
|
(As of July 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Occupancy rate
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
97.8%
|
100%
|
99.1%
|
|
(As of July 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purpose of Property Replacement
39th and 40th Periods
Tokyo 23
wards
NBF Shinkawa Bldg.*2
(East Building and Residential Tower）
|
Disposition
|
|
|
|
|
Property
|
|
¥11.9 billion
|
|
|
|
age
|
30.6 years
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(As of July 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal
|
¥505 million
|
|
|
|
Occupancy
|
|
|
|
NOI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
rate*
|
100%
|
|
（Appraisal NOI
|
（4.2%）
|
|
|
|
|
|
yield）*1
|
|
|
(As of July 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*The property's sole tenant will move out by Nov 2020
-
Expands assets and income
-
Acquisition of high occupancy assets and disposal of non-occupancy assets
-
Reduces average property age
-
LTV control
|
*1
|
Appraisal NOI yield = Appraisal NOI/Acquisition price or transfer price
|
15
|
*2
|
Disposal involves the East Building and Residential Tower(NBF retains ownership of the West Building)
3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (1/2)
Osaki Bright Core - Bright Plaza
(Additional Acquisition )
Acquisition of newly Building Tokyo CBD from sponsor
|
Location
|
Kita-Shinagawa,
|
|
|
Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition date
|
October 1, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Planned acquisition price
|
¥13.97 billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
¥14.20 billion yen
|
|
|
(As of June30, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Completion
|
April, 2015
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Seller
|
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total floor space
|
Approx 26,993 tsubo
|
|
|
|
●MAP
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
Approx 10.96% share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOI yield
|
3.6%
|
|
|
(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Location
Acquisition date
Acquisition price
Appraisal value
(As of January 1, 2020)
Completion
Seller
Total floor space
Interest acquired
NOI yield
(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)
Kita-Shinagawa,Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
March 26, 2020
¥2.80 billion yen
¥2.82 billion yen
April, 2015
A domestic general business
company
Bright Core：Approx
12,986 tsubo
Bright Plaza：Approx
1,235 tsubo
Bright Core： approx. 5.59% share
(Approx 48.65% when combined with
existing interest)
3.6%
|
|
Property Features
|
|
Osaki Bright Tower
|
|
|
|
|
|
■Flagship property in Osaki, a core area for NBF
|
-
Osaki is a Tokyo subcenter, and is a business district where large companies have offices.
-
Osaki Bright Tower is a newly built high-rise property, and the area's flagship building
-
Excellent tenants generate stable cash flow
■Highly competitive due to convenience and building specifications
-
Excellent convenience - complex has commercial facilities and is a 5-minute walk from JR Osaki station
-
Outstanding environmental performance with cutting-edge facilities such as vibration control structures and LED lighting
-
Approximately 589 tsubo per floor and a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, enabling flexible response to tenant requests
3-2 External Growth (acquisition planned in 39th Period) (2/2)
Nagoya Mitsui Main Building & New Building
Acquisition of major sponsor flagship properties in Nagoya
MainNew
|
Property name
|
Nagoya Mitsui Main
|
Nagoya Mitsui New
|
Building
|
Building
|
|
Location
|
Meieki Minami, Nakamura-ku, Nagoya
|
Planned acquisition
|
|
|
October 1, 2020
|
date
|
|
|
Planned acquisition
|
¥13.05 billion yen
|
¥13.2 billion yen
|
price
|
|
|
Appraisal value
|
¥13.3billion yen
|
¥13.5 billion yen
|
(As of June 30, 2020)
|
|
|
Completion
|
March 1987
|
May 2011
|
|
|
|
Seller
|
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Floor area (total)
|
Approx 9,455 tsubo
|
Approx 5,043 tsubo
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
70％
|
100％
|
NOI yield
|
|
|
5.0%
|
4.2%
|
(Appraisal NOI/acquisition price)
|
|
|
|
|
Property Features
■NBF trophy properties in Nagoya
-
Highly convenient with a direct underground connection to Nagoya station
-
A Mitsui-branded building that brings together the expertise of Mitsui Fudosan
-
Integrated leasing and property management for both buildings
■Superior building specifications
Nagoya Mitsui Main Building
-
Consistently excellent environmental performance through ongoing projects to reduce total CO2 emissions for the property
-
Fiscal 2009 model project promoting housing and buildings with a smaller carbon footprint
Nagoya Mitsui New Building
-
Rank of S under the Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environment Efficiency (CASBEE) in Nagoya by reducing heat load by using low-E double glazing with high heat shielding and heat insulation performance and high-efficiency lighting (energy-saving fluorescent lamps)
-
271 tsubo per floor, ceiling height of 2,800 mm, floor load of 500 kg/m2, etc. are standard, ensuring excellent competitiveness
●MAP
|
Nagoya Staion
|
|
MIDRAND
|
|
|
SQUARE
|
|
|
|
|
MEITETSU
Department
Store
Nagoya Mitsui Building
Nagoya Mitsui Main
Building
Nagoya Mitsui New Building
3-3 External Growth: NBF Shinkawa Building Disposition
NBF Shinkawa Bldg.
（East Bldg. & Residential Tower）
Replaces to fully occupied assets
|
West Building
|
East Building &
|
|
Residential Tower
|
Location
|
Shinkawa, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
|
Planned transfer date
|
Dec 25 2020
|
Mar 31 2021
|
|
|
|
Planned transfer price
|
¥5.95billion
|
¥5.95 billion
|
|
|
|
Gain on transfer
|
¥1.35 billion
|
¥ 1.52 billion
|
Appraisal value
|
|
|
¥ 10.16 billion
|
(As of June.30.2020）
|
|
|
Provision of reserve for
|
|
|
￥1,071million
|
￥539 million
|
advanced depreciation
|
|
|
|
|
*Transfer involves the East Building and Residential Tower. NBF retains ownership of the West Building.
*The property's sole tenant will move out by November 2020
|
(million yen）
|
|
(Forecast)
|
10,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,373
|
8,912
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
539
|
8,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,302
|
1,071
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
6,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
2018.12
|
2019.6
|
|
|
2019.12
|
|
2020.6
|
2020.12
|
2021.6
|
35th Period
|
36th Period
|
37th Period
|
38th Period
|
39th Period
|
40thPeriod
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Prior period
|
|
|
Addition during period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Retained Profits
Deployment Policy
Used for long-term stable operation and
distributions
Note 1
Note 2
3-4 Internal Growth(1/2)
Impact of COVID-19: Conservative outlook for moving in and out
●Average occupancy rate during the period, the percentage of floor space of tenants moving in and out
（％）
15.0
10.0
5.0
0.0
-5.0
-10.0
|
|
|
98.7
|
98.8
|
99.5
|
99.5
|
|
|
|
|
99.3
|
|
|
|
98.2
|
|
99.4
|
99.4
|
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
99.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
98.0
98.0
|
4.3
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
96.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.3
|
2.4
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.7
|
2.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
94.0
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
-0.9
|
-1.6
|
-1.4
|
-1.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
‐2.9
|
-2.3
|
-2.5
|
|
|
-2.5
|
-2.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
92.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average occupancy rate during the period (right scale)
Percentage of floor space of tenants moving in (left scale)
Percentage of floor space of tenants moving out (left scale) Note 3
90.0
|
1H/'16
|
2H/'16
|
1H/'17
|
2H/'17
|
1H/'18
|
2H/'18
|
1H/'19
|
2H/'19
|
1H/'20
|
2H/'20
|
1H/'21
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
39th
|
40th
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（Actual)
|
|
Note 1: Average occupancy rate during the period-weighted average of month-end occupancy rate on a floor space basis
Note 2: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving in divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing)
Note 3: The percentage of floor space of tenants moving out divided by average of total rentable area at the end of each month (excluding serviced apartments and housing)
*
● Breakdown of PoP Change in Rental Revenues from Existing Properties (rent revisions and replacement, etc.)
|
（％）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
（ Forecast ）
|
4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rent revision
|
|
Replacement, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.0
|
Rent revision ＋ Replacement, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-1.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-2.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-3.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-4.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H/'16
|
2H/'16
|
1H/'17
|
2H/'17
|
1H/'18
|
2H/'18
|
1H/'19
|
2H/'19
|
1H/'20
|
2H/'20
|
1H/'21
|
30th
|
31st
|
32nd
|
33rd
|
34th
|
35th
|
36th
|
37th
|
38th
|
39th
|
40th
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
|
Period
-
Including NBF Shinkawa Bltg.(West Biulding)
3-6 Finance （1/2）
Diversified maturities, stabilized funding, lowered cost of funding
|
|
●New Funding and Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
●Financial Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1H/2020 (38th Period) Long-Term Borrowings & Investment Corporation Bonds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2H/2019
|
1H/2020
|
PoP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(37th Period)
|
(38th Period)
|
Change
|
|
|
|
Repayment Overview
|
|
|
New Funding Overview
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LTV
|
|
|
41.6％
|
41.7％*
|
+0.1pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment total
|
33,000 million yen
|
|
Total
|
35,000 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-TermFixed-Rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Funding
|
|
|
|
|
93.5％
|
93.6％
|
+0.1pt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt Ratio
|
|
|
|
|
Average interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.67％
|
|
0.30％
|
|
|
Average Interest Rate
|
|
|
0.57％
|
0.54％
|
▼0.03pt
|
|
|
rate
|
|
interest rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+0.09
|
|
|
Average maturity
|
6.6 years
|
|
Average
|
7.7 years
|
|
|
|
5.53 years
|
5.62 years
|
(Long-Term Interest-
maturity
years
Bearing Debt)
* June 30, 2020:
|
LTV 41.7%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥83 billion
After property acquisitions & disposals:
(Billion yen)
LTV 42.8%; Borrowing capacity approx, ¥63 billion
70.0
June 30, 2020
Long-term borrowings
Funding during 1H/2020 (38th Period)
1.01%
0.19%
0.35%
0.86%
0.26%
0.79%
0.35%
0.97%
10.0
Note: Percentages are the average interest rate on interest-bearing debt due for repayment each year.
Amount
Financing Date
(Million yen）
|
2020/1/27
|
|
2020/2/28
|
|
2020/3/25
|
2020/5/19
|
Taiyo Life Insurance
|
|
Reference: Funding in the period ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period)
Amount
Financing Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Date
|
|
|
●Interest-Bearing Debt
（Million yen）
2H/2019
|
Long-Term Borrowings
|
|
|
|
Agency
|
3-7 Appraisal Value Assessment
（Billion
|
|
|
1,200
Appraisal value
|
Book value
Unrealized gain
1,000
●Changes by Properties (PoP)
Direct Return Cap Rate
|
（Properties)
2H/2019
end)
Down
0
Same
|
Period
Up
|
|
(million yen）
1H/2020
|
Amount
Total operating revenues
|
Rental revenues
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
Operating expenses
Rental expenses（excl.
12,998
depreciation and amortization)
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Net non-operating income and
expenses
Non-operating income
|
Ordinary income
Extraordinary income (loss)
Income before income taxes
Income taxes
Net income
|
|
depreciation
Payment of dividends
Distribution per unit (JPY)
|
Average occupancy rate during
|
Units issued and outstanding at
|
【Reference】
NOI from property leasing activities
|
dispositions)
●Summary of PoP Change
Total operating revenues
|
|
Property acquisitions
NBF Shinkawa Bldg. (Total)*
|
Other income(termination fee etc)
Profits from dispositions
Operating income
Existing properties
Property acquisitions
*
|
Asset management fees / Selling, general and
Non-operating income and expenses
Non-operating expenses
Interest expense
Forecasts for the periods ending December 31, 2020 (39th Period) and June 30, 2021 (40th Period) are calculated using current assumptions. Actual results may vary if conditions change. In addition, distributions are not guaranteed.
*Property total shown because NBF retains ownership of one building.
Rental Revenues
37,000
of revenue grows
36,500
+356
|
|
(forecast)
Interest expense
（Million yen）
0
14,000
12,000
|
6,000
5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （1/2）
Average asking rent (left scale) Average vacancy rate (right scale)
|
＊Chiyoda-ku,Chuo-ku,Minato-ku,Shinjuku-ku, and Shibuya-ku
5-1 Trends in the Office Building Leasing Market （2/2）
|
Historical average (1986-2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50
'00
*Large-scale office buildings have at least 10,000 ㎡ of gross office space.
31
|
Source: Compiled by asset management company from data published by Japan Real Estate Institute
|
3.0
2.0 %
5-3 NBF Unit Price, TSE REIT Index ＆ 10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields
●NBF Unit Price ＆ TSE REIT Index
●10-Year Japanese Government Bond Yields
|
|
6. NBF's Competitive Advantages
6-1J-REIT with the Longest Track Record 6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size
6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo
6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) ・Pipeline
・Leasing
・Property Management
6-5 Stable Financial Management
6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (1/2)
●Asset Scale (Total Acquisition Price) & Average Occupancy Rate during the Period
|
（％）
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6-1 J-REIT with the Longest Track Record (2/2)
●Distributions per Unit (Note 1)
2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period
●NAV per Unit (Notes 1 and 2)
2H/'01 1H/'02 2H/'02 1H/'03 2H/'03 1H/'04 2H/'04 1H/'05 2H/'05 1H/'06 2H/'06 1H/'07 2H/'07 1H/'08 2H/'08 1H/'09 2H/'09 1H/'10 2H/'10 1H/'11 2H/'11 1H/'12 2H/'12 1H/'13 2H/'13 1H/'14 2H/'14 1H/'15 2H/'15 1H/'16 2H/'16 1H/'17 2H/'17 1H/'18 2H/'18 1H/'19 2H/'19 1H/'20 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 16th 17th 18th 19th 20th 21st 22nd 23rd 24th 25th 26th 27th 28th 29th 30th 31st 32nd 33rd 34th 35th 36th 37th 38th Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period Period
Note 1: Historical data for the 25th Period, the six months ended December 31, 2013, and before are adjusted for the two-for-one investment unit split. Figures are rounded down to the nearest yen.
Note 2: NAV per unit = (Unitholders' capital at period end + Reserve for advanced depreciation in the next period (reserve - reversal) + Unrealized gain or loss on appraisal value at period end)
-
Units issued and outstanding at period end
6-2 The Largest J-REIT in Size
|
by Type
866.9 billion yen
Office buildings
J-REIT Total Market Capitalization
20.6%
… 13,044.3 billion yen
|
|
|
Diversified and hybrid
42.4%
Logistics 18.7%
Hotel and healthcare
Residential 8.3%
Commercial facilities6.7%
NBF
Source: Compiled by asset management company using data published by QUICK Corp.
●Acquisition Price
1,135.5 billion yen
|
|
Source: Compiled by asset management company using publicly available information
6-3 A Portfolio Focused on Tokyo
|
(Acquisition price basis; as of June 30, 2020)
*The size of the dot for each property
|
6-4 Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (1/3) Pipeline
●Total Acquisitions by Seller
Since our IPO, we have acquired approximately 60% of our properties from the Mitsui Fudosan Group (acquisitions and brokerage).
（Billion yen）
●Co-Existence Model with Mitsui Fudosan Group
Own
Manage
Nippon Building Fund Inc.
●Average Occupancy Rate during the Period & Total Rentable Area
Note 2: Average market occupancy rate during the period - simple average of month-end occupancy rate (Compiled by asset management company using data from Miki Shoji Co., Ltd.)
Collaboration with Sponsor (Mitsui Fudosan Group) (3/3) 6-4 Property Management
●Support from both Nippon Building Fund Management and NBF Office Management
|
|
6-5 Stable Financial Management
●LTV & Long-TermFixed-Rate Debt Ratio
|
7. ESG Initiatives
7-1 ESG Initiatives（Highlights）
Environmental Consideration
Initiatives
Environmental initiatives have broadly enhanced environmental performance
Energy
|
CO2 emissions
|
consumption
|
intensity
|
intensity
|
▼5.7%
|
▼3.2%
Conversion to LED Lighting
Accelerating CO2 emission reduction by converting portfolio properties to LED lighting
37 properties converted to LED lighting
CO2 emissions reduced 60% over 5 years
Period ended
|
Period ending
|
Dec 31, 2018
|
Jun 30, 2023
Support for tenants related to COVID-19
Initiatives to stop the spread of infection
Other Initiatives
7-2 ESG Initiative Policy
NBFM are promoting ESG initiatives, such as the reduction of environmental load in portfolio management, considerations for stakeholders such as local communities and employees, etc., in accordance with the Basic Policy for ESG Initiatives.
NBFM, in recognition of the importance of ESG for carrying out real estate investment and management activities, strives to achieve asset management activities giving consideration to reduction of environmental load, improving security, safety and comfort and diversified collaboration and cooperation with various stakeholders, in line with "The Group Environmental Policy" and "Policy for Social Contribution Initiatives " established by the Mitsui Fudosan Group.
In-House System of NBFM for Promoting ESG
-
In order to promote initiatives of environmental and social consideration based on NBFM's stipulated "ESG Policy," NBFM formulated the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc., which is attended by NBFM's President & CEO, as well as the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. organized below the Promotion Board.
-
Numerical targets such as for the reduction of energy consumption as well as cases of initiatives to meet these targets are deliberated at the Periodic Board by the Office for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc. and are determined at the Board for the Promotion of Environmental Consideration, etc.
ESG Report
-
NBF issues ESG report for the purpose of reporting approach and efforts of NBF and NBFM to promote ESG to its stakeholders every six months.
2019 GRESB
▶"Green Star" evaluation, for the 5th consecutive year
-
GRESB Rating: "5-Star" (the top rating)
-
GRESB Public Disclosure： "A" (the top rating)
Green Building Certification Initiatives
|
|
Period ended Dec.
|
Period ended Dec.
|
Period ended June
|
|
31, 2018
|
31, 2019
|
30, 2020
|
Number of certified properties1
|
24
|
38
|
38
|
Total floor area of certified properties2
|
850,895㎡
|
1,158,809㎡
|
1,161,207㎡
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of certified properties to whole
|
33.3%
|
53.5%
|
53.5%
|
portfolio (based on number of properties)
|
|
|
|
|
Proportion of certified properties to whole
|
51.3%
|
69.5%
|
69.5%
|
portfolio2 (based on floor area)
Note 1: All certified properties have a 'Three Stars' rating or higher under the certification scheme.
Note 2: Calculated based on the floor area multiplied by ownership ratio of the property or on the floor area of exclusively owned area.
7-3 Environment Initiatives （1/2）
-
Examples of Environmental Initiatives
-
Following the policies of "promoting energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions" and "preserving water environment, and promoting resource saving and waste reduction", NBF invests in facilities for energy efficiency enhancement etc. and conducts efficient building management.
-
Under the ESG Policy, NBF sets the targets of 1% reduction over the previous year for annual total energy consumption intensity and CO2 emissions output intensity from energy consumption.
Examples
-
Improvement of Environmental Performance through Facility Renovations / Retrofits
Work to improve energy and water efficiency
HVAC UpgradesConversion to LED lighting Water-efficient fixtures for
restrooms
② Efficient Building Management
-
Raising environmental awareness through continuous educational activities for tenants (e.g. posters)
-
Environmentally efficient building management (e.g. circumspect garbage separation)
-
Understanding and managing environmental performance indicators by using external consultants
-
Collaboration with Tenants - Promoting Green Lease Contracts
NBF Minami-AoyamaBldg. Kowa Nishi-Shinbashi Bldg. B NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.
1. Green lease agreement stipulating that both landlord and tenant will promote environmental consideration etc.
Environmental Performance Indicators
Some values are different from those in previous disclosures due to a change of adjustment calculation since 2018.
-
Promoting LED lighting（tenant areas・common areas）
Objectives
●Reduce CO2 emissions.
●Improve asset value through green building initiatives ●Meet tenant needs
Plan
-
37 properties (tenant and common areas)
-
From period ended Dec.31, 2018 (35th Period) through period ending June 30, 2023 (44th Period)
*The previous plan was expanded with more properties and time to further promote LED conversion.
|
●Representative examplesof LED conversion
7-4 Social Initiatives(1/2)
Initiatives for Tenants
Building management with consideration
for a historical and cultural site
Initiatives to prevent the spread of infection
-
Disinfectants available in common areas
-
Common facilities thoroughly disinfected
-
Installation of splash-proof filters in security offices
-
Distributing masks and face shields to cleaning staff
-
Supporting Minato-ku Regional Disaster Prevention Plan, NBF provides some parts of leasable spaces of the following buildings as storehouses for emergency materials for free of charge.
●Initiatives for NBFM Employees: Some Examples
-
NBFM takes in human resources who are experts in property investment and management from its sponsors, i.e. Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Ltd.
The number of human resources
taken in from sponsors
●NBFM bears the costs for the training and exams in acquiring
the various certificates as well as for maintaining the certificates and supports employees to develop job-specific capabilities through seminars and related opportunities.
-
Installation of employee assistance programs to provide safe work environment.
-
Establishment of telework implementation regulations
-
Encourage staggered commuting
-
Compensation for work at home and shorter hours
-
Made masks available
NBFM has established a governance structure such as with its Compliance Committee, Risk Management Meeting,
Investment Review Meeting and Executive Board, and endeavors to thoroughly implement risk management and compliance in its operations and improve corporate governance on an ongoing basis.
Organizational Chart
|
11-20 years
Over 20 years
