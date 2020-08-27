Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of August

3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen) Before After Increase / Financing Financing Decrease Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 Long-term borrowings 28,000 28,000 0 (Floating interest rate) Long-term borrowings 365,500 365,500 0 (Fixed interest rate) Bonds 52,000 52,000 0 Total 445,500 445,500 0

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on March 30, 2020 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

End

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated August 27, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.

- 2 -