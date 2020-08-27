Log in
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice Concerning Debt Financing

08/27/2020 | 04:32am EDT

August 27, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Nippon Building Fund, Inc.

Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code : 8951)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd.

Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO

Person to Contact:

Yasushi Yamashita, General Manager

(TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of August

27, 2020 concerning a long-term borrowing:

Description

1. Long-term Borrowing

Amount

Interest

Expected Date of

Methods of Borrowing,

Repayment Due

Lender

Repayment, Security

Borrowed

Rate

Implementation

Date

and Guarantee etc.

Unsecured,

THE YAMAGUCHI

¥1 billion

0.50%

August 31, 2020

unguaranteed, repayable

August 31, 2032

BANK, Ltd.

in one lump sum on

repayment due date

2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds

  1. Amount to be borrowed ¥1 billion
  2. Specific use of proceeds Refinancing of a long-term borrowing
  3. Expected date of expenditure September, 2020

3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase /

Financing

Financing

Decrease

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

Long-term borrowings

28,000

28,000

0

(Floating interest rate)

Long-term borrowings

365,500

365,500

0

(Fixed interest rate)

Bonds

52,000

52,000

0

Total

445,500

445,500

0

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on March 30, 2020 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

End

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated August 27, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.

Disclaimer

Nippon Building Fund Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:31:09 UTC
