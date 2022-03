(Note 1) For details, please refer to the second-party opinion of Sustainalytics (URL below). https://mstar-sustops-cdn-mainwebsite-s3.s3.amazonaws.com/docs/default-source/spos/nippon-building- fund-inc.-green-finance-second-party-opinion.pdf?sfvrsn=1b7abdb9_3

This Long-term Borrowing will be executed as a green loan which is in line with the Green Finance Framework (Note 1) for which a second-party opinion obtained from Sustainalytics.

Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of March 14,

Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds Amount to be borrowed ¥5 billion Specific use of proceeds

Partially funding of acquisition of Iidabashi Grand Bloom (CASBEE Real Estate Evaluation Certification S Rank) as announced by the "Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets (Acquisition of Nakanoshima Mitsui Building and one other property, and disposition of Toyo-cho Center Bldg. and two other properties)" dated January 6, 2022. Expected date of expenditure March, 2022 Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen) Before After Increase / Financing Financing Decrease Short-term borrowings 0 0 0 Long-term borrowings 26,000 26,000 0 (Floating interest rate) Long-term borrowings 457,500 462,500 5,000 (Fixed interest rate) Bonds 57,000 57,000 0 Total 540,500 545,500 5,000

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on September 29, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated March 14, 2022 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.

