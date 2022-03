March 14, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer: Nippon Building Fund Inc.

Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8951)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.

Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO Person to Contact:

Yukio Handa, General Manager (TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)

Notice Concerning Expected Change of Auditors

of Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the Board of Directors of Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. ("NBFM"), to which NBF entrusts asset management services, resolved in writing, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act, as of today to submit a proposal, in accordance with Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to nominate the following persons as candidates for the positions of auditor of NBFM, with the appointment being the purpose of the shareholders meeting.

Description

1. Auditor to Be Appointed

Auditor (part-time):Takurou Kurumisawa (as of April 1, 2022)

(career summary of the auditor to be appointed is as attached)

2. Auditor to Retire Auditor (part-time): Masayuki Hori (as of March 31, 2022)

3. Others

In addition to the above, President and CEO Yoshiyuki Tanabe is scheduled to retire from the position of Director as of March 31, 2022 and Eiichiro Onozawa is scheduled to be appointed as Director as of April 1, 2022 (scheduled to be selected as President and CEO on the same day). Please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Expected Change of President and CEO of Asset Management Company" dated March 4, 2022 for the change.

Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above change will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable laws and regulations.

End