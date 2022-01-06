Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice Concerning Revision of Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit 01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields January 6, 2022 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer: Nippon Building Fund Inc. Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8951) Contact: Asset Management Company Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO Person to Contact: Yukio Handa, General Manager (TEL. +81-3-3516-3370) Notice Concerning Revision of Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Period ending June 30, 2022 and the Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Period ending December 31, 2022 Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") announced today its revised forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) which were originally announced on August 16, 2021, in addition to forecasts of operating results and distributions for the period ending December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022). Details are both set forth below. Please note that there are no revisions to the forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the period ending December 31, 2021 (July 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021). Description 1. Revised Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Period Ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) Distribution Operating Operating Income per unit Distributions in before Net income (Yen) excess of revenues income income taxes (Yen in (excluding earnings per (Yen in (Yen in (Yen in millions) distributions unit millions) millions) millions) in excess of (Yen) earnings) Previous forecast (A) 50,777 24,277 22,926 22,926 12,500 0 Revised forecast (B) 52,022 25,987 24,566 24,566 13,000 0 Increase/decrease +1,245 +1,709 +1,639 +1,639 +500 ― (B-A) Percentage of +2.5% +7.0% +7.2% +7.2% +4.0% ― increase/decrease -1- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's revision of forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States. (Note 1) Assumes 1,702,500 issued and outstanding investment units as of June 30, 2022. (Previous announcement assumed 1,652,500 investment units as of such date). (Note 2) Assumes net income per unit of 14,472 yen *1 (Previous announcement assumed 13,873 yen). *1 Net income per unit is calculated by dividing net income by weighted average number of investment units issued and outstanding during the period. (Note 3) Distribution for the period ending June 30, 2022 assumes a total distribution of 22,132 million yen, out of the amount calculated by subtracting a transfer to reserves of 2,432 million yen from the net income of 24,566 million yen (Previous announcement assumed a total distribution of 20,656 million yen, out of the amounts calculated by subtracting transfer to reserves of 2,269 million yen from the net income of 22,926 million yen). (Note 4) Yen amounts shown above are rounded down to the nearest million yen. Percentages are rounded off to one decimal place. 2. Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Period Ending December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) Income Distribution Distribution Operating Operating per unit (Yen) before Net income in excess of revenues income (excluding income taxes (Yen in earnings per (Yen in (Yen in distributions (Yen in millions) unit millions) millions) in excess of millions) (Yen) earnings) Forecast 47,309 22,021 20,679 20,679 11,500 0 (Note 1) Assumes 1,702,500 issued and outstanding investment units as of December 31, 2022. (Note 2) Assumes a net income per unit of 12,146 yen. (Note 3) Distribution per unit for the period ending December 31, 2022 assumes a total distribution of 19,578 million yen out of the amounts calculated by subtracting 1,100 million yen (the difference between the transfer from reserves of 265 million yen and the transfer to reserves of 1,365 million yen) from the net income of 20,679 million yen. (Note 4) Yen amounts shown above are rounded down to the nearest million yen. 3. Background to the Revision NBF made a determination to acquire "IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition)" (anticipated acquisition price: 36,200 million yen) and "Nakanoshima Mitsui Building" (anticipated acquisition price: 44,000 million yen) on January 6, 2022 with the date of transfer of March 31, 2022. At a board of directors' meeting held on the same date, we made a determination to issue new investment units and conduct a secondary offering of investment units for the purpose of funding the acquisition of certain specified assets. We have decided to revise our forecasts of the period ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) which were originally announced on August 16, 2021. In addition, we decided to announce our forecasts for the period ending December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) due to changes in certain assumptions for the forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit. The assumptions and conditions for the previous forecasts of operating results and distribution per unit for the period ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) announced on August 16, 2021 include the January 31, 2022 disposition of "Sun Mullion NBF Tower" (anticipated disposition price: 14,400 million yen). The assumptions and conditions for the forecasts of operating results and distribution per unit for the period ending December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) announced today include the July 1, 2022 disposition of -2- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's revision of forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States. "Toyo-cho Center Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 9,600 million yen), "NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 3,900 million yen), and "NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 3,520 million yen). The revised forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the period ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) and the forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the period ending December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) are calculated by taking into account factors such as market trends for office building rent, based on the assumptions described in the following chart of "【Reference】 Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Periods Ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) and December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022)." The forecasted figures above represent current calculations based on assumptions and conditions as of the date hereof. Our actual operating revenues, operating income, income before income taxes, net income or distribution per unit may fluctuate significantly due to changes in circumstances, including future acquisitions or sales of properties or changes in the investment environment. These forecasts do not guarantee any future amounts of distributions. End -3- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's revision of forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States. 【Reference】 Assumptions Underlying the Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions Per Unit for the Periods Ending June 30, 2022 (January 1, 2022 - June 30, 2022) and December 31, 2022 (July 1, 2022 - December 31, 2022) Item Assumptions ・NBF's portfolio of 73 properties as of December 31, 2021, adjusted for the following acquisitions and dispositions, resulting in 73 properties for the period ending June 30, 2022 and 70 properties for the period ending December 31, 2022 Acquisitions Date (anticipated) IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition) March 31, 2022 Nakanoshima Mitsui Building Assets owned Dispositions Date (anticipated) Sun Mullion NBF Tower January 31, 2022 Toyo-cho Center Bldg. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. July 1, 2022 NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg. ・The forecasted total interim average occupancy rate*1 of the total portfolio is 96.0% for the period ending June 30, 2022 and 96.7% for the period ending December 31, 2022. *1 The weighted average (by floor area) of the occupancy rates at the end of each month. ・The figures in this table may change due to changes in portfolio assets or other factors. ・We have assumed 1,702,500 units, to the total number of the 1,652,500 investment units issued and outstanding as of the date of this press release and the 50,000 new investment units to be fully Number of issued issued consisting of 47,500 investment units which are being issued through a public offering and and outstanding 2,500 investment units being issued through third party allocation (in connection with the secondary investment units offering through over-allotment), each of which was determined at the board of directors meeting held on January 6, 2022. ・We have assumed that the upper limit on the third party allocation of 2,500 units will be issued. -4- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's revision of forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States. ・"Sun Mullion NBF Tower" is expected to be disposed of in the period ending June 30, 2022 (anticipated disposition price: 14,400 million yen on January 31, 2022). The proceeds from the disposition are expected to be used to fund as part of "IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition)" (anticipated acquisition price: 36,200 million yen) and "Nakanoshima Mitsui Building" (anticipated acquisition price: 44,000 million yen) and net proceeds obtained by issue of new investment units, borrowings, and cash on-hand will be appropriated for the remaining amount of Interest-bearing acquisition funds. ・"Toyo-cho Center Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 9,600 million yen), "NBF Niigata Telecom liabilities Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 3,900 million yen) and "NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg." (anticipated disposition price: 3,520 million yen) are expected to be disposed of on July 1, 2022 in the period ending December 31, 2022 and the proceeds from the disposition are expected to be used to repay the above borrowings. ・In addition, 41,000 million yen in long-term borrowings will become due in the period ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. All of such long-term borrowings will be refinanced through additional borrowings. ・The loan to value ratio*2 is assumed to be approximately 42.0% by June 30, 2022 due to an increase in unitholders' equity as a result of issuance of new investment units and borrowings for the acquisition of properties, but is also assumed to decrease to around 41.4% by December 31, 2022 due to the repayment of the foregoing borrowings with proceeds from the disposition Loan to Value Ratio of "Toyo-cho Center Bldg.", "NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg." and "NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg." in the period ending December 31, 2022. *2 Loan to value ratio = interest-bearing liabilities / total assets x 100 ・The actual loan to value ratio may differ depending on the issuance price of new investment units of this offering and the number of investment units to be additionally issued by the third party allocation. ・NBF is assumed to record 7,013 million yen in gain on sale of "Sun Mullion NBF Tower" in the Operating Revenues period ending June 30, 2022 and 2,417 million yen in gains on sale of "Toyo-cho Center Bldg.", "NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg." and "NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg." in the period ending December 31, 2022, each included in operating revenues (see "Distribution per Unit" below as well). ・In the event that fixed assets taxes and city planning taxes with respect to the properties acquired are prorated and settled between NBF and the former property owner based on the number of days owned until the closing date, such settlement amounts will not be included in expenses as they are included in the relevant acquisition price. Accordingly, the settlement amounts consisting of fixed assets taxes and city planning taxes with respect to "IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition)" and "Nakanoshima Mitsui Building" to be acquired after January 1, 2022 will not be included in expenses for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, but will be included in expenses for the period ending June 30, 2023 and thereafter. The amount of real Operating Expenses estate taxes with respect to the above properties for the period ending June 30, 2023 is expected to be 175 million yen (for the six-month period). ・Real estate taxes are expected to be 4,321 million yen for the period ending June 30, 2022 and 4,244 million yen for the period ending December 31, 2022. ・Depreciation and amortization are expected to be 7,747 million yen for the period ending June 30, 2022 and 7,858 million yen for the period ending December 31, 2022. ・Repairs and maintenance are expected to be 1,863 million yen for the period ending June 30, 2022 and 809 million yen for the period ending December 31, 2022. ・Assumptions regarding outsourcing costs are made by taking past results into consideration. -5- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's revision of forecasts of operating results and distributions per unit for the periods ending June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Nippon Building Fund Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION 01:38a NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets PU 01:38a NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Revision of Forecasts of Operating .. PU 01:38a NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Issue of New Investment Units and S.. PU 2021 Nippon Building Revises Interest Rate on $26 Million of Long-Term Floating-Rate Borrowi.. MT 2021 Nippon Building Fund Ups Stake in Office Building in Yokohama, Japan for $28 Million MT 2021 NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Change of Base Interest Rates for L.. PU 2021 NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OF ASSETS (YOK : Additional Acquisition) PU 2021 Nippon Building Fund Inc. Announces Notice of Acquisition of Assets CI 2021 Nippon Building Fund Incorporation acquired additional 15% stake in Yokohama ST Buildin.. CI 2021 NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : January-June 2021(40th Period) Investor Presentation PU

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 94 779 M 818 M 818 M Net income 2022 40 142 M 346 M 346 M Net Debt 2022 447 B 3 858 M 3 858 M P/E ratio 2022 26,1x Yield 2022 3,57% Capitalization 1 096 B 9 451 M 9 454 M EV / Sales 2022 16,3x EV / Sales 2023 17,4x Nbr of Employees - Free-Float 84,3% Chart NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Mean consensus - Number of Analysts 0 Last Close Price 663 000,00 Average target price Spread / Average Target - EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Koichi Nishiyama Executive Officer Motohiko Sato Supervisory Officer Masaki Okada Supervisory Officer Keiko Hayashi Supervisory Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION -1.04% 9 451 BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC. 6.15% 19 359 DEXUS 1.62% 8 791 KILROY REALTY CORPORATION 3.72% 8 143 JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION -1.38% 7 853 DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC. 4.87% 6 261