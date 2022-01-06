Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets
01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
January 6, 2022
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer: Nippon Building Fund Inc.
Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8951)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.
Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO Person to Contact:
Yukio Handa, General Manager (TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)
Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets
(Acquisition of Nakanoshima Mitsui Building and one other property, and disposition of Toyo-cho
Center Bldg. and two other properties)
Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") and Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. ("NBFM"), to which NBF entrusts asset management services, hereby provide notice of the decision made on January 6, 2022 on the acquisition and disposition of assets ("Transactions") (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition", hereinafter) as follows:
Description
1. Summary of Transactions
(1) Outline of Assets to be Acquired
Names of Assets
Date of
Delivery Date
Seller
Acquisition Price
Contract
(anticipated)
(*1)
(*2)
I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building
January 6,
March 31,
Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
44,000 million yen
II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM
2022
2022
("Mitsui Fudosan")
36,200 million yen
(Additional Acquisition)
Total
80,200 million yen
*1 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties.
*2 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded.
Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.
In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.
(2) Outline of Assets to be Disposed
Names of Assets
Date of
Delivery Date
Transferee
Disposition Price
Contract
(anticipated)
(*3)
(*4)
III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.
Domestic Corporation(*5)
9,600 million yen
January 6,
July 1,
IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.
3,900 million yen
2022
2022
Domestic Corporation(*5)
V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.
3,520 million yen
Total
17,020 million yen
*3 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties.
*4 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded.
*5 The transferee of III is different from the transferee of IV and V.
Book Value; Difference between Disposition Price and Book Value
Book Value (*6)
Difference between Disposition
Price and Book Value
III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.
8,594 million yen
1,005 million yen
IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.
3,272 million yen
627 million yen
V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.
2,552 million yen
967 million yen
Total
14,420 million yen
2,599 million yen
*6 The above figures are as of June 30, 2021 and may differ from the actual figures at the time of disposition. In addition, delivery cost will be incurred.
Fractional amount less than one million yen is disregarded.
(3) Acquisition Funds ・Specific Use of Disposition Funds; Intermediary; Method of Settlement
Acquisition Funds (I, II)・Specific Use of
Intermediary
Method of Settlement
Disposition Funds (III, IV, V)
I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building
Funds procured through the issue of new
investment units (*7), loans and cash on
II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM
hand (anticipated)
Lump-sum payment at
(Additional Acquisition)
None
the time of delivery
III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.
Repayment of debt etc.
IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.
V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.
*7 Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issue of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" released today.
(4) Outline of Forward Commitment etc.
The Acquisitions I and II will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the seller 10% of the acquisition price.
However, under each of the foregoing contracts, NBF will have an obligation to pay the acquisition price only where procurement of funds will have become certain, NBF will not have an obligation to pay such penalty for the reason that it is unable to pay the acquisition price due to difficulty in procuring funds.
The Disposition III will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 10% of the disposition price.
The Dispositions IV and V will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 20% of the disposition price.
2. Outline of Assets to be Acquired
(1) Reason for Acquisition
The acquisition is being undertaken with the intention of enhancing NBF's portfolio in regional cities in accordance with the asset management objectives and policies set forth in NBF's articles of incorporation. When performing the current acquisition, NBFM deemed the following points especially attractive.
① Location
The property is located in the Nakanoshima area where multiple lines are available, boasting excellent access to Osaka Station and the rest of Osaka, directly connected to Watanabebashi Station on the Keihan Nakanoshima Line within a one-minute walk, within a two-minute walk of Higobashi Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, and within an eight-minute walk of Yodoyabashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Keihan Main Line.
This area has been a business hub for many years, being home to public entities such as the Osaka City Hall and Bank of Japan Osaka Branch, and a concentration of high-rise office buildings with major corporate tenants. Furthermore, recent years have seen the construction of hotels and cultural and commercial facilities, fostering high expectations for further evolution and liveliness. The property is a building with 31 above-ground floors, using glass curtain walls and stainless steel, and has excellent visibility as a landmark building.
Building and Facilities, etc.
This property is a highly competitive property, with high levels of basic specifications such as a rentable standard floor area of approximately 440 tsubo (1,457.07m2), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, an OA floor of 125 mm, electric capacity of 50 VA/m2, an emergency power generator that is capable of supplying 10 VA/m2 of power to the exclusive area for a maximum of 64 hours in the event of a power outage, and ample shared space, centered on the "CUIMOTTE", a tenant dining area opened in 2019.
Earthquake PML 2.9% (obtained from the building condition investigation report
Resistance
prepared by Engineering & Risk Services Corporation)
Existence of Secured Interests
None
(liens)
Appraisal Value
¥46,800,000,000
(Date of Valuation)
(November 30, 2021)
Appraiser
Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.
Description of Tenants
Mitsui Fudosan will be the sole tenant as NBF is scheduled to lease the entire property
to Mitsui Fudosan. Mitsui Fudosan is scheduled to sublease it to sublessees.
The tenancy situation of the portion subject to leasing in the acquired property as of
October 31, 2021 is as follows.
Total Number of End Tenants
44
Total Rental Revenues
Approximately ¥2,676 million (annual/rental portion, including common service fee)
(*8)
Lease Deposit
Approximately ¥2,568 million (rental portion only) (*8)
Total Rentable Area
Approximately 41,201.59 m2
Total Rented Area
Approximately 39,420.18 m2
Occupancy Rate
95.7%
Other Special Matters
None
*8 Total rental revenues and lease deposit were calculated based on the rent roll (as of October 31, 2021) received from the seller, and differ from the amount NBF receives after delivery of the property.
II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition) >
(1) Reason for Acquisition
The acquisition is being undertaken with the intention of enhancing NBF's portfolio of properties in the 23 wards of Tokyo in accordance with the asset management objectives and policies set forth in NBF's Articles of Incorporation. In pursuing the acquisition set forth herein, NBFM deemed the following points especially attractive. ① Location
The property is located in the Iidabashi area where multiple lines such as the JR, Tokyo Metro and Toei subway lines are available, boasting extremely excellent access to major areas in Tokyo including the Tokyo Station area and Shinjuku Station area, and offers high transport convenience as it is located within a one-minute walk of Iidabashi Station on the JR Chuo and Sobu lines and a two-minute walk of Iidabashi Station on the Tokyo Metro and Toei subway lines. It is a rare, mixeduse redevelopment property, and has excellent visibility as a landmark building.
Building and Facilities, etc.
The property is a relatively new (8 years old) and highly competitive property with high basic specifications, such as a rentable standard floor area of approximately 805 tsubo (2,659.66 m2), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, an OA floor of 100 mm and electric capacity of 60 VA, as well as BCP functions, such as an emergency power generator that is available for approximately 72 hours, approximately 100 m2 of warehouse space for stocking disaster prevention items, approximately 1,300 m2 of space (common areas on the lower floors) for those who have difficulty returning home, and a filtration device to convert well water for disaster prevention into drinking water.
Expanding sectional ownership
NBF already has sectional ownership of approximately 41.10% of the area available for exclusive ownership of the property, and through the additionally acquisition of the property (approx. 17.45% of the area available for exclusive ownership ratio), NBF will have sectional ownership of approximately 58.55% of the area available for exclusive ownership.
(2) Outline of the Asset
Name of Asset
IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition)
Type of Specified Asset
Real Property
Type of Ownership
Land : ownership (site rights ratio approx. 18.17%)
Building : sectional ownership (office space in the 23th-27th floors; 13,228.80 m2 :
approx. 17.45% NFA* ownership ratio)
*NFA=Net Floor Area
-5-
