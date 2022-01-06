Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Building Fund Incorporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8951   JP3027670003

NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION

(8951)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets

01/06/2022 | 01:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 6, 2022

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer: Nippon Building Fund Inc.

Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8951)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd.

Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO Person to Contact:

Yukio Handa, General Manager (TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)

Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets

(Acquisition of Nakanoshima Mitsui Building and one other property, and disposition of Toyo-cho

Center Bldg. and two other properties)

Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") and Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. ("NBFM"), to which NBF entrusts asset management services, hereby provide notice of the decision made on January 6, 2022 on the acquisition and disposition of assets ("Transactions") (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition", hereinafter) as follows:

Description

1. Summary of Transactions

(1) Outline of Assets to be Acquired

Names of Assets

Date of

Delivery Date

Seller

Acquisition Price

Contract

(anticipated)

(*1)

(*2)

I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building

January 6,

March 31,

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

44,000 million yen

II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM

2022

2022

("Mitsui Fudosan")

36,200 million yen

(Additional Acquisition)

Total

80,200 million yen

*1 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties.

*2 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded.

-1-

Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.

In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

(2) Outline of Assets to be Disposed

Names of Assets

Date of

Delivery Date

Transferee

Disposition Price

Contract

(anticipated)

(*3)

(*4)

III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.

Domestic Corporation(*5)

9,600 million yen

January 6,

July 1,

IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

3,900 million yen

2022

2022

Domestic Corporation(*5)

V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.

3,520 million yen

Total

17,020 million yen

*3 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties.

*4 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded.

*5 The transferee of III is different from the transferee of IV and V.

Book Value; Difference between Disposition Price and Book Value

Book Value (*6)

Difference between Disposition

Price and Book Value

III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.

8,594 million yen

1,005 million yen

IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

3,272 million yen

627 million yen

V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.

2,552 million yen

967 million yen

Total

14,420 million yen

2,599 million yen

*6 The above figures are as of June 30, 2021 and may differ from the actual figures at the time of disposition. In addition, delivery cost will be incurred.

Fractional amount less than one million yen is disregarded.

(3) Acquisition Funds Specific Use of Disposition Funds; Intermediary; Method of Settlement

Acquisition Funds (I, II)Specific Use of

Intermediary

Method of Settlement

Disposition Funds (III, IV, V)

I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building

Funds procured through the issue of new

investment units (*7), loans and cash on

II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM

hand (anticipated)

Lump-sum payment at

(Additional Acquisition)

None

the time of delivery

III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg.

Repayment of debt etc.

IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg.

V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg.

*7 Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issue of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" released today.

-2-

Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.

In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

(4) Outline of Forward Commitment etc.

The Acquisitions I and II will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the seller 10% of the acquisition price.

However, under each of the foregoing contracts, NBF will have an obligation to pay the acquisition price only where procurement of funds will have become certain, NBF will not have an obligation to pay such penalty for the reason that it is unable to pay the acquisition price due to difficulty in procuring funds.

The Disposition III will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 10% of the disposition price.

The Dispositions IV and V will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 20% of the disposition price.

2. Outline of Assets to be Acquired

(1) Reason for Acquisition

The acquisition is being undertaken with the intention of enhancing NBF's portfolio in regional cities in accordance with the asset management objectives and policies set forth in NBF's articles of incorporation. When performing the current acquisition, NBFM deemed the following points especially attractive.

Location

The property is located in the Nakanoshima area where multiple lines are available, boasting excellent access to Osaka Station and the rest of Osaka, directly connected to Watanabebashi Station on the Keihan Nakanoshima Line within a one-minute walk, within a two-minute walk of Higobashi Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, and within an eight-minute walk of Yodoyabashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Keihan Main Line.

This area has been a business hub for many years, being home to public entities such as the Osaka City Hall and Bank of Japan Osaka Branch, and a concentration of high-rise office buildings with major corporate tenants. Furthermore, recent years have seen the construction of hotels and cultural and commercial facilities, fostering high expectations for further evolution and liveliness. The property is a building with 31 above-ground floors, using glass curtain walls and stainless steel, and has excellent visibility as a landmark building.

  • Building and Facilities, etc.

This property is a highly competitive property, with high levels of basic specifications such as a rentable standard floor area of approximately 440 tsubo (1,457.07m2), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, an OA floor of 125 mm, electric capacity of 50 VA/m2, an emergency power generator that is capable of supplying 10 VA/m2 of power to the exclusive area for a maximum of 64 hours in the event of a power outage, and ample shared space, centered on the "CUIMOTTE", a tenant dining area opened in 2019.

-3-

Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.

In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

(2) Outline of the Asset

Name of Asset

Nakanoshima Mitsui Building

Type of Specified Asset

Real property

Type of Ownership

Land: ownership

Building: ownership

Location

(Description in Real Property Register)

Land: 5-2 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

5-10 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Building: 5-2 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

(Street Address)

3-3 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka

Use (primary use listed in Real

Office, Parking Area, and Retail Store

Property Registry)

Square meters (Description in

Land: site area 4,793.79 m2

Real Property Registry)

In addition to the above, a part of the east side road of the property (5-10

Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, public road 353 m2) is a public

road owned by the site and is included in the acquired assets.

Building: total floor space 67,672.24 m2

Structure (Description in Real

Steel-framed,steel-framed reinforced concrete, reinforced concrete, flat roof, 31 floors

Property Registry)

above ground and 2 floors below ground

Completion of Construction

(Description in Real Property

July 29, 2002

Registry)

Matters Related to Earthquake

Earthquake PML 2.9% (obtained from the building condition investigation report

Resistance

prepared by Engineering & Risk Services Corporation)

Existence of Secured Interests

None

(liens)

Appraisal Value

¥46,800,000,000

(Date of Valuation)

(November 30, 2021)

Appraiser

Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Description of Tenants

Mitsui Fudosan will be the sole tenant as NBF is scheduled to lease the entire property

to Mitsui Fudosan. Mitsui Fudosan is scheduled to sublease it to sublessees.

The tenancy situation of the portion subject to leasing in the acquired property as of

October 31, 2021 is as follows.

Total Number of End Tenants

44

Total Rental Revenues

Approximately ¥2,676 million (annual/rental portion, including common service fee)

(*8)

Lease Deposit

Approximately ¥2,568 million (rental portion only) (*8)

-4-

Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.

In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

Total Rentable Area

Approximately 41,201.59 m2

Total Rented Area

Approximately 39,420.18 m2

Occupancy Rate

95.7%

Other Special Matters

None

*8 Total rental revenues and lease deposit were calculated based on the rent roll (as of October 31, 2021) received from the seller, and differ from the amount NBF receives after delivery of the property.

  • II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition) >
    (1) Reason for Acquisition
    The acquisition is being undertaken with the intention of enhancing NBF's portfolio of properties in the 23 wards of Tokyo in accordance with the asset management objectives and policies set forth in NBF's Articles of Incorporation. In pursuing the acquisition set forth herein, NBFM deemed the following points especially attractive.
    Location
    The property is located in the Iidabashi area where multiple lines such as the JR, Tokyo Metro and Toei subway lines are available, boasting extremely excellent access to major areas in Tokyo including the Tokyo Station area and Shinjuku Station area, and offers high transport convenience as it is located within a one-minute walk of Iidabashi Station on the JR Chuo and Sobu lines and a two-minute walk of Iidabashi Station on the Tokyo Metro and Toei subway lines. It is a rare, mixeduse redevelopment property, and has excellent visibility as a landmark building.
  • Building and Facilities, etc.

The property is a relatively new (8 years old) and highly competitive property with high basic specifications, such as a rentable standard floor area of approximately 805 tsubo (2,659.66 m2), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, an OA floor of 100 mm and electric capacity of 60 VA, as well as BCP functions, such as an emergency power generator that is available for approximately 72 hours, approximately 100 m2 of warehouse space for stocking disaster prevention items, approximately 1,300 m2 of space (common areas on the lower floors) for those who have difficulty returning home, and a filtration device to convert well water for disaster prevention into drinking water.

  • Expanding sectional ownership

NBF already has sectional ownership of approximately 41.10% of the area available for exclusive ownership of the property, and through the additionally acquisition of the property (approx. 17.45% of the area available for exclusive ownership ratio), NBF will have sectional ownership of approximately 58.55% of the area available for exclusive ownership.

(2) Outline of the Asset

Name of Asset

IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM (Additional Acquisition)

Type of Specified Asset

Real Property

Type of Ownership

Land : ownership (site rights ratio approx. 18.17%)

Building : sectional ownership (office space in the 23th-27th floors; 13,228.80 m2 :

approx. 17.45% NFA* ownership ratio)

*NFA=Net Floor Area

-5-

Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering.

In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Building Fund Inc. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 06:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION
01:38aNIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets
PU
01:38aNIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Revision of Forecasts of Operating ..
PU
01:38aNIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Issue of New Investment Units and S..
PU
2021Nippon Building Revises Interest Rate on $26 Million of Long-Term Floating-Rate Borrowi..
MT
2021Nippon Building Fund Ups Stake in Office Building in Yokohama, Japan for $28 Million
MT
2021NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : Notice Concerning Change of Base Interest Rates for L..
PU
2021NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OF ASSETS (YOK : Additional Acquisition)
PU
2021Nippon Building Fund Inc. Announces Notice of Acquisition of Assets
CI
2021Nippon Building Fund Incorporation acquired additional 15% stake in Yokohama ST Buildin..
CI
2021NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION : January-June 2021(40th Period) Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 94 779 M 818 M 818 M
Net income 2022 40 142 M 346 M 346 M
Net Debt 2022 447 B 3 858 M 3 858 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 3,57%
Capitalization 1 096 B 9 451 M 9 454 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,3x
EV / Sales 2023 17,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 663 000,00 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Koichi Nishiyama Executive Officer
Motohiko Sato Supervisory Officer
Masaki Okada Supervisory Officer
Keiko Hayashi Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION-1.04%9 451
BOSTON PROPERTIES, INC.6.15%19 359
DEXUS1.62%8 791
KILROY REALTY CORPORATION3.72%8 143
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION-1.38%7 853
DOUGLAS EMMETT, INC.4.87%6 261