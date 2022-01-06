Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets

January 6, 2022 To All Concerned Parties Name of REIT Issuer: Nippon Building Fund Inc. Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director (TSE Code: 8951) Contact: Asset Management Company Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO Person to Contact: Yukio Handa, General Manager (TEL. +81-3-3516-3370) Notice of Acquisition and Disposition of Assets (Acquisition of Nakanoshima Mitsui Building and one other property, and disposition of Toyo-cho Center Bldg. and two other properties) Nippon Building Fund Inc. ("NBF") and Nippon Building Fund Management Ltd. ("NBFM"), to which NBF entrusts asset management services, hereby provide notice of the decision made on January 6, 2022 on the acquisition and disposition of assets ("Transactions") (the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition", hereinafter) as follows: Description 1. Summary of Transactions (1) Outline of Assets to be Acquired Names of Assets Date of Delivery Date Seller Acquisition Price Contract (anticipated) (*1) (*2) I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building January 6, March 31, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. 44,000 million yen II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM 2022 2022 ("Mitsui Fudosan") 36,200 million yen (Additional Acquisition) Total 80,200 million yen *1 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties. *2 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded. -1- Note: This press release constitutes a general announcement concerning NBF's acquisition and disposition of assets. This press release has not been prepared for the purpose of soliciting investments from investors. Investors bear full responsibility for their investment decisions and should review the prospectus, including any amendments thereto, prepared by NBF in relation to the issuance of any new investment units for primary offering. In addition, this press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer of securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an exemption from registration of securities under the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein will not be offered, publicly or otherwise, in the United States.

(2) Outline of Assets to be Disposed Names of Assets Date of Delivery Date Transferee Disposition Price Contract (anticipated) (*3) (*4) III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg. Domestic Corporation(*5) 9,600 million yen January 6, July 1, IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. 3,900 million yen 2022 2022 Domestic Corporation(*5) V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg. 3,520 million yen Total 17,020 million yen *3 Please refer to Section 4 hereinbelow for an outline of the counterparties. *4 Miscellaneous acquisition costs, settled fixed assets tax and city-planning tax amounts as well as consumption tax are excluded. *5 The transferee of III is different from the transferee of IV and V. Book Value; Difference between Disposition Price and Book Value Book Value (*6) Difference between Disposition Price and Book Value III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg. 8,594 million yen 1,005 million yen IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. 3,272 million yen 627 million yen V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg. 2,552 million yen 967 million yen Total 14,420 million yen 2,599 million yen *6 The above figures are as of June 30, 2021 and may differ from the actual figures at the time of disposition. In addition, delivery cost will be incurred. Fractional amount less than one million yen is disregarded. (3) Acquisition Funds ・Specific Use of Disposition Funds; Intermediary; Method of Settlement Acquisition Funds (I, II)・Specific Use of Intermediary Method of Settlement Disposition Funds (III, IV, V) I. Nakanoshima Mitsui Building Funds procured through the issue of new investment units (*7), loans and cash on II. IIDABASHI GRAND BLOOM hand (anticipated) Lump-sum payment at (Additional Acquisition) None the time of delivery III. Toyo-cho Center Bldg. Repayment of debt etc. IV. NBF Niigata Telecom Bldg. V. NBF Hiroshima Tatemachi Bldg. *7 Please refer to "Notice Concerning Issue of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" released today.

(4) Outline of Forward Commitment etc. The Acquisitions I and II will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the seller 10% of the acquisition price. However, under each of the foregoing contracts, NBF will have an obligation to pay the acquisition price only where procurement of funds will have become certain, NBF will not have an obligation to pay such penalty for the reason that it is unable to pay the acquisition price due to difficulty in procuring funds. The Disposition III will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 10% of the disposition price. The Dispositions IV and V will be made pursuant to forward commitments (settlement/handover occurring one month after the execution of the contract). In case the sales contract is terminated due to a violation of contractual commitments by NBF, NBF shall be required to pay to the transferee 20% of the disposition price. 2. Outline of Assets to be Acquired (1) Reason for Acquisition The acquisition is being undertaken with the intention of enhancing NBF's portfolio in regional cities in accordance with the asset management objectives and policies set forth in NBF's articles of incorporation. When performing the current acquisition, NBFM deemed the following points especially attractive. ① Location The property is located in the Nakanoshima area where multiple lines are available, boasting excellent access to Osaka Station and the rest of Osaka, directly connected to Watanabebashi Station on the Keihan Nakanoshima Line within a one-minute walk, within a two-minute walk of Higobashi Station on the Osaka Metro Yotsubashi Line, and within an eight-minute walk of Yodoyabashi Station on the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line and the Keihan Main Line. This area has been a business hub for many years, being home to public entities such as the Osaka City Hall and Bank of Japan Osaka Branch, and a concentration of high-rise office buildings with major corporate tenants. Furthermore, recent years have seen the construction of hotels and cultural and commercial facilities, fostering high expectations for further evolution and liveliness. The property is a building with 31 above-ground floors, using glass curtain walls and stainless steel, and has excellent visibility as a landmark building. Building and Facilities, etc. This property is a highly competitive property, with high levels of basic specifications such as a rentable standard floor area of approximately 440 tsubo (1,457.07m2), a ceiling height of 2,800 mm, an OA floor of 125 mm, electric capacity of 50 VA/m2, an emergency power generator that is capable of supplying 10 VA/m2 of power to the exclusive area for a maximum of 64 hours in the event of a power outage, and ample shared space, centered on the "CUIMOTTE", a tenant dining area opened in 2019.

(2) Outline of the Asset Name of Asset Nakanoshima Mitsui Building Type of Specified Asset Real property Type of Ownership Land: ownership Building: ownership Location (Description in Real Property Register) Land: 5-2 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka 5-10 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Building: 5-2 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka (Street Address) 3-3 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku,Osaka-shi, Osaka Use (primary use listed in Real Office, Parking Area, and Retail Store Property Registry) Square meters (Description in Land: site area 4,793.79 m2 Real Property Registry) ※ In addition to the above, a part of the east side road of the property (5-10 Nakanoshima 3-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, public road 353 m2) is a public road owned by the site and is included in the acquired assets. Building: total floor space 67,672.24 m2 Structure (Description in Real Steel-framed,steel-framed reinforced concrete, reinforced concrete, flat roof, 31 floors Property Registry) above ground and 2 floors below ground Completion of Construction (Description in Real Property July 29, 2002 Registry) Matters Related to Earthquake Earthquake PML 2.9% (obtained from the building condition investigation report Resistance prepared by Engineering & Risk Services Corporation) Existence of Secured Interests None (liens) Appraisal Value ¥46,800,000,000 (Date of Valuation) (November 30, 2021) Appraiser Daiwa Real Estate Appraisal Co., Ltd. Description of Tenants Mitsui Fudosan will be the sole tenant as NBF is scheduled to lease the entire property to Mitsui Fudosan. Mitsui Fudosan is scheduled to sublease it to sublessees. The tenancy situation of the portion subject to leasing in the acquired property as of October 31, 2021 is as follows. Total Number of End Tenants 44 Total Rental Revenues Approximately ¥2,676 million (annual/rental portion, including common service fee) (*8) Lease Deposit Approximately ¥2,568 million (rental portion only) (*8)