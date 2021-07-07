Log in
    8951   JP3027670003

NIPPON BUILDING FUND INCORPORATION

(8951)
  Report
Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Nippon

07/07/2021 | 03:02am EDT
July 7, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Nippon Building Fund, Inc.

Koichi Nishiyama, Executive Director

(TSE Code : 8951)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd.

Yoshiyuki Tanabe, President and CEO

Person to Contact:

Yukio Handa, General Manager

(TEL. +81-3-3516-3370)

Notice Concerning Debt Financing

Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of July 7,

2021 concerning long-term borrowings:

Description

1. Long-term Borrowing

Amount

Interest

Expected Date of

Methods of Borrowing,

Repayment Due

Lender

Repayment, Security

Borrowed

Rate

Implementation

Date

and Guarantee etc.

Unsecured,

July 9, 2029

TAIYO LIFE

¥1.5billion

0.350%

unguaranteed,

INSURANCE

July 9, 2021

repayable in one lump

COMPANY.

¥1.5billion

0.500%

sum on repayment due

July 9, 2032

date

2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds

  1. Amount to be borrowed Total ¥3 billion
  2. Specific use of proceeds Refinancing of long-term borrowings
  3. Expected date of expenditure July, 2021

- 1 -

3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing

(Unit: million yen)

Before

After

Increase /

Financing

Financing

Decrease

Short-term borrowings

0

0

0

Long-term borrowings

27,000

27,000

0

(Floating interest rate)

Long-term borrowings

466,500

466,500

0

(Fixed interest rate)

Bonds

57,000

57,000

0

Total

550,500

550,500

0

4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information

There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on March 30, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.

End

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated July 7, 2021 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Nippon Building Fund Inc. published this content on 07 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2021 07:01:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
