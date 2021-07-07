Nippon Building Fund Incorporation : Notice Concerning Debt Financing Nippon

July 7, 2021
Notice Concerning Debt Financing
Nippon Building Fund, Inc. ("NBF") hereby provides notice that the following was decided as of July 7,
2021 concerning long-term borrowings:
Description
1. Long-term Borrowing
|
|
Amount
|
Interest
|
Expected Date of
|
Methods of Borrowing,
|
Repayment Due
|
Lender
|
Repayment, Security
|
Borrowed
|
Rate
|
Implementation
|
Date
|
|
and Guarantee etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured,
|
July 9, 2029
|
TAIYO LIFE
|
¥1.5billion
|
0.350%
|
|
unguaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
INSURANCE
|
|
|
July 9, 2021
|
repayable in one lump
|
|
|
|
|
COMPANY.
|
¥1.5billion
|
0.500%
|
|
sum on repayment due
|
July 9, 2032
|
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount, Use and Expected Date of Expenditure of Proceeds
-
Amount to be borrowed Total ¥3 billion
-
Specific use of proceeds Refinancing of long-term borrowings
-
Expected date of expenditure July, 2021
3. Status of Borrowings etc. following the financing
|
|
|
|
(Unit: million yen)
|
|
Before
|
After
|
|
Increase /
|
|
Financing
|
Financing
|
|
Decrease
|
Short-term borrowings
|
0
|
0
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
27,000
|
27,000
|
|
0
|
(Floating interest rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term borrowings
|
466,500
|
466,500
|
|
0
|
(Fixed interest rate)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bonds
|
57,000
|
57,000
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
550,500
|
550,500
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
4. Other Matters Required for Investors to Appropriately Understand and Evaluate the Above Information
There is no change to the content of "Investment Risks" of the Securities Report submitted on March 30, 2021 with respect to the risks involved in repayment etc. of the current debt financing.
End
This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese language notice dated July 7, 2021 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, overseas investors. Neither NBF nor Nippon Building Fund Management, Ltd. makes any warranties as to its accuracy or completeness.
