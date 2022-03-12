Nippon Carbon : Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

(Securities Code: 5302) March 7, 2022

To our shareholders:

Takafumi Miyashita Representative Director, CEO

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

10-7, Hatchobori, 1-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Notice of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

You are cordially notified of the 163rd Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), which will be held as indicated below.

The Company will take appropriate measures to prevent infection of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the holding of the General Meeting of Shareholders. However, the Company strongly requests that shareholders exercise their voting rights in advance in writing or via the Internet to the best of their ability and refrain from attending on the date of the General Meeting of Shareholders regardless of physical condition from the perspective of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Please review the attached Reference Documents for General Meeting of Shareholders, and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022 (JST).

Date and Time: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (JST) (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.) Venue: 8F Conference Room 801 at Tekko Kaikan

2-10,Nihonbashi-kayabacho3-chome,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Shareholders attending this General Meeting of Shareholders in person are requested to check the status of infection on the date of the meeting and take note of your own health condition. Please take measures to protect yourself from infection, such as wearing a face mask.

We plan to set alcohol disinfectant, take temperatures, etc. in front of the reception desk as measures to prevent infection. Individuals found to have a fever and those appearing unwell may be restricted entry.

We expect to prepare approximately 50 seats in the venue in order to increase the space between shareholders' seats. As a result, if all seats are filled, it is possible that entry will be restricted when you arrive at the venue on the day.

Please note that this year, the provision of gifts to attendants has been cancelled on the date of the meeting. We ask for the understanding and cooperation of our shareholders.

