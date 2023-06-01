Nippon Chemi Con : Notice of Convocation of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29,2023)

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 6997

June 7, 2023

NOTICE OF THE 76thORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to announce the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Chemi- Con Corporation (the "Company"), which will be held as described hereunder.

The Company has adopted the electronic format in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders. The items subject to measures for electronic provision are available online at the "Notice of the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29, 2023)" on the following website.

The Company's website: https://www.chemi-con.co.jp/company/ir/event/meeting/ (in Japanese)

In addition to this, the following website also provides the information online. Website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) Access the website above, search by entering the Company name or Code, choose "Basic Information" first and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m., June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Sincerely yours,

Norio Kamiyama, President

NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION

5-6-4, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan