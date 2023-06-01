Nippon Chemi Con : Notice of Convocation of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29,2023)
This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.
Securities code: 6997
June 7, 2023
NOTICE OF THE 76thORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Dear Shareholder,
We are pleased to announce the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Chemi- Con Corporation (the "Company"), which will be held as described hereunder.
The Company has adopted the electronic format in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders. The items subject to measures for electronic provision are available online at the "Notice of the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29, 2023)" on the following website.
If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m., June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Sincerely yours,
Norio Kamiyama, President
NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
5-6-4, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
MEETING AGENDA
Date and Time:10:00 a.m., June 29 (Thursday), 2023 (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
Venue:Training Room of the Company (5F), Miyako Gotanda Bldg.
East Wing, 5-6-4, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan
3. Agenda:
Items to be reported:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements and non- consolidated financial statements for the 76thfiscal term (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
2. Audit reports of consolidated financial statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board
Items to be proposed:
Proposal No. 1 Election of seven (7) Directors
Proposal No. 2 Election of one (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member
4. Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights:
To vote in writing, please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form and return the form to the Company by post to reach us by 5:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
To vote via the Internet, please use the login ID and provisional password that are stated on the voting form on the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)) and enter your approval or disapproval following the guidance on the screen, by 5:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form, we consider you have indicated your approval of the proposal.
If you vote both by voting form and via the Internet, we will treat only the vote submitted via the Internet as valid.
If you vote more than once via the Internet, we will treat only the most recent vote as valid.
Notes:
Attendees are requested to submit the voting form enclosed herewith to the reception desk when attending the meeting.
If there are any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the content of these revisions will be posted on the respective websites.
Notice Concerning COVID-19
In order to prevent the spread of infection of COVID-19, the Company will take measures to prevent infection at the venue for the General Meeting of Shareholders in consideration of the safety of shareholders. Shareholders attending the meeting in person are requested to confirm the status of infection of COVID-19 on the date of the meeting as well as their own physical condition and generally give consideration to preventing infection.
If future developments necessitate a major change in the way the general meeting of shareholders will be run, shareholders will be informed via the website below.
Introduction of the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format
Following the adoption of the electronic provision system under the amended Company Act, we decided to deliver information materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format. As for this general meeting of shareholders, we are sending a paper copy of the materials to all the shareholders as we had done, regardless of whether they have made a request for delivery of such documents.
Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders
Proposal and Reference Materials
Proposal No. 1: Election of seven (7) Directors
The terms of office of all six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we propose to add one (1) Outside Director to strengthen corporate governance, requesting the election of seven (7) Directors.
The candidates for Directors are as follows:
Rate of
No.
Name
Current Position and Responsibility in the
Attendance
at Board of
(Date of Birth)
Company
Directors
Meetings
1
Norio Kamiyama
Reappointment
President and Chief Executive Officer
20/20
(April 1, 1959)
In charge of Internal Audit Dept.
(100%)
Osamu Ishii
Director and Managing Executive Officer
2
Reappointment
CFO and Officer in charge of Accounting
20/20
(July 3, 1959)
Dept. and Officer in charge of Management
(100%)
Strategy Dept.
3
Takumi Iwata
Reappointment
Director and Senior Executive Officer
20/20
(January 20, 1962)
Division Manager of Sales Headquarters
(100%)
4
Kenichi Konno
New
Senior Executive Officer
-
(December 25, 1965)
appointment
Division Manager of Business Management
Kinya Kawakami
Reappointment
19/20
5
Outside
Outside Director
(November 20, 1951)
Independent
(95%)
officer
Suzuko Miyata
Reappointment
20/20
6
Outside
Outside Director
(April 2, 1955)
Independent
(100%)
officer
New
7
Hiroshi Yoshida
appointment
-
-
Outside
(July 24, 1955)
Independent
officer
No.
Name
Brief Personal Profile, Position, Responsibility,
Number of
Company
(Date of Birth)
and Significant Concurrent Positions
Shares Owned
April
1983
Joined Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.
November 2004
Department Manager of Ceramic and Film Capacitor
Engineering Dept. in Technical, R&D Headquarters
April
2006
Department Manager of Ceramic and Film Capacitor
Engineering Dept. in Technical, R&D Headquarters
and Department Manager of DLCAP Design Dept. in
Supercapacitor Division Headquarters
October
2006
Deputy Division Manager of Quality Assurance
Headquarters
August
2009
Division Manager of Quality Assurance Headquarters
April
2011
Division Manager in Quality Assurance, Quality
Assurance Headquarters
June
2012
Director, CQO and Division Manager of Quality
Norio Kamiyama
Assurance Headquarters
June
2013
Director, CTO and Division Manager of R&D
(April 1, 1959)
3,100
Headquarters
Reappointment
June
2014
Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division Manager
of R&D Headquarters
April
2016
Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division Manager
of R&D Headquarters and Officer in charge of Solid
1
Devices Business (Ceramic Capacitor, Varistor, Film
Capacitor, Coil) in Product Business Management
June
2018
Director, Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division
Manager of R&D Headquarters and Officer in charge
of Solid Devices Business (Ceramic Capacitor,
Varistor, Film Capacitor, Coil) in Product Business
Management
June
2019
President and Chief Executive Officer, in charge of
Internal Audit Dept. (current)
(Significant concurrent position)
Director, Europe Chemi-Con (Deutschland) GmbH
[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]
Norio Kamiyama, who has been engaged in engineering, technical and quality assurance divisions for many
years, is currently serving as the President. He has abundant experience and skill in business and corporate
management of the Group as well as in research and development and quality management. Making use of such
experience and skill, the Company can expect that he will adequately fulfill his role as a Director in decisions on
important matters and supervision of execution of business of the Group, and accordingly the Company requests
his continuing appointment as Director.
[Rate of attendance at Board of Directors meetings in fiscal 2022]
