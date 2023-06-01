Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6997   JP3701200002

NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION

(6997)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
1244.00 JPY   +1.80%
03:34aNippon Chemi Con : Notice of Convocation of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29,2023)
PU
05/26Nippon Chemi Con : 10th Medium-term Management Plan
PU
05/26Nippon Chemi Con : Financial Results Explanatory Material (FY2022)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Chemi Con : Notice of Convocation of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29,2023)

06/01/2023 | 03:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

Securities code: 6997

June 7, 2023

NOTICE OF THE 76thORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Shareholder,

We are pleased to announce the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Nippon Chemi- Con Corporation (the "Company"), which will be held as described hereunder.

The Company has adopted the electronic format in convening this General Meeting of Shareholders. The items subject to measures for electronic provision are available online at the "Notice of the 76thOrdinary General Meeting of Shareholders (June 29, 2023)" on the following website.

The Company's website: https://www.chemi-con.co.jp/company/ir/event/meeting/ (in Japanese)

In addition to this, the following website also provides the information online. Website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Listed Company Search):

https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) Access the website above, search by entering the Company name or Code, choose "Basic Information" first and then "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to view the information.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights by writing or via the Internet. Please review the Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m., June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).

Sincerely yours,

Norio Kamiyama, President

NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION

5-6-4, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

- 1 -

MEETING AGENDA

  1. Date and Time:10:00 a.m., June 29 (Thursday), 2023 (Reception starts at 9:00 a.m.)
  2. Venue:Training Room of the Company (5F), Miyako Gotanda Bldg.

East Wing, 5-6-4, Osaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

3. Agenda:

Items to be reported:1. Business report, consolidated financial statements and non- consolidated financial statements for the 76thfiscal term (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

2. Audit reports of consolidated financial statements by Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board

Items to be proposed:

Proposal No. 1 Election of seven (7) Directors

Proposal No. 2 Election of one (1) Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

- 2 -

4. Instructions for Exercising Voting Rights:

  1. To vote in writing, please indicate your approval or disapproval on the enclosed voting form and return the form to the Company by post to reach us by 5:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
  2. To vote via the Internet, please use the login ID and provisional password that are stated on the voting form on the website for exercising voting rights (https://evote.tr.mufg.jp/ (in Japanese)) and enter your approval or disapproval following the guidance on the screen, by 5:30 p.m. on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
  3. If neither approval nor disapproval of each proposal is indicated on the voting form, we consider you have indicated your approval of the proposal.
  4. If you vote both by voting form and via the Internet, we will treat only the vote submitted via the Internet as valid.
  5. If you vote more than once via the Internet, we will treat only the most recent vote as valid.

Notes:

  1. Attendees are requested to submit the voting form enclosed herewith to the reception desk when attending the meeting.
  2. If there are any revisions to the matters subject to measures for electronic provision, the content of these revisions will be posted on the respective websites.

Notice Concerning COVID-19

In order to prevent the spread of infection of COVID-19, the Company will take measures to prevent infection at the venue for the General Meeting of Shareholders in consideration of the safety of shareholders. Shareholders attending the meeting in person are requested to confirm the status of infection of COVID-19 on the date of the meeting as well as their own physical condition and generally give consideration to preventing infection.

If future developments necessitate a major change in the way the general meeting of shareholders will be run, shareholders will be informed via the website below.

https://www.chemi-con.co.jp/company/ (in Japanese)

Introduction of the system for providing informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format

Following the adoption of the electronic provision system under the amended Company Act, we decided to deliver information materials for the general meeting of shareholders in electronic format. As for this general meeting of shareholders, we are sending a paper copy of the materials to all the shareholders as we had done, regardless of whether they have made a request for delivery of such documents.

- 3 -

Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal and Reference Materials

Proposal No. 1: Election of seven (7) Directors

The terms of office of all six (6) Directors will expire at the conclusion of this General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, we propose to add one (1) Outside Director to strengthen corporate governance, requesting the election of seven (7) Directors.

The candidates for Directors are as follows:

Rate of

No.

Name

Current Position and Responsibility in the

Attendance

at Board of

(Date of Birth)

Company

Directors

Meetings

1

Norio Kamiyama

Reappointment

President and Chief Executive Officer

20/20

(April 1, 1959)

In charge of Internal Audit Dept.

(100%)

Osamu Ishii

Director and Managing Executive Officer

2

Reappointment

CFO and Officer in charge of Accounting

20/20

(July 3, 1959)

Dept. and Officer in charge of Management

(100%)

Strategy Dept.

3

Takumi Iwata

Reappointment

Director and Senior Executive Officer

20/20

(January 20, 1962)

Division Manager of Sales Headquarters

(100%)

4

Kenichi Konno

New

Senior Executive Officer

-

(December 25, 1965)

appointment

Division Manager of Business Management

Kinya Kawakami

Reappointment

19/20

5

Outside

Outside Director

(November 20, 1951)

Independent

(95%)

officer

Suzuko Miyata

Reappointment

20/20

6

Outside

Outside Director

(April 2, 1955)

Independent

(100%)

officer

New

7

Hiroshi Yoshida

appointment

-

-

Outside

(July 24, 1955)

Independent

officer

- 4 -

No.

Name

Brief Personal Profile, Position, Responsibility,

Number of

Company

(Date of Birth)

and Significant Concurrent Positions

Shares Owned

April

1983

Joined Nippon Chemi-Con Corp.

November 2004

Department Manager of Ceramic and Film Capacitor

Engineering Dept. in Technical, R&D Headquarters

April

2006

Department Manager of Ceramic and Film Capacitor

Engineering Dept. in Technical, R&D Headquarters

and Department Manager of DLCAP Design Dept. in

Supercapacitor Division Headquarters

October

2006

Deputy Division Manager of Quality Assurance

Headquarters

August

2009

Division Manager of Quality Assurance Headquarters

April

2011

Division Manager in Quality Assurance, Quality

Assurance Headquarters

June

2012

Director, CQO and Division Manager of Quality

Norio Kamiyama

Assurance Headquarters

June

2013

Director, CTO and Division Manager of R&D

(April 1, 1959)

3,100

Headquarters

Reappointment

June

2014

Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division Manager

of R&D Headquarters

April

2016

Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division Manager

of R&D Headquarters and Officer in charge of Solid

1

Devices Business (Ceramic Capacitor, Varistor, Film

Capacitor, Coil) in Product Business Management

June

2018

Director, Senior Executive Officer, CTO and Division

Manager of R&D Headquarters and Officer in charge

of Solid Devices Business (Ceramic Capacitor,

Varistor, Film Capacitor, Coil) in Product Business

Management

June

2019

President and Chief Executive Officer, in charge of

Internal Audit Dept. (current)

(Significant concurrent position)

Director, Europe Chemi-Con (Deutschland) GmbH

[Reasons for nomination as a candidate for Director]

Norio Kamiyama, who has been engaged in engineering, technical and quality assurance divisions for many

years, is currently serving as the President. He has abundant experience and skill in business and corporate

management of the Group as well as in research and development and quality management. Making use of such

experience and skill, the Company can expect that he will adequately fulfill his role as a Director in decisions on

important matters and supervision of execution of business of the Group, and accordingly the Company requests

his continuing appointment as Director.

[Rate of attendance at Board of Directors meetings in fiscal 2022]

20 out of 20 meetings (100%)

- 5 -

Disclaimer

Nippon Chemi-con Corporation published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
03:34aNippon Chemi Con : Notice of Convocation of the 76th Ordinary General Meeting of Sharehold..
PU
05/26Nippon Chemi Con : 10th Medium-term Management Plan
PU
05/26Nippon Chemi Con : Financial Results Explanatory Material (FY2022)
PU
05/10Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31,..
CI
02/06Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended Dec..
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Financial Results Explanatory Material (2Q FY2022)
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Chemi-con report 2022
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended Sept..
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Annual Financial Report 2022
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended Ju..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 156 B 1 115 M 1 115 M
Net income 2023 3 711 M 26,6 M 26,6 M
Net Debt 2023 33 832 M 242 M 242 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,68x
Yield 2023 0,61%
Capitalization 24 779 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 6 197
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1 222,00 JPY
Average target price 2 066,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target 69,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norio Kamiyama Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ikuo Uchiyama Manager-Niigata Plant
Hideaki Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Kinya Kawakami Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Minegishi Manager-Niigata Plant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION-21.52%177
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.6.95%38 797
HIROSE ELECTRIC CO.,LTD.16.08%4 747
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.-14.89%4 324
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-3.92%4 107
FANGDA CARBON NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD2.78%3 577
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer