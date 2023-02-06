Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (February 6, 2023)

February 7, 2023

－

No

No

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

February 6, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Company name: Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 6997 URL: https://www.chemi-con.co.jp/ Representative: Norio Kamiyama, President and Representative Director Inquiries: Osamu Ishii, Director Telephone: +81-3-5436-7711

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:

Quarterly financial results briefing session:

(Millions of yen rounded down, unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent Nine months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 119,899 17.0 9,013 48.0 7,806 36.1 2,053 － December 31, 2021 102,491 28.3 6,091 334.0 5,736 629.5 (13,672) － Note: Comprehensive income: For the nine months ended December 31, 2022: 6,376 million yen [ －%] For the nine months ended December 31, 2021: (11,722) million yen [ －%] Basic earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Nine months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2022 101.24 － December 31, 2021 (674.18) － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2022 164,479 51,090 30.8 March 31, 2022 156,140 44,715 28.4

Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2022: 50,739 million yen As of March 31, 2022: 44,418 million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share First quarter-end Second quarter-end Third quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended － 0.00 － 0.00 0.00 March 31, 2022 Fiscal year ending － 0.00 － March 31, 2023 Fiscal year ending － － March 31, 2023 (Forecast) Note:Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None Year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is undetermined.

3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net Sales Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Millions of % Yen yen yen yen yen Full year 160,000 14.0 11,500 30.7 9,500 18.2 3,500 － 172.60

Note: Revision of consolidated operating results forecast from the latest announcement: Yes

* Forward-looking statements in this document are forecasts we have deemed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of creation. Due to a variety of factors, actual results may differ from published forecasts.