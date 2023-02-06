Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (February 6, 2023)
Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
February 6, 2023
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022
Norio Kamiyama, President and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Osamu Ishii, Director
Telephone:
+81-3-5436-7711
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:
Quarterly financial results briefing session:
(Millions of yen rounded down, unless otherwise stated.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit (loss) attributable
to owners of parent
Nine months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
119,899
17.0
9,013
48.0
7,806
36.1
2,053
－
December 31, 2021
102,491
28.3
6,091
334.0
5,736
629.5
(13,672)
－
Note: Comprehensive income:
For the nine months ended December 31, 2022:
6,376 million yen [ －%]
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021:
(11,722) million yen [ －%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
per share
per share
Nine months ended
Yen
Yen
December 31, 2022
101.24
－
December 31, 2021
(674.18)
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
December 31, 2022
164,479
51,090
30.8
March 31, 2022
156,140
44,715
28.4
Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2022:
50,739
million yen
As of March 31, 2022:
44,418
million yen
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
－
0.00
－
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
－
0.00
－
March 31, 2023
Fiscal year ending
－
－
March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
Note:Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
Year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is undetermined.
3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Net Sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Millions of
%
Yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Full year
160,000
14.0
11,500
30.7
9,500
18.2
3,500
－
172.60
Note: Revision of consolidated operating results forecast from the latest announcement: Yes
* Forward-looking statements in this document are forecasts we have deemed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of creation. Due to a variety of factors, actual results may differ from published forecasts.
