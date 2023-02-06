Advanced search
    6997   JP3701200002

NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION

(6997)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-06 am EST
1672.00 JPY   -1.07%
03:30aNippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (February 6, 2023)
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Financial Results Explanatory Material (2Q FY2022)
PU
2022Nippon Chemi Con : Chemi-con report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Chemi Con : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 (February 6, 2023)

02/06/2023 | 03:30am EST
February 7, 2023
No
No

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

February 6, 2023

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022

Company name:

Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

6997

URL:

https://www.chemi-con.co.jp/

Representative:

Norio Kamiyama, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Osamu Ishii, Director

Telephone:

+81-3-5436-7711

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

Supplementary materials on quarterly financial results:

Quarterly financial results briefing session:

(Millions of yen rounded down, unless otherwise stated.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit (loss) attributable

to owners of parent

Nine months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

119,899

17.0

9,013

48.0

7,806

36.1

2,053

December 31, 2021

102,491

28.3

6,091

334.0

5,736

629.5

(13,672)

Note: Comprehensive income:

For the nine months ended December 31, 2022:

6,376 million yen [ %]

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021:

(11,722) million yen [ %]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Nine months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2022

101.24

December 31, 2021

(674.18)

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2022

164,479

51,090

30.8

March 31, 2022

156,140

44,715

28.4

Reference: Equity As of December 31, 2022:

50,739

million yen

As of March 31, 2022:

44,418

million yen

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

0.00

0.00

0.00

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

0.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

Note:Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

Year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is undetermined.

3. Forecast of consolidated operating results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net Sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Millions of

%

Yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

Full year

160,000

14.0

11,500

30.7

9,500

18.2

3,500

172.60

Note: Revision of consolidated operating results forecast from the latest announcement: Yes

* Forward-looking statements in this document are forecasts we have deemed to be reasonable based on information available at the time of creation. Due to a variety of factors, actual results may differ from published forecasts.

Disclaimer

Nippon Chemi-con Corporation published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 152 B 1 164 M 1 164 M
Net income 2023 4 132 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2023 32 433 M 248 M 248 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,29x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 34 271 M 262 M 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 6 197
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1 690,00 JPY
Average target price 2 150,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Norio Kamiyama Director & Chief Technology Officer
Ikuo Uchiyama Manager-Niigata Plant
Hideaki Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Kinya Kawakami Independent Outside Director
Yoshifumi Minegishi Manager-Niigata Plant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON CHEMI-CON CORPORATION8.54%262
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD.16.63%42 370
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD16.74%36 992
HUIZHOU DESAY SV AUTOMOTIVE CO., LTD.27.21%11 223
XIAMEN FARATRONIC CO., LTD.9.59%5 830
GUIZHOU SPACE APPLIANCE CO., LTD-0.66%4 476