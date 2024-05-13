Delayed
Japan Exchange
01:44:53 2024-05-13 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1,600
JPY
-0.87%
-1.42%
+2.50%
Nippon Chemiphar : Business Summary FY2023.
May 13, 2024 at 02:24 am EDT
FY2023 Business Summary
(Year Ended March 31, 2024)
（TSE 4539 ）
I. FY2023 Business Results
Sales and Income to Year-on-Year
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
% of
Amount
Sales
Net sales
31,559
100.0
Pharmaceutical products segment
30,543
96.8
Generics, proprietary products
and new drugs
26,148
82.9
Diagnostics
2,780
8.8
Others segment
1,015
3.2
Cost of sales
23,374
74.1
SG&A expenses
8,425
26.7
R&D expenses
2,419
7.7
Operating profit/loss
(241)
－
Ordinary profit/1oss
58
0.2
Net profit attributable to
owners of parent/loss
339
1.1
2
Sales and Income to Full Year Forecasts
FY2022
% of
Amount
Sales
Net sales
31,559
100.0
Pharmaceutical products segment
30,543
96.8
Generics, proprietary products
and new drugs
26,148
82.9
Diagnostics
2,780
8.8
Others segment
1,015
3.2
Cost of sales
23,374
74.1
SG&A expenses
8,425
26.7
R&D expenses
2,419
7.7
Operating profit/loss
(241)
－
Ordinary profit/loss
58
0.2
Net profit attributable to
owners of parent/loss
339
1.1
Issued on May 7, 2024.
Issued on May 12, 2023.
3
Pharmaceutical Sales to Year-on-Year
Generics, Proprietary Products and New Drugs
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
% of
Amount
Sales
Total
26,148
100.0
Generics
24,803
94.9
To medical institutions
23,698
－
To other makers*
1,105
－
Proprietary products and new drugs
1,345
5.1
Uralyt
575
－
Others
769
－
Chemiphar, ODM Generics
Total
25,881
－
Generics (ODM)
1,078
－
* Includes exports.
4
Pharmaceutical Sales to Full Year Forecasts
Generics, Proprietary Products and New Drugs
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
% of
Amount
Sales
Total
26,148
100.0
Generics
24,803
94.9
To medical institutions
23,698
－
To other makers*
1,105
－
Proprietary products and new drugs
1,345
5.1
Uralyt
575
－
Others
769
－
Chemiphar, ODM Generics
Total
25,881
－
Generics (ODM)
1,078
－
* Includes exports.
5
Sales Distribution by Launch Year
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
Distrib.
Product Lineup
Amount
(%)
FY2019 and before
22,607
91.1
FY2020
1,278
5.2
・Memantine
・Celecoxib
FY2021
414
1.7
・Eszopiclone
・Duloxetine
FY2022
502
2.0
・Febuxostat
・Esomeprazole
FY2023
－
－
・Azilsartan
Total
24,803
100.0
6
Balance Sheet
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
March 31,2023
Reason for changes
Acquisition of shares and
Cash and deposits
(1,329)
payment for construction.
Notes and accounts
receivable―trade, and
272
contract assets
Current assets
33,436
Inventories
(32)
Construction in
progress
2,242
*
Non-current assets
15,134
Investment securities
Third-party share allocation
681
by Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.
Total assets
48,571
Purchase payables
(1,965)
YOY decrease in purchases.
Current liabilities
14,766
Current portion of long-term
borrowings
150
Non-current liabilities
15,270
Long-term borrowings
1,393
*
Total net assets
18,534
Total liabilities and net assets
48,571
* Additional installation at Building No. 3 of our Tsukuba Factory.
7
Expenditure and Per Share Information
Expenditure
(¥mn)
FY2022
FY2023
YOY
Usage
Amount
Amount
(%)
Forecast
Rate (%)
Capital expenditure
573
2,747
378.9
3,700
74.3
Depreciation and amortization
1,500
1,459
(2.7)
1,450
100.7
Note to increase in capital expenditure:
We expended for additional installation at Building No. 3 of our Tsukuba Factory to meet the need for increased production.
Per Share Information
(¥)
FY2022
FY2023
Amount
Amount
Change
Forecast
Earnings per share
94.07
(50.14)
(144.21)
16.62
Book value per share
5,130.65
5,116.02
(14.63)
－
Dividends per share
50.00
50.00
－
50.00
Dividend payout ratio (%)
53.2
－
－
300.8
9
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Nippon Chemiphar Co. Ltd. published this content on
13 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
13 May 2024 06:23:05 UTC.
Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. announced that it has received ¥503.7238 million in funding from Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
Nov. 09
CI
Global EV battery supply chain puzzles over China graphite curbs
23-10-27
RE
Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. announced that it expects to receive ¥503.7238 million in funding from Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
23-10-19
CI
InnoJin Co., Ltd announced that it has received Â¥220 million in funding from Sumitomo Corporation, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd., SEED Co.,Ltd., JINS HOLDINGS Inc.
23-07-03
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
23-05-12
CI
Activist fund targets maker of Maruchan ramen noodles over governance, sources say
22-05-16
RE
Japan's Hitachi to sell about 50% of its stake in construction unit
22-01-14
RE
MOLCURE, Inc. announced that it has received ¥800 million in funding from JAFCO Group Co., Ltd., STRIVE, Inc., SBI Investment Co., Ltd., Japan Post Capital Co., Ltd., GMO Venture Partners, Inc., Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
21-08-16
CI
MOLCURE, Inc. announced that it has received ¥100 million in funding from The Dai-Ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
18-11-26
CI
MOLCURE, Inc. announced that it has received funding from GMO Venture Partners, Inc., Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.
18-03-30
CI
Tranche Update on Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on January 31, 2018.
18-01-31
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 31, 2018 has expired with 25,000 shares for ¥117.75 million.
18-01-31
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 30,000 shares, representing 0.82% for ¥141.3 million.
18-01-31
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
18-01-30
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. Announces the Phase-I Clinical Trial of NC-2500, a Novel Xanthine Oxidoreductase Inhibitor
17-11-29
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.(TSE:4539) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
17-09-18
CI
Tranche Update on Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on August 1, 2017.
17-08-01
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 1, 2017 has expired with 192,600 shares, representing 5.05% for ¥999.59 million.
17-08-01
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for 200,000 shares, representing 5.19% for ¥1,038 million.
17-08-01
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
17-07-31
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. Announces Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2017; Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year 2017
17-07-30
CI
Tranche Update on Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 31, 2016.
17-04-04
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd's Equity Buyback announced on October 31, 2016 has expired with the repurchase of 94,800 shares for ¥486.76 million.
17-03-30
CI
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2016; Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2017
17-01-30
CI
Tranche Update on Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 31, 2016.
17-01-05
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company centered on ethical pharmaceutical products and mainly engaged in the pharmaceutical, health and beauty related businesses. The Companyâs Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of ethical pharmaceutical products. Other businesses include entrusted safety testing, healthcare and real estate leasing business. The Company mainly operates in Japan and Vietnam.
More about the company
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1