FY2023 Business Summary

(Year Ended March 31, 2024)

TSE 4539

I. FY2023 Business Results

1

Sales and Income to Year-on-Year

(¥mn)

FY2022

FY2023

% of

Amount

Sales

Net sales

31,559

100.0

Pharmaceutical products segment

30,543

96.8

Generics, proprietary products

and new drugs

26,148

82.9

Diagnostics

2,780

8.8

Others segment

1,015

3.2

Cost of sales

23,374

74.1

SG&A expenses

8,425

26.7

R&D expenses

2,419

7.7

Operating profit/loss

(241)

Ordinary profit/1oss

58

0.2

Net profit attributable to

owners of parent/loss

339

1.1

2

FY2023

  1. Issued on May 7, 2024.
  2. Issued on May 12, 2023.

3

Pharmaceutical Sales to Year-on-Year

Generics, Proprietary Products and New Drugs

(¥mn)

FY2022

FY2023

% of

Amount

Sales

Total

26,148

100.0

Generics

24,803

94.9

To medical institutions

23,698

To other makers*

1,105

Proprietary products and new drugs

1,345

5.1

Uralyt

575

Others

769

Chemiphar, ODM Generics

Total

25,881

Generics (ODM)

1,078

* Includes exports.

4

5

Sales Distribution by Launch Year

(¥mn)

FY2022

FY2023

Distrib.

Product Lineup

Amount

(%)

FY2019 and before

22,607

91.1

FY2020

1,278

5.2

Memantine

Celecoxib

FY2021

414

1.7

Eszopiclone

Duloxetine

FY2022

502

2.0

Febuxostat

Esomeprazole

FY2023

Azilsartan

Total

24,803

100.0

6

Balance Sheet

(¥mn)

FY2022

FY2023

March 31,2023

Reason for changes

Acquisition of shares and

Cash and deposits

(1,329)

payment for construction.

Notes and accounts

receivable―trade, and

272

contract assets

Current assets

33,436

Inventories

(32)

Construction in

progress

2,242

*

Non-current assets

15,134

Investment securities

Third-party share allocation

681

by Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.

Total assets

48,571

Purchase payables

(1,965)

YOY decrease in purchases.

Current liabilities

14,766

Current portion of long-term

borrowings

150

Non-current liabilities

15,270

Long-term borrowings

1,393

*

Total net assets

18,534

Total liabilities and net assets

48,571

* Additional installation at Building No. 3 of our Tsukuba Factory.

7

Cash Flow

(¥mn)

(¥mn)

8

Expenditure and Per Share Information

Expenditure

(¥mn)

FY2022

FY2023

YOY

Usage

Amount

Amount

(%)

Forecast

Rate (%)

Capital expenditure

573

2,747

378.9

3,700

74.3

Depreciation and amortization

1,500

1,459

(2.7)

1,450

100.7

Note to increase in capital expenditure:

We expended for additional installation at Building No. 3 of our Tsukuba Factory to meet the need for increased production.

Per Share Information

(¥)

FY2022

FY2023

Amount

Amount

Change

Forecast

Earnings per share

94.07

(50.14)

(144.21)

16.62

Book value per share

5,130.65

5,116.02

(14.63)

Dividends per share

50.00

50.00

50.00

Dividend payout ratio (%)

53.2

300.8

9

