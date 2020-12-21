Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.    4539   JP3701600003

NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD.

(4539)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Chemiphar : Establishment of Scholarship Program at University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City. (, 311KB)

12/21/2020 | 02:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ESTABLISHMENT OF SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM AT UNIVERSITY OF

MEDICINE AND PHARMACY AT HO CHI MINH CITY

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

(TSE: 4539)

December 14, 2020

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces today that Nippon Chemiphar Vietnam Co., Ltd., (hereinafter "NC-VN") the Nippon Chemiphar Group's ASEAN base located in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, has established a Nippon Chemiphar Scholarship program at University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City in the south of Vietnam, where NC-VN has a plant.

On November 14, 2020, NC-VN held a ceremony recognizing the first scholarship recipients at the university.

In 2020, the first year of the program, NC-VN offered scholarships to students through the university from May and has selected five students from the pharmacy department chiefly based on essays submitted by students. They received scholarships in the form of grants.

The purpose of the scholarships is to support students with excellent academic records who have financial difficulties, helping to train human resources for the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam. The Nippon Chemiphar Group will continue to seek various means by which it can contribute to the development of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.

Photo of ceremony (left) and with the first scholarship recipients (right)

For further information contact: E-mail: ir@chemiphar.co.jp

Public Relations Department, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Chemiphar Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 07:28:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD.
02:28aNIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Establishment of Scholarship Program at University of Medicin..
PU
12/02NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Chemiphar announced second quarter business summary FY2020. (..
PU
09/18NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Chemiphar announced Results of early retirement package. (pdf..
PU
07/31NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : First Quarter Business Summary FY2020. (pdf,280KB)
PU
05/18NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : FY2019 Business Summary (pdf, 333KB)
PU
05/18NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Notice of Differences Between Forecasts and actual results fo..
PU
03/30NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/31NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Chemiphar announced third quarter business summary FY2019. (p..
PU
2019NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Drop Screen an allergy screening kit, has been approved for m..
PU
2019NIPPON CHEMIPHAR : Notice of differences between forecasts and actual results fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31 756 M 307 M 307 M
Net income 2020 436 M 4,21 M 4,21 M
Net Debt 2020 5 020 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 2,02%
Capitalization 8 380 M 81,1 M 81,0 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,49x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 807
Free-Float 50,6%
Chart NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kazushiro Yamaguchi President & Representative Director
Masahide Yasumoto Director & Head-Information Systems
Masanori Kutsuwada Director, Head-Legal & Compliance
Tomio Yamakawa Director & Managing Executive Officer
Yasushi Hatakeda Director & General Manager-Pharmaceutical Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON CHEMIPHAR CO., LTD.-19.92%81
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.92%406 754
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.29%299 387
PFIZER INC.1.51%209 440
NOVARTIS AG-12.39%206 857
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.56%201 214
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ