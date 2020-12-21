Nippon Chemiphar : Establishment of Scholarship Program at University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City. (, 311KB)

ESTABLISHMENT OF SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM AT UNIVERSITY OF

MEDICINE AND PHARMACY AT HO CHI MINH CITY

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

(TSE: 4539)

December 14, 2020

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. announces today that Nippon Chemiphar Vietnam Co., Ltd., (hereinafter "NC-VN") the Nippon Chemiphar Group's ASEAN base located in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam, has established a Nippon Chemiphar Scholarship program at University of Medicine and Pharmacy at Ho Chi Minh City in the south of Vietnam, where NC-VN has a plant.

On November 14, 2020, NC-VN held a ceremony recognizing the first scholarship recipients at the university.

In 2020, the first year of the program, NC-VN offered scholarships to students through the university from May and has selected five students from the pharmacy department chiefly based on essays submitted by students. They received scholarships in the form of grants.

The purpose of the scholarships is to support students with excellent academic records who have financial difficulties, helping to train human resources for the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Vietnam. The Nippon Chemiphar Group will continue to seek various means by which it can contribute to the development of Vietnam and other ASEAN countries.

Photo of ceremony (left) and with the first scholarship recipients (right)

