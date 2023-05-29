Nippon Chemiphar : Notice of the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

[Translation]

Note: This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only, without any warranty as to its accuracy or as to the completeness of the information. The Japanese original version is the sole official version.

Securities code: 4539

May 30, 2023

Kazushiro Yamaguchi

President & CEO

Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd.

2-2-3,Iwamoto-cho,Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Dear Shareholders,

Notice of the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

We would like to inform you that the 91st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (this "General Meeting of Shareholders") of Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd. (the "Company") will be held as set forth below.

Upon the convocation of this General Meeting of Shareholders, the Company adopted measures for electronic provision of materials that is contained in documents such as reference materials for general meetings of shareholders (matters subject to electronic provisioning measures) and published such information online on the Company's website. Please view the documents by accessing the Company's website specified below (only available in Japanese).

Company's website: https://www.chemiphar.co.jp/ir/stocks_information/shareholder.html

In addition to the above website, the matters subject to electronic provisioning measures are published on the website of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). Please access the website of the TSE specified below and enter "Nippon Chemiphar" in the "Issue name (company name)" field or "4539," the Company's securities code, in the "Code" field, click "Search," then "Basic information," and then "Documents for public inspection / PR information" to find the documents in the "Notice of general meeting of shareholders / Materials for general meeting of shareholders" section on the "Documents for public inspection" page.

TSE's website (JPX listed company search) (in Japanese): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show

If you are unable to attend this General Meeting of Shareholders in person, you may exercise voting rights in writing (by post) or via the Internet, etc., so you are kindly requested to review the Reference Materials for the General Meeting of Shareholders below and exercise your voting rights by 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

1