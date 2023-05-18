Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 (J-GAAP)

(In millions of yen unless otherwise stated; percentage figures show the year-on-year change.)

Forward-looking statements including performance forecasts contained in this document are based on certain reasonable presumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to management and should not be interpreted as a promise or guarantee by the Company that information or quantitative data will be achieved. Moreover, readers are advised that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors. Please refer to "(4) Future Outlook" under "1. Business Results" on page 6 for details of the presumptions that underpin performance forecasts as well as cautionary statements and other explanatory notes with respect to the use of performance forecasts.

This consolidated financial report is not subject to audit by a certified public accountant or an auditor.

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1. Business Results

Business Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the Japanese economy continued to face downward risks from overseas economic situations, including volatile raw material prices due to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and sharp fluctuations in exchange rates.

Under these circumstances, the Nippon Coke & Engineering Group recorded an increase of 49,350 million yen in consolidated net sales, compared with the previous fiscal year, to 174,062 million yen, due partly to improvement in market conditions for coking coal in the mainstay Coke Business as well as depreciation of the yen.

On the profit front, the Group recorded a consolidated operating loss of 397 million yen, compared with operating income of 12,253 million yen in the previous fiscal year. This loss was due to the impact of overvalued inventories resulting from a sharp decline in the coking coal market after a sharp rise in the market price. The Group recorded a consolidated ordinary loss of 752 million yen, compared with ordinary income of 11,454 million yen in the previous fiscal year.

The Group recorded extraordinary income of 183 million yen arising from such factors as gain on sales of non-current assets, against an extraordinary loss of 867 million yen due to loss on retirement of non-current assets.

As a result, net loss attributable to owners of the parent after income taxes stood at 1,075 million yen, compared to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 7,380 million yen in the previous fiscal year.

Segment Information

Coke Business

The Group's sales volume in the Coke Business decreased by 270,000 tonnes compared to the previous fiscal year to 1,483,000 tonnes due to decreased productions resulting from the implementation of the 2A coke kiln renewal project. However, revenues increased mainly due to better market conditions for coking coal and depreciation of the yen.

Profit decreased due to the impact of overvalued inventories resulting from a sharp decline in the coking coal market after a sharp rise in the market price.

As a result, consolidated net sales in the Coke Business amounted to 110,243 million yen, up 25,993 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. There was a consolidated operating loss of 3,880 million yen, compared to consolidated operating income of 10,308 million yen in the previous fiscal year.

Fuel and Resource Recycling Business

The Group's sales volume in the Fuel and Resource Recycling Business amounted to 1,092,000 tonnes, down 151,000 tonnes year on year, owing to factors such as a decline in capacity utilization at major customers. However, revenue increased mainly due to better market conditions for fuel-use coal and depreciation of the yen.

As a result, consolidated net sales in the Fuel and Resource Recycling Business increased 22,041 million yen year on year to 51,768 million yen. Consolidated operating income increased 986 million yen to 3,243 million yen.

(iii) Comprehensive Engineering Business

In the Comprehensive Engineering Business, revenue in the Chemical Machinery Business increased as a result of increased capital investments at many of the Group's clients as they recovered from the effects of COVID-19.

As a result, consolidated net sales in the Comprehensive Engineering Business amounted to 8,159 million yen, up 1,187 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. Consolidated operating income was 1,275 million yen, up 365 million yen year on year.

(iv) Other Businesses

In the Other Business segment, revenues increased due to the higher handling volume in the logistics business.

As a result, consolidated net sales in the Other Business segment were 3,891 million yen, up 128 million yen compared with the previous fiscal year. Consolidated operating income also increased 146 million yen year on year to 598 million yen.

Financial Position

Assets, Liabilities and Net Assets

Total assets as of March 31, 2023 stood at 140,202 million, up 11,435 million yen compared with the balance as of March 31, 2022. The main changes were merchandise and finished goods, which were up 8,177 million yen; construction in progress, which were up 3,527 million yen; raw materials and supplies, which were up 3,160 million yen; other current assets, which were up 1,112 million yen; and accounts receivable-trade, which were down 5,184 million yen.

Total liabilities as of March 31, 2023 stood at 85,925 million yen, up 14,501 million yen compared with the balance

