Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3315   JP3889610006

NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED

(3315)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:42 2022-11-21 am EST
83.00 JPY   -1.19%
12:49aNippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
08/18Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2023 J-GAAP
PU
03/30NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

11/21/2022 | 12:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

[J-GAAP]

November 11, 2022

Company name:

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd.

Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Securities code:

3315

URL: n-coke.com/en/index.html

Representative:

MATSUOKA Hiroaki, President and Representative Director

Inquiries:

OKUZONO Takayuki, General Manager, Personnel and General Affairs Department

TEL: +81-3-5560-1311

Scheduled filing date of the Company's quarterly report:

November 14, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement:

-

Preparation of quarterly financial report supplemental explanatory materials:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results briefing:

No

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Performance for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1 to September 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated Business Results (year-to-date)

(In millions of yen unless otherwise stated; percentage figures are changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income Attributable

Income

Income

to Owners of the Parent

First Half of the Fiscal Year

94,195

94.1%

-2,198

-

-3,727

-

-2,676

-

Ending March 31, 2023

First Half of the Fiscal Year

48,518

17.9%

6,113

310.2%

5,886

404.7%

3,959

601.5%

Ended March 31, 2022

Note: Comprehensive income:

First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

-2,721 million yen (-%)

First Half of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

3,958 million yen (473.2%)

Net Income per

Diluted Net Income per

Share (Yen)

Share (Yen)

First Half of the Fiscal Year

-9.20

-

Ending March 31, 2023

First Half of the Fiscal Year

13.61

-

Ended March 31, 2022

  1. Consolidated Financial Position

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

September 30, 2022

145,499

52,584

36.1

March 31, 2022

128,767

57,343

44.5

(Reference) Shareholders' equity: September 30, 2022 52,584 million yen March 31, 2022 57,343 million yen

2. Dividend Information

Dividends (Yen)

End of the

End of the

End of the

Fiscal

Total

First Quarter

First Half

Third Quarter

Year-End

Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

-

0.00

-

7.00

7.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

-

0.00

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

-

-

-

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No

Note: The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is yet to be decided. The Company intends to disclose the forecast dividend amount promptly when it is possible to do so.

1

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

3. Consolidated Performance Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

(In millions of yen unless otherwise stated; percentage figures are changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income Attributable

Net Income per

to Owners of the Parent

Share (Yen)

Full Fiscal Year

176,000

41.1%

0

-

-1,200

-

-1,500

-

-5.15

Notes: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No

Cautionary Notes

  1. Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period (changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation and application of the equity method): No

Newly included: - Excluded: -

(2) Application of Special Accounting Practices for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: No

(3) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements

(a) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No

(b) Changes in accounting policies other than (a) above: No

(c) Changes in accounting estimates: Yes

(d) Retrospective restatements: No

(4) Issued Shares (Common Stock)

(a) Number of issued shares

as of the end of the period

September 30, 2022

302,349,449 shares

March 31, 2022

302,349,449 shares

(including treasury stock)

(b) Number of shares of

treasury stock as of the

September 30, 2022

11,322,343 shares

March 31, 2022

11,321,741 shares

end of the period

(c) Average number of shares

First half of the

First half of the

for the period (fiscal

fiscal year ending

291,027,381 shares

fiscal year ended

291,028,512 shares

year-to-date)

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Note: Quarterly consolidated financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified accountants and/or corporate auditors.

Cautionary Statement and Other Explanatory Notes

Forward-looking statements including performance forecasts contained in this document are based on certain reasonable presumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to management and should not be interpreted as a promise or guarantee by the Company that information or quantitative data will be achieved. Moreover, readers are advised that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors.

2

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Financial Report

  1. Discussion of Consolidated Business Results

During the first half (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Japanese economy continued to face volatile raw material prices and risks associated with economic slowdowns outside Japan, caused by the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19.

Under these circumstances, the Nippon Coke & Engineering Group recorded an increase of 45,677 million yen in consolidated net sales, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to 94,195 million yen, due partly to improvement in market conditions for coking coal and coke products in the mainstay Coke Business as well as depreciation of the yen. On the profit front, profit margins decreased due to the sharp increase in the price of coking coal and other factors. Subsequently, market conditions for coking coal declined sharply, leading to a write-down of inventories at the end of the period. As a result, the Group recorded a consolidated operating loss of 2,198 million yen, compared with operating income of 6,113 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, and a consolidated ordinary loss of 3,727 million yen, compared with ordinary income of 5,886 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was 2,676 million yen, compared to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 3,959 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment Information

Net sales in the Coke Business increased 33,344 million yen year on year to 64,771 million yen due to the aforementioned reasons and other factors. An operating loss of 3,635 million yen was recorded, compared to operating income of 5,268 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales in the Fuel and Resource Recycling Business increased 11,916 million yen year on year to 24,132 million yen. Operating income rose 334 million yen year on year to 1,573 million yen.

In the Comprehensive Engineering Business, net sales increased 373 million yen year on year to 3,563 million yen. Operating income rose 210 million yen year on year to 505 million yen.

In the Other Businesses segment, net sales were up 42 million yen year on year to 1,728 million yen. Operating income increased 113 million yen year on year to 244 million yen.

  1. Discussion of Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 stood at 145,499 million yen, 16,732 million yen higher than the end of the previous fiscal year. The main changes were merchandise and finished goods, which were up 10,737 million yen; raw materials and supplies, which were up 2,476 million yen; and construction in progress, which was up 2,427 million yen.

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 stood at 92,915 million yen, 21,491 million yen higher than at the previous fiscal year-end. In main movements, short-term loans payable were up 21,255 million yen, other current liabilities were up 1,273 million yen, and income taxes payable were down 2,014 million yen.

Total net assets as of September 30, 2022 stood at 52,584 million yen, down 4,759 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings.

3

Disclaimer

Nippon Coke & Engineering Company Limited published this content on 21 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2022 05:48:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED
12:49aNippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal..
PU
08/18Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fis..
PU
03/30NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-div..
FA
2021NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-div..
FA
2020NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED : Ex-div..
FA
2020Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
2019Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited Reports Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
2019Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited Reports Consolidated Financial Results for t..
CI
2019NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING CO LTD : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
2019Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited's Equity Buyback announced on March 19, 2019..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 125 B 891 M 891 M
Net income 2022 7 380 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net Debt 2022 18 170 M 130 M 130 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,68x
Yield 2022 4,86%
Capitalization 24 446 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 1 034
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nippon Coke & Engineering Company, Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hiroaki Matsuoka President & Representative Director
Ikuhiko Morikawa Independent Director
Sadao Wasaka Independent Director
Akihiko Shimizu Director & Vice President
Kazuya Kage Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON COKE & ENGINEERING COMPANY, LIMITED-36.36%175
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED20.90%75 045
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED58.03%26 254
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED43.55%21 903
COAL INDIA LIMITED57.17%17 337
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED42.00%14 718