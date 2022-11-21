Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Financial Report

Discussion of Consolidated Business Results

During the first half (April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, the Japanese economy continued to face volatile raw material prices and risks associated with economic slowdowns outside Japan, caused by the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the impact of COVID-19.

Under these circumstances, the Nippon Coke & Engineering Group recorded an increase of 45,677 million yen in consolidated net sales, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to 94,195 million yen, due partly to improvement in market conditions for coking coal and coke products in the mainstay Coke Business as well as depreciation of the yen. On the profit front, profit margins decreased due to the sharp increase in the price of coking coal and other factors. Subsequently, market conditions for coking coal declined sharply, leading to a write-down of inventories at the end of the period. As a result, the Group recorded a consolidated operating loss of 2,198 million yen, compared with operating income of 6,113 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, and a consolidated ordinary loss of 3,727 million yen, compared with ordinary income of 5,886 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 was 2,676 million yen, compared to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 3,959 million yen in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment Information

Net sales in the Coke Business increased 33,344 million yen year on year to 64,771 million yen due to the aforementioned reasons and other factors. An operating loss of 3,635 million yen was recorded, compared to operating income of 5,268 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales in the Fuel and Resource Recycling Business increased 11,916 million yen year on year to 24,132 million yen. Operating income rose 334 million yen year on year to 1,573 million yen.

In the Comprehensive Engineering Business, net sales increased 373 million yen year on year to 3,563 million yen. Operating income rose 210 million yen year on year to 505 million yen.

In the Other Businesses segment, net sales were up 42 million yen year on year to 1,728 million yen. Operating income increased 113 million yen year on year to 244 million yen.

Discussion of Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of September 30, 2022 stood at 145,499 million yen, 16,732 million yen higher than the end of the previous fiscal year. The main changes were merchandise and finished goods, which were up 10,737 million yen; raw materials and supplies, which were up 2,476 million yen; and construction in progress, which was up 2,427 million yen.

Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022 stood at 92,915 million yen, 21,491 million yen higher than at the previous fiscal year-end. In main movements, short-term loans payable were up 21,255 million yen, other current liabilities were up 1,273 million yen, and income taxes payable were down 2,014 million yen.

Total net assets as of September 30, 2022 stood at 52,584 million yen, down 4,759 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to a decrease in retained earnings.