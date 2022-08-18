Nippon Coke & Engineering : Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31 2023 J-GAAP

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 August 4, 2022 Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 [J-GAAP] Company name: Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. Listed stock exchange: Tokyo Stock Exchange Securities code: 3315 URL: n-coke.com/en/index.html Representative: MATSUOKA Hiroaki, President and Representative Director Inquiries: OKUZONO Takayuki, General Manager, Personnel and General Affairs Department TEL: +81-3-5560-1311 Scheduled filing date of the Company's quarterly report: August 12, 2022 Scheduled date of dividend payment commencement: - Holding of financial results briefing: No (Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Performance for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1 to June 30, 2022) Consolidated Business Results (year-to-date) (In millions of yen unless otherwise stated; percentage figures are changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent First Quarter of the Fiscal 42,230 90.2% -672 - -1,725 - -1,169 - Year Ending March 31, 2023 First Quarter of the Fiscal 22,207 9.9% 2,761 - 2,652 - 1,733 - Year Ended March 31, 2022 Note: Comprehensive income: First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 -1,209 million yen (-%) First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 1,688 million yen (-%) Net Income Diluted Net Income per per Share (Yen) Share (Yen) First Quarter of the Fiscal -4.02 - Year Ending March 31, 2023 First Quarter of the Fiscal 5.96 - Year Ended March 31, 2022 Consolidated Financial Position (In millions of yen unless otherwise stated) Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) June 30, 2022 145,319 54,096 37.2 March 31, 2022 128,767 57,343 44.5 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: June 30, 2022 54,096 million yen March 31, 2022 57,343 million yen 2. Dividend Information Dividends (Yen) End of the End of the End of the Fiscal Total First Quarter Interim Period Third Quarter Year-End Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 - 0.00 - 7.00 7.00 Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 - Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 - - - - (forecast) Note: Revisions to the most recently announced dividend forecasts: No Note: The year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 is yet to be decided. The Company intends to disclose the forecast dividend amount promptly when it is possible to do so. 1

Nippon Coke & Engineering Co., Ltd. (3315) Consolidated Financial Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 3. Consolidated Performance Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (In millions of yen unless otherwise stated; percentage figures are changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year.) Net Sales Operating Ordinary Income Net Income Attributable Net Income per Income to Owners of the Parent Share (Yen) Interim Period 102,000 110.2% -1,300 - -2,500 - -1,900 - -6.53 Full Fiscal Year 185,000 32.6% 2,400 -410.5% 900 - 0 - 0.00 Note: Revisions to the most recently announced performance forecasts: Yes Cautionary Notes (1) Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period (changes in specified subsidiaries due to changes in the scope of consolidation and application of the equity method): No Newly included: - Excluded: - (2) Application of Special Accounting Practices for the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements: No (3) Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates, and Retrospective Restatements (a) Changes in accounting policies in accordance with revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: No (b) Changes in accounting principles other than (a) above: No (c) Changes in accounting estimates: Yes (d) Retrospective restatements: No (4) Issued Shares (Common Stock) (a) Number of issued shares as of the end of the period June 30, 2022 302,349,449 shares March 31, 2022 302,349,449 shares (including treasury stock) (b) Number of shares of treasury stock as of the June 30, 2022 11,322,183 shares March 31, 2022 11,321,741 shares end of the period (c) Average number of First quarter of the First quarter of the shares for the period fiscal year ending 291,027,533 shares fiscal year ended 291,028,651 shares (fiscal year-to-date) March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 Note: Quarterly consolidated financial reports are not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified accountants and/or corporate auditors. Cautionary Statement and Other Explanatory Notes Forward-looking statements including performance forecasts contained in this document are based on certain reasonable presumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to management and should not be interpreted as a promise or guarantee by the Company that information or quantitative data will be achieved. Moreover, readers are advised that actual results may differ materially from forecasts due to a variety of factors. 2