1. Consolidated Performance for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2024 (April 1 to June 30, 2023)

1. Qualitative Information regarding Quarterly Financial Report

Discussion of Consolidated Business Results

During the first quarter (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023) of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the Japanese economy continued to face volatile raw material prices and risks associated with economic slowdowns outside Japan caused by the conflict in Ukraine and global monetary tightening.

Under these circumstances, the Nippon Coke & Engineering Group recorded a decrease of 4,023 million yen in consolidated net sales, compared with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, to 38,207 million yen, due to the deterioration in market conditions for coking coal and decreased productions resulting from the implementation of the 2A coke kiln renewal project in the mainstay Coke Business. On the profit front, the Group recorded a consolidated operating income of 788 million yen, compared to an operating loss of 672 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, mainly due to the securing of profit margins as the volatility in the coking coal market subsided. The Group recorded a consolidated ordinary income of 523 million yen, compared to an ordinary loss of 1,725 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 was 378 million yen, compared to net loss attributable to owners of the parent of 1,169 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Segment Information

Net sales in the Coke Business fell 5,405 million yen year on year to 25,360 million yen due to the aforementioned reasons and other factors. An operating income of 39 million yen was recorded, compared to an operating loss of 1,180 million yen for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

Net sales in the Fuel and Resource Recycling Business increased 1,327 million yen year on year to 10,325 million yen. Operating income rose 414 million yen year on year to 1,005 million yen.

In the Comprehensive Engineering Business, net sales increased 43 million yen year on year to 1,698 million yen. Operating income fell 172 million yen year on year to 80 million yen.

In the Other Businesses segment, net sales were up 11 million yen year on year to 823 million yen. Operating income decreased 8 million yen year on year to 76 million yen.

Discussion of Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2023 stood at 133,537 million yen, 6,665 million yen lower than at the end of the previous fiscal year. The main changes were in machinery, equipment and vehicles, which were up 801 million yen; merchandise and finished goods, which were down 3,178 million yen; raw materials and supplies, which were down 2,424 million yen; and other current assets, which shrank by 1,793 million yen.

Total liabilities as of June 30, 2023 stood at 78,794 million yen, 7,131 million yen lower than at the previous fiscal year-end. In main movements, short-term loans payable were down 8,090 million yen.

Total net assets as of June 30, 2023 stood at 54,742 million yen, up 465 million yen compared with the end of the previous fiscal year. This was mainly attributable to an increase in retained earnings.

