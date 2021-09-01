Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3252   JP3714200007

NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(3252)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Commercial Development : Results of Operations for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

09/01/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Results of Operations

for theFirst Half ofthe Fiscal Year Ending December 31,2021

August 12, 2021

Securities code: 3252 (TSE/NSE, First Sections) https://www.ncd-jp.com/

Contents

  1. 1H of FY12/21 (January-June) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
  2. Explanation of Financial Position
  3. Real Estate for Sale as of June 30, 2021-Diversification of Areas and Use
  4. Acquisition of Tsunoda Corporation Limited
  5. Growth of JINUSHI REIT
  6. FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast
  7. Appendix
    • Alliance with a Large Leasing Company to Enhance Financial Soundness
    • Use of Long-term Leasing to Stabilize Business Operations
    • Compliance with Prime Market Listing Requirements
    • New Company Name

1. 1H of FY12/21 (January-June) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (1)

NCD made a steady progress in selling real estate for sale to large leasing companies, backed by the growing reputation among financial institutions and investors for JINUSHI Business as a real estate investment method to generate stable profits over the long-term without a risk of closure of tenants and decrease in rent even under the COVID-19 crisis.

In May 2021, NCD accelerated purchase of real estates for JINUSHI Business through acquiring all the shares of Tsunoda Corporation Limited and making it a subsidiary to acquire excellent real estates it owned.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

1H FY12/20

1H FY12/21

(Previous fiscal Year)

(Current fiscal Year)

FY12/21 Forecast

(Apr. 2020 to Sep. 2020)

(Jan. 2021 to Jun. 2021)

Net sales

18,496

26,624

51,000

Operating profit

1,637

2,499

5,400

Ordinary profit

1,453

2,442

4,200

Profit attributable to owners of parent

1,196

1,736

2,900

Net income per share (Yen)

65.45

94.98

158.59

*From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, NCD has changed its financial closing date from March 31 to December 31 upon approval of the proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on December 24, 2020. NCD has also changed the financial closing date of its domestic subsidiaries from March 31 to December 31. Accordingly, applicable period for the current fiscal year is different from that of the previous fiscal year: The second quarter consolidated accounting period and the consolidated cumulative second quarter of the previous fiscal year are from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, respectively, and those of the current fiscal year are from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, respectively.

1. 1H of FY12/21 (January-June) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (2)

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

FY12/20

1H FY12/21

Change

(Previous fiscal Year)

(Current fiscal Year)

Total assets

71,220

75,756

4,535

+

of which cash and deposits

20,897

18,915

(1,982)

of which real estate for sale

38,387

44,416

6,028

+

of which property, plant and equipment

3,436

3,493

+56

Total liabilities

46,379

49,414

3,035

+

of which borrowings

43,189

41,160

(2,028)

Net assets

24,841

26,341

1,500

+

Shareholders' equity (%)

34.9

34.8

(0.1)

1. 1H of FY12/21 (January-June) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (3)

(Millions of yen)

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

FY3/21

1H FY12/21

(9-month fiscal

See note*

period)

Net sales

39,834

74,187

29,886

50,845

26,624

Total gross profit

8,172

9,100

5,019

-

4,336

of which recurring income

1,111

2,068

1,144

-

748

(Comp.)

(13.6%)

(22.7%)

(22.8%)

(17.3%)

of which one-time income

7,060

7,032

3,874

-

3,588

(Comp.)

(86.4%)

(77.3%)

(77.2%)

(82.7%)

Operating profit

4,446

5,244

2,420

4,729

2,499

Ordinary profit

4,327

4,599

2,157

4,523

2,442

Profit attributable to owners of

2,684

3,177

1,644

3,373

1,736

parent

* FY3/21 figures

Sales and earnings for the year that ended in March 2021 are the sum of results of operations in the nine-month transitional fiscal period from April to December 2020 and in the first three months of FY12/21.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nippon Commercial Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
01:02aNIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for th..
PU
01:02aNIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT : Results of Operations for the First Half of the ..
PU
08/12NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for th..
PU
08/12Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Resul..
CI
08/12Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Ye..
CI
08/12Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Foreca..
CI
06/29NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for th..
PU
06/29Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Announces Consolidated Earnings Resul..
CI
06/29Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Forecast for the Fo..
CI
06/29Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Forecast for the Ye..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 50 500 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2021 3 050 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 30 921 M 281 M 281 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1 691,00 JPY
Average target price 1 800,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tetsuya Matsuoka President & Representative Director
Kenji Irie Managing Director & General Manager-Finance
Kensuke Shiwa Independent Outside Director
Yukinori Nagaoka Senior MD, GM-Tokyo Sales I & Manager-Tokyo
Hiroshi Harada Senior Managing Director & GM-Overseas
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.0.83%281
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.60%41 157
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.77%27 303
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.53%26 144
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.17%25 074
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.78%24 230