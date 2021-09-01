Nippon Commercial Development : Results of Operations for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

1. 1H of FY12/21 (January-June) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results (1)

NCD made a steady progress in selling real estate for sale to large leasing companies, backed by the growing reputation among financial institutions and investors for JINUSHI Business as a real estate investment method to generate stable profits over the long-term without a risk of closure of tenants and decrease in rent even under the COVID-19 crisis.

In May 2021, NCD accelerated purchase of real estates for JINUSHI Business through acquiring all the shares of Tsunoda Corporation Limited and making it a subsidiary to acquire excellent real estates it owned.

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

1H FY12/20 1H FY12/21 (Previous fiscal Year) (Current fiscal Year) FY12/21 Forecast (Apr. 2020 to Sep. 2020) (Jan. 2021 to Jun. 2021) Net sales 18,496 26,624 51,000 Operating profit 1,637 2,499 5,400 Ordinary profit 1,453 2,442 4,200 Profit attributable to owners of parent 1,196 1,736 2,900 Net income per share (Yen) 65.45 94.98 158.59

*From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, NCD has changed its financial closing date from March 31 to December 31 upon approval of the proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on December 24, 2020. NCD has also changed the financial closing date of its domestic subsidiaries from March 31 to December 31. Accordingly, applicable period for the current fiscal year is different from that of the previous fiscal year: The second quarter consolidated accounting period and the consolidated cumulative second quarter of the previous fiscal year are from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, respectively, and those of the current fiscal year are from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, respectively.