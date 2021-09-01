Nippon Commercial Development : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (Six Months Ended June 30, 2021)

Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. (3252) Financial Results for the First Quarter of FY12/21

1. Qualitative Information on Quarterly Consolidated Financial Performance

(1) Explanation of Results of Operations

From the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") has changed its financial closing date from March 31 to December 31 upon approval of the proposal: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 24, 2020. The Company has also changed the financial closing date of its domestic subsidiaries from March 31 to December 31. Accordingly, applicable period for the current fiscal year is different from that of the previous fiscal year: The second quarter consolidated accounting period and the consolidated cumulative second quarter of the previous fiscal year are from July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 and April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, respectively, and those of the current fiscal year are from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021 and January 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021, respectively. Therefore, the year-on-year comparison of results of operations has been omitted.

In the first half of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 (hereinafter, "the period under review"), the Japanese economy remained weak as the stagnated social and economic activities and the deteriorated employment environment exerted downward pressure on personal consumption under the state of emergency re-declared following the resurgence of the COVID-19 infection in April. While widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 were expected to gradually resume economic activity and boost the economic recovery trend, the economic outlook remained uncertain with signs of an increase in the number of new infections caused primarily by the new variants found at home and abroad.

In the Japanese real estate and real estate finance industries, an increase in vacancy rates and a decline in rental rates in urban areas have become obvious, affected by the shrinkage of office space or consolidation or reduction of bases in the background of widespread teleworking due to the expansion of the COVID-19 infection. However, the overall market for real estate investment has remained stable backed by the continued positive mindset of investors and low interest rates.

Please note that 80% of the tenants of our JINUSHI Business belong to the industry sectors (including the logistics industry) that deal in daily necessities. Such tenants are generally performing well due to the consumption from staying at home.

Under these circumstances, the Nippon Commercial Development Group (hereinafter "the Group") made a steady progress in selling real estate for sale to major leasing companies, backed by the growing reputation among financial institutions and investors for JINUSHI Business as a real estate investment method to generate stable profits over the long-term without a risk of closure of tenants and decrease in rent even under the COVID-19 crisis.

In May this year, we accelerated purchase of real estates for JINUSHI Business through acquiring all the shares issued by Tsunoda Corporation Limited and making it a subsidiary to acquire excellent real estates it owned.

As a result, the Group reported net sales for the period under review of 26,624 million yen, operating profit of 2,499 million yen, ordinary profit of 2,442 million yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 1,736 million yen.

Results by business segment were as follows: