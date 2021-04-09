Log in
NIPPON COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.

(3252)
Nippon Commercial Development : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Supplementary Materials for Financial Results)

04/09/2021
Results of Operations

for theFiscal YearEnded December 31, 2020

March 4, 2021

Securities code: 3252 (TSE/NSE, First Sections)

https://www.ncd‐jp.com/

Contents

  1. FY12/20 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
  2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021
  3. Explanation of Financial Position
  4. Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use
  5. Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations
  6. Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets
  7. FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast

2

(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)

1. FY12/20 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

In FY12/20, NCD changed its fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31, resulting in a nine‐month transitional fiscal period (April 1 to December 31, 2020) in FY12/20.

No tenants have vacated stores or asked for rent reductions during the COVID‐19 crisis. Sales were strong due to further increasing popularity of the JINUSHI Business.

FY3/20

FY12/20

(12‐month fiscal period)

(9‐month fiscal period )

Net sales

74,187

29,886

Operating profit

5,244

2,420

Ordinary profit

4,599

2,157

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,177

1,644

Total assets

75,054

71,220

of which cash and deposits

21,850

20,897

of which real estate for sale

43,493

38,387

of which property, plant and equipment

522

3,436

Total liabilities

51,184

46,379

of which borrowings

46,473

43,189

Net assets

23,870

24,841

Shareholders' equity (%)

31.8

34.9

Net income per share (Yen)

174.59

89.94

Net assets per share (Yen)

1,305.43

1,358.52

3

2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (1)

Profit in the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 is expected to be firm based on the solid earnings in the nine‐month transitional fiscal period that ended in December 2020.

(Millions of yen)

FY3/19 (Results)

FY3/20 (Results)

FY12/20 (Results)

FY3/21 Estimates

Net sales

39,834

74,187

29,886

50,900

Operating

4,446

5,244

2,420

4,500

profit

Ordinary

4,327

4,599

2,157

4,100

profit

Profit

2,684

3,177

1,644

3,000

*Note concerning estimates

Estimates are calculated by adding actual performance in nine‐month transitional fiscal period in FY12/20 to the estimates for the first quarter of FY12/21 (January‐March 2021). This is only an estimate that not been audited by the independent auditor. Furthermore, these estimates are not guarantees by NCD of performance in the first

quarter of FY12/21.

4

2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (2)

  • Sales temporarily increased in FY3/20 because properties were sold earlier than initially planned in order to increase financial soundness.
  • The sales and profit estimates for the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 are higher than actual sales and profit in FY3/19 as NCD expects growth in sales and earnings despite the COVID‐19 crisis.

Net sales

Profit

(Millions of yen)

(Millions of yen)

80,000

3,500

74,187

3,177

70,000

3,000

3,000

60,000

2,684

2,500

50,000

50,900

2,000

39,834

40,000

1,644

29,886

1,500

30,000

20,000

1,000

10,000

500

0

0

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

FY3/21

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

FY3/21

(9‐month fiscal period) Estimate

(9‐month fiscal period) Estimate

5

3. Explanation of Financial Position (1)

(Millions of yen)

Real estate for sale

Borrowings

Interest in the real estate market in

80,000

73,693

the JINUSHI Business has increased

significantly even during the COVID‐

60,000

69,516

19 crisis. Loans decreased by ¥3,284

46,473

43,189

million as sales are consistent with

40,000

40,993

the plan, including sales of the new

41,049

38,387

company. There was a big

43,493

improvement in the equity ratio and

20,000

other indicators of financial

soundness.

0

Real estate for sale was sold quickly

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

and other actions were taken to

improve financial soundness. In

(Millions of yen)

Net assets

Equity ratio

addition, ¥2,867 million of real

30,000

34.9%

40.0%

estate for sale was reclassified as

31.8%

35.0%

25,000

non‐current assets due to the start

30.2%

24,841

30.0%

of the long‐term leasing business.

20,000

21,611

23,870

20,304

25.0%

As a result, real estate for sales

21.7%

decreased by ¥5,105 million.

15,000

20.0%

10,000

15.0%

5,000

10.0%

5.0%

0

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

0.0

6

3. Explanation of Financial Position (2)

  • Financial indicators such as the net debt‐to‐equity (D/E) ratio (*1) and DCR (*2) significantly improved due to the measures to enhance the financial soundness.
  • Continuing to benefit from a virtuous cycle: Improving financial soundness
    • Flexible and stable fund procurement
    • Expanding the JINUSHI Business

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

Net profit margin

6.7%

4.3%

5.5%

Equity ratio

21.7%

31.8%

34.9%

Net D/E ratio

2.54 times

1.04 times

0.90 times

DCR (Debt

354%

205%

176%

Coverage Ratio)

*1 Net D/E ratio:

*2 DCR (Debt Coverage Ratio)

Net interest‐bearing debt (interest‐bearing debt minus cash and deposits) divided by net assets

Interest‐bearing debt divided by the sum of cash and deposits, investment securities, and property, plant and equipment

7

3. Explanation of Financial Position (3) JINUSHI Business and Stronger Financial Position

A powerful business model and financial position that can withstand a broad range of crises (COVID‐19, global financial crisis and others)

Stability and safety of the

JINUSHI Business scheme

Income with long‐term stability

  • Stable earnings even during the global financial crisis because of long‐term contracts with fixed terms.
  • No tenant has vacated a store and there have

been no rent reductions. About 80% of all tenants sell products that are household necessities. No rent reductions even during the COVID‐19 crisis.

No risk exposure involving natural disasters

  • No declines in earnings due to natural disasters

(earthquakes, typhoons, floods, etc.) because we do not own buildings.

Asset values are unlikely to decrease

  • Tenants pay for the construction of buildings. Upon the completion of a fixed‐term land lease, tenants pay for returning the site to a vacant lot, resulting in the return of the property with the highest possible value.

Used alliance with a large leasing

company to enhance financial soundness

Procuring funds using long‐term

loans

Loans have no financial covenants

Large credit facilities, mainly with

Japan's mega‐banks

Stable cash flows due to rental income

from owned properties

8

4. Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use

As of December 31, 2020, about 80% of the tenants of our JINUSHI Business belong to the industry sectors (including the logistics sector) that handle daily necessities such as supermarkets, home improvement stores and drug stores. Most of these tenants have been performing well even during the COVID‐19 crisis.

Diversification

Diversification

of Areas

Overseas

of Use

(U.S.)

Other

Nagoya

area

Tokyo

Tenants handling

area

daily necessities

Osaka area

  • Tokyo area Osaka area Nagoya area Other Overseas (U.S.)

Area

Definition

Tokyo area

Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba

Osaka area

Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga and Nara

Nagoya area

Aichi, Mie and Gifu

Government‐designed municipalities, core

Other

regional cities and nearby areas (excluding

Tokyo area, Osaka area and Nagoya area)

Home improvement stores

Supermarkets

Drug stores

Distribution, Factories,

Large electronics stores

Warehouses

Automobile dealers

Other*

*Other: Restaurants, memorial service facilities, etc.

Note: Based on monetary value as of December 31, 2020

9

5. Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations

We plan to increase long‐term ownership of JINUSHI Business real estate investment products in order to increase rent income, which is a consistent source of sales. The goal is to increase this consistent income as a percentage of fixed expenses in order to increase the stability of business operations and establish a framework for steady growth.

  • Cash and deposits totaled ¥20.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Some cash and deposits were used in the long‐ term leasing business.
  • Non‐current assets (land) increased ¥2,879 million mainly because ¥2,867 million of real estate for sale was reclassified as long‐term holdings.

Cash and deposits

(Millions of yen)

25,000

21,850

20,897

20,000

18,856

15,000

13,794

14,521

10,000

5,000

0

FY3/17

FY3/18

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

10

6. Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets

  • NCD has a sponsor support agreement with JINUSHI Asset Management Co., Ltd. and JINUSHI REIT. In accordance with this agreement, NCD sold 11 properties at an aggregate price of ¥12,585 million to JINUSHI REIT on January 8, 2021.
  • Sales and earnings from these 11 properties were recorded in the first quarter of FY12/21 and did not contribute to results of operations in the nine‐month transitional period that ended in December 2020.
  • JINUSHI REIT has increased its capital for five consecutive years, with the fifth round of payments completed on January 8, 2021. JINUSHI REIT therefore surpassed assets under management of ¥100 billion within five years of its establishment, which was this trust's initial goal. NCD plans to continue providing support with the medium to long‐term goal of raising assets under management to more than ¥300 billion.

Growing to over ¥300.0 billion

Fifth year:

¥109.3 billion

(Billions

of yen)

100

4th year:

¥82.3 bn

3rd year:

¥51.6 bn

50

2nd year:

¥32.2 bn

Started with

assets under

management of

¥14.6 bn

0

Jan.2017

Jan.2018

Jan.2019

Jan.2020

Jan. 2021

Medium to

long‐term plan

*Assets under management are based on appraised values when assets were

11

acquired and amounts below ¥100 million are rounded down.

7. FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast

(1) Planning on growth in both sales

(Millionsofofyen)

Net sales

Profit

(Millions of yen)

80,000

3,177

3,500

and earnings

70,000

3,000

2,900

Due to the excellent reputation of

2,684

74,187

60,000

2,500

the JINUSHI Business even during

50,000

the COVID‐19 crisis, substantial

51,000

2,000

40,000

purchases of real estate for sale are

39,834

1,644

1,500

planned in order to continue the

30,000

29,886

growth of this business.

20,000

1,000

Planning on growth of the long‐term

10,000

500

leasing business in order to build a

0

0

business portfolio with even greater

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

FY12/21

stability.

(9‐month fiscal

(Forecast)

(Yen)

period)

(2) Maintain a stable dividend

Net income per share

Payout ratio

200.00

36.8%

40.0%

The basic policy is to consistently pay a

180.00

31.5%

35.0%

stable dividend that reflects results of

160.00

31.5%

27.8%

30.0%

operations in order to distribute

140.00

149.30

158.59

174.59

earnings to shareholders while

120.00

25.0%

increasing retained earnings in order to

100.00

20.0%

build an even stronger business

80.00

89.94

15.0%

foundation in terms of stability and a

60.00

10.0%

long‐term perspective.

40.00

5.0%

20.00

0.00

FY3/19

FY3/20

FY12/20

FY12/21

0.0%

(9‐month fiscal

(Forecast)

12

period)

JINUSHI

Business

On January 10, 2022, the company name will be changed to

地主株式会社

JINUSHI Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

This presentation was prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors about the operations of Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd.

This presentation includes forward‐looking statements about the financial condition, results of operations, businesses and other items of the Nippon Commercial Development Group. These statements incorporate risks and other uncertainties because events that may occur in the future could affect the Group's performance. Consequently, the Group's actual financial condition, results of operations, business activities and other aspects of operations may differ significantly from these forward‐looking statements.

Information in this presentation about companies other than members of the Nippon Commercial Development Group is based on information available to the public and other sources. Nippon Commercial Development has not verified in any way the accuracy or suitability of this information and makes no guarantees about the accuracy or suitability of this information.

13

Disclaimer

Nippon Commercial Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ