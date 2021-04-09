Nippon Commercial Development : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Supplementary Materials for Financial Results) 04/09/2021 | 04:10am EDT Send by mail :

Contents FY12/20 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 Explanation of Financial Position Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast 2 (Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated) 1. FY12/20 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results  In FY12/20, NCD changed its fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31, resulting in a nine‐month transitional fiscal period (April 1 to December 31, 2020) in FY12/20.  No tenants have vacated stores or asked for rent reductions during the COVID‐19 crisis. Sales were strong due to further increasing popularity of the JINUSHI Business. FY3/20 FY12/20 (12‐month fiscal period) (9‐month fiscal period ) Net sales 74,187 29,886 Operating profit 5,244 2,420 Ordinary profit 4,599 2,157 Profit attributable to owners of parent 3,177 1,644 Total assets 75,054 71,220 of which cash and deposits 21,850 20,897 of which real estate for sale 43,493 38,387 of which property, plant and equipment 522 3,436 Total liabilities 51,184 46,379 of which borrowings 46,473 43,189 Net assets 23,870 24,841 Shareholders' equity (%) 31.8 34.9 Net income per share (Yen) 174.59 89.94 Net assets per share (Yen) 1,305.43 1,358.52 3 2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (1) Profit in the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 is expected to be firm based on the solid earnings in the nine‐month transitional fiscal period that ended in December 2020. (Millions of yen) FY3/19 (Results) FY3/20 (Results) FY12/20 (Results) FY3/21 Estimates Net sales 39,834 74,187 29,886 50,900 Operating 4,446 5,244 2,420 4,500 profit Ordinary 4,327 4,599 2,157 4,100 profit Profit 2,684 3,177 1,644 3,000 *Note concerning estimates Estimates are calculated by adding actual performance in nine‐month transitional fiscal period in FY12/20 to the estimates for the first quarter of FY12/21 (January‐March 2021). This is only an estimate that not been audited by the independent auditor. Furthermore, these estimates are not guarantees by NCD of performance in the first quarter of FY12/21. 4 2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (2) Sales temporarily increased in FY3/20 because properties were sold earlier than initially planned in order to increase financial soundness.

The sales and profit estimates for the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 are higher than actual sales and profit in FY3/19 as NCD expects growth in sales and earnings despite the COVID‐19 crisis. Net sales Profit (Millions of yen) (Millions of yen) 80,000 3,500 74,187 3,177 70,000 3,000 3,000 60,000 2,684 2,500 50,000 50,900 2,000 39,834 40,000 1,644 29,886 1,500 30,000 20,000 1,000 10,000 500 0 0 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 FY3/21 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 FY3/21 (9‐month fiscal period) Estimate (9‐month fiscal period) Estimate 5 3. Explanation of Financial Position (1) (Millions of yen) Real estate for sale Borrowings  Interest in the real estate market in 80,000 73,693 the JINUSHI Business has increased significantly even during the COVID‐ 60,000 69,516 19 crisis. Loans decreased by ¥3,284 46,473 43,189 million as sales are consistent with 40,000 40,993 the plan, including sales of the new 41,049 38,387 company. There was a big 43,493 improvement in the equity ratio and 20,000 other indicators of financial soundness. 0  Real estate for sale was sold quickly FY3/18 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 and other actions were taken to improve financial soundness. In (Millions of yen) Net assets Equity ratio addition, ¥2,867 million of real 30,000 34.9% 40.0% estate for sale was reclassified as 31.8% 35.0% 25,000 non‐current assets due to the start 30.2% 24,841 30.0% of the long‐term leasing business. 20,000 21,611 23,870 20,304 25.0% As a result, real estate for sales 21.7% decreased by ¥5,105 million. 15,000 20.0% 10,000 15.0% 5,000 10.0% 5.0% 0 FY3/18 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 0.0 6 3. Explanation of Financial Position (2) Financial indicators such as the net debt‐to‐equity (D/E) ratio (*1) and DCR (*2) significantly improved due to the measures to enhance the financial soundness.

Continuing to benefit from a virtuous cycle: Improving financial soundness

Flexible and stable fund procurement Expanding the JINUSHI Business

FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 Net profit margin 6.7% 4.3% 5.5% Equity ratio 21.7% 31.8% 34.9% Net D/E ratio 2.54 times 1.04 times 0.90 times DCR (Debt 354% 205% 176% Coverage Ratio) *1 Net D/E ratio: *2 DCR (Debt Coverage Ratio) Net interest‐bearing debt (interest‐bearing debt minus cash and deposits) divided by net assets Interest‐bearing debt divided by the sum of cash and deposits, investment securities, and property, plant and equipment 7 3. Explanation of Financial Position (3) JINUSHI Business and Stronger Financial Position A powerful business model and financial position that can withstand a broad range of crises (COVID‐19, global financial crisis and others) Stability and safety of the JINUSHI Business scheme Income with long‐term stability Stable earnings even during the global financial crisis because of long‐term contracts with fixed terms.

No tenant has vacated a store and there have been no rent reductions. About 80% of all tenants sell products that are household necessities. No rent reductions even during the COVID‐19 crisis. No risk exposure involving natural disasters No declines in earnings due to natural disasters (earthquakes, typhoons, floods, etc.) because we do not own buildings. Asset values are unlikely to decrease Tenants pay for the construction of buildings. Upon the completion of a fixed‐term land lease, tenants pay for returning the site to a vacant lot, resulting in the return of the property with the highest possible value. Used alliance with a large leasing company to enhance financial soundness Procuring funds using long‐term loans Loans have no financial covenants Large credit facilities, mainly with Japan's mega‐banks Stable cash flows due to rental income from owned properties 8 4. Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use As of December 31, 2020, about 80% of the tenants of our JINUSHI Business belong to the industry sectors (including the logistics sector) that handle daily necessities such as supermarkets, home improvement stores and drug stores. Most of these tenants have been performing well even during the COVID‐19 crisis. Diversification Diversification of Areas Overseas of Use (U.S.) Other Nagoya area Tokyo Tenants handling area daily necessities Osaka area Tokyo area ■ Osaka area ■ Nagoya area ■ Other ■ Overseas (U.S.) Area Definition Tokyo area Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba Osaka area Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga and Nara Nagoya area Aichi, Mie and Gifu Government‐designed municipalities, core Other regional cities and nearby areas (excluding Tokyo area, Osaka area and Nagoya area) ■ Home improvement stores ■ Supermarkets ■ Drug stores ■ Distribution, Factories, ■ Large electronics stores Warehouses ■ Automobile dealers ■ Other* *Other: Restaurants, memorial service facilities, etc. Note: Based on monetary value as of December 31, 2020 9 5. Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations We plan to increase long‐term ownership of JINUSHI Business real estate investment products in order to increase rent income, which is a consistent source of sales. The goal is to increase this consistent income as a percentage of fixed expenses in order to increase the stability of business operations and establish a framework for steady growth. Cash and deposits totaled ¥20.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Some cash and deposits were used in the long‐ term leasing business.

Non‐current assets (land) increased ¥2,879 million mainly because ¥2,867 million of real estate for sale was reclassified as long‐term holdings. Cash and deposits (Millions of yen) 25,000 21,850 20,897 20,000 18,856 15,000 13,794 14,521 10,000 5,000 0 FY3/17 FY3/18 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 10 6. Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets NCD has a sponsor support agreement with JINUSHI Asset Management Co., Ltd. and JINUSHI REIT. In accordance with this agreement, NCD sold 11 properties at an aggregate price of ¥12,585 million to JINUSHI REIT on January 8, 2021.

Sales and earnings from these 11 properties were recorded in the first quarter of FY12/21 and did not contribute to results of operations in the nine‐month transitional period that ended in December 2020.

JINUSHI REIT has increased its capital for five consecutive years, with the fifth round of payments completed on January 8, 2021. JINUSHI REIT therefore surpassed assets under management of ¥100 billion within five years of its establishment, which was this trust's initial goal. NCD plans to continue providing support with the medium to long‐term goal of raising assets under management to more than ¥300 billion. Growing to over ¥300.0 billion Fifth year: ¥109.3 billion (Billions of yen) 100 4th year: ¥82.3 bn 3rd year: ¥51.6 bn 50 2nd year: ¥32.2 bn Started with assets under management of ¥14.6 bn 0 Jan.2017 Jan.2018 Jan.2019 Jan.2020 Jan. 2021 Medium to long‐term plan *Assets under management are based on appraised values when assets were 11 acquired and amounts below ¥100 million are rounded down. 7. FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast (1) Planning on growth in both sales (Millionsofofyen) Net sales Profit (Millions of yen) 80,000 3,177 3,500 and earnings 70,000 3,000 2,900  Due to the excellent reputation of 2,684 74,187 60,000 2,500 the JINUSHI Business even during 50,000 the COVID‐19 crisis, substantial 51,000 2,000 40,000 purchases of real estate for sale are 39,834 1,644 1,500 planned in order to continue the 30,000 29,886 growth of this business. 20,000 1,000  Planning on growth of the long‐term 10,000 500 leasing business in order to build a 0 0 business portfolio with even greater FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 FY12/21 stability. (9‐month fiscal (Forecast) (Yen) period) (2) Maintain a stable dividend Net income per share Payout ratio 200.00 36.8% 40.0%  The basic policy is to consistently pay a 180.00 31.5% 35.0% stable dividend that reflects results of 160.00 31.5% 27.8% 30.0% operations in order to distribute 140.00 149.30 158.59 174.59 earnings to shareholders while 120.00 25.0% increasing retained earnings in order to 100.00 20.0% build an even stronger business 80.00 89.94 15.0% foundation in terms of stability and a 60.00 10.0% long‐term perspective. 40.00 5.0% 20.00 0.00 FY3/19 FY3/20 FY12/20 FY12/21 0.0% (9‐month fiscal (Forecast) 12 period) JINUSHI Business On January 10, 2022, the company name will be changed to 地主株式会社 JINUSHI Co., Ltd. ■ Disclaimer This presentation was prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors about the operations of Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd. This presentation includes forward‐looking statements about the financial condition, results of operations, businesses and other items of the Nippon Commercial Development Group. These statements incorporate risks and other uncertainties because events that may occur in the future could affect the Group's performance. Consequently, the Group's actual financial condition, results of operations, business activities and other aspects of operations may differ significantly from these forward‐looking statements. Information in this presentation about companies other than members of the Nippon Commercial Development Group is based on information available to the public and other sources. Nippon Commercial Development has not verified in any way the accuracy or suitability of this information and makes no guarantees about the accuracy or suitability of this information. 13 Attachments Original document

