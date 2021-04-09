Nippon Commercial Development : Results of Operations for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (Supplementary Materials for Financial Results)

Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use
Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations
Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets
FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast
2
(Millions of yen, unless otherwise stated)
1. FY12/20 Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
In FY12/20, NCD changed its fiscal year end from March 31 to December 31, resulting in a nine‐month transitional fiscal period (April 1 to December 31, 2020) in FY12/20.
No tenants have vacated stores or asked for rent reductions during the COVID‐19 crisis. Sales were strong due to further increasing popularity of the JINUSHI Business.
FY3/20
FY12/20
(12‐month fiscal period)
(9‐month fiscal period )
Net sales
74,187
29,886
Operating profit
5,244
2,420
Ordinary profit
4,599
2,157
Profit attributable to owners of parent
3,177
1,644
Total assets
75,054
71,220
of which cash and deposits
21,850
20,897
of which real estate for sale
43,493
38,387
of which property, plant and equipment
522
3,436
Total liabilities
51,184
46,379
of which borrowings
46,473
43,189
Net assets
23,870
24,841
Shareholders' equity (%)
31.8
34.9
Net income per share (Yen)
174.59
89.94
Net assets per share (Yen)
1,305.43
1,358.52
3
2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (1)
Profit in the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 is expected to be firm based on the solid earnings in the nine‐month transitional fiscal period that ended in December 2020.
(Millions of yen)
FY3/19 (Results)
FY3/20 (Results)
FY12/20 (Results)
FY3/21 Estimates
Net sales
39,834
74,187
29,886
50,900
Operating
4,446
5,244
2,420
4,500
profit
Ordinary
4,327
4,599
2,157
4,100
profit
Profit
2,684
3,177
1,644
3,000
*Note concerning estimates
Estimates are calculated by adding actual performance in nine‐month transitional fiscal period in FY12/20 to the estimates for the first quarter of FY12/21 (January‐March 2021). This is only an estimate that not been audited by the independent auditor. Furthermore, these estimates are not guarantees by NCD of performance in the first
quarter of FY12/21.
4
2. Estimates for 12‐month Period Ending March 2021 (2)
Sales temporarily increased in FY3/20 because properties were sold earlier than initially planned in order to increase financial soundness.
The sales and profit estimates for the 12‐month period ending in March 2021 are higher than actual sales and profit in FY3/19 as NCD expects growth in sales and earnings despite the COVID‐19 crisis.
Net sales
Profit
(Millions of yen)
(Millions of yen)
80,000
3,500
74,187
3,177
70,000
3,000
3,000
60,000
2,684
2,500
50,000
50,900
2,000
39,834
40,000
1,644
29,886
1,500
30,000
20,000
1,000
10,000
500
0
0
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
FY3/21
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
FY3/21
(9‐month fiscal period) Estimate
(9‐month fiscal period) Estimate
5
3. Explanation of Financial Position (1)
(Millions of yen)
Real estate for sale
Borrowings
Interest in the real estate market in
80,000
73,693
the JINUSHI Business has increased
significantly even during the COVID‐
60,000
69,516
19 crisis. Loans decreased by ¥3,284
46,473
43,189
million as sales are consistent with
40,000
40,993
the plan, including sales of the new
41,049
38,387
company. There was a big
43,493
improvement in the equity ratio and
20,000
other indicators of financial
soundness.
0
Real estate for sale was sold quickly
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
and other actions were taken to
improve financial soundness. In
(Millions of yen)
Net assets
Equity ratio
addition, ¥2,867 million of real
30,000
34.9%
40.0%
estate for sale was reclassified as
31.8%
35.0%
25,000
non‐current assets due to the start
30.2%
24,841
30.0%
of the long‐term leasing business.
20,000
21,611
23,870
20,304
25.0%
As a result, real estate for sales
21.7%
decreased by ¥5,105 million.
15,000
20.0%
10,000
15.0%
5,000
10.0%
5.0%
0
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
0.0
6
3. Explanation of Financial Position (2)
Financial indicators such as the net debt‐to‐equity (D/E) ratio (*1) and DCR (*2) significantly improved due to the measures to enhance the financial soundness.
Continuing to benefit from a virtuous cycle: Improving financial soundness
Flexible and stable fund procurement
Expanding the JINUSHI Business
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
Net profit margin
6.7%
4.3%
5.5%
Equity ratio
21.7%
31.8%
34.9%
Net D/E ratio
2.54 times
1.04 times
0.90 times
DCR (Debt
354%
205%
176%
Coverage Ratio)
*1 Net D/E ratio:
*2 DCR (Debt Coverage Ratio)
Net interest‐bearing debt (interest‐bearing debt minus cash and deposits) divided by net assets
Interest‐bearing debt divided by the sum of cash and deposits, investment securities, and property, plant and equipment
7
3. Explanation of Financial Position (3) JINUSHI Business and Stronger Financial Position
A powerful business model and financial position that can withstand a broad range of crises (COVID‐19, global financial crisis and others)
Stability and safety of the
JINUSHI Business scheme
Income with long‐term stability
Stable earnings even during the global financial crisis because of long‐term contracts with fixed terms.
No tenant has vacated a store and there have
been no rent reductions. About 80% of all tenants sell products that are household necessities. No rent reductions even during the COVID‐19 crisis.
No risk exposure involving natural disasters
No declines in earnings due to natural disasters
(earthquakes, typhoons, floods, etc.) because we do not own buildings.
Asset values are unlikely to decrease
Tenants pay for the construction of buildings. Upon the completion of a fixed‐term land lease, tenants pay for returning the site to a vacant lot, resulting in the return of the property with the highest possible value.
Used alliance with a large leasing
company to enhance financial soundness
Procuring funds using long‐term
loans
Loans have no financial covenants
Large credit facilities, mainly with
Japan's mega‐banks
Stable cash flows due to rental income
from owned properties
8
4. Real Estate for Sale as of December 31, 2020-Diversification of Areas and Use
As of December 31, 2020, about 80% of the tenants of our JINUSHI Business belong to the industry sectors (including the logistics sector) that handle daily necessities such as supermarkets, home improvement stores and drug stores. Most of these tenants have been performing well even during the COVID‐19 crisis.
Diversification
Diversification
of Areas
Overseas
of Use
(U.S.)
Other
Nagoya
area
Tokyo
Tenants handling
area
daily necessities
Osaka area
Tokyo area■ Osaka area ■ Nagoya area ■ Other ■ Overseas (U.S.)
Area
Definition
Tokyo area
Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba
Osaka area
Osaka, Hyogo, Kyoto, Shiga and Nara
Nagoya area
Aichi, Mie and Gifu
Government‐designed municipalities, core
Other
regional cities and nearby areas (excluding
Tokyo area, Osaka area and Nagoya area)
■ Home improvement stores
■ Supermarkets
■ Drug stores
■ Distribution, Factories,
■ Large electronics stores
Warehouses
■ Automobile dealers
■ Other*
*Other: Restaurants, memorial service facilities, etc.
Note: Based on monetary value as of December 31, 2020
9
5. Long‐term Leasing Business Increases the Stability of NCD's Operations
We plan to increase long‐term ownership of JINUSHI Business real estate investment products in order to increase rent income, which is a consistent source of sales. The goal is to increase this consistent income as a percentage of fixed expenses in order to increase the stability of business operations and establish a framework for steady growth.
Cash and deposits totaled ¥20.8 billion as of December 31, 2020. Some cash and deposits were used in the long‐ term leasing business.
Non‐current assets (land) increased ¥2,879 million mainly because ¥2,867 million of real estate for sale was reclassified as long‐term holdings.
Cash and deposits
(Millions of yen)
25,000
21,850
20,897
20,000
18,856
15,000
13,794
14,521
10,000
5,000
0
FY3/17
FY3/18
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
10
6. Growth of JINUSHI REIT Assets
NCD has a sponsor support agreement with JINUSHI Asset Management Co., Ltd. and JINUSHI REIT. In accordance with this agreement, NCD sold 11 properties at an aggregate price of ¥12,585 million to JINUSHI REIT on January 8, 2021.
Sales and earnings from these 11 properties were recorded in the first quarter of FY12/21 and did not contribute to results of operations in the nine‐month transitional period that ended in December 2020.
JINUSHI REIT has increased its capital for five consecutive years, with the fifth round of payments completed on January 8, 2021. JINUSHI REIT therefore surpassed assets under management of ¥100 billion within five years of its establishment, which was this trust's initial goal. NCD plans to continue providing support with the medium to long‐term goal of raising assets under management to more than ¥300 billion.
Growing to over ¥300.0 billion
Fifth year:
¥109.3 billion
(Billions
of yen)
100
4th year:
¥82.3 bn
3rd year:
¥51.6 bn
50
2nd year:
¥32.2 bn
Started with
assets under
management of
¥14.6 bn
0
Jan.2017
Jan.2018
Jan.2019
Jan.2020
Jan. 2021
Medium to
long‐term plan
*Assets under management are based on appraised values when assets were
11
acquired and amounts below ¥100 million are rounded down.
7. FY12/21 Consolidated Forecast
(1) Planning on growth in both sales
(Millionsofofyen)
Net sales
Profit
(Millions of yen)
80,000
3,177
3,500
and earnings
70,000
3,000
2,900
Due to the excellent reputation of
2,684
74,187
60,000
2,500
the JINUSHI Business even during
50,000
the COVID‐19 crisis, substantial
51,000
2,000
40,000
purchases of real estate for sale are
39,834
1,644
1,500
planned in order to continue the
30,000
29,886
growth of this business.
20,000
1,000
Planning on growth of the long‐term
10,000
500
leasing business in order to build a
0
0
business portfolio with even greater
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
FY12/21
stability.
(9‐month fiscal
(Forecast)
(Yen)
period)
(2) Maintain a stable dividend
Net income per share
Payout ratio
200.00
36.8%
40.0%
The basic policy is to consistently pay a
180.00
31.5%
35.0%
stable dividend that reflects results of
160.00
31.5%
27.8%
30.0%
operations in order to distribute
140.00
149.30
158.59
174.59
earnings to shareholders while
120.00
25.0%
increasing retained earnings in order to
100.00
20.0%
build an even stronger business
80.00
89.94
15.0%
foundation in terms of stability and a
60.00
10.0%
long‐term perspective.
40.00
5.0%
20.00
0.00
FY3/19
FY3/20
FY12/20
FY12/21
0.0%
(9‐month fiscal
(Forecast)
12
period)
JINUSHI
Business
On January 10, 2022, the company name will be changed to
地主株式会社
JINUSHI Co., Ltd.
■ Disclaimer
This presentation was prepared for the purpose of providing information to investors about the operations of Nippon Commercial Development Co., Ltd.
This presentation includes forward‐looking statements about the financial condition, results of operations, businesses and other items of the Nippon Commercial Development Group. These statements incorporate risks and other uncertainties because events that may occur in the future could affect the Group's performance. Consequently, the Group's actual financial condition, results of operations, business activities and other aspects of operations may differ significantly from these forward‐looking statements.
Information in this presentation about companies other than members of the Nippon Commercial Development Group is based on information available to the public and other sources. Nippon Commercial Development has not verified in any way the accuracy or suitability of this information and makes no guarantees about the accuracy or suitability of this information.
Nippon Commercial Development Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 08:01:06 UTC.