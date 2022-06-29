Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5214   JP3733400000

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
2640.00 JPY   -2.19%
02:37aJapan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump
RE
06/29NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/28Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh
RE
Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index snapped a four-session rally on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweight technology stocks after Wall Street fell sharply overnight on fears of an economic slowdown.

The Nikkei share average ended 0.91% lower at 26,804.60. The broader Topix lost 0.72% to 1,893.57.

"Today's market decline is solely due to Wall Street's loss, which was driven by concerns over consumption," said Shuji Hosoi, a senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Oil price gains also weigh on sentiment. Globally, the solution for this has not been identified."

Major Wall Street indexes closed sharply lower in a broad sell-off overnight, as dire consumer confidence data dampened investor optimism and fuelled worries over recession and the looming earnings season.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 5.27% and dragged the Nikkei the most. Technology investor SoftBank Group slipped 1.64% and phone company KDDI lost 1.89%.

Liquid crystal display maker Nippon Electric Glass fell 4.31% and was the top loser on the Nikkei.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings jumped 5.27% and was the top gainer on the Nikkei, after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the nation would make greatest possible use of nuclear power and secure enough power supply.

His remark came as Tokyo's heat broke nearly 150-year-old records for June and authorities warned power supply remained tight enough to raise the spectre of cuts.

The utility sector advanced 1.01% and was the top gainer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes.

Airlines and railways rose 0.84% and 0.51%, respectively. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP INC. -2.00% 606.5 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
KDDI CORPORATION -1.89% 4319 Delayed Quote.30.93%
NIKKEI 225 -0.91% 26804.6 Real-time Quote.-6.67%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. -2.19% 2640 Delayed Quote.-6.44%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.64% 5325 Delayed Quote.-0.37%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 5.27% 579 Delayed Quote.85.19%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -2.84% 46200 Delayed Quote.-28.26%
TOPIX INDEX -0.72% 1893.57 Delayed Quote.-5.27%
