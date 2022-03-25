Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.
April 28
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022
March 30
103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 3
Investors Meeting for FY 2021 Results
February 2
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2021
October 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2021
July 30
Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021 Results
July 29
Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021
April 28
Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2021
March 30
102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
February 3
Investors Meeting for FY 2020 Results
February 2
Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2020
Disclaimer
