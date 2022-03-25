Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5214   JP3733400000

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
  Report
Nippon Electric Glass : IR Calendar is updated.

03/25/2022 | 12:56am EDT
Please note that the dates of future events and announcements may be subject to change.

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2022

March 30

103rd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 3

Investors Meeting for FY 2021 Results

February 2

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2021


October 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2021

July 30

Investors Meeting for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021 Results

July 29

Announcement of Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter of FY 2021

April 28

Announcement of Financial Results for the 1st Quarter of FY 2021

March 30

102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

February 3

Investors Meeting for FY 2020 Results

February 2

Announcement of Financial Results for FY 2020

Click here to see financial results.



Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 04:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 294 B 2 410 M 2 410 M
Net income 2021 27 950 M 229 M 229 M
Net Debt 2021 16 486 M 135 M 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,46x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 257 B 2 108 M 2 108 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
EV / Sales 2022 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 6 157
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 768,00 JPY
Average target price 3 321,43 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Motoharu Matsumoto Accounting Manager
Masayuki Arioka Manager-Glass Fiber Business
Hiroki Yamazaki Director, Head-Basic Technology & Quality Audit
Haruki Matsumiya Managing Executive Officer & GM-Process Technology
Masaaki Kadomi Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.-6.48%2 120
HEXAGON AB-7.17%38 059
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-15.64%25 525
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-28.20%22 289
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED7.10%21 457
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-42.90%19 692