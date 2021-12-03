Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2020（1/2）

For the year ended December 31, 2020

About Nippon Electric Glass

Corporate Philosophy

At Nippon Electric Glass, our corporate philosophy is

a reflection of our founding mission, a statement of our devotion

to creating products infused with the very best of human

civilization for the betterment of society.

Our corporate philosophy

We strive to build a brighter future for the world by uncovering the unlimited possibilities of glass for more advanced creative manufacturing.

Firmly rooted in the traditions of our founding mission, the NEG corporate philosophy plots

a path for our quest for sustainable growth.

Thanks to material design, melting, forming, and processing technologies, glass can be infused with different properties for a broad range of functions. We are dedicated to unlocking glass's potential to make life better and more comfortable for people and communities the world over.

Contents

About Nippon Electric Glass Value Creation Strategies The Foundation of Value Creation 2 Message from the Chairman 18 Message from the President 34 Corporate Governance 4 Business and Product 37 Messages from Outside Directors Development Value Creation in Practice 38 Directors, Corporate Auditors, 6 Global Operations Executive Ofcers 8 Financial and Non-nancial 40 Compliance 22 Responding to COVID-19 Highlights 43 Risk Management 24 Research and Development 44 CSR Foundation Our Value Creation Story 26 Business Overview 46 Environment Electronics and Information Technology 10 The Transformations and Display-related Business 52 Diversity and Inclusion Optical and Electronic Device-related Advances of Nippon Electric Glass 56 Community Contribution Business 12 Strengths of Nippon Electric Glass 30 Business Overview 58 Communicating with Stakeholders 14 Value Creating Process Performance Materials and Others 16 The Value Chain and Sustainable Glass Fiber-related Business Medical Care, Heat Resistance, and