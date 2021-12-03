Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2020（1/2）
Integrated Report
For the year ended December 31, 2020
About Nippon Electric Glass
Corporate Philosophy
At Nippon Electric Glass, our corporate philosophy is
a reflection of our founding mission, a statement of our devotion
to creating products infused with the very best of human
civilization for the betterment of society.
Our corporate philosophy
We strive to build a brighter future for the world by uncovering the unlimited possibilities of glass for more advanced creative manufacturing.
Firmly rooted in the traditions of our founding mission, the NEG corporate philosophy plots
a path for our quest for sustainable growth.
Thanks to material design, melting, forming, and processing technologies, glass can be infused with different properties for a broad range of functions. We are dedicated to unlocking glass's potential to make life better and more comfortable for people and communities the world over.
Contents
About Nippon Electric Glass
Value Creation Strategies
The Foundation of Value Creation
2
Message from the Chairman
18
Message from the President
34
Corporate Governance
4
Business and Product
37
Messages from Outside Directors
Development
Value Creation in Practice
38
Directors, Corporate Auditors,
6
Global Operations
Executive Ofcers
8
Financial and Non-nancial
40
Compliance
22
Responding to COVID-19
Highlights
43
Risk Management
24
Research and Development
44
CSR Foundation
Our Value Creation Story
26
Business Overview
46
Environment
Electronics and Information Technology
10
The Transformations and
Display-related Business
52
Diversity and Inclusion
Optical and Electronic Device-related
Advances of Nippon Electric Glass
56
Community Contribution
Business
12
Strengths of Nippon Electric Glass
30
Business Overview
58
Communicating with Stakeholders
14
Value Creating Process
Performance Materials and Others
16
The Value Chain and Sustainable
Glass Fiber-related Business
Medical Care, Heat Resistance, and
Development Goals
Building Material-related Business
About
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Financial &
Nippon Electric Glass
Story
Strategies
in Practice
Value Creation
Corporate Information
Our slogan
Our vision
The world's leading manufacturer of special glass
Our goal is to become the world's leading manufacturer of special glass, with the best talent, the best technology,
and the best creative manufacturing ability. At the same time, we strive to run our Company in a way that inspires pride
among our workers and enables us to make a genuine contribution to the community. The way we see it, creative manufacturing
is achieved through state-of-the-art technological development, the highest quality standards, efcient production,
and a steady supply of products, all underpinned by a fundamental dedication to environmental sustainability.
Our values
Customer rst:
Everything is based on accurate understanding and complete satisfaction of customers'
requirements.
Get the job done:
We are dedicated to completing every task properly.
Broad minds and open communication: We think beyond existing norms and encourage frank communication among all
departments and generations.
High ethical standards:
We are bound to act ethically and in good faith in all situations.
Consideration for the environment:
We are constantly aware of the need to be considerate of the environment, and strive to
reduce our footprint.
Financial & Corporate Information
60 Analysis of Operating Results and Financial Situation
62 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. and Consolidated Subsidiaries for the Ten Most Recent Years
Consolidated Financial Statements
Corporate Information
Editorial Policy
Organizations Covered
The Nippon Electric Glass Group's 11 companies in Japan and 15 companies outside Japan are covered in this report. In cases where the coverage area of the data differs, we have indicated the appropriate coverage areas respectively.
Period of Reporting
Fiscal 2020 (January 2020 to December 2020). Some qualitative information regarding ﬁscal 2021 has also been included in this report.
Publication, Next Scheduled Publication
Issued in May 2021. Next scheduled issue in May 2022.
The Group Code of Conduct stipulates that our Group will disclose necessary corporate information in a timely and appropriate manner to enhance communication with concerned parties. Following this policy, we will continue to disclose important information related to our Group's activities to all stakeholders, including shareholders and investors, in a timely and appropriate manner.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this Integrated Report with respect to our Group's plans, outlooks, strategies, and other statements that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties.
Integrated Report 2020
1
About Nippon Electric Glass
Message from the Chairman
Our Vision
Focused on becoming
the world's leading manufacturer
of special glass
In 2020, after the WHO revealed the emergence of the COVID-19 virus, individual countries were delayed in responding, resulting in the widening spread of the pandemic. The subsequent imposition of lockdowns in an effort to contain the pandemic led to a widespread decline in economic activity. The past year has been characterized by instability as society has alternated between periods of lockdown and periods of economic activity.
In the first half of 2020, our Company, as a supplier of glass products, was also deeply affected by the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after, however, demand for glass, a product essential to the functioning of society, remained strong. In response to this situation, our Group focused on maintaining our planned levels of production despite the difficulties posed by the pandemic.
2 Nippon Electric Glass
About
Our Value Creation
Value Creation
Value Creation
The Foundation of
Financial &
Nippon Electric Glass
Story
Strategies
in Practice
Value Creation
Corporate Information
This effort was supported by our strong company-wide commitment not to allow COVID-19 to impact the sites where we continuously melt glass at a minimum temperature of 1,000°C. In addition, we opened a new manufacturing facility for glass tubing for pharmaceutical and medical use, for which demand has remained quite high, in Malaysia, a country that had also suffered significant impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. We were fortunate that our productivity in manufacturing display substrate glass, another product that enjoyed strong demand, exceeded our expectations.
We have the resilience to demonstrate our abilities without submitting to the crisis presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We developed this fortitude by overcoming the many hardships we have encountered since our founding.
One of the biggest crises in our corporate history was the flooding of our Notogawa Plant in 1990. The embankments of the Echi River, which borders the plant site, were breached one night at 1:30 a.m., and our plant was severely damaged by the floodwaters. Before the water had even subsided, our president, supported on each arm by colleagues, entered the premises. By 5:00 a.m. he had established a disaster-response headquarters and launched early recovery efforts. With a strong desire to minimize inconvenience to customers, our employees fired the furnace that evening after a nonstop effort. We will never forget the joy and relief we experienced by overcoming that almost insurmountable challenge.
Masayuki Arioka
Chairman of the Board
By the fourth day we had restarted the press forming operation to produce glass for cathode ray tubes, and by the fifth day we had started spinning glass fiber. It took several more days to return fully to normal, but our customers praised our efforts as a remarkable recovery effort, and the sense of accomplishment we felt at that time remains deeply imprinted in our DNA.
I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation and respect to all the medical professionals who have remained so dedicated to the battle against COVID-19. We are pleased to have been able to contribute to their efforts by providing a large amount of relief supplies.
Looking ahead, we recognize that our greatest mission is to continue supplying the glass products on which society depends. We intend to demonstrate our strengths at overcoming all adversity, even in midst of the pandemic, as we continue to focus on our goal of becoming the world's leading manufacturer of special glass.
Integrated Report 2020
3
