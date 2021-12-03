Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2020（2/2）

Log in
The Foundation of Value Creation

Corporate Governance

We aim to achieve medium- and long-term growth by enhancing our competitiveness with a motivated Board of Directors and strengthened supervisory functions across our management.

Our Corporate Governance Policy

We believe that to increase corporate value and achieve sustainable growth, it is essential to continue to ensure managerial transparency and strengthen supervisory functions regarding the execution of business affairs. This is our basic policy on corporate governance and we will strive to improve our organization and business systems in accordance with this policy.

Corporate Governance Structure

  • Board of Directors

The Board of Directors makes decisions on important management affairs of our Group and supervises the execution of business affairs. As of March 30, 2021, the Board of Directors consists of nine members (including two representative directors, four inside directors, and three outside directors). The Board of Directors is presided over by the Chairman of the Board. To achieve clarity of management responsibility and develop a flexible management system capable of responding to changes in the business environment, the term of Directors is set at one year. Regular Board of Directors meetings are held monthly, and extraordinary Board of Directors meetings are held when necessary. In addition, at the budget meeting held once a year, the Board of Directors

Diagram of Corporate Governance System (as of March 30, 2021)

monitors management by hearing explanations directly from the respective executive officers about the business outcomes of the current fiscal year and the budget of the next fiscal year.

We have disclosed the reasons for the appointment of each director in the Notice of the 102nd Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (held on March 30, 2021), which is available on our website. (https://www.neg.co.jp/uploads/sites/2/202103_102_en.pdf)

  • Board of Corporate Auditors

We adopt a corporate auditor system. As of March 30, 2021, the Board of Corporate Auditors consists of four Corporate Auditors, two of whom are outside Corporate Auditors. Corporate Auditors conduct audits of the Directors' execution of their duties through assessing business affairs and corporate assets and setting important audit issues according to auditing policies, plans, and assignment of duties established by the Board of Corporate Auditors. They also participate in Board of Directors meetings. Meetings of the Board of Corporate Auditors are held monthly in principle, and Corporate Auditors share information and exchange opinions at these meetings. Corporate Auditors endeavor to improve the effectiveness of their audits by deepening their understanding about the Company's business operations. For this purpose, the Corporate Auditors take various measures, such as attending the annual budget meeting and periodically questioning Directors and Executive Officers about their duties and handling of business affairs.

monitoring

General Meeting of Shareholders

Election and removal

Election and removal

Election and removal

Board of Corporate Auditors:

Independent Auditor

Coordination

2 Inside Auditors, 2 Outside Auditors

Management

Execution of duties

Audit

Audit

Board of Directors:

• Management

Consultation

6

Inside Directors (2 Representative Directors, 4 Directors)

monitoring

3

Outside Directors

• Key decision-making

Report

Appointment and dismissal of Representative Directors

Coordination

(Representative Directors) Chairman of the Board

President

Coordination

Compliance Committee

Election and removal

Information Management

Management

of Executive Ofcers

Committee

Committee

Trade Control Committee

15 Executive Ofﬁcers (4 of whom are Directors)

Nomination and

Remuneration

Advisory Committee:

Chairman of the Board,

President

3 Outside Directors

Coordination

Auditing Division (8 full-time members)

Staff Departments

Internal Control Divisions

Audit

Business Departments

Coordination Coordination

34 Nippon Electric Glass

About

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Financial &

Nippon Electric Glass

Story

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

  • Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee

As part of our efforts to strengthen our corporate governance, the Company established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to ensure transparency and objectivity in the appointment and dismissal of representative directors and in the process of determining director remuneration. The Committee deliberates on the appropriateness of matters related to the appointment and dismissal of representative directors; remuneration policies and systems for directors; the amount of remuneration determined for directors; and reports its conclusions to the Board of Directors.

The Committee comprises two representative directors and three outside directors, who represent the majority. Its membership is shown below.

Chair

Shuichi Mori (Outside Director)

Masayuki Arioka (Chairman of the Board)

Members

Motoharu Matsumoto (President)

Reiko Urade (Outside Director)

Hiroyuki Ito (Outside Director)

  • Management Committee

The Management Committee deliberates on our Company's important managerial affairs and draws up detailed action plans regarding the decisions made at the Board of Directors meetings. Management Committee meetings are held twice a month and when deemed necessary. As of March 30, 2021, the Management Committee comprises six inside directors (two of whom are representative directors) and five senior vice presidents.

  • Executive Officers

We adopt an executive officer system to promote faster decision making, ensure managerial transparency, and enhance the execution of business affairs. As of March 30, 2021, there are fifteen Executive Officers (four of whom are Directors). The President is responsible for execution of duties and the other Executive Officers execute the duties assigned to them by the President. Each Executive Officer serves for a term of one year.

Attendance of Board of Directors and Board of Corporate Auditors Meetings in Fiscal 2020

Name

Board of Directors

Board of Corporate

Auditors

Masayuki Arioka

14/14 meetings

-

Representative

(100%)

Directors

Motoharu Matsumoto

14/14 meetings

-

(100%)

Hirokazu Takeuchi

14/14 meetings

-

(100%)

Akihisa Saeki

14/14 meetings

-

Directors

(100%)

Koichi Tsuda

14/14 meetings

-

(100%)

Hiroki Yamazaki

14/14 meetings

-

(100%)

Shuichi Mori

14/14 meetings

-

(100%)

Reiko Urade

14/14 meetings

-

Outside

(100%)

Directors

11/11 meetings

Hiroyuki Ito

(100%)

-

(Since assuming

office in March 2020)

Full-time

Masahiko Ohji

14/14 meetings

13/13 meetings

(100%)

(100%)

Corporate

14/14 meetings

13/13 meetings

Auditors

Yoshihisa Hayashi

(100%)

(100%)

Outside

Katsuhiro Matsui

14/14 meetings

13/13 meetings

(100%)

(100%)

Corporate

14/14 meetings

13/13 meetings

Auditors

Tsukasa Takahashi

(100%)

(100%)

Outside Directors and Corporate Auditors

As of March 30, 2021, there are three outside Directors and two outside Corporate Auditors within our Company. Outside Directors make up one-third of all Directors.

In order to strengthen the management supervisory capabilities of the Board of Directors and other corporate administrative bodies by ensuring that they receive informed and objective advice, our outside director appointments include a corporate management expert with many years of first-hand knowledge and experience in the world of corporate management; a science expert who is specialized and highly experienced in the field of agricultural sciences; and an economist with expertise and a robust background in corporate governance and organizational management.

Outside Corporate Auditors consist of one certified accountant and tax accountant and one attorney at law, who are both independent from the Company and are highly experienced in their respective fields. They proactively perform their auditing duties and reinforce supervisory functions. When hiring outside Directors and Corporate Auditors, we base our selection on whether candidates satisfy requirements set for independent directors/corporate auditors in accordance with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's rules and regulations. At the same time, we also take into account the importance of avoiding any risks or conflicts of interest with our general shareholders.

We have registered all our outside executives as independent directors/corporate auditors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors

All of our Directors respond to an annual questionnaire to investigate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The questionnaire sent out in fiscal 2020 focused on (1) the Board of Directors in general, (2) the running of Board of Directors meetings, and (3) outside directors. While all respondents agreed with the question on whether the Board of Directors was engaged in constructive discussions, the internal directors discussed the agenda of the Board of Directors at management meetings held previously. Some voiced the opinion that fewer comments were submitted from internal directors on the Board of Directors than from outside directors. We have determined that the Board of Directors is viable and that is effective functioning has been ensured. However, we will strive to enhance deliberations at Board of Directors meetings by making improvements based on the evaluation results and will continue to evaluate its effectiveness.

Integrated Report 2020 35

The Foundation of Value Creation

Corporate Governance

Training for Directors and Auditors

During Compliance Awareness Month, which is held in October of every year, we invite outside instructors to come and give lectures on compliance to our inside directors, full-time corporate auditors, and other executives. We also hold director training seminars every year, which provide our directors with a deeper understanding of current business conditions, including those surrounding corporate governance.

Our corporate auditors participate in seminars and information exchanges with outside organizations, through which they deepen their auditing-related expertise.

For our outside directors and outside corporate auditors, prior to assuming office, we provide them with explanations about NEG's current corporate situation and systems. After they have assumed office, we provide them with opportunities to tour our production facilities and subsidiaries, both in and outside Japan, and to conduct interviews with directors and executive officers.

outside director and the majority of whose members are outside directors. Unless an equal number of Committee members differ in opinion, the decisions of the Committee are deemed to have been adopted by the Board of Directors. Grants of restricted shares are determined by the Board of Directors after consideration of individual duties and responsibilities as well as the share price after deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and are within the scope of the total amount determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The ratio of the monthly retainer, which is a fixed amount of remuneration, to the bonus and grants of restricted shares, which are variable amounts of remuneration, is generally 6:4 (fixed:variable) on a periodic payment basis.

Remuneration for corporate auditors is determined after consultation with the auditors within the scope of the total amount determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders after reference to what is offered by other companies as determined by surveys conducted by external specialized agencies.

Policy on Deciding Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Remuneration

NEG's executive compensation for directors (excluding outside directors) comprises a monthly retainer, bonuses, and grants of restricted shares; for outside directors and corporate auditors, remuneration is limited to a monthly retainer.

The total monthly remuneration for directors is within the scope determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the total amount of the bonus payment is determined at the General Meeting of Shareholders after deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee subject to the approval of the Board of Directors. The amounts of the monthly retainer and bonus for each individual director are commensurate with those of other companies and are aligned with our business performance (in the case of internal directors only), the economic environment, and objective market research data on remuneration provided by outside specialized agencies. The duties, responsibilities, and achievements of individual directors are also taken into account. The decision is made after comprehensive consideration of the above and is commensurate with what is offered by other companies. The specifics are deliberated on and decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which is chaired by an

Internal Control

Our internal control system is based on Japan's Companies Act and utilizes basic policies decided upon by the Board of Directors in order to build a system that ensures proper business operations. In addition, we have in place an internal control reporting system, which is based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and which facilitates the development and operation of a system for ensuring proper financial reporting. The condition of financial reporting-related internal controls is assessed by the internal control division (Auditing Division), which is under the direct control of the president.

In the Internal Control Report released in March 2021,

NEG's financial reporting-related internal controls for fiscal 2020 were assessed as "effective." A report by an outside auditing company also assessed the controls as being appropriate in all key aspects.

Total Amount of Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Remuneration in Fiscal 2020

Total amount of

Total amount for each type of remuneration (millions of yen)

Number of eligible

Category

remuneration

Restricted

Base

Retirement

Board Members

(millions of yen)

stock-based

Bonuses

remuneration

benefits

remuneration

Directors

338

232

36

70

-

6

(Outside Directors excluded)

Corporate Auditors

40

40

-

-

-

2

(Outside Corporate Auditors excluded)

Outside Directors and

31

31

-

-

-

6

Corporate Auditors

36 Nippon Electric Glass

About

Our Value Creation

Value Creation

Value Creation

The Foundation of

Financial &

Nippon Electric Glass

Story

Strategies

in Practice

Value Creation

Corporate Information

Messages from Outside Directors

When I was employed by a trading company, I learned that the key to good corporate management is to engender a virtuous cycle that starts with employees providing good products. This in turn ensures customer satisfaction, earns profits, returns them to employees and shareholders, and contributes to society through payment of taxes, thus meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. However, in recent years, corporate management has been required to adhere to additional new guidelines known as environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as well as the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs).

NEG has traditionally been a company that has demonstrated outstanding environmental initiatives, but in terms of governance, we now have three people, including one woman, sitting as outside directors, accounting for one-third of the Company's directors. In fiscal 2020, we established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, chaired by outside directors who represent the majority. This Committee has established and strengthened the criteria and procedures for selecting and dismissing representative directors as well as the remuneration standards for directors. In terms of actual conditions, outside directors are guaranteed the right to speak freely at Board of Directors Meetings, and the Company's representatives not only respond in good faith in each instance, but also disclose detailed minutes and materials presented at Management Committee meetings. They also afford us an opportunity to meet with the general managers of the various business groups at briefing sessions. The outside directors have been diligent in fulfilling their duties and pledge to remain so.

Outside Director

Shuichi Mori

Outside Director

Reiko Urade

Two years have now passed since I was appointed an outside director. NEG's Board of Directors Meeting has a very transparent and open question-and-answer atmosphere, and we are satisfied with the management of such meetings, which enable positive discussions to take place. Having been involved in agricultural research and education at a university for many years, which obviously has little linkage to the glass industry, I am able to express my candid opinions at the Board of Directors Meetings, and I hope to continue contributing to the sound management of the Company and the improvement of ESG initiatives. In particular, I believe that my experience and knowledge as a researcher can be useful for developing the personnel who will be responsible for research and development, which is the foundation for further business development, and for demonstrating how NEG can proceed with research and development.

In addition, since I am the first female director in NEG's history, I will do my utmost to promote corporate diversity, which includes promoting the participation of women. Studies have shown that companies that hire highly diverse talent can achieve good performance over the long term. We hope that by proactively addressing this issue, we will further develop as a sound company capable of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.

As a business scholar, I have been involved in research on the mechanisms of corporate growth and stagnation, and my life's work has been focused on researching American companies that have been highly valued for their innovation. From this experience, I have been engaged in discussions at the Board of Directors, with an awareness of the need to fully understand NEG's position in this regard.

Throughout my one-year term in this position, I have noted the strong commitment that is held in common by all Company directors: specifically, this is to develop a corporate vision we can all share to become the world's leading manufacturer of special glass. Thanks to this collective framework, Board discussions have open-minded, focused, and productive. I think it is worth noting that, despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, management's commitment to pursuing this corporate image has been unwavering.

On the other hand, in the future it will likely become ever more important to strike a balance between offensive and defensive strategies in the management approach to fulfilling this corporate image. It can be said that the real value of corporate governance lies in monitoring while providing support for such difficult management challenges. Although the responsibilities of outside directors will also become more onerous, we must do our utmost to remain cognizant of our responsibilities.

Outside Director

Hiroyuki Ito

Integrated Report 2020 37

The Foundation of Value Creation

Directors, Corporate Auditors, Executive Officers (As of March 30, 2021)

Directors

Director and

Chairman of the Board

President

Executive Vice

(Representative Director)

(Representative Director)

President

Masayuki

Motoharu

Hirokazu

Arioka

Matsumoto

Takeuchi

[Auditing]

(Research & Development,

Process Development &

Engineering, Electronic

Products Business)

Apr. 1978

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Apr. 1982

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Apr. 1982

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Mar. 1997

Appointed as General Manager of Glass

Jun. 2003

Appointed as CEO of Techneglass Inc.

Apr. 2010

Appointed as Vice President and

Fiber Division, Production

Feb. 2005

Appointed as General Manager of

Group General Manager of Electronic

Jun. 1999

Appointed as Director (incumbent)

Accounting Division

Products Group

Jun. 2002

Appointed as Vice President

Apr. 2007

Appointed as Vice President

Jun. 2013

Appointed as Director (incumbent) and

Jun. 2004

Appointed as Senior Vice President

Jun. 2011

Appointed as Director (incumbent) and

Senior Vice President

Apr. 2008

Appointed as Executive Vice President

Senior Vice President

Jan. 2017

Appointed as Executive Vice President

Jun. 2009

Appointed as President

Apr. 2013

Appointed as Executive Vice President

(incumbent)

Mar. 2015

Appointed as Chairman of the Board

Mar. 2015

Appointed as President (incumbent)

(incumbent)

Director and

Director and

Director and

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Koichi

Hiroki

Tomonori

Tsuda

Yamazaki

Kano

(Administration, Human

[Fundamental Technology,

(Display Glass Business)

Resources, Accounting,

Intellectual Property,

[Thin Film Business]

Purchasing, Corporate

Environmental

Strategy, Information

Management, Quality

Systems, Sales

Auditing, Product Safety

Management)

Management, Cooperation

[Tokyo Branch Ofﬁce,

in Research & Technology]

Security Trade Control]

Apr. 1982

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Apr. 1984

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Apr. 1989

Joined Nippon Electric Glass

Apr. 2011

Appointed as Vice President and General

Oct. 2006

Appointed as General Manager of

Mar. 2015

Appointed as General Manager of

Manager of Administrative Division

Technical Division

Display Glass Division

Mar. 2015

Appointed as Director (incumbent) and

Apr. 2011

Appointed as Vice President

Jan. 2016

Appointed as Vice President

Senior Vice President (incumbent)

Jan. 2016

Appointed as Group General Manager of

Jan. 2020

Appointed as Senior Vice President

Corporate Technology Group

(incumbent)

Mar. 2016

Appointed as Director (incumbent) and

Jan. 2021

Appointed as Group General Manager of

Senior Vice President (incumbent)

Display Glass Group (incumbent)

Mar. 2021

Appointed as Director (incumbent)

Outside Director

Outside Director

Outside Director

(Independent Director)

(Independent Director)

(Independent Director)

Shuichi

Reiko

Hiroyuki

Mori

Urade

Ito

Apr. 1972

Joined Sumitomo Corporation

Apr. 2010

Became Professor, Graduate School of

Apr. 1992

Became research associate, Faculty of

Jun. 2008

Appointed as Executive Vice President

Agriculture, Kyoto University

Economics, Shiga University

(Representative Director) of Sumitomo

Apr. 2018

Became Emeritus Professor, Kyoto

Apr. 2009

Became Professor, Faculty of Economics,

Mar. 2011

Left Sumitomo

University (incumbent) and Research

Shiga University

Mar. 2011

Appointed as President (Representative Director)

Professor, Institute for Integrated Radiation

Mar. 2020

Appointed as outside Director of Nippon

of Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.

and Nuclear Science, Kyoto University

Electric Glass (incumbent)

Jan. 2014

Appointed as Chairman (Representative

(incumbent)

Apr. 2020

Became Emeritus Professor, Shiga University

Director) of Jupiter Telecommunications

Mar. 2019

Appointed as outside Director of Nippon

(incumbent) and

Jun. 2015

Left Jupiter Telecommunications

Electric Glass (incumbent)

Professor, Faculty of Business Administration,

Mar. 2016

Appointed as outside Director of Nippon

Osaka University of Economics (incumbent)

Electric Glass (incumbent)

Jun. 2017

Appointed as outside Director of Tokai

Cable Network (incumbent)

Note: ( ) means "supervising" and [

] means "in charge" indicating work assignments of executive ofﬁcers.

38 Nippon Electric Glass

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

