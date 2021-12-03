Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2020（2/2）
The Foundation of Value Creation
Corporate Governance
We aim to achieve medium- and long-term growth by enhancing our competitiveness with a motivated Board of Directors and strengthened supervisory functions across our management.
Our Corporate Governance Policy
We believe that to increase corporate value and achieve sustainable growth, it is essential to continue to ensure managerial transparency and strengthen supervisory functions regarding the execution of business affairs. This is our basic policy on corporate governance and we will strive to improve our organization and business systems in accordance with this policy.
Corporate Governance Structure
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors makes decisions on important management affairs of our Group and supervises the execution of business affairs. As of March 30, 2021, the Board of Directors consists of nine members (including two representative directors, four inside directors, and three outside directors). The Board of Directors is presided over by the Chairman of the Board. To achieve clarity of management responsibility and develop a flexible management system capable of responding to changes in the business environment, the term of Directors is set at one year. Regular Board of Directors meetings are held monthly, and extraordinary Board of Directors meetings are held when necessary. In addition, at the budget meeting held once a year, the Board of Directors
Diagram of Corporate Governance System (as of March 30, 2021)
monitors management by hearing explanations directly from the respective executive officers about the business outcomes of the current fiscal year and the budget of the next fiscal year.
We adopt a corporate auditor system. As of March 30, 2021, the Board of Corporate Auditors consists of four Corporate Auditors, two of whom are outside Corporate Auditors. Corporate Auditors conduct audits of the Directors' execution of their duties through assessing business affairs and corporate assets and setting important audit issues according to auditing policies, plans, and assignment of duties established by the Board of Corporate Auditors. They also participate in Board of Directors meetings. Meetings of the Board of Corporate Auditors are held monthly in principle, and Corporate Auditors share information and exchange opinions at these meetings. Corporate Auditors endeavor to improve the effectiveness of their audits by deepening their understanding about the Company's business operations. For this purpose, the Corporate Auditors take various measures, such as attending the annual budget meeting and periodically questioning Directors and Executive Officers about their duties and handling of business affairs.
Appointment and dismissal of Representative Directors
Coordination
(Representative Directors) Chairman of the Board
President
Coordination
Compliance Committee
Election and removal
Information Management
Management
of Executive Ofcers
Committee
Committee
Trade Control Committee
15 Executive Ofﬁcers (4 of whom are Directors)
Nomination and
Remuneration
Advisory Committee:
Chairman of the Board,
President
3 Outside Directors
Coordination
Auditing Division (8 full-time members)
Staff Departments
Internal Control Divisions
Audit
Business Departments
Coordination Coordination
Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee
As part of our efforts to strengthen our corporate governance, the Company established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to ensure transparency and objectivity in the appointment and dismissal of representative directors and in the process of determining director remuneration. The Committee deliberates on the appropriateness of matters related to the appointment and dismissal of representative directors; remuneration policies and systems for directors; the amount of remuneration determined for directors; and reports its conclusions to the Board of Directors.
The Committee comprises two representative directors and three outside directors, who represent the majority. Its membership is shown below.
Chair
Shuichi Mori (Outside Director)
Masayuki Arioka (Chairman of the Board)
Members
Motoharu Matsumoto (President)
Reiko Urade (Outside Director)
Hiroyuki Ito (Outside Director)
Management Committee
The Management Committee deliberates on our Company's important managerial affairs and draws up detailed action plans regarding the decisions made at the Board of Directors meetings. Management Committee meetings are held twice a month and when deemed necessary. As of March 30, 2021, the Management Committee comprises six inside directors (two of whom are representative directors) and five senior vice presidents.
Executive Officers
We adopt an executive officer system to promote faster decision making, ensure managerial transparency, and enhance the execution of business affairs. As of March 30, 2021, there are fifteen Executive Officers (four of whom are Directors). The President is responsible for execution of duties and the other Executive Officers execute the duties assigned to them by the President. Each Executive Officer serves for a term of one year.
Attendance of Board of Directors and Board of Corporate Auditors Meetings in Fiscal 2020
Name
Board of Directors
Board of Corporate
Auditors
Masayuki Arioka
14/14 meetings
-
Representative
(100%)
Directors
Motoharu Matsumoto
14/14 meetings
-
(100%)
Hirokazu Takeuchi
14/14 meetings
-
(100%)
Akihisa Saeki
14/14 meetings
-
Directors
(100%)
Koichi Tsuda
14/14 meetings
-
(100%)
Hiroki Yamazaki
14/14 meetings
-
(100%)
Shuichi Mori
14/14 meetings
-
(100%)
Reiko Urade
14/14 meetings
-
Outside
(100%)
Directors
11/11 meetings
Hiroyuki Ito
(100%)
-
(Since assuming
office in March 2020)
Full-time
Masahiko Ohji
14/14 meetings
13/13 meetings
(100%)
(100%)
Corporate
14/14 meetings
13/13 meetings
Auditors
Yoshihisa Hayashi
(100%)
(100%)
Outside
Katsuhiro Matsui
14/14 meetings
13/13 meetings
(100%)
(100%)
Corporate
14/14 meetings
13/13 meetings
Auditors
Tsukasa Takahashi
(100%)
(100%)
Outside Directors and Corporate Auditors
As of March 30, 2021, there are three outside Directors and two outside Corporate Auditors within our Company. Outside Directors make up one-third of all Directors.
In order to strengthen the management supervisory capabilities of the Board of Directors and other corporate administrative bodies by ensuring that they receive informed and objective advice, our outside director appointments include a corporate management expert with many years of first-hand knowledge and experience in the world of corporate management; a science expert who is specialized and highly experienced in the field of agricultural sciences; and an economist with expertise and a robust background in corporate governance and organizational management.
Outside Corporate Auditors consist of one certified accountant and tax accountant and one attorney at law, who are both independent from the Company and are highly experienced in their respective fields. They proactively perform their auditing duties and reinforce supervisory functions. When hiring outside Directors and Corporate Auditors, we base our selection on whether candidates satisfy requirements set for independent directors/corporate auditors in accordance with the Tokyo Stock Exchange's rules and regulations. At the same time, we also take into account the importance of avoiding any risks or conflicts of interest with our general shareholders.
We have registered all our outside executives as independent directors/corporate auditors with the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors
All of our Directors respond to an annual questionnaire to investigate the effectiveness of the Board of Directors. The questionnaire sent out in fiscal 2020 focused on (1) the Board of Directors in general, (2) the running of Board of Directors meetings, and (3) outside directors. While all respondents agreed with the question on whether the Board of Directors was engaged in constructive discussions, the internal directors discussed the agenda of the Board of Directors at management meetings held previously. Some voiced the opinion that fewer comments were submitted from internal directors on the Board of Directors than from outside directors. We have determined that the Board of Directors is viable and that is effective functioning has been ensured. However, we will strive to enhance deliberations at Board of Directors meetings by making improvements based on the evaluation results and will continue to evaluate its effectiveness.
Training for Directors and Auditors
During Compliance Awareness Month, which is held in October of every year, we invite outside instructors to come and give lectures on compliance to our inside directors, full-time corporate auditors, and other executives. We also hold director training seminars every year, which provide our directors with a deeper understanding of current business conditions, including those surrounding corporate governance.
Our corporate auditors participate in seminars and information exchanges with outside organizations, through which they deepen their auditing-related expertise.
For our outside directors and outside corporate auditors, prior to assuming office, we provide them with explanations about NEG's current corporate situation and systems. After they have assumed office, we provide them with opportunities to tour our production facilities and subsidiaries, both in and outside Japan, and to conduct interviews with directors and executive officers.
outside director and the majority of whose members are outside directors. Unless an equal number of Committee members differ in opinion, the decisions of the Committee are deemed to have been adopted by the Board of Directors. Grants of restricted shares are determined by the Board of Directors after consideration of individual duties and responsibilities as well as the share price after deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee and are within the scope of the total amount determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders.
The ratio of the monthly retainer, which is a fixed amount of remuneration, to the bonus and grants of restricted shares, which are variable amounts of remuneration, is generally 6:4 (fixed:variable) on a periodic payment basis.
Remuneration for corporate auditors is determined after consultation with the auditors within the scope of the total amount determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders after reference to what is offered by other companies as determined by surveys conducted by external specialized agencies.
Policy on Deciding Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Remuneration
NEG's executive compensation for directors (excluding outside directors) comprises a monthly retainer, bonuses, and grants of restricted shares; for outside directors and corporate auditors, remuneration is limited to a monthly retainer.
The total monthly remuneration for directors is within the scope determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders, and the total amount of the bonus payment is determined at the General Meeting of Shareholders after deliberation by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee subject to the approval of the Board of Directors. The amounts of the monthly retainer and bonus for each individual director are commensurate with those of other companies and are aligned with our business performance (in the case of internal directors only), the economic environment, and objective market research data on remuneration provided by outside specialized agencies. The duties, responsibilities, and achievements of individual directors are also taken into account. The decision is made after comprehensive consideration of the above and is commensurate with what is offered by other companies. The specifics are deliberated on and decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, which is chaired by an
Internal Control
Our internal control system is based on Japan's Companies Act and utilizes basic policies decided upon by the Board of Directors in order to build a system that ensures proper business operations. In addition, we have in place an internal control reporting system, which is based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act and which facilitates the development and operation of a system for ensuring proper financial reporting. The condition of financial reporting-related internal controls is assessed by the internal control division (Auditing Division), which is under the direct control of the president.
In the Internal Control Report released in March 2021,
NEG's financial reporting-related internal controls for fiscal 2020 were assessed as "effective." A report by an outside auditing company also assessed the controls as being appropriate in all key aspects.
Total Amount of Directors' and Corporate Auditors' Remuneration in Fiscal 2020
Total amount of
Total amount for each type of remuneration (millions of yen)
Number of eligible
Category
remuneration
Restricted
Base
Retirement
Board Members
(millions of yen)
stock-based
Bonuses
remuneration
benefits
remuneration
Directors
338
232
36
70
-
6
(Outside Directors excluded)
Corporate Auditors
40
40
-
-
-
2
(Outside Corporate Auditors excluded)
Outside Directors and
31
31
-
-
-
6
Corporate Auditors
Messages from Outside Directors
When I was employed by a trading company, I learned that the key to good corporate management is to engender a virtuous cycle that starts with employees providing good products. This in turn ensures customer satisfaction, earns profits, returns them to employees and shareholders, and contributes to society through payment of taxes, thus meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. However, in recent years, corporate management has been required to adhere to additional new guidelines known as environment, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as well as the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs).
NEG has traditionally been a company that has demonstrated outstanding environmental initiatives, but in terms of governance, we now have three people, including one woman, sitting as outside directors, accounting for one-third of the Company's directors. In fiscal 2020, we established the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, chaired by outside directors who represent the majority. This Committee has established and strengthened the criteria and procedures for selecting and dismissing representative directors as well as the remuneration standards for directors. In terms of actual conditions, outside directors are guaranteed the right to speak freely at Board of Directors Meetings, and the Company's representatives not only respond in good faith in each instance, but also disclose detailed minutes and materials presented at Management Committee meetings. They also afford us an opportunity to meet with the general managers of the various business groups at briefing sessions. The outside directors have been diligent in fulfilling their duties and pledge to remain so.
Outside Director
Shuichi Mori
Outside Director
Reiko Urade
Two years have now passed since I was appointed an outside director. NEG's Board of Directors Meeting has a very transparent and open question-and-answer atmosphere, and we are satisfied with the management of such meetings, which enable positive discussions to take place. Having been involved in agricultural research and education at a university for many years, which obviously has little linkage to the glass industry, I am able to express my candid opinions at the Board of Directors Meetings, and I hope to continue contributing to the sound management of the Company and the improvement of ESG initiatives. In particular, I believe that my experience and knowledge as a researcher can be useful for developing the personnel who will be responsible for research and development, which is the foundation for further business development, and for demonstrating how NEG can proceed with research and development.
In addition, since I am the first female director in NEG's history, I will do my utmost to promote corporate diversity, which includes promoting the participation of women. Studies have shown that companies that hire highly diverse talent can achieve good performance over the long term. We hope that by proactively addressing this issue, we will further develop as a sound company capable of fulfilling its corporate social responsibility.
As a business scholar, I have been involved in research on the mechanisms of corporate growth and stagnation, and my life's work has been focused on researching American companies that have been highly valued for their innovation. From this experience, I have been engaged in discussions at the Board of Directors, with an awareness of the need to fully understand NEG's position in this regard.
Throughout my one-year term in this position, I have noted the strong commitment that is held in common by all Company directors: specifically, this is to develop a corporate vision we can all share to become the world's leading manufacturer of special glass. Thanks to this collective framework, Board discussions have open-minded, focused, and productive. I think it is worth noting that, despite the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, management's commitment to pursuing this corporate image has been unwavering.
On the other hand, in the future it will likely become ever more important to strike a balance between offensive and defensive strategies in the management approach to fulfilling this corporate image. It can be said that the real value of corporate governance lies in monitoring while providing support for such difficult management challenges. Although the responsibilities of outside directors will also become more onerous, we must do our utmost to remain cognizant of our responsibilities.
Outside Director
Hiroyuki Ito
Directors
Director and
Chairman of the Board
President
Executive Vice
(Representative Director)
(Representative Director)
President
Masayuki
Motoharu
Hirokazu
Arioka
Matsumoto
Takeuchi
[Auditing]
(Research & Development,
Process Development &
Engineering, Electronic
Products Business)
Apr. 1978
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Apr. 1982
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Apr. 1982
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Mar. 1997
Appointed as General Manager of Glass
Jun. 2003
Appointed as CEO of Techneglass Inc.
Apr. 2010
Appointed as Vice President and
Fiber Division, Production
Feb. 2005
Appointed as General Manager of
Group General Manager of Electronic
Jun. 1999
Appointed as Director (incumbent)
Accounting Division
Products Group
Jun. 2002
Appointed as Vice President
Apr. 2007
Appointed as Vice President
Jun. 2013
Appointed as Director (incumbent) and
Jun. 2004
Appointed as Senior Vice President
Jun. 2011
Appointed as Director (incumbent) and
Senior Vice President
Apr. 2008
Appointed as Executive Vice President
Senior Vice President
Jan. 2017
Appointed as Executive Vice President
Jun. 2009
Appointed as President
Apr. 2013
Appointed as Executive Vice President
(incumbent)
Mar. 2015
Appointed as Chairman of the Board
Mar. 2015
Appointed as President (incumbent)
(incumbent)
Director and
Director and
Director and
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
Koichi
Hiroki
Tomonori
Tsuda
Yamazaki
Kano
(Administration, Human
[Fundamental Technology,
(Display Glass Business)
Resources, Accounting,
Intellectual Property,
[Thin Film Business]
Purchasing, Corporate
Environmental
Strategy, Information
Management, Quality
Systems, Sales
Auditing, Product Safety
Management)
Management, Cooperation
[Tokyo Branch Ofﬁce,
in Research & Technology]
Security Trade Control]
Apr. 1982
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Apr. 1984
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Apr. 1989
Joined Nippon Electric Glass
Apr. 2011
Appointed as Vice President and General
Oct. 2006
Appointed as General Manager of
Mar. 2015
Appointed as General Manager of
Manager of Administrative Division
Technical Division
Display Glass Division
Mar. 2015
Appointed as Director (incumbent) and
Apr. 2011
Appointed as Vice President
Jan. 2016
Appointed as Vice President
Senior Vice President (incumbent)
Jan. 2016
Appointed as Group General Manager of
Jan. 2020
Appointed as Senior Vice President
Corporate Technology Group
(incumbent)
Mar. 2016
Appointed as Director (incumbent) and
Jan. 2021
Appointed as Group General Manager of
Senior Vice President (incumbent)
Display Glass Group (incumbent)
Mar. 2021
Appointed as Director (incumbent)
Outside Director
Outside Director
Outside Director
(Independent Director)
(Independent Director)
(Independent Director)
Shuichi
Reiko
Hiroyuki
Mori
Urade
Ito
Apr. 1972
Joined Sumitomo Corporation
Apr. 2010
Became Professor, Graduate School of
Apr. 1992
Became research associate, Faculty of
Jun. 2008
Appointed as Executive Vice President
Agriculture, Kyoto University
Economics, Shiga University
(Representative Director) of Sumitomo
Apr. 2018
Became Emeritus Professor, Kyoto
Apr. 2009
Became Professor, Faculty of Economics,
Mar. 2011
Left Sumitomo
University (incumbent) and Research
Shiga University
Mar. 2011
Appointed as President (Representative Director)
Professor, Institute for Integrated Radiation
Mar. 2020
Appointed as outside Director of Nippon
of Jupiter Telecommunications Co., Ltd.
and Nuclear Science, Kyoto University
Electric Glass (incumbent)
Jan. 2014
Appointed as Chairman (Representative
(incumbent)
Apr. 2020
Became Emeritus Professor, Shiga University
Director) of Jupiter Telecommunications
Mar. 2019
Appointed as outside Director of Nippon
(incumbent) and
Jun. 2015
Left Jupiter Telecommunications
Electric Glass (incumbent)
Professor, Faculty of Business Administration,
Mar. 2016
Appointed as outside Director of Nippon
Osaka University of Economics (incumbent)
Electric Glass (incumbent)
Jun. 2017
Appointed as outside Director of Tokai
Cable Network (incumbent)
Note: ( ) means "supervising" and [
] means "in charge" indicating work assignments of executive ofﬁcers.
