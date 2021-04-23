Nippon Electric Glass : Corporate Governance Report 04/23/2021 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY Corporate Governance Report Last update: April 9, 2021 Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. President: Motoharu Matsumoto Contact: Takashi Chisaka, General Manager of Administrative Division: Tel: 077-537-1700 Securities Identification Code: 5214 https://www.neg.co.jp/ The corporate governance of Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is described below. I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance, Capital Structure, Corporate Profile, and Other Basic Information 1. Basic Views The basic view of the Company is that enhanced corporate governance is beneficial in ensuring managerial transparency and strengthening operational supervisory functions. [Reasons for Non-compliance with the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated The Company complies with all of the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code. [Disclosure Based on the Principles of the Corporate Governance Code] Updated [Principle 1.4 Cross-Shareholdings] The Company, in principle, does not engage in cross-shareholdings for other cases than those where it recognizes the rationale for shareholding, such as business alliance and maintaining/enhancing business partnerships. The Board of Directors examines the suitability of cross-shareholdings both from qualitative perspective, such as the suitability of purposes to hold each individual cross- shareholding, and the quantitative perspective, such as the economic rationale based on the cost of capital. In cases where the intended purposes of the shareholding are diluted, the Company will consider reducing cross-shareholdings after consulting with the issuing companies. The Company exercises the voting rights relating to the cross-shareholdings after comprehensively considering issues like whether or not the proposal effectively complies with the Company's shareholding policy and whether or not it would be expected to increase the corporate value of the issuing company. [Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions] In the Company, conflict-of-interest transactions involving the Directors and corporations over which any of the Directors have effective control require consideration and resolution by the Board of Directors, and the track records of these transactions are regularly reported to the Board of Directors. NEG Group Code of Conduct specifies fair and proper transactions with all partners in compliance with related laws and regulations. These requirements also apply to transactions with major shareholders. [Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners] The Company has introduced a defined-contribution pension plan. It strives to choose proper asset management institutions and products and provides consistent investment education for employees who are pension participants. Since the pension funds are managed by the participating employees, there is no conflict of interests between the beneficiaries of the corporate pension plan and the Company. [Principle 3.1 Full Disclosure] The Company operates under the following Corporate Philosophy: "We strive to build a brighter future for the world by uncovering the unlimited possibilities of glass for more advanced creative manufacturing". The Company also sets the Medium- term Business Plan, "EGP 2021", and discloses such business plan on the Company's website ( https://www.neg.co.jp; see Notice of Investor Relations). The basic views and policy on corporate governance of the Company are described in the above section of "I. Basic Views on Corporate Governance Capital Structure, Corporate Profile, and Other Basic Information" of this Corporate Governance Report. In order to ensure transparency and objectivity with regard to Director remuneration, the Company established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee with an Outside Director serving as the Chairperson and a majority of the committee members composed of Outside Directors. Based on the consultation by the Board of Directors, the committee discusses the policies and system of Director remuneration as well as the amount of Director remuneration, reports the results to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors makes decisions after serious consideration of the reports from the committee. The monthly remuneration and bonus amount for each Director determined by the committee shall be deemed to have been resolved by the Board of Directors, except in the case of a tie in the committee. In order to bring diversity to the Board of Directors in terms of experience, knowledge, and expertise, the President recommends candidates for Directorship who have a great sense of integrity, deep insight, strong ability, broad knowledge, and extensive experience and have achieved substantial results in their professional fields. An explanation of such candidates is also given to Outside Directors in advance, and the Board of Directors deliberates on the appointment based on the advice of the Outside Directors. In a case where there is misconduct or a serious violation of relevant laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation in the execution of duties of the senior management, an explanation of such conduct is given to Outside Directors in advance, and the Board of Directors deliberates on the dismissal of the senior management based on the advice of the Outside Directors. The Board of Directors deliberates on the appointment of Corporate Auditors, examining candidates who have a great sense of integrity, deep insight, strong ability, broad professional knowledge, and extensive experience, with the consent of the Board of Corporate Auditors. The reasons for the appointment/dismissal and nomination of all Director and Corporate Auditor are described in reference document for General Meeting of Shareholders. [Supplementary Principle 4-1-1 Role of the Board of Directors and Scope of Delegation to the Management] In addition to the matters stipulated in the laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation, the Board of Directors makes decisions on important matters for the Company Group, such as the basic management policy of the Company, the content of which is clearly defined in the Rules of Board of Directors and the Standard for Agenda of Board of Directors. Decision-making for other matters is delegated to the Management Committee and Executive Officers. [Principle 4.9 Independence Standards and Qualifications for Independent Directors] When appointing a candidate to serve as an independent Outside Director, the Company examines the independence of the candidate in accordance with the independence standards set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange. [Supplementary Principle 4-11-1 Views on the Appropriate Balance among Knowledge, Experience, and Skills of the Board as a Whole, and also on Diversity and Appropriate Board Size] The Company's basic stance regarding structure of the Board of Directors is to have twelve or fewer Directors and four or fewer Corporate Auditors in consideration of the balance of knowledge, experience, and skills as well as utilization of external human resources. [Supplementary Principle 4-11-2 Status of Directors and Auditors Serving at Other Companies] Except for Outside Corporate Auditor, Mr. Takahashi, who serves as an outside Corporate Auditor of Aeon Delight Co., Ltd. and NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., any of the Company's Directors and Corporate Auditors including Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors are not other listed company's Director or Corporate Auditor. The status of the Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors who serve at other companies is disclosed annually in business reports, the securities reports, the Corporate Governance Report, and other relevant materials. [Supplementary Principle 4-11-3 Results of Analysis and Evaluation of the Effectiveness of the Board of Directors] The Company has conducted an annual questionnaire survey of effectiveness of the Board of Directors by asking all Directors. As a result of the survey, the Company has confirmed that the Board of Directors is functioning adequately and the effectiveness is secured. The Company will work continuously on conducting an evaluation of effectiveness and improving a debate in the Board of Directors. [Supplementary Principle 4-14-2 Policy on Training for Directors and Auditors] For executive Directors and full-time Corporate Auditors, the Company holds compliance seminars inviting external lecturers during Compliance Awareness Month every October. In addition, the Company also holds training sessions for Directors twice a year, to help them enhance their understanding of business conditions, including with regard to corporate governance. The Corporate Auditors acquire knowledge related to auditing through seminars and exchange of information by enrolling in external organizations. The Company explains its situation and system before Outside Directors and Outside Corporate Auditors take office. After the assumption of office, the Company provides opportunities for them to visit domestic and overseas plants and subsidiaries and hold interviews with Directors and Executive Officers. [Principle 5.1 Policy on Constructive Dialogue with Shareholders] In the Company, the Director in charge of administration is responsible for Investors Relations, and the Administrative Division is in charge of relevant practices. Requests for dialogues from shareholders, investors, and analysts are widely accepted and Investors Meetings for financial results are held after the end of the second and fourth quarters. Relevant materials as well as questions and answers raised at the Investors Meetings are posted on the Company's website in both Japanese and English to ensure appropriate disclosure of information. In addition, the Company has engaged in a dialogue with overseas investors by participating in a Conference and so forth. 2. Capital Structure Foreign Shareholding Ratio More than 20% less than 30% [Status of Major Shareholders] Updated Name / Company Name Number of Shares Owned Percentage (%) The Master Trust Bank of Japan, 10,957,300 11.34 Ltd. (Trust Account) NIPRO CORPORATION 9,657,020 9.99 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 5,722,200 5.92 (Trust Account) JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., 2,213,501 2.29 Ltd. Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 1,929,200 2.00 (Trust Account No.9) THE BANK OF NEW YORK 1,900,700 1.97 MELLON 140051 THE SHIGA BANK, LTD. 1,617,880 1.67 SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. 1,487,600 1.54 Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. 1,176,800 1.22 (Trust Account No.5) JP MORGAN CHASE BANK 1,163,321 1.20 385781 Controlling Shareholders (except - for Parent Company) Parent Company None Supplementary Explanation Updated The above section, "2. Capital Structure [status of major shareholders]," shows the status as of the end of December 2020. In the Change Report (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on April 7, 2020, it is mentioned that Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. and other one company held 4,953 thousand shares as of March 31, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. In the Change Report (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on June 4, 2020, it is mentioned that Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited and other two companies held 8,616 thousand shares as of May 29, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. In the Change Report (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on June 19, 2020, it is mentioned that BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. and other seven companies held 3,790 thousand shares as of June 15, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. In the Change Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on October 19, 2020, it is mentioned that MUFG Bank, Ltd. and other three companies held 3,319 thousand shares as of October 12, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. In the Change Report of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on October 22, 2020, it is mentioned that Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. held 6,551 thousand shares as of October 15, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. In the Change Report (the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume) made available for public inspection on January 8, 2021, it is mentioned that Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Limited and other two companies held 3,722 thousand shares as of December 31, 2020. However, the status of the major shareholders described above is based on the number of shares recorded in the register of shareholders as the Company could not confirm the number of shares beneficially held by them as of the end of the fiscal year under review. 3. Corporate Profile Listed Stock Market and Market Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Section Fiscal Year-End December Type of Business Glass & Ceramics Products Number of Employees (consolidated) as of the End of the More than 1000 Previous Fiscal Year Sales (consolidated) as of the End From 100 billion yen to less than 1 trillion of the Previous Fiscal Year yen Number of Consolidated Subsidiaries as of the End of the From 10 to less than 50 Previous Fiscal Year Policy on Measures to Protect Minority Shareholders in Conducting Transactions with Controlling Shareholder

- Other Special Circumstances that may Have Material Impact on Corporate Governance

- Business Management Organization and Other Corporate Governance Systems regarding Decision-making, Execution of Business, and Oversight in Management 1. Organizational Composition and Operation Organization Form Company with Corporate Auditors [Directors] Maximum Number of Directors Stipulated in Articles of 12 Incorporation Term of Office Stipulated in Articles 1 year of Incorporation Chairman of the Board (excluding cases Chairperson of the Board in which the Chairman also serves as President) Number of Directors 9 Status of appointment of Outside Appointed Directors Number of Outside Directors 3 Number of Independent Directors 3 Outside Directors' Relationship with the Company (1) Name Attribute Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i j k Shuichi Mori From another △ company Reiko Urade Academic Hiroyuki Ito Academic Categories for "Relationship with the Company"

a. Executive of the Company or its subsidiaries b. Non-executive Director or executive of a parent company of the Company c. Executive of a fellow subsidiary company of the Company d. A party whose major client or supplier is the Company or an executive thereof e. Major client or supplier of the listed company or an executive thereof f. Consultant, accountant, or legal professional who receives a large amount of monetary consideration or other property from the Company in addition to compensation as a director g. Major shareholder of the Company (or an executive of the said major shareholder if the shareholder is a legal entity) h. Executive of a client or supplier company of the Company (which does not correspond to any of d, e, or f) (the Director himself/herself only) i. Executive of a company, between which and the Company outside directors/corporate auditors are mutually appointed (the Director himself/herself only) j. Executive of a company or organization that receives a donation from the Company (the Director himself/herself only) k. Others Outside Directors' Relationships with the Company (2) Updated Designation Supplementary as Name Explanation of Reasons for Appointment Independent the Relationship Director Shuichi Mori ○ The Company Group To enhance the management has an ongoing monitoring function in the Board business relationship of Directors and reflect views from with SUMITOMO an objective standpoint, a former CORPORATION corporate manager who has Group, where Mr. expertise and extensive experience Shuichi Mori served in corporate management is as a representative appointed as an Outside Director. director (the According to the left column, he transaction value corresponds to Clause h above, but amounted to 1.2% of he is designated as an the Company's Independent Director because the consolidated net Company believes that there are sales in the fiscal no problem as regards this year under review). relationship between the two In addition, both the companies and his independence Company and based on the fact that the SUMITOMO transactions ratio and CORPORATION hold shareholding ratio described in the stock in each other's left column are insignificant, and companies, but the ten years has passed since his respective retirement from SUMITOMO shareholding ratio is CORPORATION as well as less than 0.1%. because he is judged as having no potential conflicts of interest with general shareholders. Reiko Urade ○ - To enhance the management monitoring function in the Board of Directors and reflect views from an objective standpoint, a researcher in science who has expertise regarding agriculture and extensive experience is appointed as an Outside Director. She is designated as an Independent Director because she is judged as having no potential conflicts of interest with general shareholders. Hiroyuki Ito ○ - To enhance the management monitoring function in the Board of Directors and reflect views from an objective standpoint, a scholar of business administration who has expertise regarding the corporate management and extensive experience is appointed as an Outside Director. He is designated as an Independent Director because he is judged as having no potential conflicts of interest with general shareholders. Voluntary Establishment of Committee(s) Corresponding to Nomination Committee or Remuneration Committee Established Committee's Name, Composition, and Chairperson's Attributes Committee's Total Full-time Inside Outside Outside Committee Other Chairperson Name Members Directors Directors Experts Members Committee Nomination Equivalent to and Outside Nominating Remuneration 5 0 2 3 0 0 Director Committee Advisory Committee Committee Nomination Equivalent to and Outside Remuneration Remuneration 5 0 2 3 0 0 Director Committee Advisory Committee Supplementary explanations Updated As part of its efforts to strengthen corporate governance, the Company has established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee, to ensure transparency and objectivity in the decision process for the appointment and dismissal of the Representative Director and Director remuneration. The committee discusses the validity of items regarding the appointment and dismissal of the Representative Director, the policies and systems of Director remuneration, and the amount of Director remuneration followed by a report to the Board of Directors. Furthermore, the committee is composed of the Chairman of the Board, President, and three Outside Directors, with the majority being Outside Directors. The members are as follows.. Chairperson: Shuichi Mori (Outside Director) Committee members: Masayuki Arioka (Representative Director and Chairman of the Board), Motoharu Matsumoto (Representative Director and President), Reiko Urade (Outside Director), and Hiroyuki Ito (Outside Director) [Corporate Auditors] Establishment of the Board of Established Corporate Auditors Maximum Number of Corporate Auditors Stipulated in Articles of 4 Incorporation Number of Corporate Auditors 4 Cooperation among Corporate Auditors, Accounting Auditors, and Internal Audit Departments Corporate Auditors and Accounting Auditors report and exchange views among themselves based on results of audits by Corporate Auditors and legal audits by Accounting Auditors regularly and as necessary. The internal audit department (Auditing Division) reports to and exchanges views with Corporate Auditors and Accounting Auditors regularly and as necessary concerning the themes of the audit conducted by the division. Appointment of Outside Corporate Appointed Auditors Number of Outside Corporate 2 Auditors Number of Independent Corporate 2 Auditors Outside Corporate Auditors' Relationships with the Company (1) Name Attribute Relationship with the Company* a b c d e f g h i J k l m Katsuhiro Matsui Certified Public Accountant Tsukasa Takahashi Attorney at Law Categories for "Relationship with the Company"

Tsukasa ○ - To enhance the auditing function Takahashi in the Board of Corporate Auditors and reflect views from an objective standpoint at the Board of Directors, audits, and other relevant occasions, an attorney at law who has expertise and extensive experience is appointed as an Outside Corporate Auditor. He is designated as an independent Director because he is judged as having no potential conflict of interest with general shareholders. [Independent Directors/Corporate Auditors] Number of Independent 5 Directors/Corporate Auditors Matters relating to Independent Directors/Corporate Auditor The Company appoints all Outside Directors and Corporate Auditors who meet a qualification set by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as independent directors / corporate auditors. [Incentives] Incentive Policies for Directors Other Supplementary Explanation The Company has introduced a restricted stock remuneration plan for Directors, excluding Outside Directors (hereinafter, the "Eligible Directors"), in order to provide incentives to sustainably increase the Company's corporate value and to further promote shared value between shareholders and the Eligible Directors. Recipients of Stock Options Supplementary Explanation - [Directors' Remuneration] Disclosure of Individual Directors' Remuneration No Individual Disclosure Supplementary Explanation Updated In fiscal 2020, the total amount of remuneration paid to the Directors of the Company was 358 million yen. The amount includes 70 million yen in bonuses for the Directors, which was approved by the Ordinal General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 30, 2021 and restricted stock compensation of 36 million yen, expensed during fiscal 2020. Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts andEstablished Calculation Methods Updated Disclosure of Policy on Determining Remuneration Amounts and Calculation Methods The Company's remuneration for Directors consists of monthly (fixed) remuneration, bonuses, and restricted stock remuneration for Inside Directors and a monthly remuneration only for Outside Directors. The monthly remuneration and bonus amount for each Director is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee with an Outside Director serving as the Chairperson and a majority of the committee members composed of Outside Directors. The determination is made based on the individual duties, responsibilities, and performance results of each Director, after thoroughly taking into consideration such factors as the business results (not applicable to Outside Directors), the business environment surrounding the Company, and the level of other companies based on objective market research data on remuneration by an external specialized organization. Based on the consultation by the Board of Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee discusses the total amount of bonuses to be paid and reports the results to the Board of Directors which will be then determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders upon approval by the Board of Directors. The restricted stock remuneration for Directors is decided by the Board of Directors based on individual duties, responsibilities, etc. and the share price within the range of the total amount decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The ratio between regular remuneration, which is monthly (fixed) remuneration and variable remuneration, which consists of bonus and restricted stock remuneration, is approximately "6 : 4" on monetary basis for payment. Furthermore, the Company established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to ensure transparency and objectivity within the decision process for Director remuneration. A majority of the members of the committee consists of Outside Directors and resolutions are passed by an approval vote of a majority of the committee members in attendance. The decision process for remuneration for Directors and other officers in the committee is as follows. Based on the consultation by the Board of Directors, the committee discusses the policies and system of Director remuneration as well as the amount of Director remuneration, reports the details to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors then makes decisions after serious consideration of the reports from the committee. The monthly remuneration and bonus amount for each Director determined by the committee shall be deemed to have been resolved by the Board of Directors except in the case of a tie in the committee. [Supporting System for Outside Directors and/or Corporate Auditors] The secretariats are established for the Board of Directors respectively in the Administrative Division to deliver necessary information to Outside Directors appropriately. Employees who belong to the Administrative Division shall assist Corporate Auditors in their duties as the need arises, and deliver necessary information to Outside Corporate Auditors appropriately. Regarding the Board of Directors, materials are delivered prior to the meeting in principle, and a briefing is given in advance as necessary to ensure fruitful deliberation at the meeting. Regarding the Board of Corporate Auditors, in collaboration with full- time Auditors, materials are delivered prior to the meeting in principle to ensure fruitful deliberation at the meeting. In addition, matters that critically impact the Company's Group are reported before or immediately after the event. 2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination, and Remuneration Decisions (Overview of Current Corporate Governance System) Updated An outline of the Company's corporate governance system is as follows. Outline of the Company's corporate governance system To increase the corporate value and achieve sustainable growth, the system of corporate governance at the Company establishes organs and positions based on the Companies Act which are the General Meeting of Shareholders, Directors, Board of Directors, Corporate Auditors, Board of Corporate Auditors, and the Independent Auditor. In addition, the system ensures transparency in management and is designed to be able to strengthen the supervisory functions with respect to business execution. (2) Directors, and Board of Directors The Company aims to realize rapid and decisive decision-making, managerial transparency, and strong execution of business affairs. The Company takes measures to ensure the optimal number of Directors and to clarify functions of decision-making and supervising by Board of Directors Meetings. The Company has introduced Executive Officers System to execute business operations. To achieve clarity of management responsibility and a flexible management system capable of responding to changes in the business environment, the Company has shortened the term of Directors to one year. Regular Board of Directors Meetings are held on a monthly basis, and extraordinary Board of Directors Meetings are held as necessary, to make decisions regarding important managerial issues and to supervise the execution of business affairs (management monitoring). In addition, it attempts to monitor the management by receiving explanations directly from the Executive Officers about the summary of the business results of the current fiscal year and the budget of next fiscal year in their charges respectively at the budget meeting held once a year. Furthermore, as of the last update the Board of Directors consists of six Inside Directors (including two Representative Directors) and three Outside Directors, and the members are as follows. Chairman of the Board of Directors: Masayuki Arioka (Representative Director and Chairman of the Board) Directors: Motoharu Matsumoto (Representative Director and President), Hirokazu Takeuchi, Koichi Tsuda, Hiroki Yamazaki and Tomonori Kano Outside Directors: Shuichi Mori, Reiko Urade, and Hiroyuki Ito Moreover, in addition to the members listed above, all Corporate Auditors attend the Board of Directors Meetings. (3) Executive Officers Regarding business execution, the Company has adopted an Executive Officer System consisting of CEO (serving concurrently as Representative Director and President) as a person in charge of executing the Company and fifteen other Executive Officers (including four serving concurrently as Directors) as of the last update. The term of Executive Officers is one year (the same as that for the Director). The members are as follows. CEO: Motoharu Matsumoto (Representative Director and President) Executive Vice President: Hirokazu Takeuchi (Director) Senior Vice Presidents: Koichi Tsuda (Director), Hiroki Yamazaki (Director), Tomonori Kano (Director), Akira Kishimoto, Norio Nakamura, Haruki Matsumiya, Masaaki Kadomi and Mamoru Morii Vice Presidents: Hiroaki Nomura, Takuo Horiuchi, Masahiro Kobayashi, Hitoshi Kanaya, Toshiyuki Nakajima and Hidetaka Oda (4) Management Committee Management Committee meetings are held to discuss and consider important business issues as well as details and implementation regarding managerial decisions made at Board of Directors Meetings. Management Committee meetings are held regularly twice a month and extraordinarily as necessary. As of the last update, Management Committee consists of six Inside Directors (including two Representative Directors) and five Senior Vice Presidents, and the members are as follows. Directors: Masayuki Arioka (Representative Director and Chairman of the Board), Motoharu Matsumoto (Representative Director and President), Hirokazu Takeuchi, Koichi Tsuda, Hiroki Yamazaki and Tomonori Kano Senior Vice Presidents: Akira Kishimoto, Norio Nakamura, Haruki Matsumiya, Masaaki Kadomi and Mamoru Morii (5) Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee As part of its efforts to strengthen corporate governance, the Company has established the committee, to ensure transparency and objectivity in the decision process for the appointment and dismissal of the Representative Director and Director remuneration. For more details, refer to "Committee's Name, Composition, and Chairperson's Attributes" in section II 1. of this report. Corporate Auditors, Board of Corporate Auditors (including initiatives to enhance the function of Auditors)

The Company has adopted a Corporate Auditor System. As of the last update, the Company's Board of Corporate Auditors consists of four Corporate Auditors, two of whom are Outside Corporate Auditors, and the members are as follows. Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors: Masahiko Ohji (Full-time Corporate Auditor) Full-time Corporate Auditor: Yoshihisa Hayashi Outside Corporate Auditors: Katsuhiro Matsui and Tsukasa Takahashi Outside Corporate Auditor Mr. Katsuhiro Matsui has deep insight into financial affairs and accounting as a certified public accountant and a certified public tax accountant. Outside Corporate Auditor Mr. Tsukasa Takahashi has abundant experience as an attorney at law and deep insight into laws, etc. Meetings of the Board of Corporate Auditors are held monthly in principle, and Corporate Auditors share information and exchange their views there. Meetings of the Board of Corporate Auditors were held 13 times during fiscal 2020, and the rate of attendance by Corporate Auditors was 100%. Matters resolved after discussion by the meetings were the selection of Chairman of the Board of Corporate Auditors and Specified Corporate Auditors, formulation of auditing policies and audit plans, consent to the amount of remuneration for the Independent Auditor, decision to dismiss or not reappoint Independent Auditor, and preparation of audit reports. According to auditing policies, plans, and assignment of duties established by the Board of Corporate Auditors, Corporate Auditors participate in Board of Directors meetings to audit proceedings and contents of its resolutions and express their opinions as necessary while carrying out audits of the Directors' execution of duties through assessing business affairs and corporate assets and setting important audit items. As important audit items, Corporate Auditors held interviews with Directors and Executive Officers, witnessed assessment of the progress of internal control systems in each division and internal controls for financial reporting, and performed audits on the status of operation and management of domestic and overseas subsidiaries, as well as on business reports, non- consolidated financial statements, and consolidated financial statements. Employees who belong to the Administrative Division shall assist Corporate Auditors in their duties as the need arises, and deliver necessary information to Corporate Auditors appropriately. Independent Auditor The Company has elected KPMG AZSA LLC as its Accounting Independent Auditor to perform the accounting audit and has executed an auditing contract with it. The Company undergoes in KPMG AZSA LLC's audit under the Companies Act and the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. The status of the accounting audit for fiscal 2020 was as follows: The name of certified public accountants who conducted the audit (years of audit experience) Designated members with limited liability, executive members: Motoharu Iyomasa (6 years), Sung-Jung Hong (1 year), Johta Mizo (3 years) Structure of supporting members Certified Public Accountants: 11, others: 12 Items Pertaining to the Policy for Determining the Remuneration Amounts for Directors and Calculation Methods

The Company's remuneration for Directors and other officers consists of monthly remuneration, bonuses, and restricted stock remuneration for Directors (excluding Outside Directors) and monthly remuneration only for Outside Directors and Corporate Auditors. The monthly remuneration and bonus amount for each Director is decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee with an Outside Director serving as the Chairperson and a majority of the committee members composed of Outside Directors. The determination is made based on the individual duties, responsibilities, and performance results of each Director, after thoroughly taking into consideration such factors as the business results (not applicable to Outside Directors), the business environment surrounding the Company, and the level of other companies based on objective market research data on remuneration by an external specialized organization. Based on the consultation by the Board of Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee discusses the total amount of bonuses to be paid and reports the results to the Board of Directors which will be then determined by the General Meeting of Shareholders upon approval by the Board of Directors. The restricted stock remuneration for Directors is decided by the Board of Directors based on individual duties, responsibilities, etc. and the share price within the range of the total amount decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders. The ratio between regular remuneration, which is monthly (fixed) remuneration and variable remuneration, which consists of bonus and restricted stock remuneration, is approximately "6 : 4" on monetary basis for payment. The remuneration for Corporate Auditors is decided by and in consultation with the Corporate Auditors by referring to the level of other companies according to a survey by an external expert organization and set within the range of the total amount decided by the General Meeting of Shareholders. Furthermore, the Company established a Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee to ensure transparency and objectivity within the decision process for Director remuneration. A majority of the members of the committee consists of Outside Directors and resolutions are passed by an approval vote of a majority of the committee members in attendance. The decision process for remuneration for Directors and other officers in the committee is as follows. Based on the consultation by the Board of Directors, the committee discusses the policies and system of Director remuneration as well as the amount of Director remuneration, reports the details to the Board of Directors, and the Board of Directors then makes decisions after serious consideration of the reports from the committee. The monthly remuneration and bonus amount for each Director determined by the committee shall be deemed to have been resolved by the Board of Directors except in the case of a tie in the committee (9) Outline of the Limited Liability Contract The Company has concluded a liability limitation agreement with each of Outside Directors and the Outside Corporate Auditors. This agreement specifies that, in compliance with Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Law, when an Outside Director or Outside Corporate Auditor bears liability for damage against the Company as stipulated in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Law, the relevant liability for damages shall be limited to the minimum liability for damages as stipulated in Article 425, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Law, provided that said person execute his or her duties as Outside Director or an Outside Corporate Auditors of the Company in good faith and without gross negligence. 3. Reasons for Adoption of Current Corporate Governance System As described in the above section "2. Matters on Functions of Business Execution, Auditing, Oversight, Nomination, and Remuneration Decisions," the Company believes the management monitoring function is working effectively. III. Implementation Status of Measures for Shareholders and Other Stakeholders 1. Measure to Vitalize General Meetings of Shareholders and smooth exercise of voting rights Updated Supplementary explanations Early Notification of No later than three weeks prior to the date of each General Meetings of General Meeting of Shareholders. Shareholders Allowing Electronic Adopting exercise of voting rights by electronic means Exercise of Voting Rights using the Internet. Participation in electronic Participating in electronic voting platforms for Voting Platforms and institutional investors managed by ICJ, Inc. Other Efforts towards Improvement of Voting Environments of Institutional Investors Provision of a Convocation Posting a convocation notice (in English) on the Notice (abstract) in Company's website and electronic voting platforms on English the two days before of the date of dispatch thereof. Other Posting a convocation notice (in Japanese and English) on the Company's website on the two days before of the date of dispatch thereof. Business reports and other explanations are made using visual tools at General Meetings of Shareholders. 2. IR Activities Updated Supplementary explanations Explanations by a representative in person Establishment and The Company stipulates "the announcement of Company Group communicates with "Disclosure Policy" concerned parties, and discloses necessary corporate information in a timely and appropriate manner" as a basic policy for "Transmission of Information" in NEG Group Code of Conduct. Based on this basic stance, the Company discloses information. Basic Stance on Information Disclosure is disclosed on the Company's website (https://www.neg.co.jp; see Notice of Investor Relations). Regular Investor Briefings After announcement of financial Yes for Analysts and results for the fourth quarters, the Institutional Investors President and the Senior Vice President supervising administration and accounting, and after announcement of financial results for the second quarters, the Senior Vice President supervising administration and accounting holds Investor Meetings for analysts and institutional investors with regard to the summary of results, prospects of next fiscal year, etc. Regular Investor Briefings The Senior Vice President None for Overseas Investors supervising administration and accounting has engaged in a dialogue with overseas investors by participating in a Conference. Posting of IR Materials on Creating a page dedicated to IRs on the Company's Website the Company's website, in which publicly disclosed information including timely disclosure materials, convocation notices for General Meetings of Shareholders, annual reports, and annual securities reports, is posted. Establishment of The Senior Vice President Department (personnel in supervising administration and charge) concerning IRs accounting is responsible for IRs. In addition, the group in charge of IRs is established in the Administrative Division to carry out activities concerning IRs. 3. Measures to Ensure Due Respect for Stakeholders Updated Supplementary explanations Stipulation of Internal Setting forth NEG Group Code of Conduct and NEG Rules for Respecting the Group Principles of Activities in order to ensure Position of Stakeholders compliance with laws and regulations as well as corporate ethics in the Company Group, in which relations with stakeholders with regard to "consideration for the environment," "contribution to society," "respect for human rights," etc. are stipulated. Implementation of Setting forth policies on efforts for the environment in Environmental the "Environmental Charter," and obtaining Preservation Activities, environmental ISO certifications throughout the CSR Activities, etc. Company Group as the need arises. Summaries of the annual environmental activities are created annually and posted on the Company's website. The Company set important subjects such as compliance from CSR (corporate social responsibility) in line with the times, and promotes activities. Development of Policies on Stipulating that "the Company Group communicates Information Provision to with concerned parties, and discloses necessary Stakeholders corporate information in a timely and appropriate manner" as a basic policy for "Transmission of Information" in NEG Group Code of Conduct. Other Continuously improving employment environment to help employees balance work and family-life, and certified as a "Platinum Kurumin" by the Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare as a "Childcare Support Company" meeting specified criteria based on the Act on Advancement of Measures to Support Raising Next- Generation Children. IV. Matters Concerning Internal Control System, etc. 1. Basic Views on Internal Control System and the Progress thereof Updated The Company's Board of Directors has decided that the Company shall operate its Internal Control System under the Companies Act as follows. (1)Systems to ensure that the execution of duties by Directors and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries shall comply with laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation The Company has established the Compliance Committee as a specialized body that continuously ensures compliance with laws and regulations as well as corporate ethics within the Company Group, and the committee shall implement the following: [1] planning of revision of "Corporate Philosophy," "The NEG Group Code of Conduct," and "NEG Group Principles of Activities," and planning, preparing and implementing various measures to disseminate such materials throughout the Company Group companies; [2] collecting and analyzing information about compliance including movement of social conditions, relevant laws and regulations at home and abroad, and providing training; and [3] operating an Internal Reporting System (Liaison Offices: Compliance Committee and a law firm). The details of these implemented actions are regularly reported to the Board of Directors and the Corporate Auditors. The Internal Auditing Department (the Auditing Division) shall implement internal auditing of each division and all Group companies from an independent position based on internal auditing regulations and the auditing plan, and shall report on the status of implementation to the President as necessary. Systems for storage and management of information related to execution of duties by Directors

Documents concerning execution of duties by Directors (approval documents and other decision-making documents, minutes of a meetings, etc.) shall be kept and managed appropriately in compliance with laws and regulations as well as the document management rules and other rules set forth by the Company. Regulations and other systems concerning risk management for loss The Company assesses risks periodically, identifies any management risks, and takes necessary measures to mitigate or eliminate them. Risks related business of the Company that it recognizes as important (such as those relating to compliance, finance, environment, disaster, trade control, information management, quality, product safety, safety, and health) shall be overseen by the responsible departments or by specialized committees through means such as establishing regulations and guidelines, providing training, and preparing manuals as the need arises. As for risks that have newly arisen, the President will promptly determine the personnel responsible for them and implement countermeasures. Issues of particular importance to management shall be discussed at and reported to the Board of Directors Meetings and the Management Committee. (4) Systems to ensure efficient execution of duties by Directors The Company has introduced the Executive Officer System and business group system approach in order to clarify management targets and efficiently operate business, and it will set an annual budget (business plan) by each business group and on a company-wide basis at the Board of Directors Meetings. In addition, the Company shall manage business achievements on a monthly basis and discuss and examine important management issues from various perspectives at the Board of Directors Meetings, meetings of the Management Committee, and meetings of business groups. In order to make sure that necessary information is conveyed to interested parties and appropriate decisions are made on a timely basis, information technology such as electronic approval systems is utilized. Systems to ensure the appropriateness of operations of the Company Group comprising the Company and its subsidiaries

The Company has established and is ensuring compliance with NEG Group Code of Conduct and NEG Group Principles of Activities, which comprise the standards for judgement and behavior of Directors and employees of the Company Group, and it also operates the Internal Reporting System. Furthermore, to ensure the appropriateness of the Company Group's financial reporting, the Company and its Group companies have established and are operating the necessary organizational systems and the Internal Auditing Department (the Auditing Division) evaluates the validity of such systems. Besides the above actions, the Company shall identify and resolves management issues of subsidiaries as deemed appropriate, by means such as dispatching Directors and Corporate Auditors to subsidiaries, determining Executive Officers in charge of each subsidiary, establishing a system for accepting consultations regarding execution of businesses, and having the administration departments of the Head Office or relevant business groups exchange information regularly with subsidiaries. In addition, risk surveys of the Company and its subsidiaries shall be regularly conducted, and the Company shall identify the risks for the Company Group to take measures as deemed appropriate. In particular, as for overseas subsidiaries, the Company has prepared a list of matters to be reported to the Company in the event of large-scale natural disaster, etc., and in case of any problems shall, strive to identify them and implement countermeasures. The top management of the Company and subsidiaries shall hold meetings to improve management efficiency as the need arises. To enhance the business efficiency of the Company Group, the Group Finance and the Group Common Accounting System are utilized. Matters related to employees assigned to assist Corporate Auditors in their duties and independence of such employees from Directors in the event Corporate Auditors request such employees

Employees who belong to the Administrative Division shall assist Corporate Auditors in their duties as the need arises. In the meantime, opinions of Corporate Auditors concerning transfer, etc. of such employees shall be respected. Systems concerning reporting to Corporate Auditors Directors and employees shall report without delay before or after the fact on matters that would have an important influence on the Company Group. In addition, responsible personnel shall report on the status of operation of the Internal Reporting System and the status of implementation of internal auditing appropriately. Directors and employees shall report promptly when requested to do so by Corporate Auditors. In order to understand issues relating to auditing of subsidiaries, Corporate Auditors shall cooperate with Corporate Auditors of the subsidiaries appropriately. Systems to ensure that a person who has made reports to a Corporate Auditor does not receive disadvantageous treatment because of such reporting

The operation status of the Internal Reporting System is reported to Corporate Auditors appropriately. Dismissals or other disadvantageous treatments against reporters under the Internal Reporting System for the reason of such reporting shall be prohibited, as specified in rules set forth by the Company. Matters concerning policies regarding procedures for advance payments or reimbursements of costs arising from execution of duties of Corporate Auditors, and processing of other costs or liabilities arising from execution of such duties Regarding expenses arising from execution of duties of a Corporate Auditor, payment processing shall be made based on a request from the Corporate Auditors. Other systems to ensure that auditing by Corporate Auditors will be performed effectively

The Corporate Auditors shall exchange opinions with the Representative Director, Accounting Auditor, and the Auditing Division as deemed appropriate. 2. Basic Views on Eliminating Antisocial Forces and the Progress thereof Updated The Company stipulates that "the NEG Group faces antisocial forces and organizations with rectitude and resolution" in NEG Group Code of Conduct as a basic policy for "High Ethical Standards," and the specific conduct criteria are described in NEG Group Principles of Activities. These materials are distributed to Officers and employees in the form of portable cards to ensure a full understanding thereof. Subject to the basic policy above, the departments in charge of administration play a key role in collecting information and handling it in an organized manner in cooperation with the police or lawyers as the need arises. V. Other 1. Introduction of Anti-Takeover Measures Adoption of anti-takeover measures None Supplementary explanations for corresponding items - 2. Other Matters concerning Corporate Governance Systems, etc. Updated The outline of our timely disclosure system is as follows. The Company stipulates that "the NEG Group communicates with concerned parties and discloses necessary corporate information in a timely and appropriate manner" in NEG Group Code of Conduct as a basic policy of "Transmission of Information" to strive for timely and appropriate disclosure. (1) Collection of the corporate information The Company has established systems by which matters concerning the corporate information of each staff section/business section (including information of subsidiaries) are comprehensively reported to and collected by personnel responsible for information handling (the Senior Vice President supervising administration and accounting) or the Administrative Division (including IRs and legal functions)/the Accounting Division directly, or through approval systems or important meetings in a timely and appropriate manner in accordance with the rules, etc. set forth by the Company. In addition, such information is reported to the Board of Directors Meeting as the need arises. Determination of necessity, methods, etc. of disclosure of the corporate information As for matters concerning the corporate information collected, the Disclosure Consideration Committee considers the necessity, timing, method, etc. regarding disclosure in accordance with timely disclosure rules specified by the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, and other relevant laws and regulations (hereinafter referred to as "Rules, etc."). The results of the consideration are reported to and confirmed by the Management Committee, and final decisions regarding them are made by the President. (3) Disclosure and announcement of the corporate information The department in charge of disclosure and announcement (the Administrative Division) promptly discloses the corporate information that has been determined to be disclosed in a timely manner, and posted on the Company's website, in principle. In addition, corporate information not falling within the disclosure criteria set forth in the above (2), but is deemed to have an influence on the investment decisions of investors may be disclosed or announced after consideration of the necessity, etc. of disclosure through the same procedure. [Corporate Governance System] Management Auditor General Meeting of Shareholders Appointment Auditors/2 Outside Corporate Auditors Appointment Appointment /Dismissal /Dismissal /Dismissal Coordination Independent Coordination (Board of Auditors) 2 Inside Corporate Coordination monitoring 6 Inside Directors Audit ・Management monitoring Chairman of the Board and President Audit Consultation (Board of Directors) 2 Representative (Nomination and Remuneration Advisory Committee) Directors ・Important decision making 3 Outside Directors 4 Directors 3 Outside Directors Reports Appointment/Dismissal of Representative Directors Appointment/Dismissal of Executive Officers (Representative Directors) Chairman of the Board President/CEO dutyofExecution full(8DivisionAuditing Compliance Committee Management Coordination Information Management Committee Committee Trade Control Committee 15 Executive Officers (including 4 serving Concurrently as Directors) - timers) Coordination Staff Departments Audit Line Departments Internal Control Divisions Coordination Disclosure and announcement of corporate information Company Flow of information Disclosure and announcement of corporate information Determination of necessity, methods, etc. of disclosure Consideration of necessity, methods, etc. of disclosure (Department in charge of disclosure and announcement) Administrative Division Management Committee President/CEO Disclosure consideration committee Chairman: Personnel responsible for information handling (the Senior Vice President supervising administration and accounting) Collection of corporate information Resolution and report as the need arises Board of Directors Personnel responsible for information Administrative Division (*) handling (the Senior Vice President / Accounting Division supervising administration and accounting) Approval system/Important meetings Staff Departments / Line Departments IRs and legal functions are included in the Administrative Division Subsidiaries Attachments Original document

