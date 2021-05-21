Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    5214   JP3733400000

NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.

(5214)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Electric Glass : Integrated Report 2020

05/21/2021 | 02:11am EDT
Integrated Report 2020
(For the year ended December 31, 2020)

In our Integrated Report 2020, we introduced NEG's financial situation, corporate activities, and strategies for growth, especially the EGP2021, medium-term business plan. Also, we have expanded the scope and level of disclosure on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) related information.

This easy-to-read, narrative report tells of our initiatives to enhance our corporate value. We sincerely hope it gives you a better understanding of our group.

Disclaimer

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 268 B 2 463 M 2 463 M
Net income 2021 19 860 M 182 M 182 M
Net cash 2021 8 079 M 74,2 M 74,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 252 B 2 317 M 2 316 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 6 157
Free-Float 85,7%
Chart NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2 900,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 609,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 61,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Motoharu Matsumoto President, Representative Director & Head-Audit
Masayuki Arioka Chairman
Hiroki Yamazaki Director & Head-Basic Technology
Haruki Matsumiya Managing Executive Officer & GM-Process Technology
Masaaki Kadomi Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD.15.65%2 317
HEXAGON AB7.14%35 414
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED8.50%34 385
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION28.50%26 428
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED4.48%24 978
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.70%18 916