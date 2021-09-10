Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Nippon Express Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9062   JP3729400006

NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.

(9062)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nippon Express : "Nippon Express Group Integrated Report 2021" released

09/10/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
'Nippon Express Group Integrated Report 2021' released

September 10, 2021

Nippon Express Co., Ltd. (Mitsuru Saito, President), has released 'Nippon Express Group Integrated Report 2021', following up on last fiscal year's inaugural edition of this report. Non-financial information omitted from the integrated report will henceforth be posted in the 'Nippon Express Group CSR Databook' that has now replaced the Group's conventional CSR Report.

The Nippon Express Group Integrated Report 2021 presents an outline of the Group's approaches to ESG management, whose importance has steadily increased in view of the substantial changes taking place in global trends and social circumstances. In discussing how the Group is creating value and seeking to grow via ESG management, the Report covers value creation engines and processes, presents a message from the president, describes the Group's business plan and the progress made in implementing it, examines the material issues facing the Group and presents financial information.

Nippon Express will continue pursuing ESG management through dialogue with stakeholders to ensure it remains a presence needed and trusted by society.

Archives

Disclaimer

Nippon Express Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 07:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.
03:22aNIPPON EXPRESS : "Nippon Express Group Integrated Report 2021" released
PU
12:12aNIPPON EXPRESS : Integrated Report 2021 (Full Pages)
PU
09/08Japan's Nikkei ends at near 6-month high on bargain hunting for cheap stocks
RE
09/07Japanese shares rise on recovery hopes; SoftBank shines
RE
08/31NIPPON EXPRESS : CSR Data Book 2021
PU
08/16NIKKEI 225 : Down 1.62% on Pandemic, Stronger Yen
MT
08/11Tranche Update on Nippon Express Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on..
CI
08/10Nippon Express Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on April 28, 2021, has ex..
CI
08/03NIPPON EXPRESS : Nederland) completes construction of Schiphol Airport Logistics..
PU
07/21NIPPON EXPRESS : to open new temperature-controlled facility in Kansai Internati..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 144 B 19 501 M 19 501 M
Net income 2022 55 569 M 505 M 505 M
Net Debt 2022 102 B 927 M 927 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 716 B 6 520 M 6 509 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 72 366
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 7 910,00 JPY
Average target price 9 348,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mitsuru Saito President, CEO & Representative Director
Kenji Watanabe Chairman
Masato Nakagawa Managing Executive Officer & Head-IT Promotions
Kazutoshi Hamashima Head-Operations & Personnel Strategy
Masahiro Sugiyama Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD.14.14%6 520
DSV PANALPINA A/S60.29%61 844
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG70.32%44 626
INPOST S.A.0.00%8 953
YUNDA HOLDING CO., LTD.16.43%7 907
KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED55.88%6 171