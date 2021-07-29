Nippon Gas : Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022

July 29th, 2021

Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022

Company name: NIPPON GAS CO., LTD.

Code number: 8174

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative: Shinji Wada, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Shinichi Kiyota, Managing Executive Officer

Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. ("NICIGAS") hereby announces the revisions to the first half and the full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2022 ("FYE 03/22") disclosed on April 27th, 2021.

1. Revisions to the First Half of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021 - September 30th, 2021)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net profit attributable Basic earnings income income to owners of parent per share (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) Previous Forecast (A) 64,000 2,800 2,900 1,900 16.24 Revised Forecast (B) 64,000 2,800 2,800 2,700 23.21 Increase / decrease (B - A) 0 0 △100 800 Increase / decrease (%) 0.0 0.0 △3.4 42.1 (Reference) Result for the 1H of the previous year (FYE 03/21) 61,489 3,745 3,925 2,421 20.26

2. Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021- March 31st, 2022)

Net sales Operating Ordinary Net profit attributable Basic earnings income income to owners of parent per share (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) (yen) Previous Forecast (A) 150,000 14,500 14,600 10,000 85.47 Revised Forecast (B) 150,000 14,500 14,500 10,500 90.25 Increase / decrease (B - A) 0 0 △100 500 Increase / decrease (%) 0.0 0.0 △0.7 5.0 (Reference) Result for the previous year (FYE 03/21) 143,490 13,627 14,062 9,373 78.94

3. Reasons for the Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

NICIGAS forecasts to recognize the capital gain of 1.2 billion yen by selling investment securities in the second quarter of FYE 03/22, as it was announced by the press release of "Notice Regarding Sale of Securities (pring Inc.) and Capital Gain" released on July13th, 2021. As a result of review of its financial results forecast considering the capital gain and other factors, net profit attributable to owners of parent for the first half and the full-year of FYE 03/22 is expected to exceed each forecast NICIGAS previously released.

Note: As the financial results forecast above are based on information available as of the publication date of this material, actual figures may differ from the forecast due to various factors.