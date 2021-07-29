Log in
    8174   JP3695600001

NIPPON GAS CO., LTD.

(8174)
Nippon Gas : Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022

07/29/2021 | 02:37am EDT
July 29th, 2021

Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022

Company name: NIPPON GAS CO., LTD.

Code number: 8174

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative: Shinji Wada, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer

Contact: Shinichi Kiyota, Managing Executive Officer

Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. ("NICIGAS") hereby announces the revisions to the first half and the full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2022 ("FYE 03/22") disclosed on April 27th, 2021.

1. Revisions to the First Half of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021 - September 30th, 2021)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net profit attributable

Basic earnings

income

income

to owners of parent

per share

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

64,000

2,800

2,900

1,900

16.24

Revised Forecast (B)

64,000

2,800

2,800

2,700

23.21

Increase / decrease (B - A)

0

0

100

800

Increase / decrease (%)

0.0

0.0

3.4

42.1

(Reference) Result for the 1H of

the previous year (FYE 03/21)

61,489

3,745

3,925

2,421

20.26

2. Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021- March 31st, 2022)

Net sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net profit attributable

Basic earnings

income

income

to owners of parent

per share

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(million yen)

(yen)

Previous Forecast (A)

150,000

14,500

14,600

10,000

85.47

Revised Forecast (B)

150,000

14,500

14,500

10,500

90.25

Increase / decrease (B - A)

0

0

100

500

Increase / decrease (%)

0.0

0.0

0.7

5.0

(Reference) Result for the

previous year (FYE 03/21)

143,490

13,627

14,062

9,373

78.94

3. Reasons for the Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

NICIGAS forecasts to recognize the capital gain of 1.2 billion yen by selling investment securities in the second quarter of FYE 03/22, as it was announced by the press release of "Notice Regarding Sale of Securities (pring Inc.) and Capital Gain" released on July13th, 2021. As a result of review of its financial results forecast considering the capital gain and other factors, net profit attributable to owners of parent for the first half and the full-year of FYE 03/22 is expected to exceed each forecast NICIGAS previously released.

Note: As the financial results forecast above are based on information available as of the publication date of this material, actual figures may differ from the forecast due to various factors.

Disclaimer

NIPPON GAS Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 06:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
