Nippon Gas : Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022

July 29th, 2021
Notice of Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31st, 2022
Company name: NIPPON GAS CO., LTD.
Code number: 8174
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange
Representative: Shinji Wada, Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer
Contact: Shinichi Kiyota, Managing Executive Officer
Nippon Gas Co., Ltd. ("NICIGAS") hereby announces the revisions to the first half and the full-year consolidated financial results forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2022 ("FYE 03/22") disclosed on April 27th, 2021.
1. Revisions to the First Half of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021 - September 30th, 2021)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
Net profit attributable
|
Basic earnings
|
|
income
|
income
|
to owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Forecast (A)
|
64,000
|
2,800
|
2,900
|
1,900
|
16.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised Forecast (B)
|
64,000
|
2,800
|
2,800
|
2,700
|
23.21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase / decrease (B - A)
|
0
|
0
|
△100
|
800
|
|
Increase / decrease (%)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
△3.4
|
42.1
|
|
(Reference) Result for the 1H of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the previous year (FYE 03/21)
|
61,489
|
3,745
|
3,925
|
2,421
|
20.26
2. Revisions to the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FYE 03/22 (April 1st, 2021- March 31st, 2022)
|
|
Net sales
|
Operating
|
Ordinary
|
Net profit attributable
|
Basic earnings
|
|
income
|
income
|
to owners of parent
|
per share
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
(million yen)
|
(yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous Forecast (A)
|
150,000
|
14,500
|
14,600
|
10,000
|
85.47
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revised Forecast (B)
|
150,000
|
14,500
|
14,500
|
10,500
|
90.25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase / decrease (B - A)
|
0
|
0
|
△100
|
500
|
|
Increase / decrease (%)
|
0.0
|
0.0
|
△0.7
|
5.0
|
|
(Reference) Result for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
previous year (FYE 03/21)
|
143,490
|
13,627
|
14,062
|
9,373
|
78.94
3. Reasons for the Revisions to the First Half and the Full-Year Consolidated Financial Results Forecast
NICIGAS forecasts to recognize the capital gain of 1.2 billion yen by selling investment securities in the second quarter of FYE 03/22, as it was announced by the press release of "Notice Regarding Sale of Securities (pring Inc.) and Capital Gain" released on July13th, 2021. As a result of review of its financial results forecast considering the capital gain and other factors, net profit attributable to owners of parent for the first half and the full-year of FYE 03/22 is expected to exceed each forecast NICIGAS previously released.
Note: As the financial results forecast above are based on information available as of the publication date of this material, actual figures may differ from the forecast due to various factors.